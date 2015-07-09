Tour de France podcast episode 6: Greipel wins again
Stage 5 reactions from Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan
Stage 5 of the Tour de France was a day for the sprinters, and German Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) continued to prove he is the class of the fastmen with his second stage win of the race.
Greipel surged past Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) in the final meters to claim the win ahead of Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan and Cavendish. Team Katusha's Aleander Kristoff was fourth.
It was also another windy and nervous day at the Tour, but race leader Tony Martin (Etixx-QuikStep) held onto his yellow jersey for another day. In Episode 6 of our Tour de France podcast, Cyclingnews catches up with both Cavendish and Sagan to get their reactions to the stage and its finale.
To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.
