Cyclingnews Tour de France Podcast: Episode 3

Cyclingnews has teamed up with Eurosport for a special series of free podcasts throughout the 2015 Tour de France, and you can download the third episode right here, for free.

After today's win for Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal), the complexion of this year’s Tour de France has already changed, with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) losing time to Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) after a dramatic day of crosswind racing from Utrecht the Zelande.

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) is the new leader of the race, and with interviews with Mark Cavendish, Chris Froome and Tejay van Garderen, the podcast is packed with insight and analysis from the Cyclingnews team.

