Sam Bennett out of Paris-Nice after stage 3 crash
By Cyclingnews
Walscheid, Boivin also out after crashes
Irish champion Sam Bennett dropped out of Paris-Nice after crashing on stage 3 in La Châtre on Tuesday.
The Deceuninck-QuickStep rider was involved in a tangle with Israel Start-Up Nation's Hugo Hofstetter in the bunch sprint and crashed into the barriers. He cut a finger on his right hand and needed four stitches to close the wound.
The incident came after Bennett shouldered first Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) and then Hofstetter out of his way, resulting in a 800 CHF fine and a 40 UCI point penalty from the race jury.
In separate incidents, Guillaume Boivin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Max Walscheid (NTT Pro Cycling) were also injured in crashes and did not take the start of the stage 4 time trial in Saint-Amand-Montrond on Wednesday.
Walscheid injured his hand and Boivin was suffering from headaches after his crash and withdrew out of precaution.
"It pains me to leave my teammates at a middle of such a demanding race, but its better not to take chances," he said.
