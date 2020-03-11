Trending

Sam Bennett out of Paris-Nice after stage 3 crash

By

Walscheid, Boivin also out after crashes

Image 1 of 2

Paris Nice 2020 - 78th Edition - 3rd stage Chalette sur Loing - La Chatre 212,5 km - 10/03/2020 - Sam Bennett (IRL - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - Michael Morkov (DEN - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - photo Nico Vereecken/PN/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Bennett holds his injured hand after his late crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 2

Paris Nice 2020 78th Edition 3rd stage Chalette sur Loing La Chatre 2125 km 10032020 Injury Guillaume Boivin CAN Israel StartUp Nation photo Pauline BalletBettiniPhoto2020

Guillaume Boivin at the finish of stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Irish champion Sam Bennett dropped out of Paris-Nice after crashing on stage 3 in La Châtre on Tuesday.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider was involved in a tangle with Israel Start-Up Nation's Hugo Hofstetter in the bunch sprint and crashed into the barriers. He cut a finger on his right hand and needed four stitches to close the wound.

The incident came after Bennett shouldered first Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and then Hofstetter out of his way, resulting in a 800 CHF fine and a 40 UCI point penalty from the race jury.

Read more

Sam Bennett fined for shouldering in crash-marred Paris-Nice sprint

Paris-Nice: Garcia Cortina wins stage 3

Crashes cause chaos at Paris-Nice - Video highlights

In separate incidents, Guillaume Boivin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling) were also injured in crashes and did not take the start of the stage 4 time trial in Saint-Amand-Montrond on Wednesday.

Walscheid injured his hand and Boivin was suffering from headaches after his crash and withdrew out of precaution.

"It pains me to leave my teammates at a middle of such a demanding race, but its better not to take chances," he said.