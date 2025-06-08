Recommended reading

'That's modern cycling' – Remco Evenepoel forced to respond to superstar move instigated by Vingegaard at Critérium du Dauphiné

Olympic champion bridges across to move with Pogačar, Van der Poel and Vingegaard, takes best young rider's white jersey

Remco Evenepoel with hands on hips looks pensive on the podium as best young rider
Remco Evenepoel leads the young rider classification after stage 1 of the Criterium du Dauphine 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Modern cycling" is how Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) described the circus finale of stage 1 of the Critérium du Dauphiné, with four of cycling's top riders coming to the fore on an expected sprint day to put on a show. 

It was Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) who surprisingly lit things up after the final classified climb en route to Montluçon, attacking away with Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in his wheel. 

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

