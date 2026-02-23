UCI to 'encourage development of protective equipment' such as rider airbags

Pro cycling moves toward MotoGP-style wearable protection

The Aerobag airbag bibshorts
Aerobag airbag bibshorts are one option for wearable protection against crashes (Image credit: Aerobag)

Airbags are one step closer to blowing up in the pro peloton, with the UCI launching a consultation surrounding the use of the wearable safety tech.

There are already working products that can attach to cycling clothing, most notably bib short straps that sit on the spine, and rapidly inflate in the event of a crash.

  • regarding airbag systems: to define a clear framework and appropriate standards to enable the development and integration of such devices into cycling (in competition and training);
  • regarding technical apparel: to study the integration of airbag solutions into clothing and to identify ways to further strengthen the protection offered by textiles.

The UCI has opened a public form for parties to have their input.

In the future, the UCI will need to "develop a regulatory framework" to govern the use of the equipment in races, but first of all it simply needs to "analyse the relevance of this equipment across the different disciplines".

Pro cycling has not always been so quick to adopt technology that makes riders safer, certainly compared to technology that makes riders faster.