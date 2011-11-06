Trending

Van Den Brand takes European title

Chainel and Ferrand-Prévot second and third

Image 1 of 8

Daphny Van Den Brand (Netherlands) wins the European championships in Lucca.

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 8

Daphny van den Brand (Netherlands) leads Nikki Harris (Great Britain).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 8

Daphny van den Brand (Netherlands) runs the barriers.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 8

European 'cross champion Daphny van den Brand (Netherlands)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 8

Daphny van den Brand (Netherlands) en route to victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 8

Daphny van den Brand (Netherlands) won the elite women's race at the European 'cross championshps.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 8

Daphny van den Brand catches her breath after winning the European championship.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 8

Women's European championship podium (l-r): Lucie Chainel (France), Daphny van den Brand (Netherlands), Pauline Ferrand Prevost (France)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daphny van den Brand (Netherlands)0:43:45
2Lucie Chainel (France)0:00:07
3Pauline Ferrand Prevost (France)0:00:09
4Sophie De Boer (Netherlands)0:00:21
5Nikki Harris (Great Britain)0:00:22
6Sanne van Paassen (Netherlands)0:00:51
7Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands)0:00:57
8Helen Wyman (Great Britain)0:01:29
9Sanne Cant (Belgium)0:02:02
10Sabrina Switzerlander (Germany)0:02:04
11Chrystel Ferrier Bruneau (France)0:02:17
12Pavla Havlíková (Czech Republic)0:02:28
13Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spain)0:03:00
14Vania Rossi (Italy)0:03:09
15Martina Mikuláková (Czech Republic)
16Jasmin Achermann (Switzerland)0:03:25
17Arenda Grimberg (Netherlands)0:03:39
18Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)0:03:46
19Sabrina Maurer (Switzerland)0:03:49
20Linda Van Rijen (Netherlands)0:04:31
21Lise-Marie Henzein (Switzerland)0:06:24
22Madara Furmane (Latvia)0:07:44
23Lelde Ardava (Latvia)0:08:03
24Laura Braziulyte (Lithuania)

