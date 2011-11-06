Van Den Brand takes European title
Chainel and Ferrand-Prévot second and third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daphny van den Brand (Netherlands)
|0:43:45
|2
|Lucie Chainel (France)
|0:00:07
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevost (France)
|0:00:09
|4
|Sophie De Boer (Netherlands)
|0:00:21
|5
|Nikki Harris (Great Britain)
|0:00:22
|6
|Sanne van Paassen (Netherlands)
|0:00:51
|7
|Sabrina Stultiens (Netherlands)
|0:00:57
|8
|Helen Wyman (Great Britain)
|0:01:29
|9
|Sanne Cant (Belgium)
|0:02:02
|10
|Sabrina Switzerlander (Germany)
|0:02:04
|11
|Chrystel Ferrier Bruneau (France)
|0:02:17
|12
|Pavla Havlíková (Czech Republic)
|0:02:28
|13
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spain)
|0:03:00
|14
|Vania Rossi (Italy)
|0:03:09
|15
|Martina Mikuláková (Czech Republic)
|16
|Jasmin Achermann (Switzerland)
|0:03:25
|17
|Arenda Grimberg (Netherlands)
|0:03:39
|18
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Italy)
|0:03:46
|19
|Sabrina Maurer (Switzerland)
|0:03:49
|20
|Linda Van Rijen (Netherlands)
|0:04:31
|21
|Lise-Marie Henzein (Switzerland)
|0:06:24
|22
|Madara Furmane (Latvia)
|0:07:44
|23
|Lelde Ardava (Latvia)
|0:08:03
|24
|Laura Braziulyte (Lithuania)
