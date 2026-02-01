'It's going to be difficult to keep this up' – Remco Evenepoel savours flying start after winning first three races with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Olympic and World Champion electrifies Trofeo Andratx-Pollença and provides 'big motivational boost' for new team

MIRADOR D&amp;apos;ES COLOMER, SPAIN - JANUARY 31: Race winner Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe competes during the 35th Challenge Ciclista Mallorca 2026 - Trofeo Andratx - Pollenca a 121.5km one day race from Andratx to Mirador d&amp;apos;Es Colomer 206m / Stage shortened due to strong winds / on January 31, 2026 in Mirador d&amp;apos;Es Colomer, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) rides to victory at Trofeo Andratx - Pollenca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe reaped a trifecta of immediate benefits in the debut of their new team leader, Remco Evenepoel. Across a collection of one-day events at Challenge Mallorca, the Belgian has gone three for three.

"Three victories in three days, 100% success. That's a good year," Evenepoel told Eurosport after his win at Trofeo Andratx-Pollença on Saturday.

"We managed to win again and also put Maxim [Van Gils] on the podium. Finishing first and third for our third victory this week is a really great way to end the Mallorca Challenge. It’s a big motivational boost," he added in a team statement.

"’ll already be back racing again on Wednesday, and it’s always good to start the season with some early wins."

For a second year, strong winds impacted Trofeo Andratx-Pollença, with last year's race cancelled due to weather conditions. This year, the start of the race was delayed and the route shortened by 26km for a total of 121km.

The final Mallorca race is Sunday at Trofeo Palma, and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will be led by 23-year-old Adrien Boichis, who was fourth at the opener, Trofeo Calvià.

TOPICS
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

