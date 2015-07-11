Tour de France podcast episode 9: Vuillermoz's triumph, Martin's disappointment

Image 1 of 6 The Cyclingnews Tour de France Podcast Image 2 of 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 A disappointed Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Yellow jersey Chris Froome (Team Sky) Image 5 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) back in the green jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 8 saw Alexis Vuillermoz (AG2R-La Mondiale) launch himself off the front of a dwindled peloton on the Mûr-de-Bretagne to take a solo stage victory ahead of a desperate chase from Dan Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) in second. While Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) led the splintered field across the line in third place. Vuillermoz's victory was made even sweeter by the fact that he was the first Frenchman to take a stage win at this year's Tour de France so far.

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished fourth on the stage, and picked up enough points to move ahead of André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in the green jersey classification. In the uphill run-in to the finish line, however, small gaps formed that caught out some of the main contenders including Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin).

In our latest podcast, Martin comments on his positioning during the last climb, his disappointment over missing out on the stage win and what to expect for the stage 9 team time trial from Vannes to Plumelec.

Cyclingnews' European editor Barry Ryan and news editor Sadhbh O'Shea discuss Vuillermoz's success, Martin's disappointment and Nibali's time loss. They also discuss overall leader Chris Froome's so-called 'renewed confidence' at the Tour de France this year and provide some insights ahead of Sunday's team time trial.

To subscribe to the Tour de France podcast on iTunes, click here, and go here for our full Tour de France coverage.