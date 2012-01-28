Van Der Haar earns U23 'cross Worlds title
Bosmans and Van Der Heijden round out top three
The top guns in the Under 23 category made a true thriller out of their cyclo-cross world championships race in the dunes of Koksijde, Belgium. In the end defending champion Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands) popped out just ahead of Belgian champion Wietse Bosmans and Michiel van der Heijden (The Netherlands).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)
|0:49:20
|2
|Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
|0:00:01
|3
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)
|0:00:04
|4
|Arnaud Jouffroy (France)
|0:00:05
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:00:50
|6
|Marek Konwa (Poland)
|0:00:56
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|0:01:03
|8
|Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
|0:01:13
|9
|David Menut (France)
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:01:28
|11
|Vinnie Braet (Belgium)
|12
|Zach Mcdonald (United States Of America)
|0:01:48
|13
|David Van Der Poel (Netherlands)
|0:01:55
|14
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|0:02:04
|15
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|0:02:07
|16
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|0:02:08
|17
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|0:02:17
|18
|Clément Venturini (France)
|0:02:30
|19
|Elia Silvestri (Italy)
|0:02:49
|20
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|0:02:50
|21
|Bryan Falaschi (Italy)
|0:03:18
|22
|Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
|0:03:21
|23
|Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Germany)
|0:03:22
|24
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|0:03:39
|25
|Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)
|0:03:42
|26
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|0:04:04
|27
|Igor Smarzaro (Italy)
|0:04:07
|28
|Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)
|0:04:13
|29
|Yannick Eckmann (Germany)
|0:04:14
|30
|Kenta Gallagher (Great Britain)
|0:04:20
|31
|Max Walsleben (Germany)
|0:04:22
|32
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|0:04:41
|33
|Michael Wildhaber (Switzerland)
|34
|Daniele Braidot (Italy)
|0:05:44
|35
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)
|0:05:50
|-1lap
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|-1lap
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)
|-1lap
|Cody Kaiser (United States Of America)
|-1lap
|Yannick Mayer (Germany)
|-1lap
|Jack Clarkson (Great Britain)
|-1lap
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
|-2laps
|Wojciech Malec (Poland)
|-2laps
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spain)
|-2laps
|Patryk Kostecki (Poland)
|-3laps
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spain)
|-3laps
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Canada)
|-3laps
|Lex Reichling (Luxembourg)
|-3laps
|Ludwig Söderquist (Sweden)
|-3laps
|Bartosz Pilis (Poland)
|-3laps
|Jaroslav Chalas (Slovakia)
|-3laps
|Alexander Gehbauer (Austria)
|-3laps
|Luke Gray (Great Britain)
|-4laps
|Domas Manikas (Lithuania)
