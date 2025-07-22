'People in the finish area should use their eyes a bit more' - Jonas Vingegaard crashes into photographer atop Ventoux following defiant day of racing at Tour de France

The fall followed a Ventoux ascent where Vingegaard struck successive attacks on race leader Tadej Pogačar but was unable to forge a gap

ONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - JULY 22: (L-R) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike compete climbing to the Mont Ventoux (1902m) during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 16 a 171.5km stage from Montpellier to Mont Ventoux 1902m / #UCIWT / on July 22, 2025 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) continued to show improving climbing form in the Tour de France with multiple blistering attacks on the Mont Ventoux that failed to shake off race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but which the second-placed rider overall said continued to boost his morale for the two mammoth mountain stages yet to come.

After an opening acceleration by Team Visma–Lease a Bike's Wout van Aert and then a much longer drive by another teammate, Sepp Kuss (Team Visma–Lease a Bike), on the lower slopes of the Ventoux, the Danish GC contender launched for the first of four savage attacks nine kilometres from the line, with his final charge away coming around a kilometre from the top.

