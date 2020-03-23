Shane Archbold's Specialized Venge - Gallery

Image 1 of 27 Shane Archbold's S-Works Venge, riding for Deceuninck QuickStep (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 2 of 27 The Deceuninck QuickStep logo adorns the seat tube at the chainstay junction (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 27 And the team's self-appointed nickname 'The Wolfpack' lives on the inside of the fork legs (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 27 ...and the wolfpack theme continues on the top tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 27 Deceuninck QuickStep are committed to only using disc brakes in 2020 (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 27 And they're using Shimano's range topping Dura-Ace Di2 stoppers (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 27 Unsurprisingly at this level, Dura-Ace is used exclusively for the drivetrain (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 27 The crankset is Shimano's Dura-Ace R9100P dual-sided power meter crank (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 9 of 27 The rear mech is held in place using a direct-mount hanger (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 27 And the front mech is paired with a K-Edge chainkeeper (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 11 of 27 The junction box is neatly integrated into the Venge's proprietary aero seatpost (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 27 The chainkeeper has been extended to hold a magnet - which is required for the correct function of the Shimano power meter (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 27 Archbold is using a standard 53/39T chainring combo (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 27 This is paired with an 11-30 cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 27 There's also Shimano's range-topping Dura-Ace PD-R9100 pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 27 Archbold is running Roval's CLX 50 tubular wheels, rather than the CLX 64 more commonly seen on the Venge (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 27 For training rides, Archbold's been using 2019 wheels. Although it's probably been swapped out for a Wahoo Kickr for the foreseeable future (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 27 The tubular tyre of choice is the S-Works Turbo tubular in a 26mm width (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 27 Roval valve stickers keep the valve from rattling (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 27 Supacaz Sticky Kush bar tape is being used by the whole Deceuninck-QuickStep team for 2020 (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 21 of 27 The team is also using Wahoo's Elemnt Roam computer (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 22 of 27 The Venge stem is an extreme 140mm (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 23 of 27 The S-Works Aerofly bars are worth 20-seconds over 40km vs a round bar (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 24 of 27 Archbold's saddle of choice is the S-Works Toupe (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 25 of 27 Everything spins on CeramicSpeed bearings (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 26 of 27 Bottles are kept in place with Tacx Deva carbon bottle cages (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 27 of 27 Sometimes, Superglue is a mechanic's best friend (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Shane Archbold, aka the Flying Mullet, is arguably one of the WorldTour's finest lead-out men. He has already led his teammate and long-time friend Sam Bennett to numerous victories in this currently-curtailed 2020 season.

Archbold's not just a carriage in a train, though. On February 16th, Archbold beat Jumbo Visma's George Bennett to take the New Zealand national championship title. A few days later he took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the team's kit sponsor Vermarc for his new custom national champion's kit.

Six days into being national champion and @vermarcsport have whipped together an exceptional kit for me! I’m biased but someone tell me this isn’t the coolest kit in the pro peloton! I’m thrilled to bring the #silverfern back starting tommorrow in uae @deceuninck_qst pic.twitter.com/hTYahaDvt8February 22, 2020

A week on from arguably the biggest win in Archbold's career, he was resplendent in the silver fern at the UAE Tour, where on stage 2, he led Sam Bennett to 2nd place.

The race was subsequently cut short in dramatic fashion due to an outbreak of coronavirus in the team hotel. Riders, staff and press were subsequently quarantined, with some teams being bound to their hotel rooms for the following two weeks.

Archbold has clipped in just once since, at the GP Monseré, where he led teammate Fabio Jakobsen to victory.

The more recent self-isolation and social distancing measures set out by countries worldwide have led to Archbold filling his time with indoor training and, according to Deceuninck-Quickstep's Instagram, jigsaw puzzles.

The latest issue of Procycling magazine, Cyclingnews' sister publication, has recently compiled a feature on the Archbold-Bennett friendship.

Shane Archbold's Specialized S-Works Venge

Archbold's bike is a perfect stereotype of the 2020 WorldTour bikes. He is riding aboard Specialized's best aero road bike, the S-Works Venge, which is fitted with the range-topping Dura-Ace groupset from Shimano. Disc brakes reign supreme and Deceuninck-QuickStep are one of the many teams committing exclusively to the technology for 2020.

However, while numerous teams (QuickStep included) are trialling tubeless tyre technology in 2020, Archbold is sticking with the tried-and-tested and still-most-common tubular format, which is still considered by many riders to be the best road tyres for WorldTour racing.

Shane Archbold's Specialized S-Works Venge full bike specifications

Frameset: Specialized S-Works Venge, 56cm

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ Dual-sided power, 53/39T

Bottom bracket: CeramicSpeed

Wheelset: Roval CLX 50 Disc tubular

Tyres: S-Works Turbo tubular 26mm

Handlebars: S-Works Aerofly, 42cm

Handlebar tape: Supa-Caz Super Sticky Kush Classic

Stem: S-Works Venge stem, 140mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100

Saddle: Specialized S-Works Toupe

Seat post: Specialized Aero

Bottle cages: Tacx Deva

Computer: Wahoo ELEMNT Roam

Rider height: 1.82m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 756mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 590mm

Weight: 7.39kg