The King is dead, long live the King: The new Gabba R is close to faultless for its intended use

Aero, waterproof, comfortable, breathable... pick all four

By Will Jones
published

Cyclingnews Verdict

Incredible fit, aero credentials, very breathable. A step change in performance over the already very good original Gabba.

Pros

    Skintight fit

    Waterproof enough for when you're riding hard

    Very breathable

Cons

    Cold when you aren't riding hard

    Not as versatile as a normal jacket for many riders

I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say the original Castelli Gabba changed the landscape of wet-weather cycling apparel. It was so good I have still got mine, patched up from crashes and looking well worn, and I can’t part with it, because for some conditions very little has come close to it since. For riding hard in the rain without overheating it was phenomenal, but you would still get wet. 

I’ve had the new Gabba R for a while now, long before its actual launch, and I am genuinely impressed by what it can offer. I’ve ridden it in sideways rain in low single-figure temperatures, but also on changeable days where the mercury is touching double figures. 

New Gabba R
The cuffs of the short sleeve version have a rolled hem, and the tacky material keeps them in place excellently.(Image credit: Will Jones)
New Gabba R
As you can see, the fit is akin to an aero jersey.(Image credit: Will Jones)
New Gabba R
Chucking a load of water at it reveals impressive beading; more so than just. a DWR can achieve usually(Image credit: Will Jones)
New Castelli Gabba R
The fit is incredible, with absolutely no flapping.(Image credit: Will Jones)
New Castelli Gabba R
Layering underneath intelligently is key. In low single figure temperatures and heavy rain I found a merino base layer and a merino jersey were enough to stay warm while riding hard, but there isn't room for much more than that. (Image credit: Will Jones)
New Castelli Gabba R
In the sun, on cooler days where the conditions were changeable, it was surprisingly breathable. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
FitNigh on perfect - no flapping, and excellently cut10/10
ProtectionIt does what it says it does. It's not as protective as a pure hard shell. My only qualm is that it's easy to get chilled.9/10
FeaturesLow on features but it is a race jacket. The pockets are excellent and the zip is too, plus it packs down tiny9/10
BreathabilityConsidering the levels of protection it offers it's incredible in this regard. 10/10
ValueIf it fits your use case it's cheaper than many hard shells, and more versatile. 9/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 94%

