Pauwels, Van den Brand top final UCI cyclo-cross rankings

Image 1 of 3 Daphny Van Den Brand took the World Cup overall (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) wins the U-23 World Championship after last lap heroics (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Mathieu van der Poel is on top of the world (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the last of the UCI-sanctioned cyclo-cross races taking place this past weekend, the UCI announced today the final cyclo-cross rankings of the 2011-2012 season. Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) topped the elite men's rankings for the first time in his career while Daphny van den Brand (AA Drink – Leontien.nl Cycling Team) concluded her career as the highest-ranked rider in the women's standings.

Lars van der Haar was the best in the U23 men's category and his Dutch compatriot Mathieu van der Poel finished first in the junior men's rankings. As a nation the Netherlands topped the rankings in every category except the elite men, where Belgium clearly dominated.

The 2011-2012 season turned out to be a breakthrough season for Kevin Pauwels in the elite men's category. The 27-year-old Belgian captured the bronze medal at the world championships in Koksijde, won four World Cup rounds, three category 1 and four category 2 races, plus was a podium finisher on 14 other occasions. One of his rare off-days was at the Belgian championships where he finished 10th.

'Cross veteran Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) finished in second overall, 153 points behind his compatriot, while Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) placed third, 383 points behind Pauwels. Both Nys and Stybar captured the title at their national championships in Belgium and the Czech Republic respectively. They both disappointed at the World Championships and lost valuable points in the World Cup.

Fourth-placed Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) was out injured in November but bounced back with a win at the World Championships on home soil in January. Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) finished fifth overall and at 23 is the youngest rider in the top-five.

Last Sunday in Oostmalle, Belgium Van den Brand finished just ahead of Dutch and World Champion Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team). The Dutch duo finished in the same position in the UCI rankings where Van den Brand edged out Vos by 40 points, 2,140 to 2,100. While Vos was unbeatable in nearly each of the 17 races she contested, Van den Brand rode a longer season and added points at the European championships, an event that Vos did not contest. Van den Brand won nine races in her final season, including the Koksijde, Belgium round of the World Cup and the European championship in Lucca, Italy.

USA champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team) finished third overall with 1,740 points, followed by British champion Helen Wyman (Kona Factory Team) with 1,422 points.

Lars van der Haar (Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team) was in a league of his own in the U23 men's category. The Dutch, European and world champion had a huge margin over his Belgian rival Wietse Bosmans (BKCP-Powerplus), 1,321 points to 551. Van der Haar's points tally was also good enough to finish seventh place on the overall UCI men's rankings.

Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel won almost every race in the junior men's category this season. The 17-year-old Dutch champion, European champion and world champion logically topped the rankings with the maximum of 300 points. Quentin Jauregui (France) is best of the rest with 169 points, followed Wout Van Aert (Belgium) in third at 147 points.

Elite men - Final overall standings 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 2333 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2180 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 1950 4 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 1617 5 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 1505 6 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 1393 7 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1321 8 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1231 9 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1224 10 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 1002 11 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 961 12 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus 943 13 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 829 14 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 826 15 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 760 16 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 678 17 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 674 18 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 626 19 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 626 20 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 602 21 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 573 22 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 570 23 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 564 24 Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube 553 25 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 551 26 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke 538 27 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 529 28 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 525 29 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 500 30 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 460 31 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 455 32 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 450 33 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 424 34 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93 422 35 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 421 36 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 415 37 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 408 38 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 400 39 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 392 40 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 389 41 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 384 42 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 375 43 Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) 359 44 Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 358 45 Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta Fitness-Specialized 342 46 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 329 47 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 328 48 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) 296 49 Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 286 50 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus 283 51 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea 266 52 Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 266 53 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage 264 54 Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team 258 55 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 255 56 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) 250 57 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 241 58 David Kasek (Cze) 236 59 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 232 60 Marek Konwa (Pol) 228 61 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Whirlpool-Author 226 62 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 226 63 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 224 64 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 223 65 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 221 66 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 220 67 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea 218 68 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus 217 69 Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de 214 70 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 207 71 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) 207 72 Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 206 73 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 201 74 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 200 75 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor 198 76 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 190 77 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 190 78 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 187 79 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 186 80 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 180 81 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 174 82 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 172 83 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 172 84 Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh 170 85 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 169 86 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized 166 87 Paul Oldham (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 165 88 Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup 159 89 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 158 90 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 155 91 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) Team Bridgestone Anchor 155 92 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 152 93 Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 150 94 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) 147 95 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX 146 96 Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 145 97 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea 144 98 Martin Haring (Svk) 141 99 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 140 100 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 137 101 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team 135 102 David Menut (Fra) 134 103 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 132 104 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 131 105 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 131 106 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 130 107 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 130 108 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 130 109 Gusty Bausch (Lux) 129 110 Clément Venturini (Fra) 126 111 Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C. 125 112 Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito 124 113 Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito 121 114 Jelle Brackman (Bel) 121 115 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 120 116 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 118 117 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 118 118 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 114 119 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 112 120 Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 111 121 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) 105 122 Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 103 123 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 102 124 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) 100 125 Fabian Lienhard (Swi) 100 125 Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) 100 127 Robin Seymour (Irl) 100 127 Marcos Altur Boronat (Spa) 100 129 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) 100 130 Sami Tiainen (Fin) 100 131 Liam Killeen (GBr) 100 132 Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada 100 133 Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo 98 134 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 97 135 Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 96 136 Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 91 137 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 91 138 Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires 90 139 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 90 140 Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco 90 141 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 86 142 Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 84 143 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt 83 144 Zdenek Mlynar (Cze) 83 145 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 82 146 Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 80 147 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP 79 148 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 79 149 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) 76 150 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 75 151 Christian Helmig (Lux) 75 152 Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire 71 153 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 71 154 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin 70 155 Lars Forster (Swi) 69 156 Daniele Braidot (Ita) 68 157 Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall 66 158 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 66 159 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) 66 160 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 65 161 Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 65 162 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) Team Scott UK 65 163 Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) 64 164 Luca Braidot (Ita) 64 165 Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 63 166 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) Scott USA Cycling Team 63 167 Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control 62 168 Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery 62 169 Nicholas Craig (GBr) Team Scott UK 61 170 Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine 61 171 Aleksa Maric (Srb) 60 172 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 60 172 Kamil Gradek (Pol) 60 172 Jonas Pedersen (Den) 60 172 Pavao Roset (Cro) 60 176 Rodger Aiken (Irl) 60 177 Gabor Fejes (Hun) 60 178 Linus Dahlberg (Swe) 60 179 Henri Ojala (Fin) 60 180 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 60 181 David Lozano Riba (Spa) 60 182 Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut) 58 183 David Fletcher (GBr) Boardman Elite 57 184 Bastien Duculty (Fra) 57 185 Masanori Kosaka (Jpn) 55 186 Bart Hofman (Bel) 55 187 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 54 188 Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 53 189 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 53 190 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa) 52 191 Emilien Viennet (Fra) 52 192 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) 50 193 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 50 194 Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) 49 195 Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa) 48 196 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 48 197 Grant Ferguson (GBr) Boardman Elite 48 198 Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) 48 199 Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 48 200 Florian Vögel (Swi) 47 201 Tommy Nielsen (Den) 45 202 David Hidalgo Garcia (Spa) 45 203 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) 45 204 Aketza Pena Iza (Spa) 44 205 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 43 206 Pirmin Lang (Swi) 43 207 Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 43 208 Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 42 209 Bartosz Pilis (Pol) 42 210 Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 42 211 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 42 212 Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino 40 213 Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) 40 214 Ivan Jovanovic (Srb) 40 215 Dario Stäuble (Swi) 40 215 Igor Rudan (Cro) 40 215 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) 40 215 Pascal Triebel (Lux) 40 215 Slawomir Pituch (Pol) 40 220 Matthew Adair (Irl) 40 221 Zoltan Vigh (Hun) 40 222 Jens Westergren (Swe) 40 223 Jeremy Martin (Can) 40 224 Kimmo Kananen (Fin) 40 225 Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn) 40 226 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda 40 227 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 39 228 Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 38 229 Ismael Felix Barba Frutos 38 230 Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars 37 231 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin 36 232 Luke Gray (GBr) 36 233 Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg 36 234 René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal 35 235 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) 33 236 Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda 31 237 Robert Glajza (Svk) 30 238 Boris Popovic (Srb) 30 239 Michael Winterberg (Swi) 30 239 Patryk Kostecki (Pol) 30 239 Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) 30 239 Endi Širol (Cro) 30 239 Pit Schlechter (Lux) 30 244 Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 30 244 Wenzel Böhm-Gräber 30 244 Abel Garcia (Spa) 30 244 Evan Ryan (Irl) 30 248 Zsolt Búr (Hun) 30 249 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) 30 250 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) 30 251 Juha Kangaskokko (Fin) 30 252 Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 30 253 Ralph Naef (Swi) 30 254 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain 30 255 Filip Adel (Cze) 30 256 Kenny Geluykens (Bel) 30 257 Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 30 258 Jack Clarkson (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 29 259 Camille Thominet (Fra) 28 260 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue 28 261 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 28 262 Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works 27 263 Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service 27 264 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) 26 265 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 26 266 Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles 26 267 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne 25 268 Fabian Brzezinski (Ger) 25 269 Marko Popovic (Srb) 25 270 Nicolas Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani 25 270 Kamil Wolkiewicz (Pol) 25 270 Kornel Osicki (Pol) 25 270 Matija Krivec (Cro) 25 270 Roland Mörx (Aut) 25 270 Benn Würth (Lux) 25 276 Anthony Doyle (Irl) 25 276 Jan Büchmann (Ger) 25 278 Zsolt Vinczeffy (Hun) 25 279 Maros Kovac (Svk) 25 280 Ludwig Söderquist 25 281 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 25 281 Andrew Watson (Can) 25 283 Olli Miettinen (Fin) 25 284 Kristof Cop (Bel) 25 285 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 24 286 Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies 24 287 Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie 23 288 Tom Last (GBr) Sigma Sport/Specialized 21 288 Daniel Guerrero (Spa) 21 290 Julien Absalon (Fra) 21 291 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) 21 292 Lewis Craven (GBr) Wheelbase.co.uk/Cannondale 21 293 Lewis Rattray (Aus) 20 294 David Quist (Nor) 20 295 Dejan Maric (Srb) 20 296 Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) Della Bona Damiani 20 296 Allan Juul (Den) 20 296 Wojciech Herba (Pol) 20 296 Vincent Dias Dos Santos 20 296 Ben Sumner (GBr) Beeline Bicycles RT 20 296 Aleksander Dorozala (Pol) 20 296 Christoph Mick (Aut) 20 296 Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 20 296 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 20 296 Darko Krivanj (Cro) 20 306 Daragh Mortimer (Irl) 20 306 Skyler Trujillo (USA) CYF Divo 20 306 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) 20 309 Peter Fenyvesi (Hun) 20 310 Mikael Salomonsson (Swe) 20 311 Andrew L'esperance (Can) 20 312 Samuel Halme (Fin) 20 313 David Thely (Fra) 20 314 Helmut Trettwer (Ger) 20 315 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar 20 316 Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube 20 317 Max Walsleben (Ger) 19 318 Matt Shriver (USA) 18 319 Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 18 320 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 17 321 Irwin Gras (Fra) 17 322 Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 16 323 Julian Lehmann (Ger) 16 324 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 16 325 Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa) 16 326 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 16 327 Kris Lapere (Bel) 16 328 Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs 16 329 Oliver Strbac (Srb) 15 330 Wojciech Malec (Pol) 15 330 Gabriel Chavanne (Swi) 15 330 Henrik Veiergang (Den) 15 330 Sebastian Hannöver (Ger) 15 330 Henk Jaap Moorlag (Ned) 15 330 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) 15 330 Bernd Tauderer (Aut) 15 330 Lee Westwood (GBr) Cycle Shack/Forme Coaching 15 330 Domagoj Breznik (Cro) 15 339 Stuart Galloway (Irl) 15 340 Peter Szabo (Hun) 15 341 Matej Vysna (Svk) 15 342 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) 15 343 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 15 343 Michael Van Den Ham (Can) 15 345 Toni Tähti (Fin) 15 346 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 15 347 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) 15 348 Toon Devenyns (Bel) 15 349 Matthias Brandle (Aut) 15 350 Jaime Juncal (Spa) 14 351 Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter 14 352 Michael Boros (Cze) 14 353 Lee Williams (GBr) Team Wiggle 13 354 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 13 355 Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain 12 356 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 12 357 Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 12 358 David Collins (GBr) Hope Factory Racing 12 359 Fabio Alfonso Todaro (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 11 359 Andrew Hargroves (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Spec 11 361 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) 11 362 Daniel Booth (GBr) Cult Racing 11 363 Dimitriy Sorokin (Lat) 10 364 Nikola Šibar (Srb) 10 365 Pavel Potocki (Cro) 10 365 Andrzej Michniak (Pol) 10 365 Mateusz Chmurzewski (Pol) 10 365 Moreno Hofland (Ned) 10 365 Dylan Page (Swi) 10 365 Rudiger Selig (Ger) 10 365 Tommy Jacobsen (Den) 10 365 Simon Richardson (GBr) 10 365 Tom Flammang (Lux) 10 365 Gerald Hauer (Aut) 10 375 Javier Hernández (Spa) 10 375 Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com 10 375 Ciarán Byrne (Irl) 10 378 Attila Bela (Hun) 10 379 Lukáš Batora (Svk) 10 380 Martin Eriksson (Swe) 10 381 Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized 10 382 Juhana Hietala (Fin) 10 383 Ivo Plevak (Cze) 10 384 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 10 385 Thomas Mair (Aut) 10 386 Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief 10 387 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com 10 388 Sean De Bie (Bel) 10 389 Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa) 10 390 Hans Becking (Ned) 10 391 Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn) 9 392 Théo Vimpere (Fra) 9 393 Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW 9 394 Jakub Skala (Cze) 9 395 Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing 9 396 Agustin Navarro Vidal (Spa) 8 397 Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut) 8 398 Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem 8 399 Jean-Christophe Peraud 8 400 Ryan Fawley (USA) Trek 8 401 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) 8 402 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Specialized 8 403 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team 8 404 Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique 8 405 Pierre Garson (Fra) 8 406 Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage 7 407 Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance 7 408 Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 7 409 Yoann Corbihan (Fra) Hennebont Cyclisme 6 410 David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog 6 411 Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine 6 412 Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster 6 412 Matej Lasak (Cze) 6 414 Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage 6 414 Peter Presslauer (Aut) 6 416 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) 6 417 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) 6 418 Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis 6 419 Vaclav Jezek (Cze) 6 420 Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 6 421 Anthonin Didier (Fra) 6 422 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) 6 423 Saul Lopez (Spa) 6 424 Toon Aerts (Bel) 6 425 Sigvard Kukk (Est) 5 426 Michael Haydn (Aut) 5 427 Djordje Stevanovic (Srb) 5 428 Domenico Papaleo (Srb) 5 428 Andreas Rasmussen (Den) 5 428 Bartosz Banach (Pol) 5 428 Marko Trajkovic (Cro) 5 428 Erwan Goasguen (Fra) 5 428 Harald Starzengruber (Aut) 5 428 William Bjergfelt (GBr) Motorpoint Pro Cycling Team 5 428 Scott Thiltges (Lux) 5 428 Lukasz Milewski (Pol) 5 428 Taylor Johnstone (GBr) Team de Ver 5 428 Fabian Obrist (Swi) 5 439 Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 5 439 Robert Scanlon (Irl) 5 439 Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa) 5 439 Jannick Geisler (Ger) 5 443 Andras Toth (Hun) 5 444 Stefan Gajdosik (Svk) 5 445 Jesper Larsson (Swe) 5 446 Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing 5 446 Stephen Cooley (Can) 5 448 Marko Leppämäki (Fin) 5 449 Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 4 450 Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco 4 451 Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa) 4 452 Nathaniel Ward (USA) 4 453 Petr Hampl (Cze) 4 454 Crispin Doyle (GBr) Swindon RC 4 455 Martino Fruet (Ita) 4 456 Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 4 457 Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista 4 458 Fabien Doubey (Fra) 4 459 Christophe Balannec (Fra) 4 460 Milorad Stojicic (Srb) 3 461 Francesco Acqvaviva (Ita) 3 461 Lex Reichling (Lux) 3 461 Matthew Gee (GBr) 3 461 Danny Skovgren (Den) 3 461 Petar Vukovic (Cro) 3 461 Tomasz Marzec (Pol) 3 461 Szymon Bialas (Pol) 3 461 Jonas Baumann (Swi) 3 461 Roland Thalmann (Swi) 3 461 Marcus Kaufmann (Ger) 3 471 Gonzalo De Luis (Spa) 3 471 Enno Quast (Ger) 3 471 Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 3 471 Niall O'Hara (Irl) 3 475 Soma Balazs (Hun) 3 476 Yoshitaka Hama (Jpn) 3 476 Jaroslav Chalas (Svk) 3 478 Petter Persson (Swe) 3 479 Kevin Calhoun (Can) 3 479 Andrew De Cal (Can) 3 481 Erkko Salonen (Fin) 3 482 Jeroen Boelen (Ned) 3 482 Alex Flavio Longhi 3 484 Bart De Vocht (Bel) 3 485 Isaac Neff (USA) 2 486 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 487 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) 2 488 Geert Wellens (Bel) 2 489 Jordi Rene (Spa) 2 490 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) 2 491 Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes 2 492 Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn) 2 493 Thomas Lechermann (Ger) 2 494 Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa) 2 495 Michal Malík (Cze) 2 496 Filip Eberl (Cze) 2 497 Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 2 498 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 2 499 Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 2 500 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 2 501 Dany Lacroix (Bel) 2 502 Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim 2 503 Loic Doubey (Fra) 2 504 Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 2 505 Clément Le Bras (Fra) 2 506 Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team 1 507 Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa) 1 508 Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale 1 509 Adam Kožušník (Cze) 1 510 Sven Baumann (Ger) 1 511 Masayuki Goda (Jpn) 1 511 Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin 1 513 Michael Cotty (GBr) 1 514 Lukas Stoiber (Aut) 1 515 Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling 1 516 Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 1 517 Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF 1 518 Milan Spesny (Cze) 1 519 Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon 1 520 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) 1 521 Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) 1 522 Pierrick Valomet (Fra) 1

Elite men - Final nation standings 1 Belgium 6130 pts 2 Czech Republic 3270 3 France 2610 4 Netherlands 2511 5 United States 2305 6 Switzerland 1776 7 Italy 1486 8 Germany 1408 9 Poland 937 10 Spain 888 11 Great Britain 815 12 Canada 583 13 Japan 422 14 Slovakia 419 15 Sweden 341 16 Denmark 309 17 Luxembourg 244 18 Austria 223 19 Serbia 200 20 Croatia 200 21 Ireland 200 22 Hungary 200 23 Finland 200 24 Australia 20 25 Norway 20 26 Latvia 10 27 Estonia 5

Elite women - Final overall standings 1 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl 2140 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Women's Team 2100 3 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1740 4 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 1422 5 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 1392 6 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash 1350 7 Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie 1333 8 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1290 9 Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1124 10 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 950 11 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 899 12 Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes 760 13 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain 732 14 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized 724 15 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash 676 16 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 591 17 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren 590 18 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 587 19 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team 512 20 Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Fra) Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team 502 21 Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 501 22 Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team 497 23 Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil 481 24 Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 480 25 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens 468 26 Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark 431 27 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus 401 28 Christine Majerus (Lux) 398 29 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 394 30 Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team 351 31 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 346 32 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 344 33 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 316 34 Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom 305 35 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo 301 36 Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley 287 37 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized 285 38 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 279 39 Eva Lechner (Ita) 260 40 Vania Rossi (Ita) 247 41 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco 244 42 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 243 43 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) 243 44 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle 242 45 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) 242 46 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 233 47 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion 216 48 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 213 49 Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 207 50 Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11 205 51 Nicole De Bie - Leyten 196 52 Gesa Bruchmann (Ger) 194 53 Olga Wasiuk (Pol) 190 54 Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) 190 55 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 188 56 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 176 57 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit 174 58 Kim Van De Steene (Bel) Afdeling Oost-Vlaanderen WBV - VZW 172 59 Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R 167 60 Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) 164 61 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 149 62 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf 145 63 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club 143 64 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 142 65 Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing 139 66 Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 135 67 Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne 123 68 Annie Last (GBr) 120 69 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek 117 70 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 112 71 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 105 72 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) 104 73 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) 100 74 Mia Radotic (Cro) 100 74 Jacqueline Hahn (Aut) 100 76 Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa) 100 77 Eszter Dosa (Hun) 100 78 Janka Stevkova (Svk) 100 79 Maija Rossi (Fin) 100 80 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes 100 81 Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF 95 82 Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 93 83 Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt 91 84 Madara Furmane (Lat) 90 85 Chika Fukumoto (Jpn) 90 86 Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 84 87 Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law 80 88 Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 77 89 Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) 75 90 Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University 72 91 Suzie Godart (Lux) 66 92 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 64 93 Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 64 94 Vanesa Durman (Srb) 60 95 Antonela Ferencic (Cro) 60 95 Magdalena Halajczak (Pol) 60 95 Trixi Worrack (Ger) 60 98 Isabel Castro Cal (Spa) 60 99 Gabriella Modos (Hun) 60 100 Riikka Pynnönen (Fin) 60 101 Lana Verberne (Ned) RTC Buitenlust 59 102 Githa Michiels (Bel) 59 103 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com 57 104 Dorota Warczyk (Pol) 51 105 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 50 106 Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx 47 107 Sarah Stewart (Can) 45 108 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) 45 109 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) 43 110 Shana Maes (Bel) 43 111 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 43 112 Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge 43 113 Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 42 114 Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis 42 115 Junko Ueda (Jpn) 41 116 Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 41 117 Jovana Krtinic (Srb) 40 118 Ana Turk (Cro) 40 118 Alessia Merten (Lux) 40 118 Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol) 40 118 Signe Strandvig (Den) 40 118 Viktoria Zeller (Aut) 40 123 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) 40 124 Gabriella Arato (Hun) 40 125 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) 40 126 Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) 40 127 Pia Pensaari (Fin) 40 128 Ikumi Tajika (Jpn) 40 129 Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes 40 130 Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 40 131 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 40 132 Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems 39 133 Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com 38 134 Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien 35 135 Tina Brubaker (USA) 35 136 Hannah Payton (GBr) 34 137 Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit 34 138 Anne Arnouts (Bel) 33 139 Évelyne Blouin (Can) 31 140 Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) 31 141 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles 31 142 Kristina Jakotin (Srb) 30 143 Jasmina Jambrovic (Cro) 30 143 Renata Bucher (Swi) 30 143 Julie Bresset (Fra) 30 143 Trine Lorenzen (Den) 30 143 Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol) 30 143 Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) 30 149 Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa) 30 150 Mariann Rozsnyai (Hun) 30 151 Kristína Lapinová (Svk) 30 152 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) 30 153 Karin Aune (Swe) 30 154 Helja Korhonen (Fin) 30 155 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn 28 156 Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn) 28 157 Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek 28 158 Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 26 159 Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 26 160 Louise Robinson (GBr) 25 160 Maria Kruse (Den) 25 160 Claudia Schlager (Aut) 25 160 Monika Grzebinoga (Pol) 25 160 Romina Golub (Cro) 25 165 Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) 25 166 Viktória Felföldi (Hun) 25 167 Elena Ondasova (Svk) 25 168 Lisa Ström (Swe) 25 169 Jean Ann Berkenpas (Can) 25 170 Anna Lindström (Fin) 25 171 Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil 25 172 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 23 173 Iris Ockeloen (Ned) RTC Groenewoud 23 174 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) 23 175 Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M 22 176 Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team 21 177 Marta Turobos (Pol) 20 177 Isla Rowntree (GBr) 20 177 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) 20 177 Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den) 20 177 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) 20 182 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) 20 183 Alexandra Wohlmutter (Hun) 20 184 Lívia Hanesová (Svk) 20 185 Karla Štepánová (Cze) 20 186 Marie Lindberg (Swe) 20 187 Amanda Sin (USA) 20 188 Sofia Kansikas (Fin) 20 189 Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America 20 190 Laura Braziulyte (Ltu) 19 191 Anna Oberparleiter (Ita) 19 192 Allison Arensman (USA) Fiets Maan CX p/b Studio7Multisport 18 193 Lelde Ardave (Lat) 17 194 Veronica Alessio (Ita) 17 195 Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens 17 196 Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire 16 197 Alexandra Burton (USA) 16 198 Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol) 15 198 Susanne Juranek (Ger) 15 198 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) 15 198 Birgitte Nielsen (Den) 15 198 Barbara Eglitis (Aut) 15 203 Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa) 15 204 Lilla Kolocz (Hun) 15 205 Seika Ainota (Jpn) 15 206 Pavlina Marackova (Cze) 15 207 Anna Persson (Swe) 15 208 Véronique Fortin (Can) 15 209 Heli Ovaska (Fin) 15 210 Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles 15 211 Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause 15 212 Heather Irmiger (USA) Subaru-Trek 15 213 Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 14 214 Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT 14 215 Serena Gordon (USA) 14 216 Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz 14 217 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen 14 218 Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition 13 219 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team 12 220 Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing 12 221 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail 12 222 Nicole Walker-Olberding (Ger) 10 222 Izabela Klosowska (Pol) 10 222 Franziska Ebinger (Swi) 10 222 Delia Beddis (GBr) 10 226 Naia Alzola (Spa) 10 227 Ami Kito (Jpn) 10 228 Lucie Materová (Cze) 10 229 Anna Ronkainen (Fin) 10 230 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) 10 231 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) 10 232 Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) 10 233 Francesca Cauz (Ita) 10 234 Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 9 235 Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 9 236 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 8 237 Cara Applegate (USA) Asheville Bicycle Racing Club 8 238 Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 41 8 239 Agnes Naumann (Ger) 8 240 Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing 8 241 Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans 8 242 Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes 8 243 Franziska Brun (Swi) 6 244 Michiho Watanuki (Jpn) 6 245 Julia Innerhofer (Ita) 6 246 Heather Jackson (USA) 6 247 Ellen Sherrill (USA) 6 248 Masami Noma (Jpn) 6 249 Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team 6 250 Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders 6 251 Jessica Lambrecht (Ger) 5 251 Diane Lee (GBr) 5 251 Aleksandra Bycka (Pol) 5 251 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) W.V. Eemland 5 251 Chiara Mercante (Ita) 5 256 Maite Murgia (Spa) 5 257 Aneta Hladikova (Cze) 5 258 Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 5 259 Eeva Makkonen (Fin) 5 260 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel 5 261 Samantha Schneider (USA) 5 262 Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot 5 263 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law 5 264 Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite 5 265 Caitlyn La Haye (Bel) Hageland Cycling Team 5 266 Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 4 267 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 4 268 Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross 4 269 Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC 4 270 Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino 4 271 Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires 4 272 Heidi Swift (USA) 4 273 Katrien Vermeiren (Bel) 4 274 Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda 4 275 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) 3 275 Tanja Starkermann (Swi) 3 275 Benita Wesselhoeft (Ger) 3 275 Dirkje Bazuin (Ned) Restore Cycling 3 279 Sandra Trevilla (Spa) 3 280 Yuka Mitsui (Jpn) 3 281 Tereza Vankova (Cze) 3 282 Leigh Hobson (Can) 3 283 Sara Tussey (USA) 3 284 Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 3 285 Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross 2 286 Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team 2 287 Sandie Verriest (Bel) 2 288 Corey Coogan (USA) 2 289 Flora Duffy (USA) 2 290 Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline 2 291 Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo 1 292 Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling 1 293 Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar 1 294 Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell 1 295 Michelle Hediger (Swi) 1 295 Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans 1 297 Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling 1 298 Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet 1 299 Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 1 300 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) 1

Elite women - Final nation standings 1 Netherlands 5590 pts 2 United States 3051 3 Great Britain 3043 4 France 2654 5 Czech Republic 2634 6 Belgium 2274 7 Germany 1174 8 Switzerland 1093 9 Italy 720 10 Denmark 714 11 Luxembourg 504 12 Japan 496 13 Sweden 449 14 Canada 399 15 Poland 301 16 Spain 203 17 Serbia 200 18 Croatia 200 19 Hungary 200 20 Finland 200 21 Austria 170 22 Slovakia 170 23 Latvia 107 24 New Zealand 52 25 Lithuania 29

U23 men - Final nation standings 1 Netherlands 1982 pts 2 Belgium 1006 3 France 696 4 United States 557 5 Italy 516 6 Czech Republic 422 7 Switzerland 387 8 Poland 330 9 Germany 276 10 Canada 272 11 Denmark 259 12 Great Britain 233 13 Spain 214 14 Croatia 155 15 Serbia 105 16 Austria 80 17 Sweden 70 18 Luxembourg 55 19 Ireland 45 20 Finland 35 21 Hungary 33 22 Slovakia 3

Junior men - Final overall standings 1 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Netherlands) 300 pts 2 Quentin Jauregui (France) 169 3 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) 147 4 Daan Soete (Belgium) 118 5 Romain Seigle (France) 114 6 Silvio Herklotz (Germany) 112 7 Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium) 91 8 Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spain) 82 9 Anthony Turgis (France) 78 10 Andrew Dillman (United States) 70 11 Quinten Hermans (Belgium) 68 12 Gioele Bertolini (Italy) 60 13 Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium) 57 14 Logan Owen (United States) 52 15 Jose Manuel Ribera (Spain) 50 16 Koen Weijers (Netherlands) 48 17 Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium) 40 18 Hugo Robinson (Great Britain) 40 19 Sven Fritsch (Luxembourg) 40 20 Curtis White (United States) 40 21 Tobin Ortenblad (United States) 38 22 Karel Pokorny (Czech Republic) 36 23 Zane Godby (United States) 36 24 Michal Paluta (Poland) 34 25 Jaime Campo Pernia (Spain) 33 26 Victor Koretzky (France) 32 27 Dominic Grab (Switzerland) 32 28 Federico Zurlo (Italy) 32 29 Yohan Patry (Canada) 31 30 Miloš Borisavljevic (Serbia) 30 31 Simon Hamann-Larsen (Denmark) 30 31 Florian Gruber (Austria) 30 33 Bence Szalontay (Hungary) 30 34 Toki Sawada (Japan) 30 34 Ondrej Glajza (Slovakia) 30 36 Artturi Pensasmaa (Finland) 30 37 Jan Brezna (Czech Republic) 30 38 Francesco Pedante (Italy) 30 39 Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands) 29 40 Tim Ariesen (Netherlands) 28 41 Richard Cypress Gorry (United States) 27 42 Alexander Welburn (Great Britain) 24 43 Felix Drumm (Germany) 23 44 Marco König (Germany) 22 45 Stan Wijkel (Netherlands) 22 46 Dylan Kowalski (France) 21 47 Joseph Moses (Great Britain) 21 48 Dominic Zumstein (Switzerland) 21 49 Martijn Budding (Netherlands) 20 50 Slobodan Stankovic (Serbia) 20 51 Magnus Skjoth (Denmark) 20 51 Dan Mangers (Luxembourg) 20 51 Andri Frischknecht (Switzerland) 20 51 Lukas Zeller (Austria) 20 51 Piotr Konwa (Poland) 20 56 Balázs Rózsa (Hungary) 20 57 Kota Yokoyama (Japan) 20 57 Simon Vozar (Slovakia) 20 59 Tommy Beaulieu (Canada) 20 60 Vili Leppänen (Finland) 20 61 Stefano Valdrighi (Italy) 20 62 Nadir Colledani (Italy) 19 63 Steffen Müller (Germany) 18 64 Tomas Novacek (Czech Republic) 17 65 Daniel Lukes (Czech Republic) 17 66 Aleksandar Mitic (Serbia) 15 67 Alec Lang (Luxembourg) 15 67 Johannes Siemermann (Germany) 15 67 Gregor Mühlberger (Austria) 15 67 Niels Bech Rasmussen (Denmark) 15 67 Mateusz Grabis (Poland) 15 72 Ádám Mellau (Hungary) 15 73 Michimasa Nakai (Japan) 15 73 Tomas Zucha (Slovakia) 15 75 Benjamin Perry (Canada) 15 76 Hiski Kanerva (Finland) 15 77 Berne Vankeirsbilck (Belgium) 15 78 Jonatan Bilbao (Spain) 14 79 Tom Armstrong (Great Britain) 13 80 Uroš Živkovic (Serbia) 12 81 Patrick Jäger (Austria) 12 81 Nikolaj Rud Østergaard (Denmark) 12 81 Manuel González (Spain) 12 81 Lukas Spengler (Switzerland) 12 81 Patryk Stosz (Poland) 12 81 Luc Turchi (Luxembourg) 12 87 Bence Nagyernyei (Hungary) 12 88 Kohei Maeda (Japan) 12 88 Juraj Lajcha (Slovakia) 12 90 Samuel Beaudoin (Canada) 12 91 Raul Bosch Mogort (Spain) 12 92 Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Netherlands) 11 92 David Klein (Luxembourg) 11 94 Nikola Harvilcak (Serbia) 10 95 Piotr Rzeszutek (Poland) 10 95 Yannick Gruner (Germany) 10 95 Daniel Lehner (Austria) 10 95 Jake Womersley (Great Britain) 10 95 Simon Vitzthum (Switzerland) 10 100 Ádám Pápai (Hungary) 10 101 Sebastián Canecký (Slovakia) 10 101 Yoshiki Yamada (Japan) 10 103 Jirí Rehák (Czech Republic) 10 104 Neil Symington (Canada) 10 105 Din Van Den Driessche (Belgium) 10 106 Ben Boets (Belgium) 10 107 Nicolas Cleppe (Belgium) 10 108 Slobodan Babic (Serbia) 8 109 Max Lindenau (Germany) 8 109 Adam Martin (Great Britain) 8 109 Joel Koller (Switzerland) 8 109 Dominik Hager (Austria) 8 109 Stefano Bollardini (Italy) 8 109 Felipe Orts (Spain) 8 109 Max Biewer (Luxembourg) 8 109 Miroslaw Plotka (Poland) 8 117 Alexis Guilcher (France) 8 118 Balázs Futó (Hungary) 8 119 Ondrej Duchon (Slovakia) 8 119 Ryo Yamakawa (Japan) 8 121 Jakub Rydval (Czech Republic) 8 122 Christopher Prendergast (Canada) 8 123 Christophe Braun (Luxembourg) 7 124 Jordan Cullen (United States) 7 125 Vladimir Polic (Serbia) 6 126 Tobiasz Lis (Poland) 6 126 Andrin Bickel (Switzerland) 6 126 Simone Moletta (Italy) 6 126 George Thompson (Great Britain) 6 126 Victor Aguado (Spain) 6 126 Adrian Auerbacher (Germany) 6 126 Mario Oberrauter (Austria) 6 133 Nathaniel Morse (United States) 6 133 Nans Peters (France) 6 135 Yuta Yagi (Japan) 6 135 Martin Duben (Slovakia) 6 137 Jan Vastl (Czech Republic) 6 138 Édouard Tougas (Canada) 6 139 Adrian García (Spain) 6 140 Kévin Goulot (France) 5 141 Peio Olaberria (Spain) 5 142 Slavko Panic (Serbia) 4 143 Bartosz Mikler (Poland) 4 143 Andrea Leoni (Luxembourg) 4 143 Nicholas Barnes (Great Britain) 4 143 Matthias Gut (Switzerland) 4 143 Niels Goeree (Netherlands) 4 143 Sebastian Strasser (Austria) 4 143 Simone Velasco (Italy) 4 150 Patrik Urbanec (Slovakia) 4 150 Soya Iwata (Japan) 4 152 Jakub Cozl (Czech Republic) 4 153 Alexandre Vialle (Canada) 4 154 Riccardo Redaelli (Italy) 4 155 Onno Verheyen (Belgium) 4 156 Xabier Goikoetxea (Spain) 4 157 Pablo Fernández (Spain) 3 158 Toon Wouters (Netherlands) 3 159 Luca De Nicola (Italy) 3 160 David Rodríguez (Spain) 3 161 Luka Kotur (Serbia) 2 162 Maksymilian Jedrzejczyk (Poland) 2 162 Lucas Carstensen (Germany) 2 162 Koen Van De Ven (Netherlands) 2 162 William Worrall (Great Britain) 2 162 Nicolas Pommer (Austria) 2 162 Noah Köppel (Switzerland) 2 162 Olivier Bormann (Luxembourg) 2 169 Elie Gesbert (France) 2 169 Alexander Ameel (Belgium) 2 169 Stephen Bassett (United States) 2 172 Masazumi Miyoshi (Japan) 2 173 Vít Rehák (Czech Republic) 2 174 Dennis Wahlqvist (Sweden) 2 175 Vincent Sibille (France) 2 176 Manuel Cucciniello (Italy) 2 177 Remy Mertz (Belgium) 2 178 Joe Kirkham (Great Britain) 2 179 Damien Roz (France) 2 180 Erik Kramer (Netherlands) 2 181 Eneko Corrales (Spain) 2 182 Vladan Travicic (Serbia) 1 183 Stefano Debellis (Italy) 1 183 Mariusz Nawrocki (Poland) 1 183 Lehvi Braam (Netherlands) 1 183 Javier Sancho (Spain) 1 183 Justin Rudolph (Germany) 1 183 Matthew Woods (Great Britain) 1 183 Jeff Streitz (Luxembourg) 1 183 Ludovic Porras (Switzerland) 1 191 Mathieu Morichon (France) 1 191 Arne Poelvoorde (Belgium) 1 191 Sam O'Keefe (United States) 1 194 Karel Svrcina (Czech Republic) 1 195 Richard Jansen (Netherlands) 1 196 Bryan Van Rooyen (Netherlands) 1 197 John Francisco (United States) 1 198 Luke Haley (United States) 1 198 Kyle De Proost (Belgium) 1