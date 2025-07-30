'The peloton is not my place any more' - Ellen van Dijk retires due to fear of crashes and further injury

By published

38-year-old Lidl-Trek rider won three world time trial titles and the Tour of Flanders during 20-year career

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 03: (L-R) Anna Henderson of Great Britain, Riejanne Markus of Netherlands, Ellen van Dijk of Netherlands and Elizabeth Deignan of Great Britain and Team Lidl - Trek during the Team Presentation prior to the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025 / #UCIWWT / on May 03, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Ellen van Dijk with her Lidl-Trek teammates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) has announced she will retire at the end of 2025, bringing down the curtain on a 20-year career that included 70 victories, three world time trial titles, five European titles and a solo win at the Tour of Flanders.

Van Dijk's retirement marks a turning point for the LIdl-Trek women's team, with Lizzie Deignan also recently announcing her retirement.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.