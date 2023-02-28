Shimano launch the CUES ecosystem to unify it's mid tier groupsets

Shimano has announced the launch of the CUES groupset collection. Which will see several mid-tier Shimano groupset tiers unified into one more manageable ecosystem. CUES stands for 'Create unique experiences.'

Shimano claims the shakeup has come about after years of trickle-down racing technology being featured on lower and mid-level lifestyle and MTB groupsets that don't particularly benefit from it. it has now decided to come up with something better suited to this application. The changes detailed below pertain to mid-range groupsets below the Deore level.

The CUES ecosystem will be comprised of a range of 9 -10 and 11-speed components spread roughly over three spec tiers. CUES will look to primarily update and eventually replace the technology featured in what's sometimes referred to as the Shimano triple A groupset ranges of Acera, Alivio and Altus. There will be a gradual phasing out of these groupsets over time but Shimano says there is no timeline for production stopping for the moment and an update regarding tech for the drop bar community will also come later in the year.

A CUES drivetrain featuring Linkglide technology and a double chainset option (Image credit: Shimano )

Shimano drew on some mechanic experience, as well as feedback from bike manufacturers and dealers to develop CUES. This included a desire for more mix-and-match components, especially in light of recent parts shortages. All components will feature Shimano Linkglinde technology which promises to offer smoother shifting, more durable components as well as standardising compatibility. Meaning components can be intermixed across a wider range of user groups.

In consolidating component ranges including chains, cassettes and derailleur pulleys Shimano claims CUES will help reduce shop inventory needs as well as simplify the servicing process for mid-tier bikes.

Shimano also makes the point that a lot of lower, and to some extent mid-tier hybrid and mountain bikes come with a front 2x or 3x chainset and front derailleur setup. Users often graduate to an easier-to-live with 1 x system when they upgrade. Cues aims to eliminate this with affordable 1x options available for product manufacturers and shops to spec, lowering the price point of Shimano MTB performance (though 2 x chainsets are still available). Front derailleur cable pull ratio will be unified from 3 differing current ratios into one to further aid compatibility.

CUES will feature mix and match cassette chainset and derailleur options (Image credit: Shimano )

Shimano Linkglide is the most durable drivetrain technology Shimano offers. Shimano says it provides durable sprockets, an updated cassette tooth profile and smooth shifting. This is especially relevant with greater e-bike usage, which places additional torque demands on drivetrain components. It also ensures shifting quality requirements are met if a third-party chain is specified on a build to meet a price point or a customer's budget.

The Shimano product series codes for the new CUES components will be U4000, U6000 and U8000 (as well as a U3000 derailleur). As an example of CUES intent, there will be both 10 and 11-speed versions of the U6000 chainset available allowing customers to meet a certain price point more easily.

A small launch for some CUES equipment appeared last year in the form of some di2 variants of the CUES group. This new equipment launch is part of a much larger series of mechanical components.

Complete specification charts and pricing will follow but some of the available CUES components will include top and side swing front derailleurs, square taper and hollowtec two single and double chainsets. As well as 1x cassettes up to 50t and double chainset cassettes up to 39t. Clutch technology derailleurs and I-Spec compatible shifters also feature in the range.

Some new Shimano hubs will be launched at the same times as CUES which can be converted between Quick release and thru-axle as well as hyperglide and microspline freehubs. The hubs also feature cartridge bearings. This bucks a trend for Shimano somewhat with the brand nearly always favouring cup and cone hubs.