'Quinn could have attacked first if there was help' – Tour de France stage winner Tim Wellens responds after Simmons called out motorbike slipstreaming in breakaway

By published

US champion and Michael Storer vent frustrations at help from in-race vehicles and lack of collaboration from Visma's Campenaerts after stage 15

CARCASSONNE, FRANCE - JULY 20: (L-R) Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - XRG and Quinn Simmons of The United States and Team Lidl - Trek compete in the breakaway during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 15 a 169.3km stage from Muret to Carcassonne / #UCIWT / on July 20, 2025 in Carcassonne, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Belgian champion Wellens and US champion Simmons were part of the stage 15 breakaway at the Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second rest day of the Tour de France couldn't have come at a better time, with tempers flaring for those who lost out in the stage 15 breakaway to the dominant UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tim Wellens.

Wellens won solo into Carcassonne after biding his time and launching a long-range attack, extending his lead into the walled city, but despite his clear strength, one of his fellow escapees, Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek), accused in-race motobikes of playing a key role in the move sticking.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.