'Riders are not robots' – SD Worx-Protime defend Lotte Kopecky amid Tour de France Femmes struggles, but recognise need for evaluation

Team manager Erwin Janssen says 'all great champions have a down period, even Pogačar' after lingering back injury ended Belgian's yellow jersey dream

CHASSENEUIL-DU-POITOU, FRANCE - JULY 30: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx - Protime prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 5 a 165.8km stage from Chasseneuil-du-Poitou (Futuroscope) to Gueret / #UCIWWT / on July 30, 2025 in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky before stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime are keeping the faith in Lotte Kopecky amid her struggles at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, despite their dreams of her competing for the yellow jersey ending on the opening two hilly stages.

The plan all season had been for the world champion to switch her previous stage-hunting ambitions for a push for the general classification, having finished second at the Tour de France Femmes in 2023 and Giro d'Italia Women last year, without even aiming to.

