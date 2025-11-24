What are smart bike lights, and do you really need them?

In the same way that phones, watches, microwaves and fridges have all become smart and communicate with you, we have now hit the point where the best bike lights have gained somewhat of a technological sentience and become ‘smart’ lights.

With the advent of these smart lights, there actually comes a lot of highly useful features that have won me over from my love of more analog technologies such as mechanical shifting and rim brakes. So just what do these smart lights do that makes them so great?

Bike and groupset computer integration

This is something that is becoming more common and assists in allowing some of the future section to work fluidly. Some lights will now connect with the best bike computers or smart phones so that you can control the lights from there, without having to remove your hands from the bars or mess around looking at your rear light while moving.

The Magicshine Evo 1700 SD goes one further and pairs directly with Shimano Di2 groupsets allow you to control the light using the bonus buttons on your shifter hoods. This is

Some lights are able to connect to your bike computer directly (Image credit: Will Jones)

Remote control

Many modern smart bike lights come with small remotes that you can connect to your bars near your shifters to allow you to control them without taking your hands off the bars. With more and more of us after a really neat bike light setup, with the light slung under a bike computer, this is increasingly useful, as fiddling around trying to find the light buttons under your bars is tricky at best, and dangerous at worst.

Motion sensors

A new feature on some smart lights such as the Wahoo Trackr Radar and Trek Ion and Flare lights is that once they are connected to your bike computer, they detect when you are setting off for a ride and will turn on automatically. A useful one if, like me, you set off only to realise you have forgotten to turn your lights on. They also often default to the last used setting so no more cycling through every flash and beam pattern to find your desired one.

An auto-on feature can be useful for those who often forget to turn their lights on (me) (Image credit: Future)

Ambient light sensor

Given that many bike lights have a lot of different modes for different conditions, you might be riding at dawn or dusk and find you have to change mode several times in a ride to get the optimum brightness. Enter, the ambient light sensors. The Trek Ion and Flare are back again and this time with their ambient light sensor. As the light levels dip or increase, so too do the lumens to provide greater or less illumination to optimise brightness and power usage.

The Trek Ion 200 RT bike light has an inbuilt ambient light sensor (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Power saver

One of the most annoying things that can happen on a ride is the unexpected diminishing of your light as the battery runs flat in the pitch black. Some lights, such as the Knog Blinder 600, have a smart setting where once it drops to around 5% battery, it drops to a lower power mode that then lasts for more than another hour. Generally if you’ve been caught short with your light not having enough juice, you won’t be at the beginning of a pitch black adventure. This feature has saved me a couple of times from riding in relative darkness with no light. A not-as-powerful light is always better than none.

A power save feature means you have a back-up battery supply, just in case (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)

Radar

Something that has become common place in cycling light brand line-ups over the last few years are radar systems. Garmin was first on the market with the Varia, now Wahoo has the Trackr Radar, Trek the Carback, and Magicshine the SEEMEE R300.

These lights use a radar system at the rear which detects when approaching traffic is bearing down upon you from behind. They link to phone apps or bike computers, and often have visual aids showing the distance of the car and the speed differential, either as normal or fast. This then alerts you, the rider, so you can be aware of what’s coming up. Several of these lights also employ a disruptive flash pattern once a car is detected to grab attention and make you more visible to anyone not paying enough attention.