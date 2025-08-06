Take a bow, Monaco: Victor Langellotti steps up with tiny country's biggest-ever WorldTour result at Tour de Pologne

By published

One of two current pros in men's peloton from sovereign state, 30-year-old takes third place at Karpacz summit finish

KARPACZ, POLAND - AUGUST 05: Victor Langellotti of Monaco and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 2 a 149.4km stage from Hotel Golebiewski Karpacz to Karpacz / #UCIWT / on August 05, 2025 in Karpacz, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Victor Langellotti of Ineos Grenadiers rides to a podium finish on stage 2 of Tour de Pologne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Monaco is famous as a favoured second residence for many of Europe's sportsmen and women, many of them bike riders, but its own cycling scene is nothing as famous. However, with Victor Langellotti (Ineos Grenadiers) that might just be about to change.

One of just two racers for the tiny European state in the men's peloton, Langellotti raced for seven years with Spanish Pro team Burgos-BH, prior to getting his big break at 29 with Ineos Grenadiers, with his first season at WorldTour level coming in 2025.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.