RIP Sora and Claris? New drop bar Cues amalgamates Shimano's lower tiers into one family

By
published

Common shifters and new cranksets give Shimano a path to retire Tiagra, Sora and Claris

Shimano CUES / ESSA
(Image credit: Shimano)

Shimano CUES components have been available for flat bar bikes, electric bikes and mountain bikes for a couple of years now, but Shimano’s announcement of a new set of components finally extends CUES equipment to drop bar road and gravel bikes.

CUES provides one common component set that will work with 11, 10 and 9-speed drivetrains and across the different disciplines, offering bike makers and riders a much simpler range of products to choose from. It also allows riders to swap a few components to add extra speeds to their drivetrain, rather than needing to replace their groupset in its entirety. 

Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 