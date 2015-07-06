Tour de France podcast episode 4: Rodriguez wins as Froome moves into yellow

Image 1 of 5 The Cyclingnews Tour de France Podcast Image 2 of 5 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was caught up in the crash Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow Image 4 of 5 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 3 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tried to limit his losses on the climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cyclingnews has teamed up with Eurosport for a special series of free podcasts throughout the 2015 Tour de France, and you can download the fourth episode right here, for free.

Stage 3 of the Tour was going true to form for this type of stage, where the first mountains jersey was up for grabs and a chance for the general classification contenders to eke out a few seconds on the Mur de Huy. But a crash with about 60km to go caused so many riders to be injured that the race organisers decided to neutralise the stage.

The decision was controversial, but it helped the Orica-GreenEdge team to patch themselves back together after having the majority of its riders go down. Simon Gerrans abandoned, Daryl Impey finished with a broken collarbone and Michael Matthews struggled to the line covered in road rash, 21:38 behind stage winner Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha).

How the injuries to the riders will affect stage 4, what Chris Froome's early yellow jersey will mean for Team Sky and more is discussed in this episode.

