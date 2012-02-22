Pauwels, Van den Brand top final UCI cyclo-cross rankings
Van der Haar best U23 'crosser, Van der Poel top junior
With the last of the UCI-sanctioned cyclo-cross races taking place this past weekend, the UCI announced today the final cyclo-cross rankings of the 2011-2012 season. Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) topped the elite men's rankings for the first time in his career while Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink – Leontien.nl Cycling Team) concluded her career as the highest-ranked rider in the women's standings.
Lars van der Haar was the best in the U23 men's category and his Dutch compatriot Mathieu van der Poel finished first in the junior men's rankings. As a nation the Netherlands topped the rankings in every category except the elite men, where Belgium clearly dominated.
The 2011-2012 season turned out to be a breakthrough season for Kevin Pauwels in the elite men's category. The 27-year-old Belgian captured the bronze medal at the world championships in Koksijde, won four World Cup rounds, three category 1 and four category 2 races, plus was a podium finisher on 14 other occasions. One of his rare off-days was at the Belgian championships where he finished 10th.
'Cross veteran Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) finished in second overall, 153 points behind his compatriot, while Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) placed third, 383 points behind Pauwels. Both Nys and Stybar captured the title at their national championships in Belgium and the Czech Republic respectively. They both disappointed at the World Championships and lost valuable points in the World Cup.
Fourth-placed Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) was out injured in November but bounced back with a win at the World Championships on home soil in January. Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) finished fifth overall and at 23 is the youngest rider in the top-five.
Last Sunday in Oostmalle, Belgium Van den Brand finished just ahead of Dutch and World Champion Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team). The Dutch duo finished in the same position in the UCI rankings where Van den Brand edged out Vos by 40 points, 2,140 to 2,100. While Vos was unbeatable in nearly each of the 17 races she contested, Van den Brand rode a longer season and added points at the European championships, an event that Vos did not contest. Van den Brand won nine races in her final season, including the Koksijde, Belgium round of the World Cup and the European championship in Lucca, Italy.
USA champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team) finished third overall with 1,740 points, followed by British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) with 1,422 points.
Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team) was in a league of his own in the U23 men's category. The Dutch, European and world champion had a huge margin over his Belgian rival Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus), 1,321 points to 551. Van der Haar's points tally was also good enough to finish seventh place on the overall UCI men's rankings.
Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel won almost every race in the junior men's category this season. The 17-year-old Dutch champion, European champion and world champion logically topped the rankings with the maximum of 300 points. Quentin Jauregui (France) is best of the rest with 169 points, followed Wout Van Aert (Belgium) in third at 147 points.
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|2333
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2180
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|1950
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|1617
|5
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|1505
|6
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|1393
|7
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1321
|8
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1231
|9
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1224
|10
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|1002
|11
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|961
|12
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|943
|13
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|829
|14
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|826
|15
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|760
|16
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|678
|17
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|674
|18
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|626
|19
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|626
|20
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|602
|21
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|573
|22
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|570
|23
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|564
|24
|Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube
|553
|25
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|551
|26
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|538
|27
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|529
|28
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|525
|29
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|500
|30
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|460
|31
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|455
|32
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|450
|33
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|424
|34
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|422
|35
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|421
|36
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|415
|37
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|408
|38
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|400
|39
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|392
|40
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|389
|41
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|384
|42
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|375
|43
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|359
|44
|Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|358
|45
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta Fitness-Specialized
|342
|46
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|329
|47
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|328
|48
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|296
|49
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|286
|50
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|283
|51
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea
|266
|52
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|266
|53
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|264
|54
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|258
|55
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|255
|56
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|250
|57
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|241
|58
|David Kasek (Cze)
|236
|59
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|232
|60
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|228
|61
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool-Author
|226
|62
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|226
|63
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|224
|64
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|223
|65
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|221
|66
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|220
|67
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea
|218
|68
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|217
|69
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|214
|70
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|207
|71
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|207
|72
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|206
|73
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|201
|74
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|200
|75
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|198
|76
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|190
|77
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|190
|78
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano
|187
|79
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|186
|80
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|180
|81
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|174
|82
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|172
|83
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|172
|84
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|170
|85
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|169
|86
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized
|166
|87
|Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|165
|88
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup
|159
|89
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|158
|90
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|155
|91
|Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor
|155
|92
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|152
|93
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|150
|94
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|147
|95
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX
|146
|96
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|145
|97
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea
|144
|98
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|141
|99
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|140
|100
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|137
|101
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|135
|102
|David Menut (Fra)
|134
|103
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|132
|104
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|131
|105
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|131
|106
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|130
|107
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|130
|108
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|130
|109
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|129
|110
|Clément Venturini (Fra)
|126
|111
|Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.
|125
|112
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|124
|113
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito
|121
|114
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|121
|115
|Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|120
|116
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|118
|117
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|118
|118
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|114
|119
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda
|112
|120
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
|111
|121
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|105
|122
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|103
|123
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|102
|124
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|100
|125
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi)
|100
|125
|Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)
|100
|127
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|100
|127
|Marcos Altur Boronat (Spa)
|100
|129
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|100
|130
|Sami Tiainen (Fin)
|100
|131
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|100
|132
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|100
|133
|Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo
|98
|134
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|97
|135
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|96
|136
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|91
|137
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|91
|138
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|90
|139
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|90
|140
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco
|90
|141
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|86
|142
|Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|84
|143
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt
|83
|144
|Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)
|83
|145
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|82
|146
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|80
|147
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|79
|148
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
|79
|149
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|76
|150
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|75
|151
|Christian Helmig (Lux)
|75
|152
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire
|71
|153
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|71
|154
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|70
|155
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|69
|156
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|68
|157
|Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall
|66
|158
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|66
|159
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
|66
|160
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|65
|161
|Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|65
|162
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK
|65
|163
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|64
|164
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|64
|165
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|63
|166
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Scott USA Cycling Team
|63
|167
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control
|62
|168
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery
|62
|169
|Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK
|61
|170
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine
|61
|171
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|60
|172
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|60
|172
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|60
|172
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|60
|172
|Pavao Roset (Cro)
|60
|176
|Rodger Aiken (Irl)
|60
|177
|Gabor Fejes (Hun)
|60
|178
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe)
|60
|179
|Henri Ojala (Fin)
|60
|180
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|60
|181
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|60
|182
|Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)
|58
|183
|David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite
|57
|184
|Bastien Duculty (Fra)
|57
|185
|Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)
|55
|186
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|55
|187
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|54
|188
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|53
|189
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|53
|190
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|52
|191
|Emilien Viennet (Fra)
|52
|192
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|50
|193
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|50
|194
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)
|49
|195
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|48
|196
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|48
|197
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Boardman Elite
|48
|198
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|48
|199
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|48
|200
|Florian Vögel (Swi)
|47
|201
|Tommy Nielsen (Den)
|45
|202
|David Hidalgo Garcia (Spa)
|45
|203
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)
|45
|204
|Aketza Pena Iza (Spa)
|44
|205
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|43
|206
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|43
|207
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|43
|208
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|42
|209
|Bartosz Pilis (Pol)
|42
|210
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|42
|211
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|42
|212
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino
|40
|213
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|40
|214
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)
|40
|215
|Dario Stäuble (Swi)
|40
|215
|Igor Rudan (Cro)
|40
|215
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)
|40
|215
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|40
|215
|Slawomir Pituch (Pol)
|40
|220
|Matthew Adair (Irl)
|40
|221
|Zoltan Vigh (Hun)
|40
|222
|Jens Westergren (Swe)
|40
|223
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|40
|224
|Kimmo Kananen (Fin)
|40
|225
|Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)
|40
|226
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda
|40
|227
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|39
|228
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|38
|229
|Ismael Felix Barba Frutos
|38
|230
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars
|37
|231
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|36
|232
|Luke Gray (GBr)
|36
|233
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg
|36
|234
|René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal
|35
|235
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|33
|236
|Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda
|31
|237
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|30
|238
|Boris Popovic (Srb)
|30
|239
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|30
|239
|Patryk Kostecki (Pol)
|30
|239
|Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)
|30
|239
|Endi Širol (Cro)
|30
|239
|Pit Schlechter (Lux)
|30
|244
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|30
|244
|Wenzel Böhm-Gräber
|30
|244
|Abel Garcia (Spa)
|30
|244
|Evan Ryan (Irl)
|30
|248
|Zsolt Búr (Hun)
|30
|249
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe)
|30
|250
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can)
|30
|251
|Juha Kangaskokko (Fin)
|30
|252
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|30
|253
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|30
|254
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain
|30
|255
|Filip Adel (Cze)
|30
|256
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel)
|30
|257
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|30
|258
|Jack Clarkson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|29
|259
|Camille Thominet (Fra)
|28
|260
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|28
|261
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|28
|262
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|27
|263
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service
|27
|264
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|26
|265
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|26
|266
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|26
|267
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|25
|268
|Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)
|25
|269
|Marko Popovic (Srb)
|25
|270
|Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani
|25
|270
|Kamil Wolkiewicz (Pol)
|25
|270
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|25
|270
|Matija Krivec (Cro)
|25
|270
|Roland Mörx (Aut)
|25
|270
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|25
|276
|Anthony Doyle (Irl)
|25
|276
|Jan Büchmann (Ger)
|25
|278
|Zsolt Vinczeffy (Hun)
|25
|279
|Maros Kovac (Svk)
|25
|280
|Ludwig Söderquist
|25
|281
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|25
|281
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|25
|283
|Olli Miettinen (Fin)
|25
|284
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|25
|285
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
|24
|286
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies
|24
|287
|Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie
|23
|288
|Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized
|21
|288
|Daniel Guerrero (Spa)
|21
|290
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|21
|291
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
|21
|292
|Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale
|21
|293
|Lewis Rattray (Aus)
|20
|294
|David Quist (Nor)
|20
|295
|Dejan Maric (Srb)
|20
|296
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani
|20
|296
|Allan Juul (Den)
|20
|296
|Wojciech Herba (Pol)
|20
|296
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos
|20
|296
|Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT
|20
|296
|Aleksander Dorozala (Pol)
|20
|296
|Christoph Mick (Aut)
|20
|296
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|20
|296
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|20
|296
|Darko Krivanj (Cro)
|20
|306
|Daragh Mortimer (Irl)
|20
|306
|Skyler Trujillo (USA) CYF Divo
|20
|306
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
|20
|309
|Peter Fenyvesi (Hun)
|20
|310
|Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)
|20
|311
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|20
|312
|Samuel Halme (Fin)
|20
|313
|David Thely (Fra)
|20
|314
|Helmut Trettwer (Ger)
|20
|315
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|20
|316
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube
|20
|317
|Max Walsleben (Ger)
|19
|318
|Matt Shriver (USA)
|18
|319
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|18
|320
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17
|321
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|17
|322
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|16
|323
|Julian Lehmann (Ger)
|16
|324
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|16
|325
|Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)
|16
|326
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|16
|327
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|16
|328
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|16
|329
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|15
|330
|Wojciech Malec (Pol)
|15
|330
|Gabriel Chavanne (Swi)
|15
|330
|Henrik Veiergang (Den)
|15
|330
|Sebastian Hannöver (Ger)
|15
|330
|Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)
|15
|330
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)
|15
|330
|Bernd Tauderer (Aut)
|15
|330
|Lee Westwood (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching
|15
|330
|Domagoj Breznik (Cro)
|15
|339
|Stuart Galloway (Irl)
|15
|340
|Peter Szabo (Hun)
|15
|341
|Matej Vysna (Svk)
|15
|342
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe)
|15
|343
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|15
|343
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|15
|345
|Toni Tähti (Fin)
|15
|346
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|15
|347
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra)
|15
|348
|Toon Devenyns (Bel)
|15
|349
|Matthias Brandle (Aut)
|15
|350
|Jaime Juncal (Spa)
|14
|351
|Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter
|14
|352
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|14
|353
|Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle
|13
|354
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|13
|355
|Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain
|12
|356
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|12
|357
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|12
|358
|David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|12
|359
|Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|11
|359
|Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Spec
|11
|361
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn)
|11
|362
|Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing
|11
|363
|Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat)
|10
|364
|Nikola Šibar (Srb)
|10
|365
|Pavel Potocki (Cro)
|10
|365
|Andrzej Michniak (Pol)
|10
|365
|Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)
|10
|365
|Moreno Hofland (Ned)
|10
|365
|Dylan Page (Swi)
|10
|365
|Rudiger Selig (Ger)
|10
|365
|Tommy Jacobsen (Den)
|10
|365
|Simon Richardson (GBr)
|10
|365
|Tom Flammang (Lux)
|10
|365
|Gerald Hauer (Aut)
|10
|375
|Javier Hernández (Spa)
|10
|375
|Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com
|10
|375
|Ciarán Byrne (Irl)
|10
|378
|Attila Bela (Hun)
|10
|379
|Lukáš Batora (Svk)
|10
|380
|Martin Eriksson (Swe)
|10
|381
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|10
|382
|Juhana Hietala (Fin)
|10
|383
|Ivo Plevak (Cze)
|10
|384
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|10
|385
|Thomas Mair (Aut)
|10
|386
|Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|10
|387
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com
|10
|388
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|10
|389
|Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)
|10
|390
|Hans Becking (Ned)
|10
|391
|Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)
|9
|392
|Théo Vimpere (Fra)
|9
|393
|Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW
|9
|394
|Jakub Skala (Cze)
|9
|395
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing
|9
|396
|Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa)
|8
|397
|Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)
|8
|398
|Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem
|8
|399
|Jean-Christophe Peraud
|8
|400
|Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek
|8
|401
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)
|8
|402
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized
|8
|403
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|8
|404
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
|8
|405
|Pierre Garson (Fra)
|8
|406
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|7
|407
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance
|7
|408
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|7
|409
|Yoann Corbihan (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme
|6
|410
|David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog
|6
|411
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine
|6
|412
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster
|6
|412
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|6
|414
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|6
|414
|Peter Presslauer (Aut)
|6
|416
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|6
|417
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
|6
|418
|Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis
|6
|419
|Vaclav Jezek (Cze)
|6
|420
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|6
|421
|Anthonin Didier (Fra)
|6
|422
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra)
|6
|423
|Saul Lopez (Spa)
|6
|424
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|6
|425
|Sigvard Kukk (Est)
|5
|426
|Michael Haydn (Aut)
|5
|427
|Djordje Stevanovic (Srb)
|5
|428
|Domenico Papaleo (Srb)
|5
|428
|Andreas Rasmussen (Den)
|5
|428
|Bartosz Banach (Pol)
|5
|428
|Marko Trajkovic (Cro)
|5
|428
|Erwan Goasguen (Fra)
|5
|428
|Harald Starzengruber (Aut)
|5
|428
|William Bjergfelt (GBr) Motorpoint Pro Cycling Team
|5
|428
|Scott Thiltges (Lux)
|5
|428
|Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
|5
|428
|Taylor Johnstone (GBr) Team de Ver
|5
|428
|Fabian Obrist (Swi)
|5
|439
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|5
|439
|Robert Scanlon (Irl)
|5
|439
|Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)
|5
|439
|Jannick Geisler (Ger)
|5
|443
|Andras Toth (Hun)
|5
|444
|Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)
|5
|445
|Jesper Larsson (Swe)
|5
|446
|Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing
|5
|446
|Stephen Cooley (Can)
|5
|448
|Marko Leppämäki (Fin)
|5
|449
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|4
|450
|Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco
|4
|451
|Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa)
|4
|452
|Nathaniel Ward (USA)
|4
|453
|Petr Hampl (Cze)
|4
|454
|Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC
|4
|455
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|4
|456
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|4
|457
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|4
|458
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|4
|459
|Christophe Balannec (Fra)
|4
|460
|Milorad Stojicic (Srb)
|3
|461
|Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita)
|3
|461
|Lex Reichling (Lux)
|3
|461
|Matthew Gee (GBr)
|3
|461
|Danny Skovgren (Den)
|3
|461
|Petar Vukovic (Cro)
|3
|461
|Tomasz Marzec (Pol)
|3
|461
|Szymon Bialas (Pol)
|3
|461
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|3
|461
|Roland Thalmann (Swi)
|3
|461
|Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)
|3
|471
|Gonzalo De Luis (Spa)
|3
|471
|Enno Quast (Ger)
|3
|471
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|3
|471
|Niall O'Hara (Irl)
|3
|475
|Soma Balazs (Hun)
|3
|476
|Yoshitaka Hama (Jpn)
|3
|476
|Jaroslav Chalas (Svk)
|3
|478
|Petter Persson (Swe)
|3
|479
|Kevin Calhoun (Can)
|3
|479
|Andrew De Cal (Can)
|3
|481
|Erkko Salonen (Fin)
|3
|482
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned)
|3
|482
|Alex Flavio Longhi
|3
|484
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|3
|485
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|2
|486
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|487
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra)
|2
|488
|Geert Wellens (Bel)
|2
|489
|Jordi Rene (Spa)
|2
|490
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn)
|2
|491
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes
|2
|492
|Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn)
|2
|493
|Thomas Lechermann (Ger)
|2
|494
|Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
|2
|495
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|2
|496
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|2
|497
|Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|2
|498
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|2
|499
|Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|2
|500
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team
|2
|501
|Dany Lacroix (Bel)
|2
|502
|Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim
|2
|503
|Loic Doubey (Fra)
|2
|504
|Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|2
|505
|Clément Le Bras (Fra)
|2
|506
|Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team
|1
|507
|Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
|1
|508
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
|1
|509
|Adam Kožušník (Cze)
|1
|510
|Sven Baumann (Ger)
|1
|511
|Masayuki Goda (Jpn)
|1
|511
|Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|1
|513
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|1
|514
|Lukas Stoiber (Aut)
|1
|515
|Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling
|1
|516
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|1
|517
|Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF
|1
|518
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|1
|519
|Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon
|1
|520
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel)
|1
|521
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
|1
|522
|Pierrick Valomet (Fra)
|1
|1
|Belgium
|6130
|pts
|2
|Czech Republic
|3270
|3
|France
|2610
|4
|Netherlands
|2511
|5
|United States
|2305
|6
|Switzerland
|1776
|7
|Italy
|1486
|8
|Germany
|1408
|9
|Poland
|937
|10
|Spain
|888
|11
|Great Britain
|815
|12
|Canada
|583
|13
|Japan
|422
|14
|Slovakia
|419
|15
|Sweden
|341
|16
|Denmark
|309
|17
|Luxembourg
|244
|18
|Austria
|223
|19
|Serbia
|200
|20
|Croatia
|200
|21
|Ireland
|200
|22
|Hungary
|200
|23
|Finland
|200
|24
|Australia
|20
|25
|Norway
|20
|26
|Latvia
|10
|27
|Estonia
|5
|1
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|2140
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women's Team
|2100
|3
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1740
|4
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|1422
|5
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|1392
|6
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash
|1350
|7
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|1333
|8
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|1290
|9
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1124
|10
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|950
|11
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|899
|12
|Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes
|760
|13
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain
|732
|14
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|724
|15
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash
|676
|16
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|591
|17
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|590
|18
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|587
|19
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|512
|20
|Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team
|502
|21
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|501
|22
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|497
|23
|Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil
|481
|24
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|480
|25
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens
|468
|26
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|431
|27
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus
|401
|28
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|398
|29
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|394
|30
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team
|351
|31
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|346
|32
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|344
|33
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|316
|34
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom
|305
|35
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|301
|36
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|287
|37
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|285
|38
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|279
|39
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|260
|40
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|247
|41
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|244
|42
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|243
|43
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
|243
|44
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle
|242
|45
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|242
|46
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|233
|47
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion
|216
|48
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|213
|49
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|207
|50
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11
|205
|51
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten
|196
|52
|Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)
|194
|53
|Olga Wasiuk (Pol)
|190
|54
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|190
|55
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|188
|56
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|176
|57
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit
|174
|58
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW
|172
|59
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|167
|60
|Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)
|164
|61
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|149
|62
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf
|145
|63
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|143
|64
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|142
|65
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|139
|66
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|135
|67
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|123
|68
|Annie Last (GBr)
|120
|69
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|117
|70
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|112
|71
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|105
|72
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita)
|104
|73
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|100
|74
|Mia Radotic (Cro)
|100
|74
|Jacqueline Hahn (Aut)
|100
|76
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|100
|77
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|100
|78
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|100
|79
|Maija Rossi (Fin)
|100
|80
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes
|100
|81
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|95
|82
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|93
|83
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt
|91
|84
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|90
|85
|Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)
|90
|86
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|84
|87
|Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|80
|88
|Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
|77
|89
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze)
|75
|90
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University
|72
|91
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|66
|92
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|64
|93
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|64
|94
|Vanesa Durman (Srb)
|60
|95
|Antonela Ferencic (Cro)
|60
|95
|Magdalena Halajczak (Pol)
|60
|95
|Trixi Worrack (Ger)
|60
|98
|Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)
|60
|99
|Gabriella Modos (Hun)
|60
|100
|Riikka Pynnönen (Fin)
|60
|101
|Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust
|59
|102
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|59
|103
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com
|57
|104
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|51
|105
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|50
|106
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx
|47
|107
|Sarah Stewart (Can)
|45
|108
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|45
|109
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
|43
|110
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|43
|111
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|43
|112
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge
|43
|113
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|42
|114
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|42
|115
|Junko Ueda (Jpn)
|41
|116
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|41
|117
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb)
|40
|118
|Ana Turk (Cro)
|40
|118
|Alessia Merten (Lux)
|40
|118
|Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)
|40
|118
|Signe Strandvig (Den)
|40
|118
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
|40
|123
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|40
|124
|Gabriella Arato (Hun)
|40
|125
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
|40
|126
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|40
|127
|Pia Pensaari (Fin)
|40
|128
|Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)
|40
|129
|Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes
|40
|130
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|40
|131
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|40
|132
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|39
|133
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|38
|134
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien
|35
|135
|Tina Brubaker (USA)
|35
|136
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|34
|137
|Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit
|34
|138
|Anne Arnouts (Bel)
|33
|139
|Évelyne Blouin (Can)
|31
|140
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|31
|141
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|31
|142
|Kristina Jakotin (Srb)
|30
|143
|Jasmina Jambrovic (Cro)
|30
|143
|Renata Bucher (Swi)
|30
|143
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|30
|143
|Trine Lorenzen (Den)
|30
|143
|Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)
|30
|143
|Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)
|30
|149
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
|30
|150
|Mariann Rozsnyai (Hun)
|30
|151
|Kristína Lapinová (Svk)
|30
|152
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze)
|30
|153
|Karin Aune (Swe)
|30
|154
|Helja Korhonen (Fin)
|30
|155
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn
|28
|156
|Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)
|28
|157
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek
|28
|158
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|26
|159
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|26
|160
|Louise Robinson (GBr)
|25
|160
|Maria Kruse (Den)
|25
|160
|Claudia Schlager (Aut)
|25
|160
|Monika Grzebinoga (Pol)
|25
|160
|Romina Golub (Cro)
|25
|165
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|25
|166
|Viktória Felföldi (Hun)
|25
|167
|Elena Ondasova (Svk)
|25
|168
|Lisa Ström (Swe)
|25
|169
|Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)
|25
|170
|Anna Lindström (Fin)
|25
|171
|Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil
|25
|172
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|23
|173
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned) RTC Groenewoud
|23
|174
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|23
|175
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|22
|176
|Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team
|21
|177
|Marta Turobos (Pol)
|20
|177
|Isla Rowntree (GBr)
|20
|177
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger)
|20
|177
|Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)
|20
|177
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
|20
|182
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa)
|20
|183
|Alexandra Wohlmutter (Hun)
|20
|184
|Lívia Hanesová (Svk)
|20
|185
|Karla Štepánová (Cze)
|20
|186
|Marie Lindberg (Swe)
|20
|187
|Amanda Sin (USA)
|20
|188
|Sofia Kansikas (Fin)
|20
|189
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|20
|190
|Laura Braziulyte (Ltu)
|19
|191
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|19
|192
|Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport
|18
|193
|Lelde Ardave (Lat)
|17
|194
|Veronica Alessio (Ita)
|17
|195
|Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens
|17
|196
|Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire
|16
|197
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|16
|198
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
|15
|198
|Susanne Juranek (Ger)
|15
|198
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel)
|15
|198
|Birgitte Nielsen (Den)
|15
|198
|Barbara Eglitis (Aut)
|15
|203
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|15
|204
|Lilla Kolocz (Hun)
|15
|205
|Seika Ainota (Jpn)
|15
|206
|Pavlina Marackova (Cze)
|15
|207
|Anna Persson (Swe)
|15
|208
|Véronique Fortin (Can)
|15
|209
|Heli Ovaska (Fin)
|15
|210
|Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|15
|211
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause
|15
|212
|Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek
|15
|213
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|14
|214
|Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT
|14
|215
|Serena Gordon (USA)
|14
|216
|Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz
|14
|217
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen
|14
|218
|Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition
|13
|219
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|12
|220
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|12
|221
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail
|12
|222
|Nicole Walker-Olberding (Ger)
|10
|222
|Izabela Klosowska (Pol)
|10
|222
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi)
|10
|222
|Delia Beddis (GBr)
|10
|226
|Naia Alzola (Spa)
|10
|227
|Ami Kito (Jpn)
|10
|228
|Lucie Materová (Cze)
|10
|229
|Anna Ronkainen (Fin)
|10
|230
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu)
|10
|231
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)
|10
|232
|Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)
|10
|233
|Francesca Cauz (Ita)
|10
|234
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|9
|235
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|9
|236
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|8
|237
|Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club
|8
|238
|Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 41
|8
|239
|Agnes Naumann (Ger)
|8
|240
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|8
|241
|Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|8
|242
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|8
|243
|Franziska Brun (Swi)
|6
|244
|Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)
|6
|245
|Julia Innerhofer (Ita)
|6
|246
|Heather Jackson (USA)
|6
|247
|Ellen Sherrill (USA)
|6
|248
|Masami Noma (Jpn)
|6
|249
|Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|6
|250
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders
|6
|251
|Jessica Lambrecht (Ger)
|5
|251
|Diane Lee (GBr)
|5
|251
|Aleksandra Bycka (Pol)
|5
|251
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|5
|251
|Chiara Mercante (Ita)
|5
|256
|Maite Murgia (Spa)
|5
|257
|Aneta Hladikova (Cze)
|5
|258
|Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|5
|259
|Eeva Makkonen (Fin)
|5
|260
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel
|5
|261
|Samantha Schneider (USA)
|5
|262
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot
|5
|263
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|5
|264
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite
|5
|265
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team
|5
|266
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|4
|267
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|4
|268
|Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross
|4
|269
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC
|4
|270
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino
|4
|271
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires
|4
|272
|Heidi Swift (USA)
|4
|273
|Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)
|4
|274
|Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda
|4
|275
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|3
|275
|Tanja Starkermann (Swi)
|3
|275
|Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)
|3
|275
|Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore Cycling
|3
|279
|Sandra Trevilla (Spa)
|3
|280
|Yuka Mitsui (Jpn)
|3
|281
|Tereza Vankova (Cze)
|3
|282
|Leigh Hobson (Can)
|3
|283
|Sara Tussey (USA)
|3
|284
|Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|3
|285
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|2
|286
|Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team
|2
|287
|Sandie Verriest (Bel)
|2
|288
|Corey Coogan (USA)
|2
|289
|Flora Duffy (USA)
|2
|290
|Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline
|2
|291
|Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo
|1
|292
|Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling
|1
|293
|Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar
|1
|294
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell
|1
|295
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|1
|295
|Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|1
|297
|Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling
|1
|298
|Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet
|1
|299
|Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|1
|300
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|5590
|pts
|2
|United States
|3051
|3
|Great Britain
|3043
|4
|France
|2654
|5
|Czech Republic
|2634
|6
|Belgium
|2274
|7
|Germany
|1174
|8
|Switzerland
|1093
|9
|Italy
|720
|10
|Denmark
|714
|11
|Luxembourg
|504
|12
|Japan
|496
|13
|Sweden
|449
|14
|Canada
|399
|15
|Poland
|301
|16
|Spain
|203
|17
|Serbia
|200
|18
|Croatia
|200
|19
|Hungary
|200
|20
|Finland
|200
|21
|Austria
|170
|22
|Slovakia
|170
|23
|Latvia
|107
|24
|New Zealand
|52
|25
|Lithuania
|29
|1
|Netherlands
|1982
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|1006
|3
|France
|696
|4
|United States
|557
|5
|Italy
|516
|6
|Czech Republic
|422
|7
|Switzerland
|387
|8
|Poland
|330
|9
|Germany
|276
|10
|Canada
|272
|11
|Denmark
|259
|12
|Great Britain
|233
|13
|Spain
|214
|14
|Croatia
|155
|15
|Serbia
|105
|16
|Austria
|80
|17
|Sweden
|70
|18
|Luxembourg
|55
|19
|Ireland
|45
|20
|Finland
|35
|21
|Hungary
|33
|22
|Slovakia
|3
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|300
|pts
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|169
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|147
|4
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|118
|5
|Romain Seigle (France)
|114
|6
|Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
|112
|7
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|91
|8
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)
|82
|9
|Anthony Turgis (France)
|78
|10
|Andrew Dillman (United States)
|70
|11
|Quinten Hermans (Belgium)
|68
|12
|Gioele Bertolini (Italy)
|60
|13
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|57
|14
|Logan Owen (United States)
|52
|15
|Jose Manuel Ribera (Spain)
|50
|16
|Koen Weijers (Netherlands)
|48
|17
|Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
|40
|18
|Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)
|40
|19
|Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg)
|40
|20
|Curtis White (United States)
|40
|21
|Tobin Ortenblad (United States)
|38
|22
|Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)
|36
|23
|Zane Godby (United States)
|36
|24
|Michal Paluta (Poland)
|34
|25
|Jaime Campo Pernia (Spain)
|33
|26
|Victor Koretzky (France)
|32
|27
|Dominic Grab (Switzerland)
|32
|28
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|32
|29
|Yohan Patry (Canada)
|31
|30
|Miloš Borisavljevic (Serbia)
|30
|31
|Simon Hamann-Larsen (Denmark)
|30
|31
|Florian Gruber (Austria)
|30
|33
|Bence Szalontay (Hungary)
|30
|34
|Toki Sawada (Japan)
|30
|34
|Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)
|30
|36
|Artturi Pensasmaa (Finland)
|30
|37
|Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)
|30
|38
|Francesco Pedante (Italy)
|30
|39
|Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)
|29
|40
|Tim Ariesen (Netherlands)
|28
|41
|Richard Cypress Gorry (United States)
|27
|42
|Alexander Welburn (Great Britain)
|24
|43
|Felix Drumm (Germany)
|23
|44
|Marco König (Germany)
|22
|45
|Stan Wijkel (Netherlands)
|22
|46
|Dylan Kowalski (France)
|21
|47
|Joseph Moses (Great Britain)
|21
|48
|Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)
|21
|49
|Martijn Budding (Netherlands)
|20
|50
|Slobodan Stankovic (Serbia)
|20
|51
|Magnus Skjoth (Denmark)
|20
|51
|Dan Mangers (Luxembourg)
|20
|51
|Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)
|20
|51
|Lukas Zeller (Austria)
|20
|51
|Piotr Konwa (Poland)
|20
|56
|Balázs Rózsa (Hungary)
|20
|57
|Kota Yokoyama (Japan)
|20
|57
|Simon Vozar (Slovakia)
|20
|59
|Tommy Beaulieu (Canada)
|20
|60
|Vili Leppänen (Finland)
|20
|61
|Stefano Valdrighi (Italy)
|20
|62
|Nadir Colledani (Italy)
|19
|63
|Steffen Müller (Germany)
|18
|64
|Tomas Novacek (Czech Republic)
|17
|65
|Daniel Lukes (Czech Republic)
|17
|66
|Aleksandar Mitic (Serbia)
|15
|67
|Alec Lang (Luxembourg)
|15
|67
|Johannes Siemermann (Germany)
|15
|67
|Gregor Mühlberger (Austria)
|15
|67
|Niels Bech Rasmussen (Denmark)
|15
|67
|Mateusz Grabis (Poland)
|15
|72
|Ádám Mellau (Hungary)
|15
|73
|Michimasa Nakai (Japan)
|15
|73
|Tomas Zucha (Slovakia)
|15
|75
|Benjamin Perry (Canada)
|15
|76
|Hiski Kanerva (Finland)
|15
|77
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Belgium)
|15
|78
|Jonatan Bilbao (Spain)
|14
|79
|Tom Armstrong (Great Britain)
|13
|80
|Uroš Živkovic (Serbia)
|12
|81
|Patrick Jäger (Austria)
|12
|81
|Nikolaj Rud Østergaard (Denmark)
|12
|81
|Manuel González (Spain)
|12
|81
|Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)
|12
|81
|Patryk Stosz (Poland)
|12
|81
|Luc Turchi (Luxembourg)
|12
|87
|Bence Nagyernyei (Hungary)
|12
|88
|Kohei Maeda (Japan)
|12
|88
|Juraj Lajcha (Slovakia)
|12
|90
|Samuel Beaudoin (Canada)
|12
|91
|Raul Bosch Mogort (Spain)
|12
|92
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|11
|92
|David Klein (Luxembourg)
|11
|94
|Nikola Harvilcak (Serbia)
|10
|95
|Piotr Rzeszutek (Poland)
|10
|95
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|10
|95
|Daniel Lehner (Austria)
|10
|95
|Jake Womersley (Great Britain)
|10
|95
|Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)
|10
|100
|Ádám Pápai (Hungary)
|10
|101
|Sebastián Canecký (Slovakia)
|10
|101
|Yoshiki Yamada (Japan)
|10
|103
|Jirí Rehák (Czech Republic)
|10
|104
|Neil Symington (Canada)
|10
|105
|Din Van Den Driessche (Belgium)
|10
|106
|Ben Boets (Belgium)
|10
|107
|Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)
|10
|108
|Slobodan Babic (Serbia)
|8
|109
|Max Lindenau (Germany)
|8
|109
|Adam Martin (Great Britain)
|8
|109
|Joel Koller (Switzerland)
|8
|109
|Dominik Hager (Austria)
|8
|109
|Stefano Bollardini (Italy)
|8
|109
|Felipe Orts (Spain)
|8
|109
|Max Biewer (Luxembourg)
|8
|109
|Miroslaw Plotka (Poland)
|8
|117
|Alexis Guilcher (France)
|8
|118
|Balázs Futó (Hungary)
|8
|119
|Ondrej Duchon (Slovakia)
|8
|119
|Ryo Yamakawa (Japan)
|8
|121
|Jakub Rydval (Czech Republic)
|8
|122
|Christopher Prendergast (Canada)
|8
|123
|Christophe Braun (Luxembourg)
|7
|124
|Jordan Cullen (United States)
|7
|125
|Vladimir Polic (Serbia)
|6
|126
|Tobiasz Lis (Poland)
|6
|126
|Andrin Bickel (Switzerland)
|6
|126
|Simone Moletta (Italy)
|6
|126
|George Thompson (Great Britain)
|6
|126
|Victor Aguado (Spain)
|6
|126
|Adrian Auerbacher (Germany)
|6
|126
|Mario Oberrauter (Austria)
|6
|133
|Nathaniel Morse (United States)
|6
|133
|Nans Peters (France)
|6
|135
|Yuta Yagi (Japan)
|6
|135
|Martin Duben (Slovakia)
|6
|137
|Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)
|6
|138
|Édouard Tougas (Canada)
|6
|139
|Adrian García (Spain)
|6
|140
|Kévin Goulot (France)
|5
|141
|Peio Olaberria (Spain)
|5
|142
|Slavko Panic (Serbia)
|4
|143
|Bartosz Mikler (Poland)
|4
|143
|Andrea Leoni (Luxembourg)
|4
|143
|Nicholas Barnes (Great Britain)
|4
|143
|Matthias Gut (Switzerland)
|4
|143
|Niels Goeree (Netherlands)
|4
|143
|Sebastian Strasser (Austria)
|4
|143
|Simone Velasco (Italy)
|4
|150
|Patrik Urbanec (Slovakia)
|4
|150
|Soya Iwata (Japan)
|4
|152
|Jakub Cozl (Czech Republic)
|4
|153
|Alexandre Vialle (Canada)
|4
|154
|Riccardo Redaelli (Italy)
|4
|155
|Onno Verheyen (Belgium)
|4
|156
|Xabier Goikoetxea (Spain)
|4
|157
|Pablo Fernández (Spain)
|3
|158
|Toon Wouters (Netherlands)
|3
|159
|Luca De Nicola (Italy)
|3
|160
|David Rodríguez (Spain)
|3
|161
|Luka Kotur (Serbia)
|2
|162
|Maksymilian Jedrzejczyk (Poland)
|2
|162
|Lucas Carstensen (Germany)
|2
|162
|Koen Van De Ven (Netherlands)
|2
|162
|William Worrall (Great Britain)
|2
|162
|Nicolas Pommer (Austria)
|2
|162
|Noah Köppel (Switzerland)
|2
|162
|Olivier Bormann (Luxembourg)
|2
|169
|Elie Gesbert (France)
|2
|169
|Alexander Ameel (Belgium)
|2
|169
|Stephen Bassett (United States)
|2
|172
|Masazumi Miyoshi (Japan)
|2
|173
|Vít Rehák (Czech Republic)
|2
|174
|Dennis Wahlqvist (Sweden)
|2
|175
|Vincent Sibille (France)
|2
|176
|Manuel Cucciniello (Italy)
|2
|177
|Remy Mertz (Belgium)
|2
|178
|Joe Kirkham (Great Britain)
|2
|179
|Damien Roz (France)
|2
|180
|Erik Kramer (Netherlands)
|2
|181
|Eneko Corrales (Spain)
|2
|182
|Vladan Travicic (Serbia)
|1
|183
|Stefano Debellis (Italy)
|1
|183
|Mariusz Nawrocki (Poland)
|1
|183
|Lehvi Braam (Netherlands)
|1
|183
|Javier Sancho (Spain)
|1
|183
|Justin Rudolph (Germany)
|1
|183
|Matthew Woods (Great Britain)
|1
|183
|Jeff Streitz (Luxembourg)
|1
|183
|Ludovic Porras (Switzerland)
|1
|191
|Mathieu Morichon (France)
|1
|191
|Arne Poelvoorde (Belgium)
|1
|191
|Sam O'Keefe (United States)
|1
|194
|Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)
|1
|195
|Richard Jansen (Netherlands)
|1
|196
|Bryan Van Rooyen (Netherlands)
|1
|197
|John Francisco (United States)
|1
|198
|Luke Haley (United States)
|1
|198
|Kyle De Proost (Belgium)
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|377
|pts
|2
|France
|361
|3
|Belgium
|356
|4
|Spain
|165
|5
|United States
|162
|6
|Germany
|157
|7
|Italy
|122
|8
|Great Britain
|85
|9
|Czech Republic
|83
|10
|Luxembourg
|75
|11
|Switzerland
|73
|12
|Poland
|69
|13
|Canada
|66
|14
|Serbia
|65
|15
|Austria
|65
|15
|Denmark
|65
|17
|Hungary
|65
|18
|Japan
|65
|18
|Slovakia
|65
|20
|Finland
|65
|21
|Sweden
|2
