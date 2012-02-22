Trending

Pauwels, Van den Brand top final UCI cyclo-cross rankings

Van der Haar best U23 'crosser, Van der Poel top junior

Image 1 of 3

Daphny Van Den Brand took the World Cup overall

Daphny Van Den Brand took the World Cup overall
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 3

Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) wins the U-23 World Championship after last lap heroics

Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) wins the U-23 World Championship after last lap heroics
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 3

Mathieu van der Poel is on top of the world

Mathieu van der Poel is on top of the world
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the last of the UCI-sanctioned cyclo-cross races taking place this past weekend, the UCI announced today the final cyclo-cross rankings of the 2011-2012 season. Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) topped the elite men's rankings for the first time in his career while Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink – Leontien.nl Cycling Team) concluded her career as the highest-ranked rider in the women's standings.

Related Articles

Nys, Compton top season's first UCI 'cross rankings

Nys, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross rankings

Pauwels new leader of UCI 'cross rankings

Pauwels, Compton maintain top positions in latest UCI 'cross rankings

Vos takes over lead of women's UCI 'cross rankings

Nys regains lead of elite men's UCI 'cross rankings

Lars van der Haar was the best in the U23 men's category and his Dutch compatriot Mathieu van der Poel finished first in the junior men's rankings. As a nation the Netherlands topped the rankings in every category except the elite men, where Belgium clearly dominated.

The 2011-2012 season turned out to be a breakthrough season for Kevin Pauwels in the elite men's category. The 27-year-old Belgian captured the bronze medal at the world championships in Koksijde, won four World Cup rounds, three category 1 and four category 2 races, plus was a podium finisher on 14 other occasions. One of his rare off-days was at the Belgian championships where he finished 10th.

'Cross veteran Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) finished in second overall, 153 points behind his compatriot, while Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) placed third, 383 points behind Pauwels. Both Nys and Stybar captured the title at their national championships in Belgium and the Czech Republic respectively. They both disappointed at the World Championships and lost valuable points in the World Cup.

Fourth-placed Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) was out injured in November but bounced back with a win at the World Championships on home soil in January. Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) finished fifth overall and at 23 is the youngest rider in the top-five.

Last Sunday in Oostmalle, Belgium Van den Brand finished just ahead of Dutch and World Champion Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team). The Dutch duo finished in the same position in the UCI rankings where Van den Brand edged out Vos by 40 points, 2,140 to 2,100. While Vos was unbeatable in nearly each of the 17 races she contested, Van den Brand rode a longer season and added points at the European championships, an event that Vos did not contest. Van den Brand won nine races in her final season, including the Koksijde, Belgium round of the World Cup and the European championship in Lucca, Italy.

USA champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team) finished third overall with 1,740 points, followed by British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) with 1,422 points.

Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team) was in a league of his own in the U23 men's category. The Dutch, European and world champion had a huge margin over his Belgian rival Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus), 1,321 points to 551. Van der Haar's points tally was also good enough to finish seventh place on the overall UCI men's rankings.

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel won almost every race in the junior men's category this season. The 17-year-old Dutch champion, European champion and world champion logically topped the rankings with the maximum of 300 points. Quentin Jauregui (France) is best of the rest with 169 points, followed Wout Van Aert (Belgium) in third at 147 points.

Elite men - Final overall standings
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor2333pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2180
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step1950
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus1617
5Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1505
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor1393
7Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1321
8Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1231
9Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1224
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1002
11Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus961
12Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus943
13Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea829
14Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat826
15Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt760
16Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti678
17Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team674
18Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl626
19Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco626
20Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld602
21Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld573
22Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus570
23Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team564
24Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube553
25Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus551
26Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke538
27Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing529
28Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet525
29Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles500
30Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole460
31Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus455
32James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld450
33Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi424
34Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93422
35Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea421
36Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus415
37Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team408
38Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles400
39Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper392
40Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team389
41Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti384
42Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team375
43Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)359
44Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl358
45Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta Fitness-Specialized342
46Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team329
47Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL328
48Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)296
49Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team286
50Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus283
51Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea266
52Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)266
53Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage264
54Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team258
55Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank255
56Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)250
57Magnus Darvell (Swe)241
58David Kasek (Cze)236
59Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor232
60Marek Konwa (Pol)228
61Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool-Author226
62Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain226
63Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing224
64Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus223
65John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale221
66David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus220
67Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea218
68Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus217
69Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de214
70Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL207
71Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)207
72Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com206
73Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)201
74Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL200
75Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor198
76Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team190
77Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team190
78Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano187
79Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea186
80Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor180
81Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)174
82Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept172
83Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross172
84Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh170
85Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team169
86Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized166
87Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing165
88Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup159
89José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team158
90Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar155
91Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor155
92Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet152
93Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles150
94Lubomir Petrus (Cze)147
95Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX146
96Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley145
97Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea144
98Martin Haring (Svk)141
99Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl140
100Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles137
101Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team135
102David Menut (Fra)134
103Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea132
104Jan Nesvadba (Cze)131
105Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar131
106Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)130
107Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels130
108Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School130
109Gusty Bausch (Lux)129
110Clément Venturini (Fra)126
111Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.125
112Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito124
113Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito121
114Jelle Brackman (Bel)121
115Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles120
116Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team118
117Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team118
118Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)114
119Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda112
120Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10111
121Daniel Geismayr (Aut)105
122Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus103
123Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized102
124Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)100
125Fabian Lienhard (Swi)100
125Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)100
127Robin Seymour (Irl)100
127Marcos Altur Boronat (Spa)100
129Szilard Buruczki (Hun)100
130Sami Tiainen (Fin)100
131Liam Killeen (GBr)100
132Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada100
133Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo98
134Tomas Paprstka (Cze)97
135Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC96
136Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project91
137Barry Wicks (USA) Kona91
138Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires90
139Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team90
140Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco90
141Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar86
142Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)84
143Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt83
144Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)83
145Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team82
146Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley80
147Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP79
148Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus79
149Ondrej Bambula (Cze)76
150Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea75
151Christian Helmig (Lux)75
152Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire71
153Milan Barenyi (Svk)71
154Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin70
155Lars Forster (Swi)69
156Daniele Braidot (Ita)68
157Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall66
158Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor66
159Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)66
160Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL65
161Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team65
162Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK65
163Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)64
164Luca Braidot (Ita)64
165Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley63
166Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Scott USA Cycling Team63
167Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control62
168Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery62
169Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK61
170Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine61
171Aleksa Maric (Srb)60
172Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)60
172Kamil Gradek (Pol)60
172Jonas Pedersen (Den)60
172Pavao Roset (Cro)60
176Rodger Aiken (Irl)60
177Gabor Fejes (Hun)60
178Linus Dahlberg (Swe)60
179Henri Ojala (Fin)60
180Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)60
181David Lozano Riba (Spa)60
182Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)58
183David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite57
184Bastien Duculty (Fra)57
185Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)55
186Bart Hofman (Bel)55
187Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti54
188Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School53
189Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes53
190Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)52
191Emilien Viennet (Fra)52
192Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)50
193Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor50
194Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)49
195Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)48
196Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross48
197Grant Ferguson (GBr) Boardman Elite48
198Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)48
199Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project48
200Florian Vögel (Swi)47
201Tommy Nielsen (Den)45
202David Hidalgo Garcia (Spa)45
203Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa)45
204Aketza Pena Iza (Spa)44
205Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block43
206Pirmin Lang (Swi)43
207Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School43
208Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team42
209Bartosz Pilis (Pol)42
210Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team42
211Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport42
212Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino40
213Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)40
214Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)40
215Dario Stäuble (Swi)40
215Igor Rudan (Cro)40
215Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa)40
215Pascal Triebel (Lux)40
215Slawomir Pituch (Pol)40
220Matthew Adair (Irl)40
221Zoltan Vigh (Hun)40
222Jens Westergren (Swe)40
223Jeremy Martin (Can)40
224Kimmo Kananen (Fin)40
225Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)40
226Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda40
227Robert Gehbauer (Aut)39
228Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team38
229Ismael Felix Barba Frutos38
230Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars37
231Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin36
232Luke Gray (GBr)36
233Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg36
234René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal35
235Xandro Meurisse (Bel)33
236Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda31
237Robert Glajza (Svk)30
238Boris Popovic (Srb)30
239Michael Winterberg (Swi)30
239Patryk Kostecki (Pol)30
239Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)30
239Endi Širol (Cro)30
239Pit Schlechter (Lux)30
244Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross30
244Wenzel Böhm-Gräber30
244Abel Garcia (Spa)30
244Evan Ryan (Irl)30
248Zsolt Búr (Hun)30
249Jesper Dahlström (Swe)30
250Felix Coté Bouvette (Can)30
251Juha Kangaskokko (Fin)30
252Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)30
253Ralph Naef (Swi)30
254Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain30
255Filip Adel (Cze)30
256Kenny Geluykens (Bel)30
257Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs30
258Jack Clarkson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing29
259Camille Thominet (Fra)28
260Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue28
261Sean Babcock (USA) Kona28
262Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works27
263Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service27
264Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)26
265Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea26
266Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles26
267Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne25
268Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)25
269Marko Popovic (Srb)25
270Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani25
270Kamil Wolkiewicz (Pol)25
270Kornel Osicki (Pol)25
270Matija Krivec (Cro)25
270Roland Mörx (Aut)25
270Benn Würth (Lux)25
276Anthony Doyle (Irl)25
276Jan Büchmann (Ger)25
278Zsolt Vinczeffy (Hun)25
279Maros Kovac (Svk)25
280Ludwig Söderquist25
281Mitchell Bailey (Can)25
281Andrew Watson (Can)25
283Olli Miettinen (Fin)25
284Kristof Cop (Bel)25
285Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)24
286Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies24
287Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie23
288Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized21
288Daniel Guerrero (Spa)21
290Julien Absalon (Fra)21
291Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)21
292Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale21
293Lewis Rattray (Aus)20
294David Quist (Nor)20
295Dejan Maric (Srb)20
296Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani20
296Allan Juul (Den)20
296Wojciech Herba (Pol)20
296Vincent Dias Dos Santos20
296Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT20
296Aleksander Dorozala (Pol)20
296Christoph Mick (Aut)20
296Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor20
296Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing20
296Darko Krivanj (Cro)20
306Daragh Mortimer (Irl)20
306Skyler Trujillo (USA) CYF Divo20
306Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)20
309Peter Fenyvesi (Hun)20
310Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)20
311Andrew L'esperance (Can)20
312Samuel Halme (Fin)20
313David Thely (Fra)20
314Helmut Trettwer (Ger)20
315Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar20
316Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube20
317Max Walsleben (Ger)19
318Matt Shriver (USA)18
319Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor18
320Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole17
321Irwin Gras (Fra)17
322Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires16
323Julian Lehmann (Ger)16
324Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes16
325Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)16
326Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)16
327Kris Lapere (Bel)16
328Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs16
329Oliver Strbac (Srb)15
330Wojciech Malec (Pol)15
330Gabriel Chavanne (Swi)15
330Henrik Veiergang (Den)15
330Sebastian Hannöver (Ger)15
330Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned)15
330Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)15
330Bernd Tauderer (Aut)15
330Lee Westwood (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching15
330Domagoj Breznik (Cro)15
339Stuart Galloway (Irl)15
340Peter Szabo (Hun)15
341Matej Vysna (Svk)15
342Christian Bertilsson (Swe)15
343Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada15
343Michael Van Den Ham (Can)15
345Toni Tähti (Fin)15
346Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing15
347Arnaud Labbe (Fra)15
348Toon Devenyns (Bel)15
349Matthias Brandle (Aut)15
350Jaime Juncal (Spa)14
351Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter14
352Michael Boros (Cze)14
353Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle13
354Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team13
355Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain12
356Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team12
357Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs12
358David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing12
359Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti11
359Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Spec11
361Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn)11
362Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing11
363Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat)10
364Nikola Šibar (Srb)10
365Pavel Potocki (Cro)10
365Andrzej Michniak (Pol)10
365Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol)10
365Moreno Hofland (Ned)10
365Dylan Page (Swi)10
365Rudiger Selig (Ger)10
365Tommy Jacobsen (Den)10
365Simon Richardson (GBr)10
365Tom Flammang (Lux)10
365Gerald Hauer (Aut)10
375Javier Hernández (Spa)10
375Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com10
375Ciarán Byrne (Irl)10
378Attila Bela (Hun)10
379Lukáš Batora (Svk)10
380Martin Eriksson (Swe)10
381Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized10
382Juhana Hietala (Fin)10
383Ivo Plevak (Cze)10
384Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross10
385Thomas Mair (Aut)10
386Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief10
387Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com10
388Sean De Bie (Bel)10
389Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)10
390Hans Becking (Ned)10
391Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)9
392Théo Vimpere (Fra)9
393Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW9
394Jakub Skala (Cze)9
395Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing9
396Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa)8
397Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)8
398Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem8
399Jean-Christophe Peraud8
400Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek8
401Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)8
402Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized8
403Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team8
404Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique8
405Pierre Garson (Fra)8
406Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage7
407Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance7
408Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley7
409Yoann Corbihan (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme6
410David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog6
411Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine6
412Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster6
412Matej Lasak (Cze)6
414Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage6
414Peter Presslauer (Aut)6
416Raymond Kunzli (Swi)6
417Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)6
418Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis6
419Vaclav Jezek (Cze)6
420Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC6
421Anthonin Didier (Fra)6
422Rudy Kowalski (Fra)6
423Saul Lopez (Spa)6
424Toon Aerts (Bel)6
425Sigvard Kukk (Est)5
426Michael Haydn (Aut)5
427Djordje Stevanovic (Srb)5
428Domenico Papaleo (Srb)5
428Andreas Rasmussen (Den)5
428Bartosz Banach (Pol)5
428Marko Trajkovic (Cro)5
428Erwan Goasguen (Fra)5
428Harald Starzengruber (Aut)5
428William Bjergfelt (GBr) Motorpoint Pro Cycling Team5
428Scott Thiltges (Lux)5
428Lukasz Milewski (Pol)5
428Taylor Johnstone (GBr) Team de Ver5
428Fabian Obrist (Swi)5
439Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes5
439Robert Scanlon (Irl)5
439Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)5
439Jannick Geisler (Ger)5
443Andras Toth (Hun)5
444Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)5
445Jesper Larsson (Swe)5
446Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing5
446Stephen Cooley (Can)5
448Marko Leppämäki (Fin)5
449Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires4
450Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco4
451Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa)4
452Nathaniel Ward (USA)4
453Petr Hampl (Cze)4
454Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC4
455Martino Fruet (Ita)4
456Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team4
457Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista4
458Fabien Doubey (Fra)4
459Christophe Balannec (Fra)4
460Milorad Stojicic (Srb)3
461Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita)3
461Lex Reichling (Lux)3
461Matthew Gee (GBr)3
461Danny Skovgren (Den)3
461Petar Vukovic (Cro)3
461Tomasz Marzec (Pol)3
461Szymon Bialas (Pol)3
461Jonas Baumann (Swi)3
461Roland Thalmann (Swi)3
461Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)3
471Gonzalo De Luis (Spa)3
471Enno Quast (Ger)3
471Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School3
471Niall O'Hara (Irl)3
475Soma Balazs (Hun)3
476Yoshitaka Hama (Jpn)3
476Jaroslav Chalas (Svk)3
478Petter Persson (Swe)3
479Kevin Calhoun (Can)3
479Andrew De Cal (Can)3
481Erkko Salonen (Fin)3
482Jeroen Boelen (Ned)3
482Alex Flavio Longhi3
484Bart De Vocht (Bel)3
485Isaac Neff (USA)2
486Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
487Arnaud Gerard (Fra)2
488Geert Wellens (Bel)2
489Jordi Rene (Spa)2
490Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn)2
491Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes2
492Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn)2
493Thomas Lechermann (Ger)2
494Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)2
495Michal Malík (Cze)2
496Filip Eberl (Cze)2
497Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal2
498Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony2
499Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com2
500Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team2
501Dany Lacroix (Bel)2
502Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim2
503Loic Doubey (Fra)2
504Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)2
505Clément Le Bras (Fra)2
506Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team1
507Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)1
508Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale1
509Adam Kožušník (Cze)1
510Sven Baumann (Ger)1
511Masayuki Goda (Jpn)1
511Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin1
513Michael Cotty (GBr)1
514Lukas Stoiber (Aut)1
515Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling1
516Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery1
517Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF1
518Milan Spesny (Cze)1
519Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon1
520Robby Cobbaert (Bel)1
521Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)1
522Pierrick Valomet (Fra)1

Elite men - Final nation standings
1Belgium6130pts
2Czech Republic3270
3France2610
4Netherlands2511
5United States2305
6Switzerland1776
7Italy1486
8Germany1408
9Poland937
10Spain888
11Great Britain815
12Canada583
13Japan422
14Slovakia419
15Sweden341
16Denmark309
17Luxembourg244
18Austria223
19Serbia200
20Croatia200
21Ireland200
22Hungary200
23Finland200
24Australia20
25Norway20
26Latvia10
27Estonia5

Elite women - Final overall standings
1Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl2140pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women's Team2100
3Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1740
4Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1422
5Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)1392
6Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash1350
7Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie1333
8Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1290
9Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1124
10Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team950
11Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team899
12Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes760
13Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain732
14Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized724
15Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash676
16Arenda Grimberg (Ned)591
17Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren590
18Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld587
19Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team512
20Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team502
21Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club501
22Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team497
23Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil481
24Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld480
25Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens468
26Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark431
27Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus401
28Christine Majerus (Lux)398
29Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project394
30Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team351
31Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team346
32Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles344
33Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing316
34Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom305
35Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo301
36Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley287
37Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized285
38Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team279
39Eva Lechner (Ita)260
40Vania Rossi (Ita)247
41Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco244
42Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team243
43Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)243
44Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle242
45Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)242
46Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)233
47Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion216
48Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti213
49Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles207
50Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11205
51Nicole De Bie - Leyten196
52Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)194
53Olga Wasiuk (Pol)190
54Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)190
55Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF188
56Kajsa Snihs (Swe)176
57Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit174
58Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW172
59Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R167
60Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)164
61Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams149
62Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf145
63Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club143
64Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team142
65Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing139
66Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing135
67Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne123
68Annie Last (GBr)120
69Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek117
70Katrin Leumann (Swi)112
71Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes105
72Valentina Scandolara (Ita)104
73Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)100
74Mia Radotic (Cro)100
74Jacqueline Hahn (Aut)100
76Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)100
77Eszter Dosa (Hun)100
78Janka Stevkova (Svk)100
79Maija Rossi (Fin)100
80Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes100
81Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF95
82Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross93
83Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt91
84Madara Furmane (Lat)90
85Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)90
86Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti84
87Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law80
88Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion77
89Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze)75
90Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University72
91Suzie Godart (Lux)66
92Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)64
93Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing64
94Vanesa Durman (Srb)60
95Antonela Ferencic (Cro)60
95Magdalena Halajczak (Pol)60
95Trixi Worrack (Ger)60
98Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)60
99Gabriella Modos (Hun)60
100Riikka Pynnönen (Fin)60
101Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust59
102Githa Michiels (Bel)59
103Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com57
104Dorota Warczyk (Pol)51
105Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing50
106Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx47
107Sarah Stewart (Can)45
108Vendula Kuntova (Cze)45
109Genevieve Whitson (NZl)43
110Shana Maes (Bel)43
111Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)43
112Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge43
113Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti42
114Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis42
115Junko Ueda (Jpn)41
116Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley41
117Jovana Krtinic (Srb)40
118Ana Turk (Cro)40
118Alessia Merten (Lux)40
118Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)40
118Signe Strandvig (Den)40
118Viktoria Zeller (Aut)40
123Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)40
124Gabriella Arato (Hun)40
125Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)40
126Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)40
127Pia Pensaari (Fin)40
128Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)40
129Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes40
130Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross40
131Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles40
132Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems39
133Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com38
134Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien35
135Tina Brubaker (USA)35
136Hannah Payton (GBr)34
137Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit34
138Anne Arnouts (Bel)33
139Évelyne Blouin (Can)31
140Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)31
141Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles31
142Kristina Jakotin (Srb)30
143Jasmina Jambrovic (Cro)30
143Renata Bucher (Swi)30
143Julie Bresset (Fra)30
143Trine Lorenzen (Den)30
143Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)30
143Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)30
149Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)30
150Mariann Rozsnyai (Hun)30
151Kristína Lapinová (Svk)30
152Martina Ruzickova (Cze)30
153Karin Aune (Swe)30
154Helja Korhonen (Fin)30
155Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn28
156Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)28
157Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek28
158Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley26
159Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery26
160Louise Robinson (GBr)25
160Maria Kruse (Den)25
160Claudia Schlager (Aut)25
160Monika Grzebinoga (Pol)25
160Romina Golub (Cro)25
165Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)25
166Viktória Felföldi (Hun)25
167Elena Ondasova (Svk)25
168Lisa Ström (Swe)25
169Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can)25
170Anna Lindström (Fin)25
171Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil25
172Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder23
173Iris Ockeloen (Ned) RTC Groenewoud23
174Evy Kuijpers (Ned)23
175Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M22
176Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team21
177Marta Turobos (Pol)20
177Isla Rowntree (GBr)20
177Marlen Jöhrend (Ger)20
177Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)20
177Sarah Rijkes (Aut)20
182Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa)20
183Alexandra Wohlmutter (Hun)20
184Lívia Hanesová (Svk)20
185Karla Štepánová (Cze)20
186Marie Lindberg (Swe)20
187Amanda Sin (USA)20
188Sofia Kansikas (Fin)20
189Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America20
190Laura Braziulyte (Ltu)19
191Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)19
192Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport18
193Lelde Ardave (Lat)17
194Veronica Alessio (Ita)17
195Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens17
196Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire16
197Alexandra Burton (USA)16
198Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)15
198Susanne Juranek (Ger)15
198Ludivine Henrion (Bel)15
198Birgitte Nielsen (Den)15
198Barbara Eglitis (Aut)15
203Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)15
204Lilla Kolocz (Hun)15
205Seika Ainota (Jpn)15
206Pavlina Marackova (Cze)15
207Anna Persson (Swe)15
208Véronique Fortin (Can)15
209Heli Ovaska (Fin)15
210Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles15
211Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause15
212Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek15
213Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery14
214Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT14
215Serena Gordon (USA)14
216Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz14
217Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen14
218Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition13
219Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team12
220Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing12
221Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail12
222Nicole Walker-Olberding (Ger)10
222Izabela Klosowska (Pol)10
222Franziska Ebinger (Swi)10
222Delia Beddis (GBr)10
226Naia Alzola (Spa)10
227Ami Kito (Jpn)10
228Lucie Materová (Cze)10
229Anna Ronkainen (Fin)10
230Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu)10
231Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)10
232Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)10
233Francesca Cauz (Ita)10
234Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal9
235Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles9
236Judith Pollinger (Ita)8
237Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club8
238Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 418
239Agnes Naumann (Ger)8
240Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing8
241Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans8
242Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes8
243Franziska Brun (Swi)6
244Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)6
245Julia Innerhofer (Ita)6
246Heather Jackson (USA)6
247Ellen Sherrill (USA)6
248Masami Noma (Jpn)6
249Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team6
250Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders6
251Jessica Lambrecht (Ger)5
251Diane Lee (GBr)5
251Aleksandra Bycka (Pol)5
251Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) W.V. Eemland5
251Chiara Mercante (Ita)5
256Maite Murgia (Spa)5
257Aneta Hladikova (Cze)5
258Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery5
259Eeva Makkonen (Fin)5
260Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel5
261Samantha Schneider (USA)5
262Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot5
263Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law5
264Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite5
265Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team5
266Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti4
267Sabine Spitz (Ger)4
268Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross4
269Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC4
270Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino4
271Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires4
272Heidi Swift (USA)4
273Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)4
274Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda4
275Bethany Crumpton (GBr)3
275Tanja Starkermann (Swi)3
275Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger)3
275Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore Cycling3
279Sandra Trevilla (Spa)3
280Yuka Mitsui (Jpn)3
281Tereza Vankova (Cze)3
282Leigh Hobson (Can)3
283Sara Tussey (USA)3
284Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team3
285Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross2
286Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team2
287Sandie Verriest (Bel)2
288Corey Coogan (USA)2
289Flora Duffy (USA)2
290Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline2
291Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo1
292Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling1
293Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar1
294Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell1
295Michelle Hediger (Swi)1
295Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans1
297Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling1
298Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet1
299Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling1
300Monique Van De Ree (Ned)1

Elite women - Final nation standings
1Netherlands5590pts
2United States3051
3Great Britain3043
4France2654
5Czech Republic2634
6Belgium2274
7Germany1174
8Switzerland1093
9Italy720
10Denmark714
11Luxembourg504
12Japan496
13Sweden449
14Canada399
15Poland301
16Spain203
17Serbia200
18Croatia200
19Hungary200
20Finland200
21Austria170
22Slovakia170
23Latvia107
24New Zealand52
25Lithuania29

U23 men - Final nation standings
1Netherlands1982pts
2Belgium1006
3France696
4United States557
5Italy516
6Czech Republic422
7Switzerland387
8Poland330
9Germany276
10Canada272
11Denmark259
12Great Britain233
13Spain214
14Croatia155
15Serbia105
16Austria80
17Sweden70
18Luxembourg55
19Ireland45
20Finland35
21Hungary33
22Slovakia3

Junior men - Final overall standings
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands)300pts
2Quentin Jauregui (France)169
3Wout Van Aert (Belgium)147
4Daan Soete (Belgium)118
5Romain Seigle (France)114
6Silvio Herklotz (Germany)112
7Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)91
8Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain)82
9Anthony Turgis (France)78
10Andrew Dillman (United States)70
11Quinten Hermans (Belgium)68
12Gioele Bertolini (Italy)60
13Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)57
14Logan Owen (United States)52
15Jose Manuel Ribera (Spain)50
16Koen Weijers (Netherlands)48
17Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)40
18Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)40
19Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg)40
20Curtis White (United States)40
21Tobin Ortenblad (United States)38
22Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic)36
23Zane Godby (United States)36
24Michal Paluta (Poland)34
25Jaime Campo Pernia (Spain)33
26Victor Koretzky (France)32
27Dominic Grab (Switzerland)32
28Federico Zurlo (Italy)32
29Yohan Patry (Canada)31
30Miloš Borisavljevic (Serbia)30
31Simon Hamann-Larsen (Denmark)30
31Florian Gruber (Austria)30
33Bence Szalontay (Hungary)30
34Toki Sawada (Japan)30
34Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia)30
36Artturi Pensasmaa (Finland)30
37Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)30
38Francesco Pedante (Italy)30
39Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)29
40Tim Ariesen (Netherlands)28
41Richard Cypress Gorry (United States)27
42Alexander Welburn (Great Britain)24
43Felix Drumm (Germany)23
44Marco König (Germany)22
45Stan Wijkel (Netherlands)22
46Dylan Kowalski (France)21
47Joseph Moses (Great Britain)21
48Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland)21
49Martijn Budding (Netherlands)20
50Slobodan Stankovic (Serbia)20
51Magnus Skjoth (Denmark)20
51Dan Mangers (Luxembourg)20
51Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland)20
51Lukas Zeller (Austria)20
51Piotr Konwa (Poland)20
56Balázs Rózsa (Hungary)20
57Kota Yokoyama (Japan)20
57Simon Vozar (Slovakia)20
59Tommy Beaulieu (Canada)20
60Vili Leppänen (Finland)20
61Stefano Valdrighi (Italy)20
62Nadir Colledani (Italy)19
63Steffen Müller (Germany)18
64Tomas Novacek (Czech Republic)17
65Daniel Lukes (Czech Republic)17
66Aleksandar Mitic (Serbia)15
67Alec Lang (Luxembourg)15
67Johannes Siemermann (Germany)15
67Gregor Mühlberger (Austria)15
67Niels Bech Rasmussen (Denmark)15
67Mateusz Grabis (Poland)15
72Ádám Mellau (Hungary)15
73Michimasa Nakai (Japan)15
73Tomas Zucha (Slovakia)15
75Benjamin Perry (Canada)15
76Hiski Kanerva (Finland)15
77Berne Vankeirsbilck (Belgium)15
78Jonatan Bilbao (Spain)14
79Tom Armstrong (Great Britain)13
80Uroš Živkovic (Serbia)12
81Patrick Jäger (Austria)12
81Nikolaj Rud Østergaard (Denmark)12
81Manuel González (Spain)12
81Lukas Spengler (Switzerland)12
81Patryk Stosz (Poland)12
81Luc Turchi (Luxembourg)12
87Bence Nagyernyei (Hungary)12
88Kohei Maeda (Japan)12
88Juraj Lajcha (Slovakia)12
90Samuel Beaudoin (Canada)12
91Raul Bosch Mogort (Spain)12
92Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)11
92David Klein (Luxembourg)11
94Nikola Harvilcak (Serbia)10
95Piotr Rzeszutek (Poland)10
95Yannick Gruner (Germany)10
95Daniel Lehner (Austria)10
95Jake Womersley (Great Britain)10
95Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland)10
100Ádám Pápai (Hungary)10
101Sebastián Canecký (Slovakia)10
101Yoshiki Yamada (Japan)10
103Jirí Rehák (Czech Republic)10
104Neil Symington (Canada)10
105Din Van Den Driessche (Belgium)10
106Ben Boets (Belgium)10
107Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium)10
108Slobodan Babic (Serbia)8
109Max Lindenau (Germany)8
109Adam Martin (Great Britain)8
109Joel Koller (Switzerland)8
109Dominik Hager (Austria)8
109Stefano Bollardini (Italy)8
109Felipe Orts (Spain)8
109Max Biewer (Luxembourg)8
109Miroslaw Plotka (Poland)8
117Alexis Guilcher (France)8
118Balázs Futó (Hungary)8
119Ondrej Duchon (Slovakia)8
119Ryo Yamakawa (Japan)8
121Jakub Rydval (Czech Republic)8
122Christopher Prendergast (Canada)8
123Christophe Braun (Luxembourg)7
124Jordan Cullen (United States)7
125Vladimir Polic (Serbia)6
126Tobiasz Lis (Poland)6
126Andrin Bickel (Switzerland)6
126Simone Moletta (Italy)6
126George Thompson (Great Britain)6
126Victor Aguado (Spain)6
126Adrian Auerbacher (Germany)6
126Mario Oberrauter (Austria)6
133Nathaniel Morse (United States)6
133Nans Peters (France)6
135Yuta Yagi (Japan)6
135Martin Duben (Slovakia)6
137Jan Vastl (Czech Republic)6
138Édouard Tougas (Canada)6
139Adrian García (Spain)6
140Kévin Goulot (France)5
141Peio Olaberria (Spain)5
142Slavko Panic (Serbia)4
143Bartosz Mikler (Poland)4
143Andrea Leoni (Luxembourg)4
143Nicholas Barnes (Great Britain)4
143Matthias Gut (Switzerland)4
143Niels Goeree (Netherlands)4
143Sebastian Strasser (Austria)4
143Simone Velasco (Italy)4
150Patrik Urbanec (Slovakia)4
150Soya Iwata (Japan)4
152Jakub Cozl (Czech Republic)4
153Alexandre Vialle (Canada)4
154Riccardo Redaelli (Italy)4
155Onno Verheyen (Belgium)4
156Xabier Goikoetxea (Spain)4
157Pablo Fernández (Spain)3
158Toon Wouters (Netherlands)3
159Luca De Nicola (Italy)3
160David Rodríguez (Spain)3
161Luka Kotur (Serbia)2
162Maksymilian Jedrzejczyk (Poland)2
162Lucas Carstensen (Germany)2
162Koen Van De Ven (Netherlands)2
162William Worrall (Great Britain)2
162Nicolas Pommer (Austria)2
162Noah Köppel (Switzerland)2
162Olivier Bormann (Luxembourg)2
169Elie Gesbert (France)2
169Alexander Ameel (Belgium)2
169Stephen Bassett (United States)2
172Masazumi Miyoshi (Japan)2
173Vít Rehák (Czech Republic)2
174Dennis Wahlqvist (Sweden)2
175Vincent Sibille (France)2
176Manuel Cucciniello (Italy)2
177Remy Mertz (Belgium)2
178Joe Kirkham (Great Britain)2
179Damien Roz (France)2
180Erik Kramer (Netherlands)2
181Eneko Corrales (Spain)2
182Vladan Travicic (Serbia)1
183Stefano Debellis (Italy)1
183Mariusz Nawrocki (Poland)1
183Lehvi Braam (Netherlands)1
183Javier Sancho (Spain)1
183Justin Rudolph (Germany)1
183Matthew Woods (Great Britain)1
183Jeff Streitz (Luxembourg)1
183Ludovic Porras (Switzerland)1
191Mathieu Morichon (France)1
191Arne Poelvoorde (Belgium)1
191Sam O'Keefe (United States)1
194Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic)1
195Richard Jansen (Netherlands)1
196Bryan Van Rooyen (Netherlands)1
197John Francisco (United States)1
198Luke Haley (United States)1
198Kyle De Proost (Belgium)1

Junior men - Final nation standings
1Netherlands377pts
2France361
3Belgium356
4Spain165
5United States162
6Germany157
7Italy122
8Great Britain85
9Czech Republic83
10Luxembourg75
11Switzerland73
12Poland69
13Canada66
14Serbia65
15Austria65
15Denmark65
17Hungary65
18Japan65
18Slovakia65
20Finland65
21Sweden2