'If family life doesn't suffer I'll continue for longer' – Ellen Van Dijk on return from childbirth

Ellen van Dijk won her third time trial world title in 2022 but didn't race during 2023 due to her pregnancy

Ellen van Dijk will return to the pro peloton in 2024 after giving birth to her first child in October. She hasn’t raced since the Chrono des Nations in 2022 and will be 37 come February, but believes next season won’t be her last.

The three-time World Champion in the time trial will target the Paris Olympics TT next year having narrowly missed out on a medal in Rio 2016 with fourth and not raced in Tokyo where compatriot Annemiek van Vleuten took gold.

Van Dijk also credited the example set by Lidl-Trek teammate Lizzie Deignan regarding having children during her professional career, and the support given to both of them by the American side. The Dutchwoman did state that family would always come first, despite her desire to continue through to at least 2025.

“My teammate Lizzie Deignan, winner of the cobbled classic Paris-Roubaix, gave me a good example. She has two children and knows how to combine that with cycling,” said Van Dijk to AD.

“Lizzie and I experience the full cooperation of our American Lidl-Trek team. Staying active during pregnancy is good for mother and child. I had little trouble with pregnancy ailments. Faas [her son] was born at home and is doing fine.

“If family life does not suffer because of the sport, I will probably continue for longer, even after 2024. If I manage to get an Olympic medal, that does not mean that I will put the bike away.”

Van Dijk was part of a group of Dutch women’s riders that recently went to view the road race and time trial courses for Paris next year.

It’s no given that Van Dijk will be on the start ramp as she needs to qualify ahead of two compatriots, likely to be Demi Vollering and Riejanne Markus. The time trial specialist was, however, already eyeing her wider competition for July.

“The time trial section made me happy. Flat, wide with long, straight sections. Made for me,” said Van Dijk. “The American Chloé Dygert and Marlen Reusser from Switzerland are my main rivals. The daily, tough training sessions are already exceeding expectations. Rain or shine."

She wants to be present at the home start of the 2024 Tour de France Femmes in the Netherlands, but isn’t certain what will come before or after the games, with that likely to be decided by the team who head to their training camp in Calpe next week. Van Dijk will be in the area with her husband and son.

“It is not yet entirely clear what my competition program will look like after that. I would like to ride the Tour de France immediately after the Games,” she said.

“With the first three stages around Rotterdam. Stage 3 is an individual time trial of over 6km in Rotterdam – my speciality. Who knows, maybe the yellow leader's jersey will come into view.”

During her time away from competition, Van Dijk also lost her hour record crown to Vittoria Bussi, after the Italian reached new frontiers in the Velodromo Bicentenario in Aguascalientes, Mexico and became the first woman to break the 50km mark.

Van Dijk set her record in May 2022 in Grenchen, Switzerland and didn’t rule out a second crack at the painful race against the clock. She even believes the childbirth experience may help her in her efforts.

“I know her,” Van Dijk responds. "It's great to ride faster than 50km per hour. I reached 49,254km at an altitude of 451 metres. During time trials I usually set it at around three minutes,” said Van Dijk.

“I cannot rule out that I will attack the record again. After all, after giving birth I have an even higher pain threshold. Although in Switzerland it was not easy to have to stare at the black line for 197 laps of 250m. On a high-altitude track, I might also be able to achieve more than 50km.”