Rohan Dennis charged with causing the death of wife Melissa Hoskins after car incident

Rohan Dennis has reportedly been charged with causing the death of his wife after a car incident that occurred near their family home in Adelaide.

According to multiple local and national media reports in Australia, Melissa Hoskins was allegedly hit by a driver in Adelaide on the evening of December 30. She died from her injuries in the hospital the following morning. The details of the incident are being investigated by local police.

Dennis was reportedly charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life. He has been released on bail and is due to appear in court in March.

Melissa Hoskins was 32 and married Dennis in 2017 after a successful racing career. They have two children. She was a multiple Olympian and team pursuit world champion.

Rohan Dennis retired this year after a final spell with Jumbo-Visma. The couple had turned to live in Adelaide and had only recently moved to the Medindie area of Adelaide, where the incident happened at around eight o’clock on Saturday evening.

South Australia police told local media that she suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment, but died overnight. Police officers and detectives attended the scene to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, with local television reports showing them studying a large pick-up truck.

More to follow.