Tour de France podcast episode 8: Cavendish delivers stage 7 win
We hear from Mark Cavendish about his final sprint, while overall leader Chris Froome looks to the days ahead
Stage 7 saw Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) get his first win at the Tour in two years, while the day provided a chance to relax for the peloton and the GC contenders as the sprinters' teams took control. MTN-Qhubeka's Daniel Teklehaimanot made the day's breakaway again and added to his lead in the mountains classification before the peloton pulled him and his fellow escapees back into the fold.
Andre Geipel led out the sprint, but Cavendish was able to surge past, followed by Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo). In the podcast, Cavendish talks about how he pulled it off and about the disappointment of losing Tony Martin in a stage 6 crash. Cyclingnews' European editor Barry Ryan and news editor Sadhbh O'Shea discuss what the win means for Cavendish and how it will affect the chase for the green jersey going forward.
Froome talks about the pressure of having the yellow jersey back after Martin's abandon and what the coming days could bring for the general classification contenders, while Barry and Sadhbh discuss the favourites for Saturday's finish on Mur de Bretagne.
