Pauwels new leader of UCI 'cross rankings

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) has steadily narrowed the gap to Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), the leader of the UCI cyclo-cross standings through the first four tabulations, and in the latest rankings released on Tuesday Pauwels has finally surpassed Nys and moved into the lead.

Only one week has passed since the previous rankings were released and for the elite men the most important race was the fourth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, held in Igorre, Spain on Sunday. Pauwels soloed to victory ahead of Nys and compatriot Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) and the points earned for the victory were enough for Pauwels to take over the UCI 'cross rankings lead with 2,290 points. Nys dropped one position to second, at 2,220 points while world champion Zdenek Stybar moved from fourth to third with 1,680 points.

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), still sidelined with a wrist injury from being hit by a car, did not compete and dropped from third to fourth. French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) held steady in fifth overall with 1,372 points.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) remains as the top-ranked North American rider and maintained his 11th place position in the standings with 874 points.

With five riders in the top-seven of the elite men's standings, Belgium continues its complete domination of the nations rankings with 6,034 points. France remains in second overall with 2,953 points while the Czech Republic holds third place at 2,730 points.

US champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) has led the elite women's rankings all season and continues her reign with 1,900 points. The Igorre, Spain World Cup round was for elite men only, so only a handful of C2-ranked 'cross races for women took place since the previous week's rankings were released. As a results, the changes in the women's rankings were slight.

The only movement in the elite women's top-20 was world champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) moving up one position into third, with Czech champion Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) dropping one position into fourth, and France's Lucie Chainel-Lefevre and the USA's Amy Dombroski (Crank Brothers Racing) swapping positions at 20th and 21st overall.

The Netherlands continues to lead the women's nations ranking with 4,403 points followed by the United States in second at 3,151 points. Great Britain edged ahead of the Czech Republic into third overall with 2,884 points, 30 more than the Czech women.

It was also a relatively light week of racing for the Junior men and the top-seven overall remained unchanged, led by Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel with 150 points. Germany's Silvio Herklotz won on home soil on Sunday at the Frankfurter Rad-Cross and jumped from 12th to eighth overall.

The Netherlands also leads the junior men's nations standings with 183 points, 40 more than Belgium and 43 more than France.

Elite men 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 2290 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2220 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 1680 4 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 1524 5 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 1372 6 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1283 7 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 1252 8 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1242 9 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 1238 10 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 1133 11 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus 874 12 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 846 13 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 846 14 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 796 15 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 778 16 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 735 17 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 643 18 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 620 19 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 588 20 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93 582 21 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 580 22 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 579 23 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 572 24 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 572 25 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 562 26 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke 553 27 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 527 28 Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 523 29 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 498 30 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 488 31 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 484 32 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 482 33 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 479 34 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 471 35 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 471 36 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 451 37 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 421 38 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 398 39 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 396 40 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 382 41 Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 378 42 Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) 377 43 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 364 44 Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team 360 45 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 355 46 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 348 47 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 332 48 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 324 49 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor 318 50 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 314 51 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 293 52 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland 290 53 Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 279 54 Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 276 55 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage 264 56 David Kasek (Cze) 260 57 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 251 58 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 247 59 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 236 60 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 232 61 Paul Oldham (GBr) 230 62 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea 228 63 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) 222 64 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 221 65 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea 220 66 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 213 67 Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito 208 68 Sascha Weber (Ger) 204 69 Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh 204 70 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 201 71 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 200 72 Marek Konwa (Pol) 191 73 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team 190 74 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 189 75 Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 186 76 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 186 77 Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 184 78 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 183 79 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) 183 80 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus 178 81 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 172 82 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 170 83 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 166 84 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized 166 85 Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada 163 86 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 162 87 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus 160 88 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 158 89 Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires 158 90 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt 158 91 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) 158 92 Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup 157 93 Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 151 94 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 149 95 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 145 96 Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 142 97 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 142 98 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels 140 99 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 140 100 Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 140 101 Valentin Scherz (Swi) 130 102 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 128 103 Pirmin Lang (Swi) 125 104 Irwin Gras (Fra) 123 105 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 120 106 Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 120 107 Jelle Brackman (Bel) 120 108 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 116 109 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 113 110 Luke Gray (GBr) 112 111 Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) 109 112 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) 108 113 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 106 114 Peter Presslauer (Aut) 106 115 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 105 116 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 101 117 Robin Seymour (Irl) 101 118 Matteo Trentin (Ita) 100 119 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) 100 120 Dani Simcic (Cro) 100 120 Sanjin Sirotic (Cro) 100 122 János Panyi (Hun) 100 122 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) 100 122 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) 100 125 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) 100 126 Kimmo Kananen (Fin) 100 127 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 98 128 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin 96 129 David Fletcher (GBr) 96 130 Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery 95 131 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 95 132 Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito 93 133 Gusty Bausch (Lux) 91 134 Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco 91 135 René Birkenfeld (Ger) 88 136 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) 88 137 Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 86 138 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 84 139 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) 83 140 Zdenek Mlynar (Cze) 83 141 Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 82 142 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor 80 143 Tommy Nielsen (Den) 78 144 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea 76 145 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin 75 146 Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn) 75 147 Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube 74 148 Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire 72 149 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 70 150 David Lozano Riba (Spa) 70 151 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa) 69 152 David Menut (Fra) 69 153 Camille Thominet (Fra) 69 154 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) 68 155 Daniel Ruiz Etxeandia (Spa) 66 156 Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall 66 157 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 65 158 Jens Westergren (Swe) 65 159 Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 63 160 Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 63 161 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 62 162 René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal 62 163 Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control 62 164 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 62 165 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 61 166 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 61 167 Ivan Tomic (Srb) 60 168 Bruno Radotic (Cro) 60 168 Igor Rudan (Cro) 60 170 Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing 60 170 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 60 170 Kamil Gradek (Pol) 60 170 Evan Ryan (Irl) 60 170 Soma Balazs (Hun) 60 175 George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom) 60 176 Pasi Willman (Fin) 60 177 Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 58 178 Masanori Kosaka (Jpn) 55 179 Hannes Genze (Ger) 54 180 Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) 54 181 Bart Hofman (Bel) 54 182 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 53 183 Max Walsleben (Ger) 52 184 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 51 185 Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 51 186 Nicholas Craig (GBr) 49 187 Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 49 188 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) 48 189 Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa) 47 190 Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain 47 191 Oscar Boente (Spa) 46 192 Michael Winterberg (Swi) 46 193 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) 46 194 Robert Glajza (Svk) 45 195 Roland Mörx (Aut) 45 196 Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut) 43 197 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 43 198 Luca Braidot (Ita) 43 199 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) 42 200 Wilant Van Gils (Ned) WV Schijndel 42 201 Martin Haring (Svk) 42 202 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 42 203 Bastien Duculty (Fra) 42 204 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 41 205 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne 40 206 Aleksa Maric (Srb) 40 207 Pavao Roset (Cro) 40 207 Janko Benger (Cro) 40 209 Liam Killeen (GBr) 40 209 Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) 40 209 Pascal Triebel (Lux) 40 209 Zsolt Búr (Hun) 40 209 Attila Bela (Hun) 40 209 Billy Joe Whenman (GBr) 40 209 Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol) 40 209 Conor Campbell (Irl) 40 217 Freddie Guilloux (Fra) Union Cycliste Cholet 49 40 218 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 40 219 Garrett Mcleod (Can) 40 220 Stefan Morcov (Rom) 40 221 Samuel Halme (Fin) 40 222 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 40 223 Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa) 40 224 Clément Venturini (Fra) 40 225 Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg 38 226 Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 37 227 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 37 228 Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage 37 229 Théo Vimpere (Fra) 36 230 Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 35 231 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 35 232 Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 35 233 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 35 234 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) 34 235 Eric Thompson (USA) 34 236 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda 34 237 Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube 33 238 Robert Jebb (GBr) 32 239 Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service 32 240 Michael Boros (Cze) 32 241 Ismael Felix Barba (Spa) 31 242 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue 31 243 Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda 31 244 Romain Villa (Fra) 30 245 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart 30 246 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) 30 247 Bojan Rafaj (Cro) 30 247 Domagoj Breznik (Cro) 30 249 Sean A Tuathail (Irl) 30 249 Ferenc Vörös (Hun) 30 249 Balint Bischof (Hun) 30 249 Jonas Pedersen (Den) 30 249 Marek Galinski (Pol) 30 249 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) 30 249 Pit Schlechter (Lux) 30 249 Tom Payton (GBr) 30 257 David Juarez Alday (Spa) 30 258 Zachary Hughes (Can) 30 259 Gustav Robert Mircea (Rom) 30 260 Tommi Tuikka (Fin) 30 261 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain 30 262 Filip Adel (Cze) 30 263 Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine 30 264 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) 30 265 Kenny Geluykens (Bel) 30 266 Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 30 267 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX 30 268 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) 30 269 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 29 270 Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 28 271 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 27 272 Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works 27 273 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) 26 274 Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles 26 275 Marko Curcic (Srb) 25 276 Endi Širol (Cro) 25 276 Darko Krivanj (Cro) 25 278 Alan Cody (Irl) 25 278 Claude Wolter (Lux) 25 278 Slawomir Pituch (Pol) 25 278 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) 25 278 Gabor Reitinger (Hun) 25 278 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) 25 278 Dario Stäuble (Swi) 25 278 Wojciech Herba (Pol) 25 286 Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa) 25 286 Fabian Danner (Ger) 25 286 Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme 25 289 Chris Hurst (USA) 25 289 Stefan Gajdosik (Svk) 25 291 Hakan Löfström (Swe) 25 292 Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom) 25 293 Ilari Kahila (Fin) 25 294 Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa) 25 295 Helmut Trettwer (Ger) 25 296 Kristof Cop (Bel) 25 297 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 24 298 Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 24 299 Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn) 24 300 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 24 301 Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 24 302 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 23 303 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 23 304 Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) 23 305 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 22 306 Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois 22 307 Diego Martínez (Spa) 21 308 Julien Absalon (Fra) 21 309 Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa) 21 310 Alessandro Gambino (Ita) 21 311 Daniel Guerrero (Spa) 21 312 Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux Isere Cyclisme 20 313 Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 20 314 Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel 20 315 Igor Jemcov (Srb) 20 316 Mauro Hrastnik (Cro) 20 316 Bojan Miklenic (Cro) 20 318 Jonas Schau Guddal (Den) 20 318 Gabor Cser (Hun) 20 318 Marcus Kaufmann (Ger) 20 318 Lukasz Milewski (Pol) 20 318 Mateusz Tylek (Pol) 20 318 Tom Flammang (Lux) 20 318 Bernd Tauderer (Aut) 20 318 Myles Mccorry (Irl) 20 318 Steven Allen (GBr) 20 327 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) 20 328 Matej Vysna (Svk) 20 329 Mikael Salomonsson (Swe) 20 330 Tyler Trace (Can) 20 330 Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized 20 332 Lucian Logigan (Rom) 20 333 Mika Vilen (Fin) 20 334 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 20 335 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar 20 336 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team 20 337 David Hidalgo (Spa) 20 338 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) 20 339 Matthias Rupp (Swi) 18 340 Matt Shriver (USA) 18 341 Kris Lapere (Bel) 18 342 Mark Lalonde (USA) 17 343 Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn) 17 344 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 16 345 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 16 346 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 16 347 Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs 16 347 Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies 16 349 Paul Voss (Ger) 15 350 Oliver Strbac (Srb) 15 351 Luka Rigo (Cro) 15 351 Gordan Petkovic (Cro) 15 353 Colm Ahern (Irl) 15 353 Piotr Tylek (Pol) 15 353 Robert Watson (GBr) 15 353 Allan Juul (Den) 15 353 Alex Kirsch (Lux) 15 353 Pawel Pac (Pol) 15 353 Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau 15 353 Peter Krebs (Aut) 15 353 Peter Szabo (Hun) 15 362 Jannick Geisler (Ger) 15 363 Jeremy Ferguson (USA) 15 363 Lukáš Batora (Svk) 15 365 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) 15 366 Andrew Watson (Can) 15 366 Mackenzie Carson (Can) 15 368 Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom) 15 369 Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin) 15 370 Toon Devenyns (Bel) 15 371 Matthias Brandle (Aut) 15 372 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 15 373 Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing 15 374 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 15 375 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) 14 376 Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter 14 377 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 13 378 Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief 13 379 Bartosz Pilis (Pol) 12 380 Tom Last (GBr) 12 381 Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW 12 382 Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 12 383 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 12 384 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) 12 385 Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF 11 386 Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 11 387 Lewis Craven (GBr) 11 388 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 11 389 Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie 11 390 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 11 391 Sean De Bie (Bel) 10 392 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) 10 393 Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) 10 393 Dean Ribic (Cro) 10 395 Wojciech Szczotka (Pol) 10 395 Torben Ternstrøm (Den) 10 395 Perry Bowater (GBr) 10 395 Rodger Aiken (Irl) 10 395 Jérôme Junker (Lux) 10 395 Michael Knopf (Aut) 10 395 Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line 10 402 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP 10 403 Goroh Kakei (Jpn) 10 404 Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale 10 404 Dalibor Grebeci (Svk) 10 406 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) 10 407 Jeremy Martin (Can) 10 408 Sandor Szilagyi (Rom) 10 409 Marko Leppämäki (Fin) 10 410 Ivo Plevak (Cze) 10 411 Thomas Mair (Aut) 10 412 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com 10 413 Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato 10 414 Joseph Welsh (USA) 10 415 Filip Eberl (Cze) 10 416 David Thely (Fra) 10 417 Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa) 10 418 David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog 10 419 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) 8 420 Davy Commeyne (Bel) 8 421 Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique 8 422 Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo 8 423 Thomas Lemaitre (Fra) 8 424 Matej Lasak (Cze) 7 425 Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance 7 426 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 7 427 Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 7 428 Jakub Skala (Cze) 7 429 Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) 6 430 Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster 6 431 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) 6 431 Lee Williams (GBr) 6 433 Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage 6 434 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) 6 435 Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis 6 436 Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa) 6 437 Vaclav Jezek (Cze) 6 438 Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 6 439 Jaime Juncal (Spa) 6 440 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) 6 441 Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 6 442 Saul Lopez (Spa) 6 443 Paul Herman (Fra) 6 444 Ryan Iddings (USA) 5 445 Fabian Brzezinski (Ger) 5 446 Agustín Navarro (Spa) 5 447 Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) 5 448 Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa) 5 449 Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat) 5 450 Sigvard Kukk (Est) 5 451 Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut) 5 452 Michael Haydn (Aut) 5 453 Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa) 5 454 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) 5 455 Matej Valec (Cro) 5 455 Matija Basara (Cro) 5 457 Grey May (Irl) 5 457 Kim Petersen (Den) 5 457 Lee Westwood (GBr) 5 457 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) 5 457 Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol) 5 457 Lex Reichling (Lux) 5 457 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) 5 457 Gerald Hauer (Aut) 5 465 Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa) 5 465 Barry Hayes (Ger) 5 465 Etienne Briard (Fra) 5 468 Jun Otsuka (Jpn) 5 469 Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles 5 469 Michal Lajcha (Svk) 5 471 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) 5 472 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 5 472 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 5 474 Florin Benghea (Rom) 5 475 Sami Eloluoto (Fin) 5 476 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) 5 477 Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) 5 478 Alexander Candelario (USA) 5 479 Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin 4 480 Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 4 481 Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco 4 482 Petr Hampl (Cze) 4 483 Crispin Doyle (GBr) 4 484 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 4 485 Martino Fruet (Ita) 4 486 Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 4 487 Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista 4 488 Loïc Herbreteau (Fra) 4 489 Tim Baldwin (GBr) 4 490 Fabien Doubey (Fra) 4 491 Toon Aerts (Bel) 4 492 Christophe Balanec (Fra) 4 493 Alexandre Billon (Fra) 4 494 Stefan Paunovic (Srb) 3 495 Matej Marinkovic (Cro) 3 496 Jason Henry (Irl) 3 496 Stefan Herr (Aut) 3 496 Jesper Thomsen (Den) 3 496 Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland 3 496 Rupert Palmberger (Ger) 3 496 Pawel Wojczal (Pol) 3 496 Darren Barclay (GBr) 3 496 Benn Würth (Lux) 3 496 Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle 3 496 David Nichols (GBr) 3 496 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) 3 507 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) 3 507 Francesc Guerra (Spa) 3 507 Élie Regost (Fra) 3 510 Shintarou Nakama (Jpn) 3 511 Bystrík Grolmus (Svk) 3 512 Martin Eriksson (Swe) 3 513 Andrew L'esperance (Can) 3 513 Kevin Calhoun (Can) 3 515 Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin) 3 516 Bram Schmitz (Ned) 3 517 Isaac Neff (USA) 2 518 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 519 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) 2 520 Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes 2 521 Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C. 2 522 Lars Forster (Swi) 2 522 Jack Clarkson (GBr) 2 524 Thomas Lechermann (Ger) 2 525 Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa) 2 526 Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino 2 527 Michal Malík (Cze) 2 528 Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 2 529 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 2 530 Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 2 531 Jordi Rene (Spa) 2 532 Loic Doubey (Fra) 2 533 Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 2 534 Clément Le Bras (Fra) 2 535 Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 1 536 Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team 1 537 Julian Lehmann (Ger) 1 537 Adam Kožušník (Cze) 1 539 Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team 1 540 Dany Lacroix (Bel) 1 540 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) 1 542 Sven Baumann (Ger) 1 543 Masayuki Goda (Jpn) 1 544 Michael Cotty (GBr) 1 545 Lukas Stoiber (Aut) 1 546 Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim 1 546 Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling 1 548 Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 1 549 Milan Spesny (Cze) 1 550 Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon 1 551 Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) 1 552 Scott Frederick (USA) 1 553 Robby Cobbaert (Bel) 1 554 Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) 1 555 Pierrick Valomet (Fra) 1

Elite men - Nations 1 Belgium 6034 pts 2 France 2953 3 Czech Republic 2730 4 Netherlands 2499 5 United States 2089 6 Switzerland 1657 7 Germany 1639 8 Italy 1342 9 Spain 1032 10 Poland 911 11 Great Britain 902 12 Canada 560 13 Slovakia 483 14 Japan 455 15 Denmark 393 16 Sweden 390 17 Croatia 260 18 Hungary 260 19 Luxembourg 231 20 Austria 211 21 Ireland 201 22 Serbia 200 23 Romania 200 24 Finland 200 25 Latvia 5 26 Estonia 5

Elite women 1 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1900 pts 2 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash 1650 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1610 4 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1510 5 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 1407 6 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens 1273 7 Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie 1171 8 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl 1143 9 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1003 10 Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 902 11 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims 870 12 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain 816 13 Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes 795 14 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 793 15 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle 706 16 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized 700 17 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team 660 18 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash 634 19 Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team 575 20 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 567 21 Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 551 22 Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil 490 23 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 446 24 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 436 25 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo 389 26 Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley 372 27 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren 371 28 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 341 29 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 339 30 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 335 31 Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom 315 32 Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 309 33 Vania Rossi (Ita) 287 34 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 281 35 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 275 36 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 270 37 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 267 38 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 255 39 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 254 40 Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark 248 41 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) 244 42 Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) 229 43 Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 221 44 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized 215 45 Christine Majerus (Lux) 211 46 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) 207 47 Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11 205 48 Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 200 49 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 188 50 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus 183 51 Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 177 52 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) 172 53 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 168 54 Dorota Warczyk (Pol) 163 55 Elke Riedl (Aut) 162 56 Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team 161 57 Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) 147 58 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 139 59 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco 137 60 Natasha Elliott (Can) 131 61 Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 130 62 Daniela Bresciani (Ita) 129 63 Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing 119 64 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 108 65 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) 106 66 Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 104 67 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 102 68 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club 101 69 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) 100 70 Maja Marukic (Cro) 100 71 Barbara Benko (Hun) 100 71 Ciara Mcmanus (Irl) 100 71 Annika Langvad (Den) 100 74 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) 100 75 Wendy Simms (Can) 100 76 Anna Lindström (Fin) 100 77 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes 100 78 Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) 95 79 Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF 95 80 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf 87 81 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit 85 82 Anne Arnouts (Bel) 83 83 Gertie Willems (Bel) 83 84 Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 83 85 Chika Fukumoto (Jpn) 80 86 Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law 80 87 Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire 77 88 Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) 75 89 Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt 75 90 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 69 91 Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R 69 92 Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) 68 93 Gesa Bruchmann (Ger) 67 94 Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 64 95 Suzie Godart (Lux) 62 96 Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers 60 97 Mia Radotic (Cro) 60 98 Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) 60 98 Eszter Dosa (Hun) 60 98 Marzena Wasiuk (Pol) 60 98 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) 60 98 Gill Smith (Irl) 60 103 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 60 104 Veronika Gandžalová (Svk) 60 105 Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters 60 106 Sari Puumala (Fin) 60 107 Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot 59 108 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com 57 109 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team 56 110 Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 56 111 Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 54 112 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion 52 113 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 51 114 Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne 50 115 Isabel Castro Cal (Spa) 50 116 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 50 117 Hannah Payton (GBr) 49 118 Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx 47 119 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) 45 120 Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University 45 121 Karin Aune (Swe) 44 122 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen 44 123 Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans 42 124 Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis 42 125 Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge 41 126 Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro) 40 127 Eva Lechner (Ita) 40 127 Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) 40 127 Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol) 40 127 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 40 127 Gabriella Modos (Hun) 40 127 Lisa Millar (Irl) 40 133 Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa) 40 134 Marianna Findrová (Svk) 40 135 Emmy Thelberg (Swe) 40 136 Catharine Pendrel (Can) 40 137 Helja Korhonen (Fin) 40 138 Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio 40 139 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 40 140 Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems 39 141 Lana Verberne (Ned) 38 142 Madara Furmane (Lat) 38 143 Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com 38 144 Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit 37 145 Tina Brubaker (USA) 35 146 Aurélia Dupont (Fra) EC Du Chateau d'Olonne 33 147 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek 32 148 Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 32 149 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles 31 150 Jelena Ckojic (Srb) 30 151 Viena Balen (Cro) 30 152 Gabriella Arato (Hun) 30 152 Christine Kovelter (Lux) 30 152 Signe Strandvig (Den) 30 152 Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) 30 152 Olga Wasiuk (Pol) 30 157 Karolina Kalasova (Cze) 30 158 Pia Pensaari (Fin) 30 159 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 29 160 Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek 28 161 Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes 27 162 Helena Van Leijen (Ned) 26 163 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) 26 164 Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 26 165 Zorana Pavlov (Srb) 25 166 Wanda Svrakic (Cro) 25 167 Birgitte Nielsen (Den) 25 167 Béatrice Godart (Lux) 25 167 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) 25 167 Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol) 25 167 Victoria Wilkinson (GBr) 25 172 Mami Saito (Jpn) 25 173 Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) 25 174 Mari Marttinen (Fin) 25 175 Kim Van De Steene (Bel) 24 176 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 24 177 Laura Braziulyte (Ltu) 24 178 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) 24 179 Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 24 180 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 23 181 Veronica Alessio (Ita) 21 182 Masami Noma (Jpn) 21 183 Shana Maes (Bel) 20 184 Katrien Aerts (Bel) 20 185 Marina Milosavljevic (Srb) 20 186 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) 20 186 Birgit Hollmann (Ger) 20 186 Jennifer Boltz (Lux) 20 186 Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den) 20 186 Viktoria Zeller (Aut) 20 186 Natalia Mitkowska (Pol) 20 192 Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa) 20 193 Waka Takeda (Jpn) 20 194 Lucie Materová (Cze) 20 195 Lisa Ström (Swe) 20 196 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) 20 197 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) 20 198 Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America 20 199 Allison Arensman (USA) 18 200 Lelde Ardave (Lat) 17 201 Renata Bucher (Swi) 17 202 Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens 17 203 Alexandra Burton (USA) 16 204 Junko Ueda (Jpn) 16 205 Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M 16 206 Kristina Jakotin (Srb) 15 207 Corinne Hall (GBr) 15 207 Perrine Philippe (Fra) 15 207 Annette Berg (Den) 15 207 Laura Turpijn (Ned) 15 207 Barbara Eglitis (Aut) 15 207 Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol) 15 213 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 15 214 Pavlina Marackova (Cze) 15 215 Anjang Choi (Swe) 15 216 Sofia Kansikas (Fin) 15 217 Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles 15 218 Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause 15 219 Heather Irmiger (USA) 15 220 Franziska Ebinger (Swi) 14 220 Pauline Melaye (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme 14 222 Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT 14 223 Serena Bishop (USA) 14 224 Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz 14 225 Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn) 13 226 Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing 12 227 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail 12 228 Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLs Crossteam 11 229 Agnes Naumann (Ger) 11 230 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn 11 231 Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell 11 232 Beate Eysinger (Aut) 10 232 Amy Roberts (GBr) 10 234 Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa) 10 235 Barbara Howe (USA) 10 235 Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn) 10 237 Aneta Hladikova (Cze) 10 238 Mirella Ehrin (Swe) 10 239 Amanda Sin (USA) 10 240 Hanna Konttinen (Fin) 10 241 Cara Applegate (USA) 10 242 Lise Müller (Swi) P.C.W.-Cyclophile Sedunois 10 243 Ikumi Tajika (Jpn) 10 244 Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition 10 245 Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) 10 246 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) 10 247 Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil 9 248 Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 9 249 Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 9 250 Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino 8 251 Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 41 8 252 Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing 8 253 Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes 8 254 Margaret Thompson (USA) 6 255 Heather Jackson (USA) 6 256 Ellen Sherrill (USA) 6 257 Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team 6 258 Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team 6 259 Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders 6 260 Roberta Gasparini (Ita) 5 260 Helen Grobert (Ger) 5 260 Ruby Miller (GBr) 5 260 Irma Reinisch (Aut) 5 260 Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo 5 265 Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa) 5 266 Michaela Istvanova (Cze) 5 267 Leigh Hobson (Can) 5 268 Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel 5 269 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law 5 270 Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite 5 271 Liga Šmite (Lat) 5 272 Greete Steinburg (Est) 5 273 Michiho Watanuki (Jpn) 4 274 Shannon Mathis (USA) 4 275 Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross 4 276 Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC 4 277 Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 4 278 Heidi Swift (USA) 4 279 Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda 4 280 Fanny Martinet (Swi) 3 280 Kristien Nelen (Bel) 3 280 Delia Beddis (GBr) 3 280 Petra Zehetner (Aut) 3 284 Maroa Calleja (Spa) 3 285 Andrea Drengubakova (Cze) 3 286 Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 3 287 Sara Tussey (USA) 3 288 Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 3 289 Samantha Schneider (USA) 3 290 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 2 291 Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien 2 292 Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross 2 293 Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team 2 294 Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires 2 295 Corey Coogan (USA) 2 296 Flora Duffy (USA) 2 297 Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline 2 298 Nicole Lustenberger (Swi) 1 299 Aline Parsy (Fra) 1 300 Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling 1 301 Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar 1 302 Michelle Hediger (Swi) 1 302 Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans 1 304 Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling 1 305 Évelyne Blouin (Can) 1 306 Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet 1 307 Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 1

Elite women - Nations 1 Netherlands 4403 pts 2 United States 3151 3 Great Britain 2884 4 Czech Republic 2854 5 France 2371 6 Germany 2369 7 Belgium 1931 8 Switzerland 1170 9 Denmark 555 10 Italy 520 11 Japan 419 12 Canada 351 13 Luxembourg 333 14 Spain 303 15 Sweden 291 16 Poland 263 17 Austria 262 18 Croatia 200 19 Ireland 200 19 Hungary 200 21 Slovakia 200 22 Finland 200 23 Serbia 155 24 Latvia 60 25 New Zealand 35 26 Lithuania 24 27 Estonia 5

U23 men - Nations 1 Netherlands 2031 pts 2 Belgium 952 3 Czech Republic 434 4 Switzerland 421 5 United States 412 6 Italy 373 7 Poland 291 8 France 282 9 Canada 262 10 Denmark 207 11 Spain 206 12 Hungary 200 13 Great Britain 177 14 Croatia 170 15 Germany 130 16 Romania 105 17 Serbia 80 18 Finland 65 19 Austria 60 20 Luxembourg 50 21 Sweden 23

Junior men 1 Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned) 150 pts 2 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) 65 3 Wout Van Aert (Bel) 59 4 Andrew Dillman (USA) 56 5 Romain Seigle (Fra) 55 6 Daan Soete (Bel) 50 7 Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 46 8 Silvio Herklotz (Ger) 34 9 Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) 34 10 Curtis White (USA) 30 11 Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) 28 12 Zane Godby (USA) 28 13 Jose Manuel Ribera (Spa) 24 14 Anthony Turgis (Fra) 20 15 Matthias Van De Velde (Bel) 17 16 Koen Weijers (Ned) 17 17 Pjotr Van Beek (Ned) 16 18 Quinten Hermans (Bel) 15 19 Hugo Robinson (GBr) 10 20 Ben Boets (Bel) 10 21 Jan Brezna (Cze) 10 22 Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) 9 23 Gioele Bertolini (Ita) 8 24 Marco König (Ger) 8 25 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) 8 26 Jonatan Bilbao (Spa) 8 27 Jaime Campo (Spa) 8 28 Din Van Den Driessche (Bel) 6 28 Steffen Müller (Ger) 6 28 Adrian García (Spa) 6 31 Joseph Moses (GBr) 6 32 Stan Wijkel (Ned) 6 33 Karel Pokorny (Cze) 6 34 Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel) 6 35 Dylan Kowalski (Fra) 5 36 Peio Olaberria (Spa) 5 37 Sven Fritsch (Lux) 4 38 Alexander Welburn (GBr) 4 39 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) 4 40 Michal Paluta (Pol) 4 41 Victor Koretzky (Fra) 3 42 Jordan Cullen (USA) 3 43 Tim Ariesen (Ned) 3 43 David Rodríguez (Spa) 3 45 Remy Mertz (Bel) 2 45 Felix Drumm (Ger) 2 47 Joe Kirkham (GBr) 2 48 Raúl Bosch (Spa) 2 49 Damien Roz (Fra) 2 50 Tomas Novacek (Cze) 2 51 Toon Wouters (Bel) 1 51 David Klein (Lux) 1 51 Pablo Fernández (Spa) 1 54 Tom Armstrong (GBr) 1 54 Logan Owen (USA) 1 56 Yohan Patry (Can) 1 57 Erik Kramer (Ned) 1 58 Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned) 1 59 Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned) 1 60 Eneko Corrales (Spa) 1 61 Daniel Lukes (Cze) 1 61 John Francisco (USA) 1 63 Kyle De Proost (Bel) 1 63 Luke Haley (USA) 1