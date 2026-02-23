UCI to 'encourage development of protective equipment' such as rider airbags

Aerobag airbag bibshorts are one option for wearable protection against crashes

Airbags are one step closer to blowing up in the pro peloton, with the UCI launching a consultation surrounding the use of the wearable safety tech.

There are already working products that can attach to cycling clothing, most notably bib short straps that sit on the spine, and rapidly inflate in the event of a crash.

With safety high up the UCI's agenda in recent years, the sport's governing body is keen to see the technology developed to a point where it can be widely used in professional road racing.

Following its most recent Management Committee meeting, the UCI has invited 'expressions of interest' from relevant parties in order to form working groups later this year.

"Already in contact with several players in the sector, the UCI now wishes to broaden the initiative to the greatest number possible of manufacturers and institutes working on the development of airbags and technical apparel for cyclists," read a statement from the UCI.

"The objectives of this initiative are as follows...

regarding airbag systems: to define a clear framework and appropriate standards to enable the development and integration of such devices into cycling (in competition and training);

The UCI has opened a public form for parties to have their input.

In the future, the UCI will need to "develop a regulatory framework" to govern the use of the equipment in races, but first of all it simply needs to "analyse the relevance of this equipment across the different disciplines".

Pro cycling has not always been so quick to adopt technology that makes riders safer, certainly compared to technology that makes riders faster.