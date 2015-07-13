Trending

Tour de France podcast episode 11: Basso's cancer and post-rest day predictions

What will it take to unseat Chris Froome?

Image 1 of 6

Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso

Alberto Contador and Ivan Basso
Image 2 of 6

Chris Froome (Sky)

Chris Froome (Sky)
Image 3 of 6

Nairo Quintana answers questions at the press conference

Nairo Quintana answers questions at the press conference
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 6

Van Garderen relaxes at the Tour with his wife and daughter.

Van Garderen relaxes at the Tour with his wife and daughter.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 6

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on stage at the Tour de France team presentation

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on stage at the Tour de France team presentation
Image 6 of 6

Cyclingnews has teamed up with Eurosport for a special series of free podcasts throughout the 2015 Tour de France, and you can download the second episode right here, for free.

Related Articles

Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast

LeMond, Talansky, van Garderen guests on Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast episode 1

Cyclingnews Tour de France Podcast: Episode 2

Cyclingnews Tour de France Podcast: Episode 3

Tour de France podcast episode 4: Rodriguez wins as Froome moves into yellow

Tour de France podcast episode 5: Tony Martin’s elation, Froome out of yellow but comfortable

Tour de France podcast episode 6: Greipel wins again

Tour de France podcast episode 7: Euphoria for Stybar, agony for Martin

Tour de France podcast episode 8: Cavendish delivers stage 7 win

Tour de France podcast episode 9: Vuillermoz's triumph, Martin's disappointment

Tour de France podcast episode 10: van Garderen and Porte on the TTT

The first rest day of the Tour de France in Pau stunned the world not with any sort of doping scandal, but with news that Ivan Basso (Tinkoff-Saxo) is heading home from the race after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his left testicle. You'll hear from the Italian in this episode.

How Basso's exit will affect Alberto Contador, and what the other contenders can do to challenge Chris Foome (Sky) in the coming two weeks are the subject of episode 11 of our podcast.

To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.