Rohan Dennis receives 17-month suspended sentence, banned from driving for five years after car accident leading to death of Melissa Hoskins

Dennis enters into good behaviour bond of two years as part of suspended sentence, which takes into account guilty plea to one count of aggravated act likely to cause harm

Rohan Dennis was handed a 17-month suspended sentence and banned from driving for five years after earlier pleading guilty to one count of an aggravated act likely to cause harm following the death of former professional cyclist and Olympian Melissa Hoskins/Dennis.

Hoskins, who was married to and had two children with Dennis, died after a car accident on December 30 2023, in Adelaide, Australia. Dennis, 34, was driving the car involved. 

