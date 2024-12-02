This $6 Cyber Monday deal saved my knees and will replace your foam roller and your massage gun

Cheaper, easier, super portable, and more effective

I am a fragile man. Emotional instability aside I also have very injury-prone knees, primarily because until I hit 30 my idea of injury prevention was a couple of beers at the pub after a ride to keep me loose. 

However, now, if I don't hit the gym once a week and stretch I really notice my patella tendons get sore. Foam rolling at the gym is a must for me but sometimes after heavy blocks of training I need to do some at home too.

30% off - This is as close to life-changing as any product under $10 will ever be. More effective than a massage gun in my experience, and far cheaper. Less of a hassle than foam rolling, and more portable too. It's probably the best six bucks you'll spend this year, especially if you're injury-prone. It's not even on sale in the UK, but it's so cheap and so useful I still think you should buy one anyway.  

