Cyclingnews Tour de France Podcast: Episode 2

Image 1 of 4 Rohan Dennis in yellow on the stage 1 podium. Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Rolf Aldag at a team media day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) grabs win number number 4 for the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyclingnews has teamed up with Eurosport for a special series of free podcasts throughout the 2015 Tour de France, and you can download the second episode right here, for free.

After today’s opening win from Rohan Dennis the Cyclingnews team assess the performance from the young BMC Australian and whether he and his team will try and keep the yellow jersey in the days to come. There’s also reaction from Chris Froome after his performance in the 13.8km time trial in Utrecht.

That’s not all, with the podcast includes an exclusive interview with Mark Cavendish’s director sportif Rolf Aldag ahead of Sunday’s critical stage from Utrecht to Zelande.

here for our complete Tour de France coverage.