Victor Langellotti makes cycling history in Tour de Pologne with Monaco's first-ever WorldTour stage win and overall lead

Searing 500 metre effort pushes Ineos Grenadiers rider into overall lead

Victor Langellotti of Ineos Grenadiers celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner after stage 6 at Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monaco's Victor Langellotti just can't stop making cycling history at the Tour de Pologne this year. The Ineos Grenadiers pro had already clinched his country's first-ever podium finish in a WorldTour race with a third place on Pologne's stage 2 on Tuesday.

On Saturday in the same race, the 30-year-old not only claimed Monaco's first outright WorldTour stage victory, he also moved into the overall lead.

"I knew that I had to wait until at least the last 500 metres, that was my strength. I just wanted to wait that final moment to launch my sprint. I’m super happy because everything went according to the plan," Langellotti said afterwards.

"I really wanted to wait, to keep calm and to keep as much energy as possible to make the difference in the last kick. Obviously the other guys tried, and it was a big fight, but everybody was on the limit today, so it’s been very hard for all the bunch."

"I’m so thankful for the hard work they’ve done today and we showed that with four riders we could also win. When the team gives the best for you, you cant let them down. It gives you an extra boost. For sure, without them I wouldn't have won.

"It’s been an amazing week for us with Ben’s win and several podiums. Everything is going super great in Poland."

"It’s going to be a big challenge, obviously, but I’m feeling positive, and we’ll see the result," he said.

"Honestly if last week you’d told me I’d be wearing the yellow jersey one stage from the end, I probably wouldn’t believe it. Brandon is a fantastic time triallist so it’s going to be very hard. Anyway, I’m going to give my best."

