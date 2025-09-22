Road World Championships: Junior women and men time trial start times

Juniors take centre stage on the third day of racing at UCI Road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, with the Junior women's field the first to ride the individual time trial on Tuesday morning.

The Junior women have 47 women on the start ramp at BK Arena, representing 29 countries for their 18.3km individual time trial contest. The route is relatively flat and culminates with the final cobbled hill of Kimihurura (1.3 km at 6.3%) before the uphill finish at the Kigale Convention Centre.

Rwanda’s Masengesho Yvonne will be the first to start for the Junior women at 11:06, with riders following at 1:30 intervals until Erin Boothman, reigning junior TT national champion for Great Britain, signals the last rider down the ramp at 12:15. Read our preview for the riders to watch in the women's junior time trial.

Dylan Sage (Great Britain) as 2024 Road World Championships (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Junior men’s ITT begins at 13:54 with a total of 83 riders from 63 countries in the field using a slightly longer course in the afternoon. Their 22.6km route includes one ascent of the Côte de Nyanza (2.4km at 5.5%) and then cross the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura for the same finish.

Pacifique Byusa of Rwanda is the first rider down the start ramp, and like the junior women from earlier in the day, the junior men will follow in 1:30 intervals. The final athlete on course is British champion Dylan Sage, who hits the course at 16:00.

Read our preview about riders to watch in the Junior men’s time trial.

Women Junior individual time trial start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Order Name Time 47 Masengesho Yvonne (RWA) 11:06:00 46 Divine Ogbe (NGR) 11:07:30 45 Rosemarie Thiel (NAM) 11:09:00 44 Rahel Gimbato (ETH) 11:10:30 43 Elvine Marie Rose Yameogo (BUR) 11:12:00 42 N Georgette Vignonfodo (BEN) 11:13:30 41 Alexandra Safiri (CYP) 11:15:00 40 Nahomi Jativa Martinez (ECU) 11:16:30 39 Harshita Jakhar (IND) 11:18:00 38 Syahla Syafiah (INA) 11:19:30 37 Marlen Rojas Lescot (CHI) 11:21:00 36 Samira Ismailova (UZB) 11:22:30 35 Milana Ushakova (UKR) 11:24:00 34 Osaretin Grace Godwin (NGR) 11:25:30 33 Delsia Janse van Vuuren (NAM) 11:27:00 32 Tsige Kiros (ETH) 11:28:30 31 Uwiringiyimana Liliane (RWA) 11:30:00 30 Megan Botha (RSA) 11:31:30 29 Estefania Castillo Lopez (COL) 11:33:00 28 Oda Aune Gissinger (NOR) 11:34:30 27 Karolina Špicarova (CZE) 11:36:00 26 Thais Poirier (FRA) 11:37:30 25 Elena de Laurentiis (ITA) 11:39:00 24 Polina Danshina (AIN) 11:40:30 23 Hannah Gianatti (AUS) 11:42:00 22 Angelina Burenkova (KAZ) 11:43:30 21 Liliana Edwards (USA) 11:45:00 20 Elodie Malois (CAN) 11:46:30 19 Roos Muller (NED) 11:48:00 18 Alejandra Neira Dominguez (ESP) 11:49:30 17 Abigail Miller (GBR) 11:51:00 16 Maria Okrucinska (POL) 11:52:30 15 Errin Mackridge (RSA) 11:54:00 14 Luciana Osorio Betancur (COL) 11:55:30 13 Marte Dolven (NOR) 11:57:00 12 Anna Hanakova (CZE) 11:58:30 11 Lise Revol (FRA) 12:00:00 10 Laura Five (BEL) 12:01:30 9 Chantal Pegolo (ITA) 12:03:00 8 Lilia Ismagilova (AIN) 12:04:30 7 Tully Schweitzer (AUS) 12:06:00 6 Mariya Yelkina (KAZ) 12:07:30 5 Lidia Cusack (USA) 12:09:00 4 Sidney Swierenga (CAN) 12:10:30 3 Megan Arens (NED) 12:12:00 2 Paula Ostiz Taco (ESP) 12:13:30 1 Erin Boothman (GBR) 12:15:00

Men Junior individual time trial start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally Order Name Time 83 Pacifique Byusa (RWA) 13:54:00 85 Sergio de Araujo (ANG) 13:55:30 82 Mounkalia Yacouba Tinni (NIG) 13:57:00 81 Waziri Masoli (TAN) 13:58:30 80 Hafiz Sali (QAT) 14:00:00 79 Bakary Bagayogo (MLI) 14:01:30 78 Mahamadi Ouangraoua (BUR) 14:03:00 84 Justiniano de Araujo (ANG) 14:04:30 77 Trevor Malvina (SEY) 14:06:00 76 Babacar Atta Fall (SEN) 14:07:30 75 Denver Alphonse (LCA) 14:09:00 74 Sorydjan Keita (GUI) 14:10:30 73 Frarrakhan Mohammed (GHA) 14:12:00 72 Issouf Soidiki Irhamdine (COM) 14:13:30 71 Artyom Proskuryakov (AZE) 14:15:00 70 Sofiane Soumana (NIG) 14:16:30 69 Joseph Hatali (TAN) 14:18:00 68 Younes Abdelghani (QAT) 14:19:30 67 Saibou Kone (MLI) 14:21:00 66 Marco Thiel (NAM) 14:22:30 65 Osama Asha'ar (JOR) 14:24:00 64 Ian Kipchirchir (KEN) 14:25:30 63 Sivuyile Gulwako (SWZ) 14:27:00 62 Muhammet Umut Demircan (TUR) 14:28:30 61 Saifallah Ali Alsayed (EGY) 14:30:00 60 Mohamed Amine Laouini (TUN) 14:31:30 59 Kagaba Hatim (UGA) 14:33:00 58 Prateek Ravla (ZIM) 14:34:30 57 Henri Rouillard (MRI) 14:36:00 56 Exodus Saizonou (BEN) 14:37:30 55 Matvei Yakovlev (AIN) 14:39:00 54 Murat Kuitenov (KAZ) 14:40:30 53 Vinsya Aditya Putra Ramadhana (INA) 14:42:00 52 Roger Suren (NAM) 14:43:30 51 Mohammad Hajeer (JOR) 14:45:00 50 Semere FsehayE (ETH) 14:46:30 49 Ishimwe Brian (RWA) 14:48:00 48 Gokturk Yuzerler (TUR) 14:49:30 47 Vanja Kuntarič Žibert (SLO) 14:51:00 46 Marouane Kharbouchi (MAR) 14:52:30 45 Paul Miro (UGA) 14:54:00 44 Tristan Hardy (MRI) 14:55:30 43 Salah Hamzioui (ALG) 14:57:00 42 Yaroslav Prosandeev (AIN) 14:58:30 41 Josh Johnson (RSA) 15:00:00 40 Kirill Chzhan (KAZ) 15:01:30 39 Yousuf Amiri (UAE) 15:03:00 38 Raditia Etto Wijaya (INA) 15:04:30 37 Omar Andrade Fernandez (MEX) 15:06:00 36 Hon Man Yip (HKG) 15:07:30 35 Vilgot Reinhold (SWE) 15:09:00 34 Seyyed Mohammad Nabi Mirbagheri (IRI) 15:10:30 33 Nicholas van der Merwe (BUL) 15:12:00 32 Bastian Petrič (SLO) 15:13:30 31 Georgs Tjumins (LAT) 15:15:00 30 Heimo Fugger (AUT) 15:16:30 29 Kevin Andres Estupinan Vargas (COL) 15:18:00 28 Benjamin Noval Suarez (ESP) 15:19:30 27 Antoine Bergeron (CAN) 15:21:00 26 Ksawery Gancarz (POL) 15:22:30 25 Gian Muller (SUI) 15:24:00 24 Gijs Schoonvelde (NED) 15:25:30 23 Beckam Drake (USA) 15:27:00 22 Theophile Vassal (FRA) 15:28:30 21 Max Goold (AUS) 15:30:00 20 Roberto Capello (ITA) 15:31:30 19 Zeno Levi Winter (GER) 15:33:00 18 Seff van Kerckhove (BEL) 15:34:30 17 Max Hinds (GBR) 15:36:00 16 Jakub Zaňka (CZE) 15:37:30 15 Jeronimo Calderon Palacio (COL) 15:39:00 14 Jakub Pastva (SVK) 15:40:30 13 Oleh Smolynets (UKR) 15:42:00 12 Enaut Urcaregui Sanz (ESP) 15:43:30 11 Monty Rigby (CAN) 15:45:00 10 Jan Jackowiak (POL) 15:46:30 9 Tom Stirnimann (SUI) 15:48:00 8 Michiel Mouris (NED) 15:49:30 7 Ashlin Barry (USA) 15:51:00 6 Johan Blanc (FRA) 15:52:30 5 Lucas Stevenson (AUS) 15:54:00 4 Mattia Agostinacchio (ITA) 15:55:30 3 Benedikt Benz (GER) 15:57:00 2 Mats Vanden Eynde (BEL) 15:58:30 1 Dylan Sage (GBR) 16:00:00

Subscribe to Cyclingnews to unlock unlimited access to our coverage of the first-ever UCI Road World Championships on African soil. Our team of journalists will bring you all the major storylines, in-depth analysis, and more directly from the action in Rwanda as the next rainbow jerseys are decided. Find out more.