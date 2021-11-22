These Castelli Black Friday deals arrived just in time for winter

It’s no secret that Black Friday is looming, with major retailers and brands dropping scores of prices and there being plenty of Black Friday bike deals to be had. One such brand is Castelli, favoured among road cyclists for its premium Italian luxury apparel, and with an onslaught of Castelli Black Friday deals launching this week, now would be the perfect time to stock up on its wares.

It's not often that winter cycling kit is discounted at the time of year when it's actually needed, just like anything is likely to be full-priced when it's in demand, so the fact that there are plenty of the brand's best winter cycling jackets and best winter bib tights included among this year's Black Friday cycling clothing deals is very significant.

To save you valuable time, we've trawled all the major retailers and collated what we think are the best winter-ready Castelli garments included in this year's Black Friday sales. If you're not sure which Castelli jacket is right for you, we've got a whole article dedicated to decoding all the different technical fabrics so you can make an informed decision.

Read on for our pick of the best deals available, or read up on how to dress for cycling in winter to give you some idea of what you might need.

Castelli winter jackets

Image Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Jacket | up to 20% off

US: $369.99 $295.99 | UK: £300.00 £255.00

ROS stands for 'Rain or Shine', which gives a good indication of what the Castelli Alpha ROS 2 jacket is designed to do. Our reviewer found its two-layer construction to be warm in all conditions and awarded it 4.5/5 stars in our Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Jacket review.

Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Limited Edition Jacket - Men's | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist US Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Limited Edition Jacket - Men's | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist

US: $369.95 $277.46

The same jacket as listed above, but in a limited edition Fiery Red colourway, can be yours with an even larger discount from Competitive Cyclist. All sizes are in stock at present.

Image Castelli Alpha ROS 2 Light Jacket | up to 20% off

US: $279.99 $223.99 | UK: £250.00 £212.00

If you're facing a more mild winter, then the Alpha ROS 2 Light jacket could be the next best thing. In our Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Light jacket review we found it to be more versatile than its more winter-ready sibling, and suitable both down to freezing and on warmer spring afternoons.

Image Castelli Idro Pro 2 Jacket - Men's | up to 25% off

US: $399.99 $299.99 | UK: £350.00 £271.00

The Idro Pro 2 jacket got a five-star review from us, thanks to its use of the innovative Shakedry fabric, and its ability to keep you warm and dry enough through a serious storm, yet packable enough to shove away when it's not needed. We sing its praises in our Castelli Idro Pro 2 jacket review, so be sure to check it out if you're on the fence.

Image Castelli Gavia Jacket | up to 45% off

US: $399.99 $299.99 | UK: £370.00 £205.00

The Gavia jacket is ideal for when you know it's going to rain - a lot - all day. It boasts immense waterproofing and remains comfortable when worn all day, thanks to its relaxed aero fit that reduces flapping in the wind.

Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Jacket - Men's | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist US Castelli Perfetto RoS Convertible Jacket - Men's | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist

US: $269.99 $202.49

This race-ready long sleeve jacket took the reins from the previous Gabba range as Castelli's flagship convertible jacket option. The Perfetto RoS comes in an aero race fit and features zippered vents on the sides to help with cooling. Meanwhile the sleeves can be unzipped and removed, making this a wearable option all year round. You can also grab it in the limited edition Blackout colourway.

Castelli Beta ROS jacket | 20% off at Jenson USA US Castelli Beta ROS jacket | 20% off at Jenson USA

US: $229.99 $183.99

The Beta ROS jacket is designed for when winter isn't all that cold, suiting a temperature range of 8-18C / 46-64F and offering good levels of breathability and water-resistance.

Castelli winter jerseys

Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey | up to 33% off at Sigma Sports US: Castelli Perfetto RoS Long Sleeve Jersey | up to 33% off at Sigma Sports

US: $239.99 $179.99 | UK: £210.00 £140.00

The Perfetto ROS LS jersey derives many of its qualities from its Gabba predecessor. This newer version uses Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper 205 Warm fabric for windproofing and water-resistance, and features zippered side vents for shedding heat.

Castelli Perfetto RoS Light Jersey | 30% off at Jenson USA US Castelli Perfetto RoS Light Jersey | 30% off at Jenson USA

US: $189.99 $132.99

If you'd prefer to stock up for something ready for next summer, then Castelli's Perfetto ROS jersey also comes in a lightweight short-sleeve iteration, with Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper technology.

Castelli Flanders Warm Long-Sleeve Baselayer - Men's | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist US Castelli Flanders Warm Long-Sleeve Baselayer - Men's | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist

US: $99.99 $74.99

Not a jersey this time, but Castelli's Flanders baselayer provides a much-needed boost in warmth, moisture-wicking and comfort for the winter.

Castelli winter bib tights

Image Castelli Nano Flex Pro 2 Bib Tight - Men's | up to 25% off

US: $249.99 $187.49 | UK: £220.00 £180.00

Bib tights are a perfect way to keep the legs warm throughout our winter rides. Castelli's Nano Flex Pro 2 tights offer substantial warmth and water protection without feeling too bulky or restrictive.

Castelli Entrata Bib Tight - Men's | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist US Castelli Entrata Bib Tight - Men's | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist

US: $119.99 $89.99

Castelli's Entrata bib tights are a toned-down version of the Nano Flex, and take the 'less is more' approach. Ideal for 43-57 degrees F temperature ranges, they boast Castelli's much-favoured Kiss Air2 chamois and serve well in mild winters.

Castelli Sorpasso RoS Bib Tight - Men's | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist US: Castelli Sorpasso RoS Bib Tight - Men's | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist

US: $209.99 $157.49

The Sorpasso ROS tights feature the third generation of Castelli's NanoFlex technology, offering warmth, breathability and water repellence in a neat, anatomically mapped package.

Castelli Tutto Nano Women's Bibtight | 25% off at Jenson USA US Castelli Tutto Nano Women's Bibtight | 25% off at Jenson USA

US: $164.99 $123.74

These women's specific bib tights are designed for protection against inclement weather conditions, featuring NanoFlex 3G technology. This means warmth, comfort and water-resistance. The chamois is Castelli's women's specific KISS Air2 Donna, and the bib tights feature reflective details and leg zippers for ease of use.

Castelli overshoes and gloves

Castelli RoS 2 Shoecover | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist US Castelli RoS 2 Shoecover | 25% off at Competitive Cyclist

US: $99.99 $74.99

With the ROS (Rain or Shine) name comes the promise of comfort and protection in all conditions. These shoecovers feature windproof and water-resistant outer fabric and a Polartec fleece lining for warmth.

Castelli Reflex Overshoes | 55% off at Sigma Sports UK: Castelli Reflex Overshoes | 55% off at Sigma Sports

UK: £110.00 £49.00

Only size small is left, so don't hang around if you want to grab this incredible deal. Castelli's Reflex overshoes are constructed to keep both the cold and rain out, and designed for use when temperatures get close to zero.

Castelli Perfetto RoS Gloves | 13% off at Sigma Sports UK Castelli Perfetto RoS Gloves | 13% off at Sigma Sports

UK: £75.00 £65.00

Castelli's Perfetto ROS gloves offer protection in most weather conditions, while the pressure pad in the palm is designed to soak up shocks from the road to help you stay comfortable over long rides.

Castelli Estremo Gloves | 21% off at Sigma Sports UK Castelli Estremo Gloves | 21% off at Sigma Sports

UK: £100.00 £79.00

For when the temperature really plummets, opt for Castelli's Estremo gloves and avoid that awful scenario of losing the feeling in your fingers while riding in winter. The outer layer is both windproof and water-resistant, while the interior is fleece-lined for warmth and comfort.

Other Black Friday deals

