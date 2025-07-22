'People in the finish area should use their eyes a bit more' - Jonas Vingegaard crashes into photographer atop Ventoux following defiant day of racing at Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) continued to show improving climbing form in the Tour de France with multiple blistering attacks on the Mont Ventoux that failed to shake off race leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but which the second-placed rider overall said continued to boost his morale for the two mammoth mountain stages yet to come.

After an opening acceleration by Team Visma–Lease a Bike's Wout van Aert and then a much longer drive by another teammate, Sepp Kuss (Team Visma–Lease a Bike), on the lower slopes of the Ventoux, the Danish GC contender launched for the first of four savage attacks nine kilometres from the line, with his final charge away coming around a kilometre from the top.

Each time Pogačar could closely and smoothly shadow the Dane, though while Vingegaard was also able to counter Pogačar when the Slovenian made two moves, only ceding a little time at the top.

On a stage where after each attack Vingegaard could count on sterling support from teammates dropping back from the early break like Tiesj Benoot (Team Visma–Lease a Bike) and Victor Campenaerts (Team Visma–Lease a Bike), the only setback came when Vingegaard suffered a post-stage crash when, as he told reporters, "a photographer just ran out in front of me".

However initial reports suggested he did not appear to suffer any significant injuries, and after getting back up Vingegaard had no problems stopping after the finish to discuss his performance - and his fall.

"A photographer just ran out straight in front of me, straight after the finish line, I went down," Vingegaard said. "People in the finish area - they should use their eyes a bit more."

Looking back at his performance on the climb, Vingegaard said that for a third successive day in the mountains after Peyragudes and Superbagnères, his confidence had been boosted by how he had ridden.

"I was feeling very good today, so I'm happy with the feeling today, happy with the attacks I tried to do," Vingegaard, sixth on the line and still 4:15 down on Pogačar said afterwards.

"Of course I didn't gain any time but I take a lot of motivation today."

Vingegaard confirmed that Team Visma–Lease a Bike had wanted to have riders in the 30-strong break of the day, to ensure that any attacks like the ones he launched could gain further support if needed.

"The team did really amazingly, everybody worked with everything they had, it was really a huge commitment from everyone doing super great," Vingegaard said, "So thanks to all my teammates."

After losing time to Pogačar on the first two Pyrenean summit finishes, Vingegaard now appears to be drawing level to the Slovenian in the mountains, even if he cannot drop him. The key question now is whether he will be able to get the better of the UAE leader in the Alps, with the Col de la Loze, where Vingegaard successfully defeated Pogačar in the 2023 Tour the first of those challenges.

"He followed me every time I attacked, I followed him when he attacked so, I don't know if I could see any weaknesses today," Vingegaard said.

"But at least it gives me some motivation about how good I felt and I'll keep trying."