Video: Danielson hangs tough in GC fight

Thomas Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) moves into the top-ten overall with his 11th place finish. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tom Danielson still holds a top ten spot at the Tour de France despite a cracking on the climb to Plateau de Beille on stage 14. The Garmin-Cervelo climber hit the final climb of the stage with all his GC rivals and looked strong on the initial slopes as teammate Christian Vande Velde rode tempo on the front.

However Danielson was dropped when Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) attacked and despite dragging himself back to the leaders, the American lost contact soon after and was forced to race at his own pace. He finished 1:59 down on the stage winner but hung onto his top ten spot, and with the Pyrenees behind him, he lies in 9th overall.

At the finish Danielson told reporters that he would be taking the Tour day-by-day and that although he’d lost over a minute to the first batch of GC riders he was pleased with his performance and the support of his teammates.

Danielson came into the Tour as one of three potential GC threats within Garmin but after 14 stages of racing he’s Garmin’s only realistic option, with Vande Velde and Ryder Hesejdal both riding as his domestiques.