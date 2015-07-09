Tour de France podcast episode 6: Greipel wins again

Image 1 of 5 The Cyclingnews Tour de France podcast Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel surges past Mark Cavendish to win stage 5. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan finished second during stage 5. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Andre Greipel surges past Mark Cavendish to win stage 5 of the 2015 Tour de France. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan in the white jersey of the Tour's best young rider. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Stage 5 of the Tour de France was a day for the sprinters, and German Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) continued to prove he is the class of the fastmen with his second stage win of the race.

Greipel surged past Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) in the final meters to claim the win ahead of Tinkoff-Saxo's Peter Sagan and Cavendish. Team Katusha's Aleander Kristoff was fourth.

It was also another windy and nervous day at the Tour, but race leader Tony Martin (Etixx-QuikStep) held onto his yellow jersey for another day. In Episode 6 of our Tour de France podcast, Cyclingnews catches up with both Cavendish and Sagan to get their reactions to the stage and its finale.

