Save up to 54% on top-rated bike lights as Cateye, MagicShine, Knog and more get Amazon Prime Day discounts

With day one of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale well underway, the internet is being peppered with discounted products across all categories, from bike computers to action cameras, AirPods to shoes and so much more.

The Cyclingnews tech team is busily updating our Prime Day Cycling Deals roundup, adding in the newest deals, removing those that have sold out, and changing prices as the discounts fluctuate. We're also keeping you abreast of the discounts as soon as we find them via our Prime Day Live hub.

While doing so, we like to draw particular attention to products that we genuinely believe our audience will appreciate. I just spent an hour writing a love letter to Camelbak bottles, because at just £7.49 a pop, I think everyone would benefit from owning one, while our resident mechanic Tom has highlighted his favourite toolkit, and Will shouted about his favourite rear light.

Here, we're going to focus on lights, because for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere (which represents the vast majority of our audience) the days are shortening and the nights are drawing in.

The best bike lights can allow you to cycle through the night safely. Some help to ensure that other road users can see you as you commute across the city, others can light up the dark country lanes to help you see where you're going. They're all a necessity, and I regularly advocate running two rear lights, just in case one of them fails.

Amazon Prime Day bike light deals USA

Magicshine SEEMEE 300: $59.99 $47.99

Save 20% - With its 300-lumen brightness and 200-hour battery life (on the low setting), this light is a great option for commutes and long-rides alike. Perhaps its biggest endorsement though is that Will, our expert lights tester, says this is his favourite rear light right now.

Magicshine Monteer 3500S: $199.95 $139.96

Save 30% - When I see 'Monteer' I read 'Monster' and that's quite apt because this range of lights from Magicshine boasts some frankly monstrous power. This one is one of the more modest options with 3500 lumens. Yes I did say modest. On its full-power setting, you'll get 1.4 hours of life, but drop it to its 10% 'be-seen' mode, you'll get around 75 hours.

RAVEMEN PR1400: $89.99 $64.99

Save 28% - With its 'DuaLens' tech, the PR1400 spreads 1400 lumens of light balanced between a spotlight beam and a bigger spread. Onboard LED displays show how much life is left, while the USB port works both ways, meaning it can be used as a power bank to charge your phone if needed.

Magicshine RN 1200: $74.99 $59.99

Save 20% - The RN1200 packs 1200 lumens of punch for 1.5 hours, as well as 300- and 600-lumen settings that offer longer run times up to a maximum of seven hours. Like the Ravemen above, it can be used as a power bank to charge other devices. It's also IPX7 rated, meaning it should stand up to all that winter has to throw at it.

Knog Blinder Rear Bike Light: $44.95 $35.96

Save 20% - Strangely, you need to apply this discount by clicking the 'Apply 20% Coupon' button before buying. Once done, you'll be getting a 100-lumen rear light, with 2.5- to 60 hours of run time, eight different modes and cable-free charging via the integrated USB connector.

Knog Blinder 1300: $99.95 $79.95

Save 20% - Like the Blinder Rear above, this front light also asks you to check the 'apply 20% coupon' button before you buy. That brings the price down to below $80, which isn't as cheap as the Ravemen or Magicshine above, but still pretty decent value for a 1300-lumen light with up to 120 hours of life and side illumination for added visibility.

Amazon Prime Day bike light deals UK

CatEye AMPP 500: £39.99 £18.49

Save 54% - The AMPP 500 is a well-liked, affordable light that pairs decent visibility with super-easy fitment. The 500 lumen power is just about enough to see where you're going on a dark lane, but is better saved for in-city visibility, especially with its side illumination.

CatEye Orb Front & Rear: £19.99 £10.49

Save 48% - A great backup or second light for adding extra visibility to your ride, these 10-lumen lights are IPX4 rated and powered using two CR2032 batteries.

Magicshine SEEMEE 300: £59.99 £43.99

Save 27% - Our expert's favourite rear light, the Seemee 300 offers 300 lumens of power, up to 200 hours of battery, and even shines a glow of light on the floor around you to illuminate you and help drivers see you.

Cateye Orb BarEnd Light: £19.99 £13.99

Save 30% - The Cyclingnews team love the Orb BarEnd lights. They fit into your bar ends and act as secondary lights to your main rear light, making you appear wider to onrushing traffic. This isn't the cheapest we've seen them but at £14 a pair, it's a small price to pay for increasing your on-bike safety as the nights draw in.

Magicshine RN 1200 Front: £52.99 £38.68

Save 27% - The RN1200 from Magicshine packs a 1200-lumen punch with a run time of 1.5 hours. That run time extends to seven hours on the lower 300-lumen be-seen setting. It can also act as a power bank to charge your devices, and is IPX7 rated to handle everything winter can throw at it.

MagicShine ALLTY 200 Front: £19.99 £15.99

Save 20% - The Magicshine Allty offers a 200 lumens of power to help you be seen while riding after dark. At just 60 grams, it's one you could feasibly just keep on the bike or in your rucksack as a backup, and the rubber mount makes it easy to fit to most handlebars. It's USB-C rechargeable, lasts up to 42 hours between charges, and is IPX6 rated.

Magicshine SEEMEE 150: £39.99 £31.99

Save 20% - The more affordable Seemee rear light from Magicshine packs 150 lumens of punch, thrown out at 260 degrees so that cars coming from the side will see you just as well as those from behind. It'll run from five to 40 hours depending on the setting, and is USB rechargeable.

