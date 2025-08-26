'That environment can push me to the next level' – Stefan Küng heads home with move to Swiss team Tudor Pro Cycling

Switzerland's Stefan Küng will ride for Swiss team Tudor Pro Cycling from 2026, departing Groupama-FDJ after seven years, his new team confirmed on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old time trial specialist has signed a three-year deal with the Swiss team, making a move from the WorldTour down to ProTeam level, but with the hopes of taking a step up and achieving his next big result.

As Switzerland's most decorated active male pro, securing Küng is a big coup for the Swiss team, who have Grand Tour ambitions and already count the likes of Julian Alaphilippe and Marc Hirschi in their roster.

"As a Swiss rider, I’ve followed the Tudor project closely and been genuinely impressed by its mentality and development," Küng said in a Tudor Pro Cycling press release. "Innovation and R&D [research and development] are clearly central to the team, and I believe that environment can push me to the next level, especially on the time trial bike."

A former European champion in the time trial and the winner of stages at the Vuelta a España, Tour de Suisse and Tour de Romandie, that 'next level' for Küng would be more Grand Tour stage wins, and success in the Classics, where he has consistently been close to the podium in big races.

"A big Classic is still missing from my palmarès, and that’s something I really want to score," he said.

Moving to Tudor after a seven-year stint at Groupama-FDJ, this will only be Küng's third team in his 13-year career, having started his career with the BMC development team in Switzerland and turning pro with their WorldTour outfit, before moving to the French squad in 2019.

Alongside Küng, Tudor Pro Cycling also announced two other signings on Tuesday: Luca Mozzato from Arkéa-B&B Hotels and Robin Donzé from the Tudor development team.

A one-day specialist, Mozzato is set to bolster the team's Classics firepower, whilst Donzé is a strong climber.

Tudor Pro Cycling raced their first Tour de France in 2025, and with the added spot for ProTeams in Grand Tours in 2026 and beyond, they will hope to benefit from more wildcard places as they continue to grow their project.

