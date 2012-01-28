Trending

Van Der Haar earns U23 'cross Worlds title

Bosmans and Van Der Heijden round out top three

Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) wins the U-23 World Championship after last lap heroics
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) after finishing fourth
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
To say there was a lot of sand is an understatement
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic) trying to stay upright
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Stan Godrie (Netherlands) riding in the top 15
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Julian Alaphilippe (France) riding in the top 15
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Bryan Falaschi (Italy) leading a group down a descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Belgians on the front of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
U-23 Start on the pavement
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
U-23 front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) racing in the top ten on a long sandy section
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jack Clarkson (Grat Britain) choosing to run rather than ride
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders climbing with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Arnaud Grand (Switzerland) pushing his bike with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The leaders with two laps to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Zach MacDonald (USA) riding a section that many ran
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands) fighting to stay on his machine
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) chasing Bosmans
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) trying to fend off the eventual winner
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Pilis Bartosz (Poland) racing near the back of the field
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Bryan Falaschi (Italy)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) with rainbow stripes on his helmet and glasses
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Cody Kaiser (USA) warming up before the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Some riders were forced to use the barriers for balance
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Zach MacDonald (USA) riding the deep sand
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
There were some strange descending styles on display in Koksijde
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland) side-sliding down a descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Arnaud Grand (Switzerlan) racing in the top ten
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Marek Konwa (Poland) running in sixth place mid-race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Van Der Heijden (NED) leading Van Der Haar (NED) and Bosman (BEL) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Van Der Heijden (NED) leading Van Der Haar (NED) and Bosman (BEL) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Arnaud Jouffroy (France) attempting to bridge up to the leaders with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) with one lap to go
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Belgians were burying themselves at the behest of the crowds
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The crowds banged the barriers loudly anytime a Belgian rider was spotted
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
One of the colorful spectators
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The Dutch fans were out in full force
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands) through the sand
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Sometimes it's just not your day
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Lars Van Der Haar (NED) celebrates his U-23 World Championship as Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) takes silver
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The top guns in the Under 23 category made a true thriller out of their cyclo-cross world championships race in the dunes of Koksijde, Belgium. In the end defending champion Lars van der Haar (The Netherlands) popped out just ahead of Belgian champion Wietse Bosmans and Michiel van der Heijden (The Netherlands).

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar (Netherlands)0:49:20
2Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)0:00:01
3Michiel Van Der Heijden (Netherlands)0:00:04
4Arnaud Jouffroy (France)0:00:05
5Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:00:50
6Marek Konwa (Poland)0:00:56
7Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)0:01:03
8Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)0:01:13
9David Menut (France)
10Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)0:01:28
11Vinnie Braet (Belgium)
12Zach Mcdonald (United States Of America)0:01:48
13David Van Der Poel (Netherlands)0:01:55
14Julian Alaphilippe (France)0:02:04
15Stan Godrie (Netherlands)0:02:07
16Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:02:08
17Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)0:02:17
18Clément Venturini (France)0:02:30
19Elia Silvestri (Italy)0:02:49
20Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)0:02:50
21Bryan Falaschi (Italy)0:03:18
22Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)0:03:21
23Michael (Jr) Schweizer (Germany)0:03:22
24Lars Forster (Switzerland)0:03:39
25Kenneth Hansen (Denmark)0:03:42
26Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)0:04:04
27Igor Smarzaro (Italy)0:04:07
28Micki Van Empel (Netherlands)0:04:13
29Yannick Eckmann (Germany)0:04:14
30Kenta Gallagher (Great Britain)0:04:20
31Max Walsleben (Germany)0:04:22
32Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)0:04:41
33Michael Wildhaber (Switzerland)
34Daniele Braidot (Italy)0:05:44
35Emil Arvid Olsen (Denmark)0:05:50
-1lapLuca Braidot (Italy)
-1lapJonathan Lastra Martinez (Spain)
-1lapCody Kaiser (United States Of America)
-1lapYannick Mayer (Germany)
-1lapJack Clarkson (Great Britain)
-1lapPablo Rodriguez Guede (Spain)
-2lapsWojciech Malec (Poland)
-2lapsJon Gomez Elorriaga (Spain)
-2lapsPatryk Kostecki (Poland)
-3lapsInigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spain)
-3lapsFelix Coté Bouvette (Canada)
-3lapsLex Reichling (Luxembourg)
-3lapsLudwig Söderquist (Sweden)
-3lapsBartosz Pilis (Poland)
-3lapsJaroslav Chalas (Slovakia)
-3lapsAlexander Gehbauer (Austria)
-3lapsLuke Gray (Great Britain)
-4lapsDomas Manikas (Lithuania)

 

