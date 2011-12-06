Trending

Pauwels new leader of UCI 'cross rankings

Compton continues to lead women's standings

Image 1 of 2

The Igorre podium: Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels and Tom Meeusen

The Igorre podium: Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels and Tom Meeusen
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 2

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) was first over the barriers on lap two

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) was first over the barriers on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) has steadily narrowed the gap to Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), the leader of the UCI cyclo-cross standings through the first four tabulations, and in the latest rankings released on Tuesday Pauwels has finally surpassed Nys and moved into the lead.

Related Articles

Nys, Compton top season's first UCI 'cross rankings

Nys, Compton remain atop UCI 'cross standings

Nys, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross rankings

Only one week has passed since the previous rankings were released and for the elite men the most important race was the fourth round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, held in Igorre, Spain on Sunday. Pauwels soloed to victory ahead of Nys and compatriot Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) and the points earned for the victory were enough for Pauwels to take over the UCI 'cross rankings lead with 2,290 points. Nys dropped one position to second, at 2,220 points while world champion Zdenek Stybar moved from fourth to third with 1,680 points.

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), still sidelined with a wrist injury from being hit by a car, did not compete and dropped from third to fourth. French champion Francis Mourey (FDJ) held steady in fifth overall with 1,372 points.

Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) remains as the top-ranked North American rider and maintained his 11th place position in the standings with 874 points.

With five riders in the top-seven of the elite men's standings, Belgium continues its complete domination of the nations rankings with 6,034 points. France remains in second overall with 2,953 points while the Czech Republic holds third place at 2,730 points.

US champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) has led the elite women's rankings all season and continues her reign with 1,900 points. The Igorre, Spain World Cup round was for elite men only, so only a handful of C2-ranked 'cross races for women took place since the previous week's rankings were released. As a results, the changes in the women's rankings were slight.

The only movement in the elite women's top-20 was world champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) moving up one position into third, with Czech champion Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) dropping one position into fourth, and France's Lucie Chainel-Lefevre and the USA's Amy Dombroski (Crank Brothers Racing) swapping positions at 20th and 21st overall.

The Netherlands continues to lead the women's nations ranking with 4,403 points followed by the United States in second at 3,151 points. Great Britain edged ahead of the Czech Republic into third overall with 2,884 points, 30 more than the Czech women.

It was also a relatively light week of racing for the Junior men and the top-seven overall remained unchanged, led by Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel with 150 points. Germany's Silvio Herklotz won on home soil on Sunday at the Frankfurter Rad-Cross and jumped from 12th to eighth overall.

The Netherlands also leads the junior men's nations standings with 183 points, 40 more than Belgium and 43 more than France.

Elite men
1Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor2290pts
2Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2220
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team1680
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus1524
5Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1372
6Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1283
7Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor1252
8Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1242
9Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1238
10Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1133
11Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus874
12Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ846
13Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld846
14Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus796
15Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team778
16Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole735
17Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt643
18Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus620
19Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus588
20Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93582
21Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti580
22Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing579
23Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea572
24Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld572
25Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco562
26Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke553
27Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus527
28Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team523
29James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld498
30Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles488
31Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles484
32Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea482
33Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl479
34Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team471
35Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL471
36John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale451
37Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea421
38Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)398
39Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet396
40Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper382
41Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl378
42Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)377
43Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi364
44Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team360
45Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank355
46Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet348
47Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)332
48Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing324
49Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor318
50Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti314
51Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL293
52Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland290
53Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)279
54Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team276
55Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage264
56David Kasek (Cze)260
57Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor251
58Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor247
59Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team236
60Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team232
61Paul Oldham (GBr)230
62Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea228
63Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)222
64Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team221
65Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea220
66Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea213
67Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito208
68Sascha Weber (Ger)204
69Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh204
70Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team201
71Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team200
72Marek Konwa (Pol)191
73Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team190
74Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team189
75Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com186
76Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain186
77Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles184
78Magnus Darvell (Swe)183
79Ondrej Bambula (Cze)183
80Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus178
81Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross172
82Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano170
83Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team166
84Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized166
85Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada163
86Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl162
87Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus160
88José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team158
89Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires158
90Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt158
91Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)158
92Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup157
93Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team151
94Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School149
95Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles145
96Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team142
97Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team142
98Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels140
99Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar140
100Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley140
101Valentin Scherz (Swi)130
102Milan Barenyi (Svk)128
103Pirmin Lang (Swi)125
104Irwin Gras (Fra)123
105Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar120
106Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley120
107Jelle Brackman (Bel)120
108Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team116
109Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus113
110Luke Gray (GBr)112
111Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa)109
112Lubomir Petrus (Cze)108
113Tomas Paprstka (Cze)106
114Peter Presslauer (Aut)106
115Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept105
116Jan Nesvadba (Cze)101
117Robin Seymour (Irl)101
118Matteo Trentin (Ita)100
119Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)100
120Dani Simcic (Cro)100
120Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)100
122János Panyi (Hun)100
122Szilard Buruczki (Hun)100
122Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)100
125Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)100
126Kimmo Kananen (Fin)100
127Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)98
128Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin96
129David Fletcher (GBr)96
130Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery95
131Barry Wicks (USA) Kona95
132Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito93
133Gusty Bausch (Lux)91
134Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco91
135René Birkenfeld (Ger)88
136Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)88
137Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC86
138David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus84
139Jimmy Turgis (Fra)83
140Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)83
141Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus82
142Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor80
143Tommy Nielsen (Den)78
144Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea76
145Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin75
146Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)75
147Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube74
148Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire72
149Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar70
150David Lozano Riba (Spa)70
151Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)69
152David Menut (Fra)69
153Camille Thominet (Fra)69
154Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)68
155Daniel Ruiz Etxeandia (Spa)66
156Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall66
157Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL65
158Jens Westergren (Swe)65
159Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School63
160Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley63
161Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole62
162René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal62
163Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control62
164Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized62
165Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team61
166Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)61
167Ivan Tomic (Srb)60
168Bruno Radotic (Cro)60
168Igor Rudan (Cro)60
170Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing60
170Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)60
170Kamil Gradek (Pol)60
170Evan Ryan (Irl)60
170Soma Balazs (Hun)60
175George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom)60
176Pasi Willman (Fin)60
177Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School58
178Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)55
179Hannes Genze (Ger)54
180Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)54
181Bart Hofman (Bel)54
182Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes53
183Max Walsleben (Ger)52
184Sean Babcock (USA) Kona51
185Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C1051
186Nicholas Craig (GBr)49
187Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)49
188Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)48
189Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)47
190Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain47
191Oscar Boente (Spa)46
192Michael Winterberg (Swi)46
193Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)46
194Robert Glajza (Svk)45
195Roland Mörx (Aut)45
196Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)43
197Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block43
198Luca Braidot (Ita)43
199Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)42
200Wilant Van Gils (Ned) WV Schijndel42
201Martin Haring (Svk)42
202Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross42
203Bastien Duculty (Fra)42
204Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team41
205Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne40
206Aleksa Maric (Srb)40
207Pavao Roset (Cro)40
207Janko Benger (Cro)40
209Liam Killeen (GBr)40
209Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)40
209Pascal Triebel (Lux)40
209Zsolt Búr (Hun)40
209Attila Bela (Hun)40
209Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)40
209Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol)40
209Conor Campbell (Irl)40
217Freddie Guilloux (Fra) Union Cycliste Cholet 4940
218Fredrik Edin (Swe)40
219Garrett Mcleod (Can)40
220Stefan Morcov (Rom)40
221Samuel Halme (Fin)40
222Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport40
223Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)40
224Clément Venturini (Fra)40
225Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg38
226Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team37
227Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus37
228Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage37
229Théo Vimpere (Fra)36
230Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project35
231Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles35
232Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)35
233Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor35
234Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa)34
235Eric Thompson (USA)34
236Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda34
237Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube33
238Robert Jebb (GBr)32
239Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service32
240Michael Boros (Cze)32
241Ismael Felix Barba (Spa)31
242Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue31
243Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda31
244Romain Villa (Fra)30
245Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart30
246Nikola Kozomara (Srb)30
247Bojan Rafaj (Cro)30
247Domagoj Breznik (Cro)30
249Sean A Tuathail (Irl)30
249Ferenc Vörös (Hun)30
249Balint Bischof (Hun)30
249Jonas Pedersen (Den)30
249Marek Galinski (Pol)30
249Piotr Brzozka (Pol)30
249Pit Schlechter (Lux)30
249Tom Payton (GBr)30
257David Juarez Alday (Spa)30
258Zachary Hughes (Can)30
259Gustav Robert Mircea (Rom)30
260Tommi Tuikka (Fin)30
261Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain30
262Filip Adel (Cze)30
263Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine30
264Xandro Meurisse (Bel)30
265Kenny Geluykens (Bel)30
266Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs30
267Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BOXX30
268Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)30
269Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor29
270Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor28
271Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team27
272Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works27
273Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)26
274Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles26
275Marko Curcic (Srb)25
276Endi Širol (Cro)25
276Darko Krivanj (Cro)25
278Alan Cody (Irl)25
278Claude Wolter (Lux)25
278Slawomir Pituch (Pol)25
278Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)25
278Gabor Reitinger (Hun)25
278Daniel Geismayr (Aut)25
278Dario Stäuble (Swi)25
278Wojciech Herba (Pol)25
286Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)25
286Fabian Danner (Ger)25
286Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme25
289Chris Hurst (USA)25
289Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)25
291Hakan Löfström (Swe)25
292Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom)25
293Ilari Kahila (Fin)25
294Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)25
295Helmut Trettwer (Ger)25
296Kristof Cop (Bel)25
297Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team24
298Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles24
299Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)24
300Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)24
301Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project24
302Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea23
303Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing23
304Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)23
305Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team22
306Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois22
307Diego Martínez (Spa)21
308Julien Absalon (Fra)21
309Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)21
310Alessandro Gambino (Ita)21
311Daniel Guerrero (Spa)21
312Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux Isere Cyclisme20
313Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)20
314Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel20
315Igor Jemcov (Srb)20
316Mauro Hrastnik (Cro)20
316Bojan Miklenic (Cro)20
318Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)20
318Gabor Cser (Hun)20
318Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)20
318Lukasz Milewski (Pol)20
318Mateusz Tylek (Pol)20
318Tom Flammang (Lux)20
318Bernd Tauderer (Aut)20
318Myles Mccorry (Irl)20
318Steven Allen (GBr)20
327Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)20
328Matej Vysna (Svk)20
329Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)20
330Tyler Trace (Can)20
330Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized20
332Lucian Logigan (Rom)20
333Mika Vilen (Fin)20
334Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)20
335Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar20
336Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team20
337David Hidalgo (Spa)20
338Arnaud Labbe (Fra)20
339Matthias Rupp (Swi)18
340Matt Shriver (USA)18
341Kris Lapere (Bel)18
342Mark Lalonde (USA)17
343Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn)17
344Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes16
345Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)16
346Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti16
347Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs16
347Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies16
349Paul Voss (Ger)15
350Oliver Strbac (Srb)15
351Luka Rigo (Cro)15
351Gordan Petkovic (Cro)15
353Colm Ahern (Irl)15
353Piotr Tylek (Pol)15
353Robert Watson (GBr)15
353Allan Juul (Den)15
353Alex Kirsch (Lux)15
353Pawel Pac (Pol)15
353Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau15
353Peter Krebs (Aut)15
353Peter Szabo (Hun)15
362Jannick Geisler (Ger)15
363Jeremy Ferguson (USA)15
363Lukáš Batora (Svk)15
365Jesper Dahlström (Swe)15
366Andrew Watson (Can)15
366Mackenzie Carson (Can)15
368Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)15
369Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin)15
370Toon Devenyns (Bel)15
371Matthias Brandle (Aut)15
372Kenta Gallagher (GBr)15
373Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing15
374Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team15
375Dave De Cleyn (Bel)14
376Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter14
377Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team13
378Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief13
379Bartosz Pilis (Pol)12
380Tom Last (GBr)12
381Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW12
382Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs12
383Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross12
384Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)12
385Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF11
386Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor11
387Lewis Craven (GBr)11
388Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda11
389Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie11
390Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL11
391Sean De Bie (Bel)10
392Jovan Zekavica (Srb)10
393Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)10
393Dean Ribic (Cro)10
395Wojciech Szczotka (Pol)10
395Torben Ternstrøm (Den)10
395Perry Bowater (GBr)10
395Rodger Aiken (Irl)10
395Jérôme Junker (Lux)10
395Michael Knopf (Aut)10
395Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line10
402Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP10
403Goroh Kakei (Jpn)10
404Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale10
404Dalibor Grebeci (Svk)10
406Mattias Wengelin (Swe)10
407Jeremy Martin (Can)10
408Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)10
409Marko Leppämäki (Fin)10
410Ivo Plevak (Cze)10
411Thomas Mair (Aut)10
412Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com10
413Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato10
414Joseph Welsh (USA)10
415Filip Eberl (Cze)10
416David Thely (Fra)10
417Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)10
418David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog10
419Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)8
420Davy Commeyne (Bel)8
421Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique8
422Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo8
423Thomas Lemaitre (Fra)8
424Matej Lasak (Cze)7
425Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance7
426Moritz Milatz (Ger)7
427Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley7
428Jakub Skala (Cze)7
429Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)6
430Aaron Bradford (USA) Rocklobster6
431Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)6
431Lee Williams (GBr)6
433Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage6
434Raymond Kunzli (Swi)6
435Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis6
436Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)6
437Vaclav Jezek (Cze)6
438Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC6
439Jaime Juncal (Spa)6
440Rudy Kowalski (Fra)6
441Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea6
442Saul Lopez (Spa)6
443Paul Herman (Fra)6
444Ryan Iddings (USA)5
445Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)5
446Agustín Navarro (Spa)5
447Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)5
448Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa)5
449Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)5
450Sigvard Kukk (Est)5
451Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)5
452Michael Haydn (Aut)5
453Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)5
454Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb)5
455Matej Valec (Cro)5
455Matija Basara (Cro)5
457Grey May (Irl)5
457Kim Petersen (Den)5
457Lee Westwood (GBr)5
457Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)5
457Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol)5
457Lex Reichling (Lux)5
457Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)5
457Gerald Hauer (Aut)5
465Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa)5
465Barry Hayes (Ger)5
465Etienne Briard (Fra)5
468Jun Otsuka (Jpn)5
469Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles5
469Michal Lajcha (Svk)5
471Christian Bertilsson (Swe)5
472Mitchell Bailey (Can)5
472Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada5
474Florin Benghea (Rom)5
475Sami Eloluoto (Fin)5
476Jan Verstraeten (Bel)5
477Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)5
478Alexander Candelario (USA)5
479Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin4
480Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires4
481Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco4
482Petr Hampl (Cze)4
483Crispin Doyle (GBr)4
484Robert Gehbauer (Aut)4
485Martino Fruet (Ita)4
486Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team4
487Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista4
488Loïc Herbreteau (Fra)4
489Tim Baldwin (GBr)4
490Fabien Doubey (Fra)4
491Toon Aerts (Bel)4
492Christophe Balanec (Fra)4
493Alexandre Billon (Fra)4
494Stefan Paunovic (Srb)3
495Matej Marinkovic (Cro)3
496Jason Henry (Irl)3
496Stefan Herr (Aut)3
496Jesper Thomsen (Den)3
496Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland3
496Rupert Palmberger (Ger)3
496Pawel Wojczal (Pol)3
496Darren Barclay (GBr)3
496Benn Würth (Lux)3
496Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle3
496David Nichols (GBr)3
496Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol)3
507Felix Euteneuer (Ger)3
507Francesc Guerra (Spa)3
507Élie Regost (Fra)3
510Shintarou Nakama (Jpn)3
511Bystrík Grolmus (Svk)3
512Martin Eriksson (Swe)3
513Andrew L'esperance (Can)3
513Kevin Calhoun (Can)3
515Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin)3
516Bram Schmitz (Ned)3
517Isaac Neff (USA)2
518Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
519Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn)2
520Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes2
521Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.2
522Lars Forster (Swi)2
522Jack Clarkson (GBr)2
524Thomas Lechermann (Ger)2
525Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)2
526Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino2
527Michal Malík (Cze)2
528Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal2
529Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony2
530Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com2
531Jordi Rene (Spa)2
532Loic Doubey (Fra)2
533Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)2
534Clément Le Bras (Fra)2
535Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires1
536Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team1
537Julian Lehmann (Ger)1
537Adam Kožušník (Cze)1
539Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team1
540Dany Lacroix (Bel)1
540Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn)1
542Sven Baumann (Ger)1
543Masayuki Goda (Jpn)1
544Michael Cotty (GBr)1
545Lukas Stoiber (Aut)1
546Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim1
546Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling1
548Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery1
549Milan Spesny (Cze)1
550Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon1
551Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)1
552Scott Frederick (USA)1
553Robby Cobbaert (Bel)1
554Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)1
555Pierrick Valomet (Fra)1

Elite men - Nations
1Belgium6034pts
2France2953
3Czech Republic2730
4Netherlands2499
5United States2089
6Switzerland1657
7Germany1639
8Italy1342
9Spain1032
10Poland911
11Great Britain902
12Canada560
13Slovakia483
14Japan455
15Denmark393
16Sweden390
17Croatia260
18Hungary260
19Luxembourg231
20Austria211
21Ireland201
22Serbia200
23Romania200
24Finland200
25Latvia5
26Estonia5

Elite women
1Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1900pts
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash1650
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1610
4Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1510
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1407
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens1273
7Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie1171
8Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl1143
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team1003
10Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team902
11Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims870
12Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain816
13Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes795
14Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team793
15Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle706
16Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized700
17Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team660
18Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash634
19Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team575
20Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)567
21Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club551
22Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil490
23Arenda Grimberg (Ned)446
24Sabine Spitz (Ger)436
25Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo389
26Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley372
27Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren371
28Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project341
29Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team339
30Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld335
31Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom315
32Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld309
33Vania Rossi (Ita)287
34Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles281
35Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing275
36Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team270
37Katrin Leumann (Swi)267
38Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)255
39Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team254
40Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark248
41Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)244
42Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)229
43Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion221
44Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized215
45Christine Majerus (Lux)211
46Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)207
47Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11205
48Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team200
49Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF188
50Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus183
51Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles177
52Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)172
53Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team168
54Dorota Warczyk (Pol)163
55Elke Riedl (Aut)162
56Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team161
57Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)147
58Kajsa Snihs (Swe)139
59Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco137
60Natasha Elliott (Can)131
61Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing130
62Daniela Bresciani (Ita)129
63Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing119
64Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)108
65Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)106
66Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti104
67Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes102
68Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club101
69Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)100
70Maja Marukic (Cro)100
71Barbara Benko (Hun)100
71Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)100
71Annika Langvad (Den)100
74Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)100
75Wendy Simms (Can)100
76Anna Lindström (Fin)100
77Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes100
78Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)95
79Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF95
80Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf87
81Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit85
82Anne Arnouts (Bel)83
83Gertie Willems (Bel)83
84Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross83
85Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)80
86Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law80
87Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire77
88Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze)75
89Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt75
90Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti69
91Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R69
92Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)68
93Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)67
94Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing64
95Suzie Godart (Lux)62
96Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers60
97Mia Radotic (Cro)60
98Silke Schrattenecker (Aut)60
98Eszter Dosa (Hun)60
98Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)60
98Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)60
98Gill Smith (Irl)60
103Rie Katayama (Jpn)60
104Veronika Gandžalová (Svk)60
105Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters60
106Sari Puumala (Fin)60
107Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot59
108Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com57
109Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team56
110Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti56
111Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti54
112Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion52
113Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams51
114Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne50
115Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)50
116Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing50
117Hannah Payton (GBr)49
118Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx47
119Vendula Kuntova (Cze)45
120Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University45
121Karin Aune (Swe)44
122Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen44
123Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans42
124Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis42
125Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge41
126Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro)40
127Eva Lechner (Ita)40
127Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)40
127Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)40
127Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)40
127Gabriella Modos (Hun)40
127Lisa Millar (Irl)40
133Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)40
134Marianna Findrová (Svk)40
135Emmy Thelberg (Swe)40
136Catharine Pendrel (Can)40
137Helja Korhonen (Fin)40
138Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio40
139Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles40
140Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems39
141Lana Verberne (Ned)38
142Madara Furmane (Lat)38
143Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com38
144Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit37
145Tina Brubaker (USA)35
146Aurélia Dupont (Fra) EC Du Chateau d'Olonne33
147Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek32
148Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley32
149Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles31
150Jelena Ckojic (Srb)30
151Viena Balen (Cro)30
152Gabriella Arato (Hun)30
152Christine Kovelter (Lux)30
152Signe Strandvig (Den)30
152Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)30
152Olga Wasiuk (Pol)30
157Karolina Kalasova (Cze)30
158Pia Pensaari (Fin)30
159Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)29
160Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek28
161Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes27
162Helena Van Leijen (Ned)26
163Genevieve Whitson (NZl)26
164Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery26
165Zorana Pavlov (Srb)25
166Wanda Svrakic (Cro)25
167Birgitte Nielsen (Den)25
167Béatrice Godart (Lux)25
167Sarah Rijkes (Aut)25
167Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)25
167Victoria Wilkinson (GBr)25
172Mami Saito (Jpn)25
173Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)25
174Mari Marttinen (Fin)25
175Kim Van De Steene (Bel)24
176Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)24
177Laura Braziulyte (Ltu)24
178Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)24
179Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley24
180Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder23
181Veronica Alessio (Ita)21
182Masami Noma (Jpn)21
183Shana Maes (Bel)20
184Katrien Aerts (Bel)20
185Marina Milosavljevic (Srb)20
186Bethany Crumpton (GBr)20
186Birgit Hollmann (Ger)20
186Jennifer Boltz (Lux)20
186Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)20
186Viktoria Zeller (Aut)20
186Natalia Mitkowska (Pol)20
192Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)20
193Waka Takeda (Jpn)20
194Lucie Materová (Cze)20
195Lisa Ström (Swe)20
196Lotta Lepistö (Fin)20
197Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)20
198Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America20
199Allison Arensman (USA)18
200Lelde Ardave (Lat)17
201Renata Bucher (Swi)17
202Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens17
203Alexandra Burton (USA)16
204Junko Ueda (Jpn)16
205Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M16
206Kristina Jakotin (Srb)15
207Corinne Hall (GBr)15
207Perrine Philippe (Fra)15
207Annette Berg (Den)15
207Laura Turpijn (Ned)15
207Barbara Eglitis (Aut)15
207Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol)15
213Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)15
214Pavlina Marackova (Cze)15
215Anjang Choi (Swe)15
216Sofia Kansikas (Fin)15
217Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles15
218Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause15
219Heather Irmiger (USA)15
220Franziska Ebinger (Swi)14
220Pauline Melaye (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme14
222Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT14
223Serena Bishop (USA)14
224Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz14
225Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)13
226Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing12
227Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail12
228Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLs Crossteam11
229Agnes Naumann (Ger)11
230Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn11
231Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell11
232Beate Eysinger (Aut)10
232Amy Roberts (GBr)10
234Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa)10
235Barbara Howe (USA)10
235Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn)10
237Aneta Hladikova (Cze)10
238Mirella Ehrin (Swe)10
239Amanda Sin (USA)10
240Hanna Konttinen (Fin)10
241Cara Applegate (USA)10
242Lise Müller (Swi) P.C.W.-Cyclophile Sedunois10
243Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)10
244Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition10
245Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)10
246Evy Kuijpers (Ned)10
247Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil9
248Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal9
249Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles9
250Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino8
251Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 418
252Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing8
253Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes8
254Margaret Thompson (USA)6
255Heather Jackson (USA)6
256Ellen Sherrill (USA)6
257Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team6
258Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team6
259Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders6
260Roberta Gasparini (Ita)5
260Helen Grobert (Ger)5
260Ruby Miller (GBr)5
260Irma Reinisch (Aut)5
260Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo5
265Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)5
266Michaela Istvanova (Cze)5
267Leigh Hobson (Can)5
268Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Silverbull Centralwheel5
269Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law5
270Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite5
271Liga Šmite (Lat)5
272Greete Steinburg (Est)5
273Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)4
274Shannon Mathis (USA)4
275Christina Probert-Turner (USA) The Team-SoCalCross4
276Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC4
277Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery4
278Heidi Swift (USA)4
279Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda4
280Fanny Martinet (Swi)3
280Kristien Nelen (Bel)3
280Delia Beddis (GBr)3
280Petra Zehetner (Aut)3
284Maroa Calleja (Spa)3
285Andrea Drengubakova (Cze)3
286Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery3
287Sara Tussey (USA)3
288Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team3
289Samantha Schneider (USA)3
290Judith Pollinger (Ita)2
291Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien2
292Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross2
293Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team2
294Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires2
295Corey Coogan (USA)2
296Flora Duffy (USA)2
297Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline2
298Nicole Lustenberger (Swi)1
299Aline Parsy (Fra)1
300Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling1
301Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar1
302Michelle Hediger (Swi)1
302Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans1
304Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling1
305Évelyne Blouin (Can)1
306Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet1
307Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling1

Elite women - Nations
1Netherlands4403pts
2United States3151
3Great Britain2884
4Czech Republic2854
5France2371
6Germany2369
7Belgium1931
8Switzerland1170
9Denmark555
10Italy520
11Japan419
12Canada351
13Luxembourg333
14Spain303
15Sweden291
16Poland263
17Austria262
18Croatia200
19Ireland200
19Hungary200
21Slovakia200
22Finland200
23Serbia155
24Latvia60
25New Zealand35
26Lithuania24
27Estonia5

U23 men - Nations
1Netherlands2031pts
2Belgium952
3Czech Republic434
4Switzerland421
5United States412
6Italy373
7Poland291
8France282
9Canada262
10Denmark207
11Spain206
12Hungary200
13Great Britain177
14Croatia170
15Germany130
16Romania105
17Serbia80
18Finland65
19Austria60
20Luxembourg50
21Sweden23

Junior men
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)150pts
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra)65
3Wout Van Aert (Bel)59
4Andrew Dillman (USA)56
5Romain Seigle (Fra)55
6Daan Soete (Bel)50
7Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)46
8Silvio Herklotz (Ger)34
9Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)34
10Curtis White (USA)30
11Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)28
12Zane Godby (USA)28
13Jose Manuel Ribera (Spa)24
14Anthony Turgis (Fra)20
15Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)17
16Koen Weijers (Ned)17
17Pjotr Van Beek (Ned)16
18Quinten Hermans (Bel)15
19Hugo Robinson (GBr)10
20Ben Boets (Bel)10
21Jan Brezna (Cze)10
22Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)9
23Gioele Bertolini (Ita)8
24Marco König (Ger)8
25Tobin Ortenblad (USA)8
26Jonatan Bilbao (Spa)8
27Jaime Campo (Spa)8
28Din Van Den Driessche (Bel)6
28Steffen Müller (Ger)6
28Adrian García (Spa)6
31Joseph Moses (GBr)6
32Stan Wijkel (Ned)6
33Karel Pokorny (Cze)6
34Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)6
35Dylan Kowalski (Fra)5
36Peio Olaberria (Spa)5
37Sven Fritsch (Lux)4
38Alexander Welburn (GBr)4
39Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)4
40Michal Paluta (Pol)4
41Victor Koretzky (Fra)3
42Jordan Cullen (USA)3
43Tim Ariesen (Ned)3
43David Rodríguez (Spa)3
45Remy Mertz (Bel)2
45Felix Drumm (Ger)2
47Joe Kirkham (GBr)2
48Raúl Bosch (Spa)2
49Damien Roz (Fra)2
50Tomas Novacek (Cze)2
51Toon Wouters (Bel)1
51David Klein (Lux)1
51Pablo Fernández (Spa)1
54Tom Armstrong (GBr)1
54Logan Owen (USA)1
56Yohan Patry (Can)1
57Erik Kramer (Ned)1
58Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)1
59Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned)1
60Eneko Corrales (Spa)1
61Daniel Lukes (Cze)1
61John Francisco (USA)1
63Kyle De Proost (Bel)1
63Luke Haley (USA)1

Junior men - Nations
1Netherlands183pts
2Belgium143
3France140
4United States114
5Spain78
6Germany48
7Great Britain20
8Czech Republic18
9Italy8
10Luxembourg5
11Poland4
12Canada1