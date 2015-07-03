LeMond, Talansky, van Garderen guests on Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast episode 1

Image 1 of 5 Of course Taylor Phinney listens to the Cyclingnews podcast when he warms up (Image credit: USA Cycling) Image 2 of 5 Three time winner Greg LeMond at the presentation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 5 US time trial champion Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) Image 5 of 5 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyclingnews has teamed up with Eurosport for a special series of free podcasts throughout the 2015 Tour de France, and you can download the very first episode right here.

Related Articles Subscribe to the Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast

For our first episode the editorial team sat down with three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond to talk about his predictions for the race as we cast a look over the top contenders including Alberto Contador, Chris Froome, Vincnzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana.

LeMond, who will commentate at the race for Eurosport, also openly discusses his thoughts on the route, the outsiders and compares the current crop of riders to racing in his day.

That’s not all, with the podcast including exclusive interviews with Americans Tejay van Garderen and Andrew Talansky.

The Tour de France begins this Saturday, 4 July in Utrecht with Cyclingnews providing complete live coverage from the race as well as daily podcasts.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews podcast on iTunes and here for our complete Tour de France coverage.