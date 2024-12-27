Knog Blinder Pro 600: A great commuter light with strong battery life

Cyclingnews Verdict

With impressive new battery tech leading to a very strong battery life, and both a beam and bloom light setup, this is a superb commuter bike light. However, the 900 version is fractionally more expensive, features the GoPro style mount as standard, and is more powerful, thus presenting better value. The 600 lacks the out and out brightness or strength to be great on dark country lanes at speed.

Pros

    Single button is very easy to use and give charge details

    Impressive battery life across modes

    Reasonable side visibility

    Aluminium body feels premium

    Can be mounted in multiple different orientations

Cons

    Length means it can move around a bit over bumps

    GoPro style mount is an additional cost

    Not the brightest beam on dark country lanes

    Once battery hits 10% full beam drops power

Price: £59.99 / €59.95 / $59.95

Lumens: 600

Modes: 6

Battery life: 2 hours full beam, 120 hours Eco Flash

Weight: 155g claimed, 137g (just light), 158g light and mount

The Knog Blinder Pro 600 sits in the brand’s revamped Blinder line of lights. The Pro models feature a revised design and new battery tech, while also becoming cheaper per lumen than the previous Blinder range of lights. A Blinder 900 and 1300 lumen option are also available.

Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics I love how sleek the aluminium body looks and how easily the mount works. The narrow design is very unobtrusive as well10/10
Light qualityThe beam and bloom work in tangent very well, but lacks strength in dark country lanes at speed7/10
Control schemeOne buttons switches between modes, while the light can be mounted over or under bars with the button accessible. Loses a point for having a demo mode that can only be deactivated with a full initial charge.9/10
Battery life and chargingBrilliantly long battery life, but does take a long time to charge. Power drops at 10% battery life too but then lasts for a long time after.9/10
ValueThis light suffers in value because the 900 specification features more mounts, more lumens, and is not a lot more expensive. If you want this light, get the 900.6/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 82%
