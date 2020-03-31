Sam Bennett's Specialized Venge - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Sam Bennett's S-Works Venge (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 20 Deceuninck-QuickStep are one of the many teams committed to disc brakes in 2020 (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 20 They're also one of a few teams trialling tubeless technology this season (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 20 The Turbo RapidAir tyres have seen a mixed reception in the pro peloton (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 20 The bottom bracket and wheel hubs spin on CeramicSpeed bearings (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 20 Like for 13 others out of the 19 WorldTour teams, Shimano Dura-Ace provides the drivetrain for Deceuninck-QuickStep (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 20 Bennett's bike is fitted with Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100P power meter (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 20 A carefully placed magnet keeps things reading correctly (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 9 of 20 That magnet provides a second use for this K-Edge chainkeeper (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 20 The Dura-Ace rear mech is affixed using a direct-mount hanger (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 11 of 20 Bennett is using a 53/39 chainring combination (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 20 This is paired with an 11-30 Dura-Ace cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 20 Bennett's saddle of choice is the Specialized Power Expert – a step down from the S-Works carbon rail version. (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 20 It's perched atop the proprietary Venge carbon seatpost (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 20 The seatpost features a neat home for the Di2 junction box (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 20 We're unsure why Bennett is using Specialized's older Aerofly carbon handlebar (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 20 The bar is wrapped in Supacaz Sticky Kush tape (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 20 Tacx Deva carbon bottle cages hold Bennett's bottles steady (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 20 Deceuninck-QuickStep's nickname, 'The Wolfpack', adorns the inside of the fork leg (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 20 And the team's logo has pride of place on the top tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

With much of the 2020 race calendar looking to be a write-off due to the shutdown of events and social isolation, this season will no doubt be one that most riders will be hoping to salvage what they can from, and move on. For Sam Bennett, the brief taster of the possibilities that the 2020 season could have had in store was a mixed bag.

The Irish road race champion joined Deceuninck-QuickStep at the start of the year from Bora-Hansgrohe, brought in as a sprinter for a team that has seen a lot of previous success from some of the most accomplished finishers in the sport.



We have already featured Bennett's ultra-stiff Specialized Allez Sprint Disc, which he rode at the Schwalbe Classic criterium at the start of the year in Australia. The fast, wet course made it difficult for the Deceuninck-QuickStep team to set up a lead-out train for Bennett in the way that they'd wanted, and he was left short of the result he was looking for, finishing in a disappointing 16th place. However, he soon made up for it with a stage win on Stage 1 of the Tour Down Under just two days later.

Another win at the Race Torquay, and a UAE Tour battle with Lotto Soudal's Caleb Ewan, proved that Bennett's season was well on track, but the UAE Tour was abruptly cut short, marking the beginning of the 2020 season's current coronavirus-caused hiatus.

Bennett's final act of the season thus far is one he'd rather forget. He earned himself an 800 CHF fine for shouldering Nairo Quintana, before being tangled up in a crash with Israel Start-Up Nation's Hugo Hofstetter.

Bennett's bike is largely similar to his friend and lead-out man Shane Archbold's Venge, which we featured recently. However, there are a few minor differences of note, such as Bennett opting to use the old version of Specialized's Aerofly handlebar, rather than the newer Aerofly II.

Bennett was also one of a few riders at the Tour Down Under trialling tubeless road tyres, and was running Specialized's Turbo RapidAir tyres in 26c width for training rides and the opening criterium. However, he subsequently returned to the tried-and-tested tubular tyres for racing proper.

Eagle-eyed viewers might have noticed Specialized has added a few new sets of wheels to the UCI's list of approved wheels, including a new 51mm-deep Rapide CLX, and a 33mm-deep Alpinist CLX. They're yet to make a competitive appearance, though, and Bennett is using the well-revered CLX50 road wheels.

Sam Bennett's Specialized S-Works Venge full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ Dual-sided power, 53/39T

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 50 Disc tubeless

Tyres: S-Works Turbo RapidAir 26mm

Handlebars: S-Works Aerofly, 42cm

Handlebar tape: Supa-Caz Super Sticky Kush Classic

Stem: S-Works Venge stem, 130mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100

Saddle: Specialized Power Expert Ti Rails

Seat post: Specialized Venge

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Computer: Wahoo ELEMNT Bolt

Weight: 7.52kg

Rider height: 1.78m

Saddle height: 735mm

Saddle nose to handlebars: 580mm