This $6 Cyber Monday deal saved my knees and will replace your foam roller and your massage gun

I am a fragile man. Emotional instability aside I also have very injury-prone knees, primarily because until I hit 30 my idea of injury prevention was a couple of beers at the pub after a ride to keep me loose.

However, now, if I don't hit the gym once a week and stretch I really notice my patella tendons get sore. Foam rolling at the gym is a must for me but sometimes after heavy blocks of training I need to do some at home too.

The thing is, getting the foam roller out and actually doing it at home is a pain in the ass. It takes up loads of room, and is actually quite a workout in itself to do it properly. I've tried a massage gun, and while they are great for very targeted relief I find they're too precise for more systemic whole leg rolling.

A few years back I was recommended a massage stick by an extremely sporty friend of mine and it's not an exaggeration to say the roller and the gun haven't really had a look in since. You can roll out your sore muscles on the sofa in silence while watching whatever mind-numbing content you choose after a long ride. It's dirt cheap, it's super effective and it's really portable so you're more likely to actually use it. I take mine on press trips to make sure I can ride hard on back to back days, and it comes with me skiing too for the same reason.

There are only a few hours left of Cyber Monday, and while I'd love to instil a sense of urgency into you for commercial reasons at full price they're still peanuts, so don't stress too much about buying one right now if you've got other things on. Just trust me, they're great, you'll see.

USA: $7.99 $5.59 at Amazon

UK: £10.99 at Amazon

30% off - This is as close to life-changing as any product under $10 will ever be. More effective than a massage gun in my experience, and far cheaper. Less of a hassle than foam rolling, and more portable too. It's probably the best six bucks you'll spend this year, especially if you're injury-prone.

