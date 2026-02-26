Another illness hits Opening Weekend as Soudal-QuickStep forced to make substitution for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Jasper Stuyven was due to make his Classics debut with Soudal-Quickstep in Opening Weekend

Soudal-QuickStep will be without Spring Classics strongman Jasper Stuyven at Opening Weekend races in Belgium. The former winner of both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne was announced as a non-starter due to illness, the team posting the update Thursday to social platforms.

Earlier this week Soudal announced that Stuyven would make his Classics debut with the team on Saturday, riding alongside last year's runner-up Paul Magnier and Dylan van Baarle, who won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2023.

“We have several riders who will do the double this weekend," Sports Director Iljo Keisse said in a team press release on Wednesday, referring to Magnier, Stuyven and Van Baarle at the time. "We’ll try to be in the finale with Paul, who’ll rely on a strong team to support him there."

Stuyven and Van Baarle moved from other WorldTour teams to the Belgian team to bolster the Classics roster this year. It was 10 years ago that Stuyven, at age 23 riding for Trek-Segafredo, won Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne. He took victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad four years later.

Last week at Volta ao Algarve, Stuyven felt ill and withdrew after three stages. According to a report on Wielerflits, the Belgian did take part in a recon ride for Omloop, however, the decision was made to not start.

The two veterans, both 33, will serve to help mentor rising star Magnier, who already has two stage wins and the points jersey last week from the Volta ao Algarve.

The team confirmed that Jonathan Vervenne, who was already on the roster for Sunday's 1.Pro race, would fill the vacant spot at Omloop on Saturday. This will be a debut at Opening Weekend for the 22-year-old Belgian.

QuickStep currently has six riders at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, and a seventh rider was not confirmed. Joining Vervenne at both Opening Weekend events are Van Baarle and Magnier, with Yves Lampaert, Casper Pedersen, Pepijn Reinderink, Dries Van Gestel on the start list for Saturday.

Saturday's WorldTour race brings a slightly longer contest than last year with 207.6 kilometres and eight cobblestone sectors with two new climbs, at Tenbosse and Parikeberg, for a flat run-in to Ninove.

"The course is a demanding one, with many climbs and narrow roads, and even though the final part is a flat one, it’s not sure there will be a bunch sprint. I’d say the chances of having one to decide the winner are fifty-fifty, so the attackers also have their opportunities, especially as there will be some wind that could make a selection," Keisse added.

On Sunday, Devo Team riders Cerial Desal, Laurenz Rex and Bert Van Lerberghe complete the roster at Kuurne with Van Baarle, Magnier and Vervenne.

The team did not confirm where Stuyven would make his next start, though he is slated to ride Paris-Nice.

