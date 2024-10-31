2025 Tour de France set to feature over 3,000km of transfers

By
published

Velowire calculations estimate transfers between stages as a record high in modern Tour history

The team buses of the Tour de France caravan will face long journeys between stages of the 2025 race
The team buses of the Tour de France caravan will face long journeys between stages of the 2025 race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Tour de France route will see the peloton take on six mountain stages, two time trials, six hilly stages and seven sprints during the 3,320km between Lille and Paris.

The teams, their drivers and the Tour caravan will be doing almost that distance again in transfers, however, with the distance taken to travel between the 21 stages totalling over 3,000km.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.