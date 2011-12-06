Pauwels new leader of UCI 'cross rankings
Compton continues to lead women's standings
Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) has steadily narrowed the gap to Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), the leader of the UCI cyclo-cross standings through the first four tabulations, and in the latest rankings released on Tuesday Pauwels has finally surpassed Nys and moved into the lead.
Only one week has passed since the previous rankings were released and for the elite men the most important race was the fourth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, held in Igorre, Spain on Sunday. Pauwels soloed to victory ahead of Nys and compatriot Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) and the points earned for the victory were enough for Pauwels to take over the UCI 'cross rankings lead with 2,290 points. Nys dropped one position to second, at 2,220 points while world champion Zdenek Stybar moved from fourth to third with 1,680 points.
Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), still sidelined with a wrist injury from being hit by a car, did not compete and dropped from third to fourth. French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) held steady in fifth overall with 1,372 points.
Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) remains as the top-ranked North American rider and maintained his 11th place position in the standings with 874 points.
With five riders in the top-seven of the elite men's standings, Belgium continues its complete domination of the nations rankings with 6,034 points. France remains in second overall with 2,953 points while the Czech Republic holds third place at 2,730 points.
US champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) has led the elite women's rankings all season and continues her reign with 1,900 points. The Igorre, Spain World Cup round was for elite men only, so only a handful of C2-ranked 'cross races for women took place since the previous week's rankings were released. As a results, the changes in the women's rankings were slight.
The only movement in the elite women's top-20 was world champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) moving up one position into third, with Czech champion Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) dropping one position into fourth, and France's Lucie Chainel-Lefevre and the USA's Amy Dombroski (Crank Brothers Racing) swapping positions at 20th and 21st overall.
The Netherlands continues to lead the women's nations ranking with 4,403 points followed by the United States in second at 3,151 points. Great Britain edged ahead of the Czech Republic into third overall with 2,884 points, 30 more than the Czech women.
It was also a relatively light week of racing for the Junior men and the top-seven overall remained unchanged, led by Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel with 150 points. Germany's Silvio Herklotz won on home soil on Sunday at the Frankfurter Rad-Cross and jumped from 12th to eighth overall.
The Netherlands also leads the junior men's nations standings with 183 points, 40 more than Belgium and 43 more than France.
|1
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|2290
|pts
|2
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2220
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1680
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|1524
|5
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1372
|6
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1283
|7
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|1252
|8
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1242
|9
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|1238
|10
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|1133
|11
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|874
|12
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|846
|13
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|846
|14
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|796
|15
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|778
|16
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|735
|17
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|643
|18
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|620
|19
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|588
|20
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|582
|21
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|580
|22
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|579
|23
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|572
|24
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|572
|25
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|562
|26
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|553
|27
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|527
|28
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|523
|29
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|498
|30
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|488
|31
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|484
|32
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|482
|33
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|479
|34
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|471
|35
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|471
|36
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|451
|37
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|421
|38
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|398
|39
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|396
|40
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|382
|41
|Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|378
|42
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|377
|43
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|364
|44
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|360
|45
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|355
|46
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|348
|47
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|332
|48
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|324
|49
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|318
|50
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|314
|51
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|293
|52
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland
|290
|53
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|279
|54
|Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|276
|55
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|264
|56
|David Kasek (Cze)
|260
|57
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|251
|58
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|247
|59
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|236
|60
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|232
|61
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|230
|62
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea
|228
|63
|Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
|222
|64
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|221
|65
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea
|220
|66
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|213
|67
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|208
|68
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|204
|69
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|204
|70
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|201
|71
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|200
|72
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|191
|73
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|190
|74
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|189
|75
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|186
|76
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|186
|77
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|184
|78
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|183
|79
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|183
|80
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|178
|81
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|172
|82
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano
|170
|83
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|166
|84
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized
|166
|85
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|163
|86
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|162
|87
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|160
|88
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|158
|89
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|158
|90
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt
|158
|91
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|158
|92
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup
|157
|93
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|151
|94
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|149
|95
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|145
|96
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|142
|97
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|142
|98
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|140
|99
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|140
|100
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|140
|101
|Valentin Scherz (Swi)
|130
|102
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|128
|103
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|125
|104
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|123
|105
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|120
|106
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|120
|107
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|120
|108
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|116
|109
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|113
|110
|Luke Gray (GBr)
|112
|111
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa)
|109
|112
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|108
|113
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|106
|114
|Peter Presslauer (Aut)
|106
|115
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|105
|116
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|101
|117
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|101
|118
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|100
|119
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|100
|120
|Dani Simcic (Cro)
|100
|120
|Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)
|100
|122
|János Panyi (Hun)
|100
|122
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|100
|122
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)
|100
|125
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)
|100
|126
|Kimmo Kananen (Fin)
|100
|127
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|98
|128
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|96
|129
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|96
|130
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery
|95
|131
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|95
|132
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito
|93
|133
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|91
|134
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco
|91
|135
|René Birkenfeld (Ger)
|88
|136
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|88
|137
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|86
|138
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|84
|139
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
|83
|140
|Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)
|83
|141
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|82
|142
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|80
|143
|Tommy Nielsen (Den)
|78
|144
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea
|76
|145
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|75
|146
|Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)
|75
|147
|Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube
|74
|148
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire
|72
|149
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|70
|150
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|70
|151
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|69
|152
|David Menut (Fra)
|69
|153
|Camille Thominet (Fra)
|69
|154
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|68
|155
|Daniel Ruiz Etxeandia (Spa)
|66
|156
|Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall
|66
|157
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|65
|158
|Jens Westergren (Swe)
|65
|159
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|63
|160
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|63
|161
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|62
|162
|René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal
|62
|163
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control
|62
|164
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|62
|165
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|61
|166
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|61
|167
|Ivan Tomic (Srb)
|60
|168
|Bruno Radotic (Cro)
|60
|168
|Igor Rudan (Cro)
|60
|170
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|60
|170
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|60
|170
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|60
|170
|Evan Ryan (Irl)
|60
|170
|Soma Balazs (Hun)
|60
|175
|George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom)
|60
|176
|Pasi Willman (Fin)
|60
|177
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|58
|178
|Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)
|55
|179
|Hannes Genze (Ger)
|54
|180
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)
|54
|181
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|54
|182
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|53
|183
|Max Walsleben (Ger)
|52
|184
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|51
|185
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
|51
|186
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|49
|187
|Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|49
|188
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)
|48
|189
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|47
|190
|Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain
|47
|191
|Oscar Boente (Spa)
|46
|192
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|46
|193
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
|46
|194
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|45
|195
|Roland Mörx (Aut)
|45
|196
|Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)
|43
|197
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|43
|198
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|43
|199
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|42
|200
|Wilant Van Gils (Ned) WV Schijndel
|42
|201
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|42
|202
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|42
|203
|Bastien Duculty (Fra)
|42
|204
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|41
|205
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|40
|206
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|40
|207
|Pavao Roset (Cro)
|40
|207
|Janko Benger (Cro)
|40
|209
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|40
|209
|Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)
|40
|209
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|40
|209
|Zsolt Búr (Hun)
|40
|209
|Attila Bela (Hun)
|40
|209
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|40
|209
|Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol)
|40
|209
|Conor Campbell (Irl)
|40
|217
|Freddie Guilloux (Fra) Union Cycliste Cholet 49
|40
|218
|Fredrik Edin (Swe)
|40
|219
|Garrett Mcleod (Can)
|40
|220
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|40
|221
|Samuel Halme (Fin)
|40
|222
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|40
|223
|Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)
|40
|224
|Clément Venturini (Fra)
|40
|225
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg
|38
|226
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|37
|227
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
|37
|228
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|37
|229
|Théo Vimpere (Fra)
|36
|230
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|35
|231
|Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|35
|232
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|35
|233
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|35
|234
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa)
|34
|235
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|34
|236
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda
|34
|237
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube
|33
|238
|Robert Jebb (GBr)
|32
|239
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service
|32
|240
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|32
|241
|Ismael Felix Barba (Spa)
|31
|242
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|31
|243
|Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda
|31
|244
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|30
|245
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|30
|246
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb)
|30
|247
|Bojan Rafaj (Cro)
|30
|247
|Domagoj Breznik (Cro)
|30
|249
|Sean A Tuathail (Irl)
|30
|249
|Ferenc Vörös (Hun)
|30
|249
|Balint Bischof (Hun)
|30
|249
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|30
|249
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|30
|249
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|30
|249
|Pit Schlechter (Lux)
|30
|249
|Tom Payton (GBr)
|30
|257
|David Juarez Alday (Spa)
|30
|258
|Zachary Hughes (Can)
|30
|259
|Gustav Robert Mircea (Rom)
|30
|260
|Tommi Tuikka (Fin)
|30
|261
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain
|30
|262
|Filip Adel (Cze)
|30
|263
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine
|30
|264
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|30
|265
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel)
|30
|266
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|30
|267
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX
|30
|268
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|30
|269
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|29
|270
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|28
|271
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team
|27
|272
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|27
|273
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
|26
|274
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|26
|275
|Marko Curcic (Srb)
|25
|276
|Endi Širol (Cro)
|25
|276
|Darko Krivanj (Cro)
|25
|278
|Alan Cody (Irl)
|25
|278
|Claude Wolter (Lux)
|25
|278
|Slawomir Pituch (Pol)
|25
|278
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|25
|278
|Gabor Reitinger (Hun)
|25
|278
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|25
|278
|Dario Stäuble (Swi)
|25
|278
|Wojciech Herba (Pol)
|25
|286
|Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)
|25
|286
|Fabian Danner (Ger)
|25
|286
|Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme
|25
|289
|Chris Hurst (USA)
|25
|289
|Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)
|25
|291
|Hakan Löfström (Swe)
|25
|292
|Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom)
|25
|293
|Ilari Kahila (Fin)
|25
|294
|Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
|25
|295
|Helmut Trettwer (Ger)
|25
|296
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|25
|297
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|24
|298
|Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|24
|299
|Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)
|24
|300
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
|24
|301
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|24
|302
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|23
|303
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|23
|304
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|23
|305
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|22
|306
|Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois
|22
|307
|Diego Martínez (Spa)
|21
|308
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|21
|309
|Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)
|21
|310
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|21
|311
|Daniel Guerrero (Spa)
|21
|312
|Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux Isere Cyclisme
|20
|313
|Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|20
|314
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel
|20
|315
|Igor Jemcov (Srb)
|20
|316
|Mauro Hrastnik (Cro)
|20
|316
|Bojan Miklenic (Cro)
|20
|318
|Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)
|20
|318
|Gabor Cser (Hun)
|20
|318
|Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)
|20
|318
|Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
|20
|318
|Mateusz Tylek (Pol)
|20
|318
|Tom Flammang (Lux)
|20
|318
|Bernd Tauderer (Aut)
|20
|318
|Myles Mccorry (Irl)
|20
|318
|Steven Allen (GBr)
|20
|327
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
|20
|328
|Matej Vysna (Svk)
|20
|329
|Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)
|20
|330
|Tyler Trace (Can)
|20
|330
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|20
|332
|Lucian Logigan (Rom)
|20
|333
|Mika Vilen (Fin)
|20
|334
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|20
|335
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|20
|336
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|20
|337
|David Hidalgo (Spa)
|20
|338
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra)
|20
|339
|Matthias Rupp (Swi)
|18
|340
|Matt Shriver (USA)
|18
|341
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|18
|342
|Mark Lalonde (USA)
|17
|343
|Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn)
|17
|344
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|16
|345
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|16
|346
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|16
|347
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|16
|347
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies
|16
|349
|Paul Voss (Ger)
|15
|350
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|15
|351
|Luka Rigo (Cro)
|15
|351
|Gordan Petkovic (Cro)
|15
|353
|Colm Ahern (Irl)
|15
|353
|Piotr Tylek (Pol)
|15
|353
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|15
|353
|Allan Juul (Den)
|15
|353
|Alex Kirsch (Lux)
|15
|353
|Pawel Pac (Pol)
|15
|353
|Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau
|15
|353
|Peter Krebs (Aut)
|15
|353
|Peter Szabo (Hun)
|15
|362
|Jannick Geisler (Ger)
|15
|363
|Jeremy Ferguson (USA)
|15
|363
|Lukáš Batora (Svk)
|15
|365
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe)
|15
|366
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|15
|366
|Mackenzie Carson (Can)
|15
|368
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|15
|369
|Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin)
|15
|370
|Toon Devenyns (Bel)
|15
|371
|Matthias Brandle (Aut)
|15
|372
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|15
|373
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing
|15
|374
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|15
|375
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
|14
|376
|Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter
|14
|377
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|13
|378
|Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|13
|379
|Bartosz Pilis (Pol)
|12
|380
|Tom Last (GBr)
|12
|381
|Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW
|12
|382
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|12
|383
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|12
|384
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
|12
|385
|Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF
|11
|386
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|11
|387
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|11
|388
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda
|11
|389
|Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie
|11
|390
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|11
|391
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|10
|392
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb)
|10
|393
|Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)
|10
|393
|Dean Ribic (Cro)
|10
|395
|Wojciech Szczotka (Pol)
|10
|395
|Torben Ternstrøm (Den)
|10
|395
|Perry Bowater (GBr)
|10
|395
|Rodger Aiken (Irl)
|10
|395
|Jérôme Junker (Lux)
|10
|395
|Michael Knopf (Aut)
|10
|395
|Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line
|10
|402
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|10
|403
|Goroh Kakei (Jpn)
|10
|404
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
|10
|404
|Dalibor Grebeci (Svk)
|10
|406
|Mattias Wengelin (Swe)
|10
|407
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|10
|408
|Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)
|10
|409
|Marko Leppämäki (Fin)
|10
|410
|Ivo Plevak (Cze)
|10
|411
|Thomas Mair (Aut)
|10
|412
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com
|10
|413
|Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato
|10
|414
|Joseph Welsh (USA)
|10
|415
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|10
|416
|David Thely (Fra)
|10
|417
|Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)
|10
|418
|David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog
|10
|419
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)
|8
|420
|Davy Commeyne (Bel)
|8
|421
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
|8
|422
|Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo
|8
|423
|Thomas Lemaitre (Fra)
|8
|424
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|7
|425
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance
|7
|426
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|7
|427
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|7
|428
|Jakub Skala (Cze)
|7
|429
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)
|6
|430
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster
|6
|431
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|6
|431
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|6
|433
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|6
|434
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|6
|435
|Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis
|6
|436
|Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)
|6
|437
|Vaclav Jezek (Cze)
|6
|438
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|6
|439
|Jaime Juncal (Spa)
|6
|440
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra)
|6
|441
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|6
|442
|Saul Lopez (Spa)
|6
|443
|Paul Herman (Fra)
|6
|444
|Ryan Iddings (USA)
|5
|445
|Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)
|5
|446
|Agustín Navarro (Spa)
|5
|447
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|5
|448
|Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa)
|5
|449
|Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)
|5
|450
|Sigvard Kukk (Est)
|5
|451
|Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)
|5
|452
|Michael Haydn (Aut)
|5
|453
|Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)
|5
|454
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb)
|5
|455
|Matej Valec (Cro)
|5
|455
|Matija Basara (Cro)
|5
|457
|Grey May (Irl)
|5
|457
|Kim Petersen (Den)
|5
|457
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|5
|457
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|5
|457
|Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol)
|5
|457
|Lex Reichling (Lux)
|5
|457
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)
|5
|457
|Gerald Hauer (Aut)
|5
|465
|Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa)
|5
|465
|Barry Hayes (Ger)
|5
|465
|Etienne Briard (Fra)
|5
|468
|Jun Otsuka (Jpn)
|5
|469
|Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles
|5
|469
|Michal Lajcha (Svk)
|5
|471
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe)
|5
|472
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|5
|472
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|5
|474
|Florin Benghea (Rom)
|5
|475
|Sami Eloluoto (Fin)
|5
|476
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel)
|5
|477
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|5
|478
|Alexander Candelario (USA)
|5
|479
|Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|4
|480
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|4
|481
|Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco
|4
|482
|Petr Hampl (Cze)
|4
|483
|Crispin Doyle (GBr)
|4
|484
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|4
|485
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|4
|486
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|4
|487
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|4
|488
|Loïc Herbreteau (Fra)
|4
|489
|Tim Baldwin (GBr)
|4
|490
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|4
|491
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|4
|492
|Christophe Balanec (Fra)
|4
|493
|Alexandre Billon (Fra)
|4
|494
|Stefan Paunovic (Srb)
|3
|495
|Matej Marinkovic (Cro)
|3
|496
|Jason Henry (Irl)
|3
|496
|Stefan Herr (Aut)
|3
|496
|Jesper Thomsen (Den)
|3
|496
|Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland
|3
|496
|Rupert Palmberger (Ger)
|3
|496
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|3
|496
|Darren Barclay (GBr)
|3
|496
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|3
|496
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle
|3
|496
|David Nichols (GBr)
|3
|496
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol)
|3
|507
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger)
|3
|507
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|3
|507
|Élie Regost (Fra)
|3
|510
|Shintarou Nakama (Jpn)
|3
|511
|Bystrík Grolmus (Svk)
|3
|512
|Martin Eriksson (Swe)
|3
|513
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|3
|513
|Kevin Calhoun (Can)
|3
|515
|Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin)
|3
|516
|Bram Schmitz (Ned)
|3
|517
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|2
|518
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|519
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn)
|2
|520
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes
|2
|521
|Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.
|2
|522
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|2
|522
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|2
|524
|Thomas Lechermann (Ger)
|2
|525
|Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
|2
|526
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino
|2
|527
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|2
|528
|Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|2
|529
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|2
|530
|Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|2
|531
|Jordi Rene (Spa)
|2
|532
|Loic Doubey (Fra)
|2
|533
|Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|2
|534
|Clément Le Bras (Fra)
|2
|535
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|1
|536
|Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team
|1
|537
|Julian Lehmann (Ger)
|1
|537
|Adam Kožušník (Cze)
|1
|539
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|1
|540
|Dany Lacroix (Bel)
|1
|540
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn)
|1
|542
|Sven Baumann (Ger)
|1
|543
|Masayuki Goda (Jpn)
|1
|544
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|1
|545
|Lukas Stoiber (Aut)
|1
|546
|Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim
|1
|546
|Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling
|1
|548
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|1
|549
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|1
|550
|Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon
|1
|551
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)
|1
|552
|Scott Frederick (USA)
|1
|553
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel)
|1
|554
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
|1
|555
|Pierrick Valomet (Fra)
|1
|1
|Belgium
|6034
|pts
|2
|France
|2953
|3
|Czech Republic
|2730
|4
|Netherlands
|2499
|5
|United States
|2089
|6
|Switzerland
|1657
|7
|Germany
|1639
|8
|Italy
|1342
|9
|Spain
|1032
|10
|Poland
|911
|11
|Great Britain
|902
|12
|Canada
|560
|13
|Slovakia
|483
|14
|Japan
|455
|15
|Denmark
|393
|16
|Sweden
|390
|17
|Croatia
|260
|18
|Hungary
|260
|19
|Luxembourg
|231
|20
|Austria
|211
|21
|Ireland
|201
|22
|Serbia
|200
|23
|Romania
|200
|24
|Finland
|200
|25
|Latvia
|5
|26
|Estonia
|5
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1900
|pts
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash
|1650
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1610
|4
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|1510
|5
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|1407
|6
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens
|1273
|7
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|1171
|8
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|1143
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|1003
|10
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|902
|11
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
|870
|12
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain
|816
|13
|Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes
|795
|14
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|793
|15
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle
|706
|16
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|700
|17
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|660
|18
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash
|634
|19
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|575
|20
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|567
|21
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|551
|22
|Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil
|490
|23
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|446
|24
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|436
|25
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|389
|26
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|372
|27
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|371
|28
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|341
|29
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|339
|30
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|335
|31
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom
|315
|32
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|309
|33
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|287
|34
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|281
|35
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|275
|36
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|270
|37
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|267
|38
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|255
|39
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|254
|40
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|248
|41
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|244
|42
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|229
|43
|Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
|221
|44
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|215
|45
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|211
|46
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
|207
|47
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11
|205
|48
|Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|200
|49
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|188
|50
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus
|183
|51
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|177
|52
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|172
|53
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|168
|54
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|163
|55
|Elke Riedl (Aut)
|162
|56
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team
|161
|57
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|147
|58
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|139
|59
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|137
|60
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|131
|61
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|130
|62
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|129
|63
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|119
|64
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|108
|65
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|106
|66
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|104
|67
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|102
|68
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|101
|69
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|100
|70
|Maja Marukic (Cro)
|100
|71
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|100
|71
|Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)
|100
|71
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|100
|74
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
|100
|75
|Wendy Simms (Can)
|100
|76
|Anna Lindström (Fin)
|100
|77
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes
|100
|78
|Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)
|95
|79
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|95
|80
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf
|87
|81
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit
|85
|82
|Anne Arnouts (Bel)
|83
|83
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|83
|84
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|83
|85
|Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)
|80
|86
|Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|80
|87
|Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire
|77
|88
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze)
|75
|89
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt
|75
|90
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|69
|91
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|69
|92
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|68
|93
|Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)
|67
|94
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|64
|95
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|62
|96
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers
|60
|97
|Mia Radotic (Cro)
|60
|98
|Silke Schrattenecker (Aut)
|60
|98
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|60
|98
|Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)
|60
|98
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)
|60
|98
|Gill Smith (Irl)
|60
|103
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|60
|104
|Veronika Gandžalová (Svk)
|60
|105
|Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters
|60
|106
|Sari Puumala (Fin)
|60
|107
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot
|59
|108
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com
|57
|109
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|56
|110
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|56
|111
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|54
|112
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion
|52
|113
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|51
|114
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|50
|115
|Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)
|50
|116
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|50
|117
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|49
|118
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx
|47
|119
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|45
|120
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University
|45
|121
|Karin Aune (Swe)
|44
|122
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen
|44
|123
|Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|42
|124
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|42
|125
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge
|41
|126
|Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro)
|40
|127
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|40
|127
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|40
|127
|Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)
|40
|127
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|40
|127
|Gabriella Modos (Hun)
|40
|127
|Lisa Millar (Irl)
|40
|133
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|40
|134
|Marianna Findrová (Svk)
|40
|135
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|40
|136
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|40
|137
|Helja Korhonen (Fin)
|40
|138
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio
|40
|139
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|40
|140
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|39
|141
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|38
|142
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|38
|143
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|38
|144
|Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit
|37
|145
|Tina Brubaker (USA)
|35
|146
|Aurélia Dupont (Fra) EC Du Chateau d'Olonne
|33
|147
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|32
|148
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|32
|149
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|31
|150
|Jelena Ckojic (Srb)
|30
|151
|Viena Balen (Cro)
|30
|152
|Gabriella Arato (Hun)
|30
|152
|Christine Kovelter (Lux)
|30
|152
|Signe Strandvig (Den)
|30
|152
|Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)
|30
|152
|Olga Wasiuk (Pol)
|30
|157
|Karolina Kalasova (Cze)
|30
|158
|Pia Pensaari (Fin)
|30
|159
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|29
|160
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek
|28
|161
|Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes
|27
|162
|Helena Van Leijen (Ned)
|26
|163
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
|26
|164
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|26
|165
|Zorana Pavlov (Srb)
|25
|166
|Wanda Svrakic (Cro)
|25
|167
|Birgitte Nielsen (Den)
|25
|167
|Béatrice Godart (Lux)
|25
|167
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
|25
|167
|Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)
|25
|167
|Victoria Wilkinson (GBr)
|25
|172
|Mami Saito (Jpn)
|25
|173
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|25
|174
|Mari Marttinen (Fin)
|25
|175
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|24
|176
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|24
|177
|Laura Braziulyte (Ltu)
|24
|178
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|24
|179
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|24
|180
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|23
|181
|Veronica Alessio (Ita)
|21
|182
|Masami Noma (Jpn)
|21
|183
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|20
|184
|Katrien Aerts (Bel)
|20
|185
|Marina Milosavljevic (Srb)
|20
|186
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|20
|186
|Birgit Hollmann (Ger)
|20
|186
|Jennifer Boltz (Lux)
|20
|186
|Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)
|20
|186
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
|20
|186
|Natalia Mitkowska (Pol)
|20
|192
|Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)
|20
|193
|Waka Takeda (Jpn)
|20
|194
|Lucie Materová (Cze)
|20
|195
|Lisa Ström (Swe)
|20
|196
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
|20
|197
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
|20
|198
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|20
|199
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|18
|200
|Lelde Ardave (Lat)
|17
|201
|Renata Bucher (Swi)
|17
|202
|Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens
|17
|203
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|16
|204
|Junko Ueda (Jpn)
|16
|205
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|16
|206
|Kristina Jakotin (Srb)
|15
|207
|Corinne Hall (GBr)
|15
|207
|Perrine Philippe (Fra)
|15
|207
|Annette Berg (Den)
|15
|207
|Laura Turpijn (Ned)
|15
|207
|Barbara Eglitis (Aut)
|15
|207
|Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol)
|15
|213
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|15
|214
|Pavlina Marackova (Cze)
|15
|215
|Anjang Choi (Swe)
|15
|216
|Sofia Kansikas (Fin)
|15
|217
|Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|15
|218
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause
|15
|219
|Heather Irmiger (USA)
|15
|220
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi)
|14
|220
|Pauline Melaye (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme
|14
|222
|Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT
|14
|223
|Serena Bishop (USA)
|14
|224
|Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz
|14
|225
|Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)
|13
|226
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|12
|227
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail
|12
|228
|Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLs Crossteam
|11
|229
|Agnes Naumann (Ger)
|11
|230
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn
|11
|231
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell
|11
|232
|Beate Eysinger (Aut)
|10
|232
|Amy Roberts (GBr)
|10
|234
|Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa)
|10
|235
|Barbara Howe (USA)
|10
|235
|Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn)
|10
|237
|Aneta Hladikova (Cze)
|10
|238
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe)
|10
|239
|Amanda Sin (USA)
|10
|240
|Hanna Konttinen (Fin)
|10
|241
|Cara Applegate (USA)
|10
|242
|Lise Müller (Swi) P.C.W.-Cyclophile Sedunois
|10
|243
|Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)
|10
|244
|Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition
|10
|245
|Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)
|10
|246
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|10
|247
|Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil
|9
|248
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|9
|249
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|9
|250
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino
|8
|251
|Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 41
|8
|252
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|8
|253
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|8
|254
|Margaret Thompson (USA)
|6
|255
|Heather Jackson (USA)
|6
|256
|Ellen Sherrill (USA)
|6
|257
|Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team
|6
|258
|Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|6
|259
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders
|6
|260
|Roberta Gasparini (Ita)
|5
|260
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|5
|260
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|5
|260
|Irma Reinisch (Aut)
|5
|260
|Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo
|5
|265
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
|5
|266
|Michaela Istvanova (Cze)
|5
|267
|Leigh Hobson (Can)
|5
|268
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel
|5
|269
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|5
|270
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite
|5
|271
|Liga Šmite (Lat)
|5
|272
|Greete Steinburg (Est)
|5
|273
|Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)
|4
|274
|Shannon Mathis (USA)
|4
|275
|Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross
|4
|276
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC
|4
|277
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|4
|278
|Heidi Swift (USA)
|4
|279
|Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda
|4
|280
|Fanny Martinet (Swi)
|3
|280
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|3
|280
|Delia Beddis (GBr)
|3
|280
|Petra Zehetner (Aut)
|3
|284
|Maroa Calleja (Spa)
|3
|285
|Andrea Drengubakova (Cze)
|3
|286
|Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|3
|287
|Sara Tussey (USA)
|3
|288
|Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|3
|289
|Samantha Schneider (USA)
|3
|290
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|2
|291
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien
|2
|292
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|2
|293
|Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team
|2
|294
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires
|2
|295
|Corey Coogan (USA)
|2
|296
|Flora Duffy (USA)
|2
|297
|Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline
|2
|298
|Nicole Lustenberger (Swi)
|1
|299
|Aline Parsy (Fra)
|1
|300
|Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling
|1
|301
|Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar
|1
|302
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|1
|302
|Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|1
|304
|Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling
|1
|305
|Évelyne Blouin (Can)
|1
|306
|Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet
|1
|307
|Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|4403
|pts
|2
|United States
|3151
|3
|Great Britain
|2884
|4
|Czech Republic
|2854
|5
|France
|2371
|6
|Germany
|2369
|7
|Belgium
|1931
|8
|Switzerland
|1170
|9
|Denmark
|555
|10
|Italy
|520
|11
|Japan
|419
|12
|Canada
|351
|13
|Luxembourg
|333
|14
|Spain
|303
|15
|Sweden
|291
|16
|Poland
|263
|17
|Austria
|262
|18
|Croatia
|200
|19
|Ireland
|200
|19
|Hungary
|200
|21
|Slovakia
|200
|22
|Finland
|200
|23
|Serbia
|155
|24
|Latvia
|60
|25
|New Zealand
|35
|26
|Lithuania
|24
|27
|Estonia
|5
|1
|Netherlands
|2031
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|952
|3
|Czech Republic
|434
|4
|Switzerland
|421
|5
|United States
|412
|6
|Italy
|373
|7
|Poland
|291
|8
|France
|282
|9
|Canada
|262
|10
|Denmark
|207
|11
|Spain
|206
|12
|Hungary
|200
|13
|Great Britain
|177
|14
|Croatia
|170
|15
|Germany
|130
|16
|Romania
|105
|17
|Serbia
|80
|18
|Finland
|65
|19
|Austria
|60
|20
|Luxembourg
|50
|21
|Sweden
|23
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|150
|pts
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
|65
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|59
|4
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|56
|5
|Romain Seigle (Fra)
|55
|6
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|50
|7
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|46
|8
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger)
|34
|9
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|34
|10
|Curtis White (USA)
|30
|11
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|28
|12
|Zane Godby (USA)
|28
|13
|Jose Manuel Ribera (Spa)
|24
|14
|Anthony Turgis (Fra)
|20
|15
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)
|17
|16
|Koen Weijers (Ned)
|17
|17
|Pjotr Van Beek (Ned)
|16
|18
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|15
|19
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|10
|20
|Ben Boets (Bel)
|10
|21
|Jan Brezna (Cze)
|10
|22
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)
|9
|23
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|8
|24
|Marco König (Ger)
|8
|25
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|8
|26
|Jonatan Bilbao (Spa)
|8
|27
|Jaime Campo (Spa)
|8
|28
|Din Van Den Driessche (Bel)
|6
|28
|Steffen Müller (Ger)
|6
|28
|Adrian García (Spa)
|6
|31
|Joseph Moses (GBr)
|6
|32
|Stan Wijkel (Ned)
|6
|33
|Karel Pokorny (Cze)
|6
|34
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)
|6
|35
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra)
|5
|36
|Peio Olaberria (Spa)
|5
|37
|Sven Fritsch (Lux)
|4
|38
|Alexander Welburn (GBr)
|4
|39
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|4
|40
|Michal Paluta (Pol)
|4
|41
|Victor Koretzky (Fra)
|3
|42
|Jordan Cullen (USA)
|3
|43
|Tim Ariesen (Ned)
|3
|43
|David Rodríguez (Spa)
|3
|45
|Remy Mertz (Bel)
|2
|45
|Felix Drumm (Ger)
|2
|47
|Joe Kirkham (GBr)
|2
|48
|Raúl Bosch (Spa)
|2
|49
|Damien Roz (Fra)
|2
|50
|Tomas Novacek (Cze)
|2
|51
|Toon Wouters (Bel)
|1
|51
|David Klein (Lux)
|1
|51
|Pablo Fernández (Spa)
|1
|54
|Tom Armstrong (GBr)
|1
|54
|Logan Owen (USA)
|1
|56
|Yohan Patry (Can)
|1
|57
|Erik Kramer (Ned)
|1
|58
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|1
|59
|Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned)
|1
|60
|Eneko Corrales (Spa)
|1
|61
|Daniel Lukes (Cze)
|1
|61
|John Francisco (USA)
|1
|63
|Kyle De Proost (Bel)
|1
|63
|Luke Haley (USA)
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|183
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|143
|3
|France
|140
|4
|United States
|114
|5
|Spain
|78
|6
|Germany
|48
|7
|Great Britain
|20
|8
|Czech Republic
|18
|9
|Italy
|8
|10
|Luxembourg
|5
|11
|Poland
|4
|12
|Canada
|1
