Tour de France podcast episode 11: Basso's cancer and post-rest day predictions

Cyclingnews has teamed up with Eurosport for a special series of free podcasts throughout the 2015 Tour de France, and you can download the second episode right here, for free.

The first rest day of the Tour de France in Pau stunned the world not with any sort of doping scandal, but with news that Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) is heading home from the race after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left testicle. You'll hear from the Italian in this episode.

How Basso's exit will affect Alberto Contador, and what the other contenders can do to challenge Chris Foome (Sky) in the coming two weeks are the subject of episode 11 of our podcast.

