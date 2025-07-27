'The fun factor is lacking' – Lotte Kopecky's struggles continue on stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes

'Ideally, I'd like it to be next Sunday as soon as possible' says world champion after another hard day in the hills of Brittany

Lotte Kopecky SD - Protime prior to the 4th Tour de France Femmes 2025, Stage 2 a 110.4km stage from Brest to Quimper / #UCIWWT / on July 27, 2025 in Brest, France. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After two days of struggle at the Tour de France Femmes, Lotte Kopecky says, "the fun factor is a bit lacking at the moment"

The world champion has endured a disappointing start to the Grand Tour in Brittany and heads into stage 3 already almost three minutes off the race lead with the hardest days of the race yet to come.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including Cycling Weekly and Rouleur.

