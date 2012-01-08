Van Der Haar wins Dutch U23 'cross title
Van Der Poel finishes second, ahead of Godrie to me
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Van Der Haar
|0:49:40
|2
|David Van Der Poel
|0:01:51
|3
|Stan Godrie
|0:01:53
|4
|Michiel Van Der Heijden
|5
|Emiel Dolfsma
|0:02:05
|6
|Corne Van Kessel
|0:02:10
|7
|Henk Jaap Moorlag
|0:02:14
|8
|Moreno Hofland
|0:03:04
|9
|Micki Van Empel
|0:03:25
|10
|Mike Teunissen
|0:03:44
|11
|Maurits Lammertink
|0:04:30
|12
|Jasper Ockeloen
|0:05:44
|13
|Douwe Verberne
|0:05:58
|14
|Kaj Slenter
|15
|Bart Barkhuis
|16
|Pim Van Der Marel
|17
|Harm Van Der Sanden
|18
|Rutger Schellevis
|19
|Jeroen Meijers
|20
|Dennis Eikelenboom
|21
|Rob Van Der Heijden
|22
|Nick Van Dijke
|23
|Paul Schuurmans
|24
|Jacob De Roo
|25
|Joep Van Gennip
|26
|Fausto Hofland
|27
|Axel Dekker
|28
|Jelle Van Der Marel
|29
|Jan Metselaar
