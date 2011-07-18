Video: Danielson stays focused for final week of the Tour

Image 1 of 2 Thomas Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) moves into the top-ten overall with his 11th place finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 2 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) digs in on the final haul to Super-Besse. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tom Danielson enjoyed a Chipotle Burrito and a taste of Chateauneuf de Pape wine during the second rest but is staying focused on the final week of the Tour de France.

Danielson is currently ninth overall, 5:46 behind Thomas Voeckler (Europcar), going into the Alps and has emerged as the leader for Garmin-Cervélo. This is the first Tour de France for the 33-year-old American but he is handling the expectations by breaking down the race into manageable chunks.

He has successfully got through the first two week of the race and now is focused on the final week in the Alps.

"I've got to look at it as if it's another five day stage race try not to look back or try not took look too far forward," Danielson told Cyclingnews.

"I don’t need to get carried away about the names of great climbs like the Galibier and L'Alpe d'Huez, and a possible GC position. No. I love to ride climbs and ride my bike. I m going to enjoy it and not worry about what could happen, can’t happen or might happen. If you can do that, and that's what I've been doing, it seems it will be okay."