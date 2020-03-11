Sam Bennett out of Paris-Nice after stage 3 crash

Image 1 of 2 Bennett holds his injured hand after his late crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Guillaume Boivin at the finish of stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Irish champion Sam Bennett dropped out of Paris-Nice after crashing on stage 3 in La Châtre on Tuesday.

The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider was involved in a tangle with Israel Start-Up Nation's Hugo Hofstetter in the bunch sprint and crashed into the barriers. He cut a finger on his right hand and needed four stitches to close the wound.

The incident came after Bennett shouldered first Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and then Hofstetter out of his way, resulting in a 800 CHF fine and a 40 UCI point penalty from the race jury.

In separate incidents, Guillaume Boivin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling) were also injured in crashes and did not take the start of the stage 4 time trial in Saint-Amand-Montrond on Wednesday.

Walscheid injured his hand and Boivin was suffering from headaches after his crash and withdrew out of precaution.

"It pains me to leave my teammates at a middle of such a demanding race, but its better not to take chances," he said.

