Shane Archbold's Specialized Venge - Gallery

By Josh Croxton
The aero road bike the Flying Mullet rode to the New Zealand national road race title
Shane Archbold, aka the Flying Mullet, is arguably one of the WorldTour's finest lead-out men. He has already led his teammate and long-time friend Sam Bennett to numerous victories in this currently-curtailed 2020 season.
Archbold's not just a carriage in a train, though. On February 16th, Archbold beat Jumbo Visma's George Bennett to take the New Zealand national championship title. A few days later he took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the team's kit sponsor Vermarc for his new custom national champion's kit.
A week on from arguably the biggest win in Archbold's career, he was resplendent in the silver fern at the UAE Tour, where on stage 2, he led Sam Bennett to 2nd place.
The race was subsequently cut short in dramatic fashion due to an outbreak of coronavirus in the team hotel. Riders, staff and press were subsequently quarantined, with some teams being bound to their hotel rooms for the following two weeks.
Archbold has clipped in just once since, at the GP Monseré, where he led teammate Fabio Jakobsen to victory.
The more recent self-isolation and social distancing measures set out by countries worldwide have led to Archbold filling his time with indoor training and, according to Deceuninck-Quickstep's Instagram, jigsaw puzzles.
Shane Archbold's Specialized S-Works Venge
Archbold's bike is a perfect stereotype of the 2020 WorldTour bikes. He is riding aboard Specialized's best aero road bike, the S-Works Venge, which is fitted with the range-topping Dura-Ace groupset from Shimano. Disc brakes reign supreme and Deceuninck-QuickStep are one of the many teams committing exclusively to the technology for 2020.
However, while numerous teams (QuickStep included) are trialling tubeless tyre technology in 2020, Archbold is sticking with the tried-and-tested and still-most-common tubular format, which is still considered by many riders to be the best road tyres for WorldTour racing.
Shane Archbold's Specialized S-Works Venge full bike specifications
Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge, 56cm
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Dual Control Lever
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ Dual-sided power, 53/39T
Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed
Wheelset: Roval CLX 50 Disc tubular
Tyres: S-Works Turbo tubular 26mm
Handlebars: S-Works Aerofly, 42cm
Handlebar tape: Supa-Caz Super Sticky Kush Classic
Stem: S-Works Venge stem, 140mm
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100
Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe
Seat post: Specialized Aero
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Computer: Wahoo ELEMNT Roam
Rider height: 1.82m
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 756mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 590mm
Weight: 7.39kg
