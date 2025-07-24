'The Deignan family is growing' - Lizzie Deignan announces third pregnancy and immediate retirement

'I’m really happy to go full circle and to have ended my career as somebody that helps other people win bike races again' says Lidl-Trek rider

DENAIN, FRANCE - APRIL 12: Elizabeth Deignan of United Kingdom and Team Lidl-Trek prior to the 5th Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 a 148.5km one day race from Denain to Roubaix / #UCIWT / on April 12, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Lizzie Deignan during her final season with Lidl-Trek (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan has announced her immediate retirement from professional cycling, after revealing she is expecting a third child in early 2026.

The Lidl-Trek rider was due to retire at the end of 2025 after her long, successful and groundbreaking career. However, she signalled a " new chapter in the Deignan story" with a photo of a baby's diaper with a date of 'Feb 26' and a heart written on the front.

