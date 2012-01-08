Trending

Van Der Haar wins Dutch U23 'cross title

Van Der Poel finishes second, ahead of Godrie to me

Full Results

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Van Der Haar0:49:40
2David Van Der Poel0:01:51
3Stan Godrie0:01:53
4Michiel Van Der Heijden
5Emiel Dolfsma0:02:05
6Corne Van Kessel0:02:10
7Henk Jaap Moorlag0:02:14
8Moreno Hofland0:03:04
9Micki Van Empel0:03:25
10Mike Teunissen0:03:44
11Maurits Lammertink0:04:30
12Jasper Ockeloen0:05:44
13Douwe Verberne0:05:58
14Kaj Slenter
15Bart Barkhuis
16Pim Van Der Marel
17Harm Van Der Sanden
18Rutger Schellevis
19Jeroen Meijers
20Dennis Eikelenboom
21Rob Van Der Heijden
22Nick Van Dijke
23Paul Schuurmans
24Jacob De Roo
25Joep Van Gennip
26Fausto Hofland
27Axel Dekker
28Jelle Van Der Marel
29Jan Metselaar

