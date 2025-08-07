UCI announces test of GPS rider safety technology at Tour de Romandie Féminin

By published

One rider per team will carry a GPS tracker during the four-day race ahead of full implementation at the Rwanda Worlds

KUSNACHT, SWITZERLAND - JUNE 15: (L-R) Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ - SUEZ - Black Points Jersey, Niamh Fisher-Black of New Zealand and Team Lidl - Trek, Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON/SRAM zondacrypto and Marlen Reusser of Switzerland and Team Movistar - Yellow Leader Jersey compete in the breakaway climbing to the Michaelskreuzstrasse (774m) during the 5th Tour de Suisse Women 2025, Stage 4 a 129.4km at stage from Kusnacht to Kusnacht / #UCIWWT / on June 15, 2025 in Kusnacht, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Riders at this year's Tour de Suisse Women benefitted from a GPS safety tracking system implemented by race organisers (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has announced that a test of a GPS tracking system for rider safety will be conducted at the upcoming Tour de Romandie Féminin (August 15-17).

One rider per team will carry a GPS tracking device at the three-day Women's WorldTour event as part of a safety initiative from the UCI and its SafeR project.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

