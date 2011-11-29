Nys, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross rankings
Pauwels poised to pounce, just 10 points behind Nys
The UCI released its fourth cyclo-cross rankings of the year on Tuesday, following a weekend in which all categories - elite men, elite women, under 23 men and junior men - raced the third round of the World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium.
Nys remains atop the men's elite UCI standings for the fourth straight time this season with 2,210 points, with Pauwels continuing as the second-ranked rider.
Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) outsprinted Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) to win both Saturday's World Cup in Koksijde (in a controversial finale) as well as Sunday's Superprestige round in Gieten, The Netherlands.
Pauwels, however, has been steadily chipping away at Nys's lead which stood at 160 points in the season's first rankings but has now been reduced to a tenuous 10 points. In addition to finishing as runner-up in both races this past weekend, Pauwels has also scored points with wins at Superprestige Gavere and the GP Hasselt (round 3 of the GvA Trofee), races in which Nys failed to score any points with the year-round rolling points system.
The riders ranked third through sixth overall remained unchanged with Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), world champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step), Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) holding third through sixth respectively.
Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) moved into seventh overall, followed by teammate Lars van der Haar in eighth. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) dropped from seventh to ninth while teammate Tom Meeusen held steady in 10th place.
The highest ranked North American continues to be the USA's Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus), who moved from 14th to 11th overall with 924 points.
There were no changes in the top-10 nations ranking for elite men, with Belgium unsurprisingly continuing its dominance with 6,134 points. The top five is completed by France (2,922), Czech Republic (2,524), Netherlands (2,523) and the United States (2,144) in second through fifth respectively.
Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) continues to lead the elite women's rankings with 1,900 points. Since the last standings were released on November 8, Compton swept the weekend of racing at the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross's Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky and finished third at the Koksijde, Belgium World Cup.
There was a slight shuffling of riders within the top-10 as Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash) moved into second with 1,650 points while Czech champion Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) dropped to third with 1,590 points.
Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) opened her season's 'cross campaign at the Koksijde World Cup, where she finished second, followed by a win the next day in Gieten. As a result, she moves from fifth to fourth while British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) drops from fourth to fifth with 1,407 points.
The Netherlands continues to lead the elite women's nations rankings with 4,363 points, followed by the United States (3,166), Czech Republic (2,926), Great Britain (2,884) and France (2,361) respectively in second through fifth.
In the junior men's rankings, the season's sensation Mathieu Van Der Poel extended his lead over France's Quentin Jauregui to 85 points, The Dutchman won the junior race at the Koksijde-hosted World Cup and won three consecutive Superprestige rounds in Zonhoven, Hamme-Zogge and Gieten to increase his points tally to 150.
Belgium's Wout Van Aert, third in Koksijde, move into third overall while the USA's Andrew Dillman, the highest-ranked North American, holds at fourth overall with 56 points.
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|2210
|pts
|2
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|2200
|3
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|1724
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team
|1570
|5
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|1432
|6
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|1294
|7
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1253
|8
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1242
|9
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|1201
|10
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|1098
|11
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|924
|12
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|867
|13
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|840
|14
|Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|808
|15
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|786
|16
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|704
|17
|Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt
|643
|18
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|628
|19
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|625
|20
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93
|593
|21
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|592
|22
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|588
|23
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|577
|24
|Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|564
|25
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco
|555
|26
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke
|551
|27
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles
|494
|28
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|488
|29
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|483
|30
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|483
|31
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|482
|32
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|473
|33
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|471
|34
|Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|471
|35
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|471
|36
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|451
|37
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea
|435
|38
|Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team
|402
|39
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)
|398
|40
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|396
|41
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|395
|42
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|377
|43
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|372
|44
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|349
|45
|Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|338
|46
|Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)
|338
|47
|Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi
|322
|48
|Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|320
|49
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|318
|50
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|305
|51
|Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|293
|52
|Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|284
|53
|Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|281
|54
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|269
|55
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|251
|56
|David Kasek (Cze)
|250
|57
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|247
|58
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland
|242
|59
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|230
|60
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|230
|61
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea
|228
|62
|Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)
|222
|63
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|221
|64
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea
|220
|65
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|211
|66
|Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito
|208
|67
|Sascha Weber (Ger)
|202
|68
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|200
|69
|Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|200
|70
|Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) TWC De Kempen
|199
|71
|Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|198
|72
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|196
|73
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus
|192
|74
|Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|190
|75
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|190
|76
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|186
|77
|Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|184
|78
|Ondrej Bambula (Cze)
|183
|79
|Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh
|176
|80
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|171
|81
|Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized
|166
|82
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) WV Schijndel
|165
|83
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|163
|84
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|162
|85
|Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)
|158
|86
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|151
|87
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|151
|88
|Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt
|150
|89
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|149
|90
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|149
|91
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles
|149
|92
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|148
|93
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano
|148
|94
|Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery
|145
|95
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|142
|96
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|142
|97
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|140
|98
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|140
|99
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|140
|100
|Valentin Scherz (Swi)
|130
|101
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|128
|102
|Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup
|128
|103
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|125
|104
|Irwin Gras (Fra)
|123
|105
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|121
|106
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)
|120
|107
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|120
|108
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|119
|109
|Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team
|116
|110
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|113
|111
|Luke Gray (GBr)
|112
|112
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)
|110
|113
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|110
|114
|Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa)
|109
|115
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|107
|116
|Tomas Paprstka (Cze)
|106
|117
|Peter Presslauer (Aut)
|106
|118
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|105
|119
|Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire
|103
|120
|Robin Seymour (Irl)
|101
|121
|Matteo Trentin (Ita)
|100
|122
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|100
|123
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|100
|124
|Dani Simcic (Cro)
|100
|124
|Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)
|100
|126
|János Panyi (Hun)
|100
|126
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|100
|128
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)
|100
|129
|Kimmo Kananen (Fin)
|100
|130
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|96
|131
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|96
|132
|Daniel Ruiz Etxeandia (Spa)
|95
|133
|Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito
|93
|134
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|91
|135
|René Birkenfeld (Ger)
|88
|136
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)
|88
|137
|Jan Nesvadba (Cze)
|86
|138
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze)
|86
|139
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|84
|140
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra)
|83
|141
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco
|83
|142
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor
|80
|143
|Tommy Nielsen (Den)
|78
|144
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea
|76
|145
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin
|75
|146
|Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)
|75
|147
|Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube
|74
|148
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar
|70
|149
|David Menut (Fra)
|69
|150
|Camille Thominet (Fra)
|69
|151
|Romain Villa (Fra)
|67
|152
|Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall
|66
|153
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)
|66
|154
|Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)
|65
|155
|Jens Westergren (Swe)
|65
|156
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|63
|157
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|62
|158
|Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|62
|159
|René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal
|62
|160
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control
|62
|161
|Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|61
|162
|Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|61
|163
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|61
|164
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|61
|165
|Ivan Tomic (Srb)
|60
|166
|Bruno Radotic (Cro)
|60
|166
|Igor Rudan (Cro)
|60
|168
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|60
|168
|Evan Ryan (Irl)
|60
|168
|Kamil Gradek (Pol)
|60
|168
|Soma Balazs (Hun)
|60
|168
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing
|60
|173
|George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom)
|60
|174
|Pasi Willman (Fin)
|60
|175
|Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|58
|176
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|58
|177
|Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)
|55
|178
|David Juarez Alday (Spa)
|54
|179
|Hannes Genze (Ger)
|54
|180
|Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)
|54
|181
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|54
|182
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|53
|183
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|53
|184
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|51
|185
|Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10
|51
|186
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|49
|187
|Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|49
|188
|Max Walsleben (Ger)
|48
|189
|Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)
|48
|190
|Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain
|47
|191
|Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|47
|192
|Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief
|47
|193
|Wilant Van Gils (Ned) WV Schijndel
|46
|194
|Oscar Boente (Spa)
|46
|195
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|46
|196
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)
|46
|197
|Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)
|45
|198
|Robert Glajza (Svk)
|45
|199
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|45
|200
|Roland Mörx (Aut)
|45
|201
|Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)
|43
|202
|Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)
|43
|203
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|43
|204
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)
|42
|205
|Martin Haring (Svk)
|42
|206
|Bastien Duculty (Fra)
|42
|207
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|40
|208
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|40
|209
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|40
|210
|Janko Benger (Cro)
|40
|210
|Pavao Roset (Cro)
|40
|212
|Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol)
|40
|212
|Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)
|40
|212
|Attila Bela (Hun)
|40
|212
|Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)
|40
|212
|Conor Campbell (Irl)
|40
|212
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|40
|212
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|40
|212
|Zsolt Búr (Hun)
|40
|220
|Freddie Guilloux (Fra) Union Cycliste Cholet 49
|40
|221
|Fredrik Edin (Swe)
|40
|222
|Garrett Mcleod (Can)
|40
|223
|Stefan Morcov (Rom)
|40
|224
|Samuel Halme (Fin)
|40
|225
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|40
|226
|Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)
|40
|227
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|40
|228
|Clément Venturini (Fra)
|40
|229
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|39
|230
|Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg
|38
|231
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team
|37
|232
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus
|37
|233
|Théo Vimpere (Fra)
|36
|234
|Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|35
|235
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|35
|236
|Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|35
|237
|Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|35
|238
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa)
|34
|239
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|34
|240
|Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube
|33
|241
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|33
|242
|Robert Jebb (GBr)
|32
|243
|Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service
|32
|244
|Michael Boros (Cze)
|32
|245
|Pit Schlechter (Lux)
|31
|246
|Ismael Felix Barba (Spa)
|31
|247
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|31
|248
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|30
|249
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb)
|30
|250
|Bojan Rafaj (Cro)
|30
|250
|Domagoj Breznik (Cro)
|30
|252
|Balint Bischof (Hun)
|30
|252
|Ferenc Vörös (Hun)
|30
|252
|Jonas Pedersen (Den)
|30
|252
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|30
|252
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|30
|252
|Sean A Tuathail (Irl)
|30
|252
|Tom Payton (GBr)
|30
|259
|Zachary Hughes (Can)
|30
|260
|Gustav Robert Mircea (Rom)
|30
|261
|Tommi Tuikka (Fin)
|30
|262
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|30
|263
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain
|30
|264
|Filip Adel (Cze)
|30
|265
|Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine
|30
|266
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel)
|30
|267
|Kenny Geluykens (Bel)
|30
|268
|Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)
|30
|269
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|29
|270
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|28
|271
|Geert Van Der Horst (Ned)
|27
|272
|Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team
|27
|273
|Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda
|27
|274
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)
|26
|275
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar
|26
|276
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|26
|277
|Marko Curcic (Srb)
|25
|278
|Darko Krivanj (Cro)
|25
|278
|Endi Širol (Cro)
|25
|280
|Alan Cody (Irl)
|25
|280
|Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)
|25
|280
|Claude Wolter (Lux)
|25
|280
|Daniel Geismayr (Aut)
|25
|280
|Dario Stäuble (Swi)
|25
|280
|Gabor Reitinger (Hun)
|25
|280
|Slawomir Pituch (Pol)
|25
|280
|Wojciech Herba (Pol)
|25
|288
|Fabian Danner (Ger)
|25
|288
|Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)
|25
|288
|Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme
|25
|291
|Chris Hurst (USA)
|25
|291
|Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)
|25
|293
|Hakan Löfström (Swe)
|25
|294
|Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom)
|25
|295
|Ilari Kahila (Fin)
|25
|296
|Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)
|25
|297
|Helmut Trettwer (Ger)
|25
|298
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|25
|299
|Kristof Cop (Bel)
|25
|300
|Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles
|24
|301
|Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)
|24
|302
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
|24
|303
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|23
|304
|Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing
|23
|305
|Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|23
|306
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|23
|307
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies
|23
|308
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|22
|309
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) WV Schijndel
|22
|310
|Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois
|22
|311
|Diego Martínez (Spa)
|21
|312
|Julien Absalon (Fra)
|21
|313
|Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)
|21
|314
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|21
|315
|Daniel Guerrero (Spa)
|21
|316
|Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux Isere Cyclisme
|20
|317
|Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|20
|318
|Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel
|20
|319
|Igor Jemcov (Srb)
|20
|320
|Bojan Miklenic (Cro)
|20
|320
|Mauro Hrastnik (Cro)
|20
|322
|Bernd Tauderer (Aut)
|20
|322
|Gabor Cser (Hun)
|20
|322
|Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)
|20
|322
|Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
|20
|322
|Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)
|20
|322
|Mateusz Tylek (Pol)
|20
|322
|Myles Mccorry (Irl)
|20
|322
|Steven Allen (GBr)
|20
|322
|Tom Flammang (Lux)
|20
|331
|Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)
|20
|332
|Matej Vysna (Svk)
|20
|333
|Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)
|20
|334
|Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized
|20
|334
|Tyler Trace (Can)
|20
|336
|Lucian Logigan (Rom)
|20
|337
|Mika Vilen (Fin)
|20
|338
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|20
|339
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team
|20
|340
|David Hidalgo (Spa)
|20
|341
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra)
|20
|342
|Matthias Rupp (Swi)
|18
|343
|Matt Shriver (USA)
|18
|344
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|18
|345
|Kris Lapere (Bel)
|18
|346
|Mark Lalonde (USA)
|17
|347
|Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn)
|17
|348
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|17
|349
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|16
|350
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|16
|351
|Paul Voss (Ger)
|15
|352
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|15
|353
|Gordan Petkovic (Cro)
|15
|353
|Luka Rigo (Cro)
|15
|355
|Alex Kirsch (Lux)
|15
|355
|Allan Juul (Den)
|15
|355
|Colm Ahern (Irl)
|15
|355
|Pawel Pac (Pol)
|15
|355
|Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau
|15
|355
|Peter Krebs (Aut)
|15
|355
|Peter Szabo (Hun)
|15
|355
|Piotr Tylek (Pol)
|15
|355
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|15
|364
|Jannick Geisler (Ger)
|15
|365
|Jeremy Ferguson (USA)
|15
|365
|Lukáš Batora (Svk)
|15
|367
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe)
|15
|368
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|15
|368
|Mackenzie Carson (Can)
|15
|370
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)
|15
|371
|Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin)
|15
|372
|Matthias Brandle (Aut)
|15
|373
|Kenta Gallagher (GBr)
|15
|374
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing
|15
|375
|Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter
|14
|376
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|13
|377
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|13
|378
|Tom Last (GBr)
|12
|379
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|12
|380
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)
|12
|381
|Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF
|11
|382
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|11
|383
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|11
|384
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda
|11
|385
|Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie
|11
|386
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|11
|387
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb)
|10
|388
|Dean Ribic (Cro)
|10
|388
|Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)
|10
|390
|Bartosz Pilis (Pol)
|10
|390
|Jérôme Junker (Lux)
|10
|390
|Michael Knopf (Aut)
|10
|390
|Perry Bowater (GBr)
|10
|390
|Rodger Aiken (Irl)
|10
|390
|Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line
|10
|390
|Torben Ternstrøm (Den)
|10
|390
|Wojciech Szczotka (Pol)
|10
|398
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP
|10
|399
|Goroh Kakei (Jpn)
|10
|400
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
|10
|400
|Dalibor Grebeci (Svk)
|10
|402
|Mattias Wengelin (Swe)
|10
|403
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|10
|404
|Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)
|10
|405
|Marko Leppämäki (Fin)
|10
|406
|Thomas Mair (Aut)
|10
|407
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com
|10
|408
|Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato
|10
|409
|Joseph Welsh (USA)
|10
|410
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|10
|411
|David Thely (Fra)
|10
|412
|Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)
|10
|413
|David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog
|10
|414
|Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|9
|415
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)
|8
|416
|Davy Commeyne (Bel)
|8
|417
|Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo
|8
|418
|Thomas Lemaitre (Fra)
|8
|419
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance
|7
|420
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|7
|421
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|7
|422
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|7
|423
|Jakub Skala (Cze)
|7
|424
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|6
|425
|Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)
|6
|426
|Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)
|6
|426
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|6
|428
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi)
|6
|429
|Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis
|6
|430
|Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)
|6
|431
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
|6
|432
|Erik Box (Can)
|6
|433
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique
|6
|434
|Vaclav Jezek (Cze)
|6
|435
|Jaime Juncal (Spa)
|6
|436
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra)
|6
|437
|Saul Lopez (Spa)
|6
|438
|Paul Herman (Fra)
|6
|439
|Ryan Iddings (USA)
|5
|440
|Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)
|5
|441
|Agustín Navarro (Spa)
|5
|442
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|5
|443
|Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa)
|5
|444
|Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)
|5
|445
|Sigvard Kukk (Est)
|5
|446
|Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)
|5
|447
|Michael Haydn (Aut)
|5
|448
|Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)
|5
|449
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb)
|5
|450
|Matej Valec (Cro)
|5
|450
|Matija Basara (Cro)
|5
|452
|Gerald Hauer (Aut)
|5
|452
|Grey May (Irl)
|5
|452
|Kim Petersen (Den)
|5
|452
|Lee Westwood (GBr)
|5
|452
|Lex Reichling (Lux)
|5
|452
|Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)
|5
|452
|Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)
|5
|452
|Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol)
|5
|460
|Barry Hayes (Ger)
|5
|460
|Etienne Briard (Fra)
|5
|460
|Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa)
|5
|463
|Jun Otsuka (Jpn)
|5
|464
|Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles
|5
|464
|Michal Lajcha (Svk)
|5
|466
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe)
|5
|467
|Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada
|5
|467
|Mitchell Bailey (Can)
|5
|469
|Florin Benghea (Rom)
|5
|470
|Sami Eloluoto (Fin)
|5
|471
|Jan Verstraeten (Bel)
|5
|472
|Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)
|5
|473
|Alexander Candelario (USA)
|5
|474
|Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin
|4
|475
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|4
|476
|Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco
|4
|477
|Crispin Doyle (GBr)
|4
|478
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|4
|479
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|4
|480
|Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|4
|481
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda
|4
|482
|Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista
|4
|483
|Loïc Herbreteau (Fra)
|4
|484
|Tim Baldwin (GBr)
|4
|485
|Fabien Doubey (Fra)
|4
|486
|Christophe Balanec (Fra)
|4
|487
|Alexandre Billon (Fra)
|4
|488
|Stefan Paunovic (Srb)
|3
|489
|Matej Marinkovic (Cro)
|3
|490
|Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle
|3
|490
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|3
|490
|Darren Barclay (GBr)
|3
|490
|David Nichols (GBr)
|3
|490
|Jason Henry (Irl)
|3
|490
|Jesper Thomsen (Den)
|3
|490
|Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland
|3
|490
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|3
|490
|Rupert Palmberger (Ger)
|3
|490
|Stefan Herr (Aut)
|3
|490
|Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol)
|3
|501
|Élie Regost (Fra)
|3
|501
|Felix Euteneuer (Ger)
|3
|501
|Francesc Guerra (Spa)
|3
|504
|Shintarou Nakama (Jpn)
|3
|505
|Bystrík Grolmus (Svk)
|3
|505
|Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW
|3
|507
|Martin Eriksson (Swe)
|3
|508
|Andrew L'esperance (Can)
|3
|508
|Kevin Calhoun (Can)
|3
|510
|Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin)
|3
|511
|Bram Schmitz (Ned)
|3
|512
|Isaac Neff (USA)
|2
|513
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|514
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn)
|2
|515
|Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes
|2
|516
|Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.
|2
|517
|Lars Forster (Swi)
|2
|517
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|2
|519
|Thomas Lechermann (Ger)
|2
|520
|Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)
|2
|521
|Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino
|2
|522
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|2
|523
|Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|2
|524
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|2
|525
|Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|2
|526
|Jordi Rene (Spa)
|2
|527
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco
|2
|528
|Loic Doubey (Fra)
|2
|529
|Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)
|2
|530
|Clément Le Bras (Fra)
|2
|531
|Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires
|1
|532
|Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team
|1
|533
|Dany Lacroix (Bel)
|1
|533
|Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn)
|1
|535
|Sven Baumann (Ger)
|1
|536
|Masayuki Goda (Jpn)
|1
|537
|Michael Cotty (GBr)
|1
|538
|Lukas Stoiber (Aut)
|1
|539
|Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim
|1
|539
|Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling
|1
|541
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|1
|542
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|1
|543
|Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon
|1
|544
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)
|1
|545
|Scott Frederick (USA)
|1
|546
|Matej Lasak (Cze)
|1
|547
|Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)
|1
|548
|Pierrick Valomet (Fra)
|1
|1
|Belgium
|6134
|pts
|2
|France
|2922
|3
|Czech Republic
|2524
|4
|Netherlands
|2523
|5
|United States
|2144
|6
|Switzerland
|1695
|7
|Germany
|1660
|8
|Italy
|1364
|9
|Spain
|1057
|10
|Great Britain
|902
|11
|Poland
|856
|12
|Canada
|553
|13
|Slovakia
|483
|14
|Japan
|455
|15
|Denmark
|377
|16
|Sweden
|355
|17
|Croatia
|260
|18
|Hungary
|260
|19
|Luxembourg
|241
|20
|Austria
|211
|21
|Ireland
|201
|22
|Serbia
|200
|23
|Romania
|200
|24
|Finland
|200
|25
|Latvia
|5
|26
|Estonia
|5
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|1900
|pts
|2
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash
|1650
|3
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|1590
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|1570
|5
|Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing
|1407
|6
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens
|1253
|7
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|1171
|8
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|1143
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|995
|10
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|902
|11
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims
|860
|12
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain
|810
|13
|Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes
|795
|14
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|793
|15
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle
|706
|16
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|695
|17
|Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team
|645
|18
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash
|634
|19
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team
|575
|20
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|571
|21
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|537
|22
|Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil
|490
|23
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|444
|24
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|432
|25
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|399
|26
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|389
|27
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom
|385
|28
|Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley
|378
|29
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|371
|30
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|347
|31
|Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project
|341
|32
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|295
|33
|Vania Rossi (Ita)
|287
|34
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|281
|35
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|280
|36
|Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|270
|37
|Katrin Leumann (Swi)
|267
|38
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|255
|39
|Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|254
|40
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|248
|41
|Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)
|244
|42
|Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)
|229
|43
|Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|222
|44
|Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion
|221
|45
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized
|215
|46
|Christine Majerus (Lux)
|211
|47
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
|207
|48
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11
|205
|49
|Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|200
|50
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|189
|51
|Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)
|172
|52
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|170
|53
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|163
|54
|Elke Riedl (Aut)
|162
|55
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|161
|56
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team
|161
|57
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus
|148
|58
|Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)
|147
|59
|Kajsa Snihs (Swe)
|139
|60
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|137
|61
|Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|136
|62
|Daniela Bresciani (Ita)
|129
|63
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|119
|64
|Wendy Simms (Can)
|112
|65
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|108
|66
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|108
|67
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)
|106
|68
|Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|104
|69
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|101
|70
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
|100
|71
|Maja Marukic (Cro)
|100
|72
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|100
|72
|Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)
|100
|72
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|100
|75
|Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)
|100
|76
|Anna Lindström (Fin)
|100
|77
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes
|100
|78
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|97
|79
|Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)
|95
|80
|Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com
|92
|81
|Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf
|87
|82
|Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit
|85
|83
|Anne Arnouts (Bel)
|83
|84
|Gertie Willems (Bel)
|83
|85
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|83
|86
|Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)
|80
|87
|Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire
|77
|88
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt
|76
|89
|Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze)
|75
|90
|Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|71
|91
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|69
|92
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|69
|93
|Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)
|68
|94
|Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)
|67
|95
|Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters
|66
|96
|Suzie Godart (Lux)
|62
|97
|Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers
|60
|98
|Mia Radotic (Cro)
|60
|99
|Silke Schrattenecker (Aut)
|60
|99
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|60
|99
|Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)
|60
|99
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)
|60
|99
|Gill Smith (Irl)
|60
|104
|Rie Katayama (Jpn)
|60
|105
|Veronika Gandžalová (Svk)
|60
|106
|Sari Puumala (Fin)
|60
|107
|Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot
|59
|108
|Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|58
|109
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team
|56
|110
|Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|56
|111
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti
|54
|112
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion
|52
|113
|Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|51
|114
|Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne
|50
|115
|Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)
|50
|116
|Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing
|50
|117
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|49
|118
|Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx
|47
|119
|Vendula Kuntova (Cze)
|45
|120
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University
|45
|121
|Karin Aune (Swe)
|44
|122
|Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen
|44
|123
|Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|42
|124
|Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com
|42
|125
|Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis
|42
|126
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge
|41
|127
|Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro)
|40
|128
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|40
|128
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|40
|128
|Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)
|40
|128
|Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
|40
|128
|Gabriella Modos (Hun)
|40
|128
|Lisa Millar (Irl)
|40
|134
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|40
|135
|Marianna Findrová (Svk)
|40
|136
|Emmy Thelberg (Swe)
|40
|137
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|40
|138
|Helja Korhonen (Fin)
|40
|139
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio
|40
|140
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles
|40
|141
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems
|39
|142
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|38
|143
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|38
|144
|Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit
|37
|145
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles
|35
|146
|Tina Brubaker (USA)
|35
|147
|Aurélia Dupont (Fra) EC Du Chateau d'Olonne
|33
|148
|Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek
|32
|149
|Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|32
|150
|Jelena Ckojic (Srb)
|30
|151
|Viena Balen (Cro)
|30
|152
|Gabriella Arato (Hun)
|30
|152
|Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)
|30
|152
|Christine Kovelter (Lux)
|30
|152
|Signe Strandvig (Den)
|30
|152
|Olga Wasiuk (Pol)
|30
|157
|Karolina Kalasova (Cze)
|30
|158
|Pia Pensaari (Fin)
|30
|159
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
|29
|160
|Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek
|28
|161
|Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes
|27
|162
|Helena Van Leijen (Ned)
|26
|163
|Genevieve Whitson (NZl)
|26
|164
|Zorana Pavlov (Srb)
|25
|165
|Wanda Svrakic (Cro)
|25
|166
|Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)
|25
|166
|Victoria Wilkinson (GBr)
|25
|166
|Birgitte Nielsen (Den)
|25
|166
|Béatrice Godart (Lux)
|25
|166
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut)
|25
|171
|Mami Saito (Jpn)
|25
|172
|Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)
|25
|173
|Mari Marttinen (Fin)
|25
|174
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|24
|175
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|24
|176
|Laura Braziulyte (Ltu)
|24
|177
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)
|24
|178
|Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|24
|179
|Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|24
|180
|Veronica Alessio (Ita)
|21
|181
|Masami Noma (Jpn)
|21
|182
|Shana Maes (Bel)
|20
|183
|Katrien Aerts (Bel)
|20
|184
|Marina Milosavljevic (Srb)
|20
|185
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|20
|185
|Birgit Hollmann (Ger)
|20
|185
|Jennifer Boltz (Lux)
|20
|185
|Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)
|20
|185
|Viktoria Zeller (Aut)
|20
|185
|Natalia Mitkowska (Pol)
|20
|191
|Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)
|20
|192
|Waka Takeda (Jpn)
|20
|193
|Lucie Materová (Cze)
|20
|194
|Lisa Ström (Swe)
|20
|195
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin)
|20
|196
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)
|20
|197
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|20
|198
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder
|19
|199
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|18
|200
|Lelde Ardave (Lat)
|17
|201
|Renata Bucher (Swi)
|17
|202
|Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens
|17
|203
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|16
|204
|Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery
|16
|205
|Junko Ueda (Jpn)
|16
|206
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|16
|207
|Kristina Jakotin (Srb)
|15
|208
|Corinne Hall (GBr)
|15
|208
|Perrine Philippe (Fra)
|15
|208
|Annette Berg (Den)
|15
|208
|Laura Turpijn (Ned)
|15
|208
|Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol)
|15
|208
|Barbara Eglitis (Aut)
|15
|214
|Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)
|15
|215
|Pavlina Marackova (Cze)
|15
|216
|Anjang Choi (Swe)
|15
|217
|Sofia Kansikas (Fin)
|15
|218
|Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles
|15
|219
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause
|15
|220
|Heather Irmiger (USA)
|15
|221
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi)
|14
|221
|Pauline Melaye (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme
|14
|223
|Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT
|14
|224
|Serena Bishop (USA)
|14
|225
|Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz
|14
|226
|Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)
|13
|227
|Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing
|12
|228
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail
|12
|229
|Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLs Crossteam
|11
|230
|Agnes Naumann (Ger)
|11
|231
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn
|11
|232
|Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell
|11
|233
|Amy Roberts (GBr)
|10
|233
|Beate Eysinger (Aut)
|10
|235
|Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa)
|10
|236
|Barbara Howe (USA)
|10
|236
|Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn)
|10
|238
|Aneta Hladikova (Cze)
|10
|239
|Mirella Ehrin (Swe)
|10
|240
|Amanda Sin (USA)
|10
|241
|Hanna Konttinen (Fin)
|10
|242
|Cara Applegate (USA)
|10
|243
|Lise Müller (Swi) P.C.W.-Cyclophile Sedunois
|10
|244
|Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)
|10
|245
|Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition
|10
|246
|Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)
|10
|247
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|10
|248
|Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil
|9
|249
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|9
|250
|Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino
|8
|251
|Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 41
|8
|252
|Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing
|8
|253
|Margaret Thompson (USA)
|6
|254
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite
|6
|255
|Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team
|6
|256
|Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team
|6
|257
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|6
|258
|Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders
|6
|259
|Irma Reinisch (Aut)
|5
|259
|Roberta Gasparini (Ita)
|5
|259
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
|5
|259
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|5
|259
|Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo
|5
|264
|Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)
|5
|265
|Michaela Istvanova (Cze)
|5
|266
|Leigh Hobson (Can)
|5
|267
|Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|5
|268
|Liga Šmite (Lat)
|5
|269
|Greete Steinburg (Est)
|5
|270
|Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)
|4
|271
|Shannon Mathis (USA)
|4
|272
|Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC
|4
|273
|Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|4
|274
|Heidi Swift (USA)
|4
|275
|Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda
|4
|276
|Delia Beddis (GBr)
|3
|276
|Petra Zehetner (Aut)
|3
|276
|Fanny Martinet (Swi)
|3
|276
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|3
|280
|Maroa Calleja (Spa)
|3
|281
|Andrea Drengubakova (Cze)
|3
|282
|Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery
|3
|283
|Sara Tussey (USA)
|3
|284
|Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law
|3
|285
|Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team
|3
|286
|Samantha Schneider (USA)
|3
|287
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|2
|288
|Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|2
|289
|Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien
|2
|290
|Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross
|2
|291
|Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team
|2
|292
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires
|2
|293
|Corey Coogan (USA)
|2
|294
|Flora Duffy (USA)
|2
|295
|Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline
|2
|296
|Nicole Lustenberger (Swi)
|1
|297
|Aline Parsy (Fra)
|1
|298
|Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling
|1
|299
|Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar
|1
|300
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|1
|300
|Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans
|1
|302
|Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling
|1
|303
|Évelyne Blouin (Can)
|1
|304
|Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet
|1
|305
|Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling
|1
|1
|Netherlands
|4363
|pts
|2
|United States
|3166
|3
|Czech Republic
|2926
|4
|Great Britain
|2884
|5
|France
|2361
|6
|Germany
|2330
|7
|Belgium
|1931
|8
|Switzerland
|1164
|9
|Denmark
|555
|10
|Italy
|520
|11
|Japan
|419
|12
|Canada
|392
|13
|Luxembourg
|333
|14
|Spain
|303
|15
|Sweden
|291
|16
|Poland
|263
|17
|Austria
|262
|18
|Croatia
|200
|19
|Ireland
|200
|19
|Hungary
|200
|21
|Slovakia
|200
|22
|Finland
|200
|23
|Serbia
|155
|24
|Latvia
|60
|25
|New Zealand
|50
|26
|Lithuania
|24
|27
|Estonia
|5
|1
|Netherlands
|2031
|pts
|2
|Belgium
|952
|3
|Switzerland
|421
|4
|Czech Republic
|412
|5
|United States
|379
|6
|Italy
|340
|7
|France
|282
|8
|Canada
|262
|9
|Poland
|251
|10
|Spain
|235
|11
|Hungary
|200
|12
|Denmark
|178
|13
|Great Britain
|177
|14
|Croatia
|170
|15
|Germany
|120
|16
|Romania
|105
|17
|Serbia
|80
|18
|Finland
|65
|19
|Austria
|60
|20
|Luxembourg
|51
|21
|Sweden
|23
|1
|Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)
|150
|pts
|2
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
|65
|3
|Wout Van Aert (Bel)
|59
|4
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|56
|5
|Romain Seigle (Fra)
|55
|6
|Daan Soete (Bel)
|50
|7
|Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)
|36
|8
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)
|34
|9
|Curtis White (USA)
|30
|10
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)
|28
|11
|Zane Godby (USA)
|28
|12
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger)
|24
|13
|Jose Manuel Ribera (Spa)
|22
|14
|Anthony Turgis (Fra)
|20
|15
|Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)
|17
|16
|Koen Weijers (Ned)
|17
|17
|Pjotr Van Beek (Ned)
|16
|18
|Hugo Robinson (GBr)
|10
|19
|Ben Boets (Bel)
|10
|20
|Jan Brezna (Cze)
|10
|21
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)
|9
|22
|Gioele Bertolini (Ita)
|8
|23
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA)
|8
|24
|Jaime Campo (Spa)
|8
|25
|Joseph Moses (GBr)
|6
|26
|Stan Wijkel (Ned)
|6
|27
|Karel Pokorny (Cze)
|6
|28
|Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)
|6
|29
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|5
|30
|Dylan Kowalski (Fra)
|5
|31
|Peio Olaberria (Spa)
|5
|32
|Marco König (Ger)
|4
|33
|Alex Welburn (GBr)
|4
|34
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)
|4
|35
|Jonatan Bilbao (Spa)
|4
|36
|Michal Paluta (Pol)
|4
|37
|Victor Koretzky (Fra)
|3
|38
|Jordan Cullen (USA)
|3
|39
|Tim Ariesen (Ned)
|3
|39
|David Rodríguez (Spa)
|3
|41
|Joe Kirkham (GBr)
|2
|42
|Raúl Bosch (Spa)
|2
|43
|Damien Roz (Fra)
|2
|44
|Tomas Novacek (Cze)
|2
|45
|Tom Armstrong (GBr)
|1
|45
|Logan Owen (USA)
|1
|47
|Yohan Patry (Can)
|1
|48
|Erik Kramer (Ned)
|1
|49
|Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)
|1
|50
|Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned)
|1
|51
|Eneko Corrales (Spa)
|1
|52
|Daniel Lukes (Cze)
|1
|52
|John Francisco (USA)
|1
|54
|Kyle De Proost (Bel)
|1
|54
|Luke Haley (USA)
|1
