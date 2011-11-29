Nys, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross rankings

Image 1 of 3 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) leads Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) was first over the barriers on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Mathieu Van Der Poel ( BOXX Veldritacademie) wins in Hasselt (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The UCI released its fourth cyclo-cross rankings of the year on Tuesday, following a weekend in which all categories - elite men, elite women, under 23 men and junior men - raced the third round of the World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium.

Nys remains atop the men's elite UCI standings for the fourth straight time this season with 2,210 points, with Pauwels continuing as the second-ranked rider.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) outsprinted Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) to win both Saturday's World Cup in Koksijde (in a controversial finale) as well as Sunday's Superprestige round in Gieten, The Netherlands.

Pauwels, however, has been steadily chipping away at Nys's lead which stood at 160 points in the season's first rankings but has now been reduced to a tenuous 10 points. In addition to finishing as runner-up in both races this past weekend, Pauwels has also scored points with wins at Superprestige Gavere and the GP Hasselt (round 3 of the GvA Trofee), races in which Nys failed to score any points with the year-round rolling points system.

The riders ranked third through sixth overall remained unchanged with Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), world champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step), Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) holding third through sixth respectively.

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) moved into seventh overall, followed by teammate Lars van der Haar in eighth. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) dropped from seventh to ninth while teammate Tom Meeusen held steady in 10th place.

The highest ranked North American continues to be the USA's Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus), who moved from 14th to 11th overall with 924 points.

There were no changes in the top-10 nations ranking for elite men, with Belgium unsurprisingly continuing its dominance with 6,134 points. The top five is completed by France (2,922), Czech Republic (2,524), Netherlands (2,523) and the United States (2,144) in second through fifth respectively.

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) continues to lead the elite women's rankings with 1,900 points. Since the last standings were released on November 8, Compton swept the weekend of racing at the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross's Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky and finished third at the Koksijde, Belgium World Cup.

There was a slight shuffling of riders within the top-10 as Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash) moved into second with 1,650 points while Czech champion Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) dropped to third with 1,590 points.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) opened her season's 'cross campaign at the Koksijde World Cup, where she finished second, followed by a win the next day in Gieten. As a result, she moves from fifth to fourth while British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) drops from fourth to fifth with 1,407 points.

The Netherlands continues to lead the elite women's nations rankings with 4,363 points, followed by the United States (3,166), Czech Republic (2,926), Great Britain (2,884) and France (2,361) respectively in second through fifth.

In the junior men's rankings, the season's sensation Mathieu Van Der Poel extended his lead over France's Quentin Jauregui to 85 points, The Dutchman won the junior race at the Koksijde-hosted World Cup and won three consecutive Superprestige rounds in Zonhoven, Hamme-Zogge and Gieten to increase his points tally to 150.

Belgium's Wout Van Aert, third in Koksijde, move into third overall while the USA's Andrew Dillman, the highest-ranked North American, holds at fourth overall with 56 points.

Elite men 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 2210 pts 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 2200 3 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 1724 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team 1570 5 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 1432 6 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 1294 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1253 8 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1242 9 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 1201 10 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 1098 11 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus 924 12 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 867 13 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 840 14 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 808 15 Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ 786 16 Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 704 17 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 643 18 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 628 19 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 625 20 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93 593 21 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 592 22 Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 588 23 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 577 24 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 564 25 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco 555 26 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke 551 27 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 494 28 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 488 29 Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 483 30 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 483 31 Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 482 32 Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 473 33 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 471 34 Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 471 35 Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 471 36 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 451 37 Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea 435 38 Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team 402 39 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) 398 40 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 396 41 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 395 42 Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze) 377 43 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 372 44 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 349 45 Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 338 46 Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa) 338 47 Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi 322 48 Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 320 49 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor 318 50 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 305 51 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 293 52 Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 284 53 Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 281 54 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage 269 55 Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 251 56 David Kasek (Cze) 250 57 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 247 58 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland 242 59 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 230 60 Paul Oldham (GBr) 230 61 Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea 228 62 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) 222 63 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 221 64 Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea 220 65 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 211 66 Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito 208 67 Sascha Weber (Ger) 202 68 Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 200 69 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus 200 70 Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) TWC De Kempen 199 71 Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 198 72 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 196 73 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus 192 74 Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team 190 75 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team 190 76 Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 186 77 Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 184 78 Ondrej Bambula (Cze) 183 79 Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh 176 80 Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires 171 81 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized 166 82 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) WV Schijndel 165 83 Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada 163 84 Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl 162 85 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) 158 86 Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 151 87 Marek Konwa (Pol) 151 88 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt 150 89 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam 149 90 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 149 91 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 149 92 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 148 93 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 148 94 Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery 145 95 Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 142 96 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 142 97 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 140 98 Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 140 99 Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 140 100 Valentin Scherz (Swi) 130 101 Milan Barenyi (Svk) 128 102 Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup 128 103 Pirmin Lang (Swi) 125 104 Irwin Gras (Fra) 123 105 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 121 106 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) 120 107 Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 120 108 Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 119 109 Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team 116 110 Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 113 111 Luke Gray (GBr) 112 112 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) 110 113 Jelle Brackman (Bel) 110 114 Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) 109 115 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 107 116 Tomas Paprstka (Cze) 106 117 Peter Presslauer (Aut) 106 118 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept 105 119 Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire 103 120 Robin Seymour (Irl) 101 121 Matteo Trentin (Ita) 100 122 David Lozano Riba (Spa) 100 123 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) 100 124 Dani Simcic (Cro) 100 124 Sanjin Sirotic (Cro) 100 126 János Panyi (Hun) 100 126 Szilard Buruczki (Hun) 100 128 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) 100 129 Kimmo Kananen (Fin) 100 130 Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin 96 131 David Fletcher (GBr) 96 132 Daniel Ruiz Etxeandia (Spa) 95 133 Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito 93 134 Gusty Bausch (Lux) 91 135 René Birkenfeld (Ger) 88 136 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) 88 137 Jan Nesvadba (Cze) 86 138 Lubomir Petrus (Cze) 86 139 David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 84 140 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) 83 141 Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco 83 142 Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor 80 143 Tommy Nielsen (Den) 78 144 Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea 76 145 Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin 75 146 Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn) 75 147 Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube 74 148 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 70 149 David Menut (Fra) 69 150 Camille Thominet (Fra) 69 151 Romain Villa (Fra) 67 152 Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall 66 153 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) 66 154 Zdenek Mlynar (Cze) 65 155 Jens Westergren (Swe) 65 156 Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 63 157 Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 62 158 Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 62 159 René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal 62 160 Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control 62 161 Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 61 162 Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 61 163 Mirko Tabacchi (Ita) 61 164 Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 61 165 Ivan Tomic (Srb) 60 166 Bruno Radotic (Cro) 60 166 Igor Rudan (Cro) 60 168 Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) 60 168 Evan Ryan (Irl) 60 168 Kamil Gradek (Pol) 60 168 Soma Balazs (Hun) 60 168 Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing 60 173 George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom) 60 174 Pasi Willman (Fin) 60 175 Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned) 58 176 Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 58 177 Masanori Kosaka (Jpn) 55 178 David Juarez Alday (Spa) 54 179 Hannes Genze (Ger) 54 180 Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) 54 181 Bart Hofman (Bel) 54 182 Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 53 183 Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 53 184 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 51 185 Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 51 186 Nicholas Craig (GBr) 49 187 Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 49 188 Max Walsleben (Ger) 48 189 Kevin Eeckhout (Bel) 48 190 Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain 47 191 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 47 192 Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief 47 193 Wilant Van Gils (Ned) WV Schijndel 46 194 Oscar Boente (Spa) 46 195 Michael Winterberg (Swi) 46 196 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) 46 197 Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa) 45 198 Robert Glajza (Svk) 45 199 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 45 200 Roland Mörx (Aut) 45 201 Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut) 43 202 Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa) 43 203 Luca Braidot (Ita) 43 204 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) 42 205 Martin Haring (Svk) 42 206 Bastien Duculty (Fra) 42 207 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne 40 208 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 40 209 Aleksa Maric (Srb) 40 210 Janko Benger (Cro) 40 210 Pavao Roset (Cro) 40 212 Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol) 40 212 Andrzej Kaiser (Pol) 40 212 Attila Bela (Hun) 40 212 Billy Joe Whenman (GBr) 40 212 Conor Campbell (Irl) 40 212 Liam Killeen (GBr) 40 212 Pascal Triebel (Lux) 40 212 Zsolt Búr (Hun) 40 220 Freddie Guilloux (Fra) Union Cycliste Cholet 49 40 221 Fredrik Edin (Swe) 40 222 Garrett Mcleod (Can) 40 223 Stefan Morcov (Rom) 40 224 Samuel Halme (Fin) 40 225 Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross 40 226 Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa) 40 227 Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 40 228 Clément Venturini (Fra) 40 229 Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage 39 230 Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg 38 231 Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team 37 232 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 37 233 Théo Vimpere (Fra) 36 234 Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 35 235 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team 35 236 Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 35 237 Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 35 238 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) 34 239 Eric Thompson (USA) 34 240 Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube 33 241 Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs 33 242 Robert Jebb (GBr) 32 243 Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service 32 244 Michael Boros (Cze) 32 245 Pit Schlechter (Lux) 31 246 Ismael Felix Barba (Spa) 31 247 Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue 31 248 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart 30 249 Nikola Kozomara (Srb) 30 250 Bojan Rafaj (Cro) 30 250 Domagoj Breznik (Cro) 30 252 Balint Bischof (Hun) 30 252 Ferenc Vörös (Hun) 30 252 Jonas Pedersen (Den) 30 252 Marek Galinski (Pol) 30 252 Piotr Brzozka (Pol) 30 252 Sean A Tuathail (Irl) 30 252 Tom Payton (GBr) 30 259 Zachary Hughes (Can) 30 260 Gustav Robert Mircea (Rom) 30 261 Tommi Tuikka (Fin) 30 262 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 30 263 Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain 30 264 Filip Adel (Cze) 30 265 Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine 30 266 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) 30 267 Kenny Geluykens (Bel) 30 268 Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa) 30 269 Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 29 270 Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 28 271 Geert Van Der Horst (Ned) 27 272 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 27 273 Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda 27 274 Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) 26 275 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar 26 276 Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 26 277 Marko Curcic (Srb) 25 278 Darko Krivanj (Cro) 25 278 Endi Širol (Cro) 25 280 Alan Cody (Irl) 25 280 Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den) 25 280 Claude Wolter (Lux) 25 280 Daniel Geismayr (Aut) 25 280 Dario Stäuble (Swi) 25 280 Gabor Reitinger (Hun) 25 280 Slawomir Pituch (Pol) 25 280 Wojciech Herba (Pol) 25 288 Fabian Danner (Ger) 25 288 Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa) 25 288 Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme 25 291 Chris Hurst (USA) 25 291 Stefan Gajdosik (Svk) 25 293 Hakan Löfström (Swe) 25 294 Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom) 25 295 Ilari Kahila (Fin) 25 296 Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa) 25 297 Helmut Trettwer (Ger) 25 298 Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 25 299 Kristof Cop (Bel) 25 300 Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 24 301 Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn) 24 302 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 24 303 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea 23 304 Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing 23 305 Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) 23 306 Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works 23 307 Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies 23 308 Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 22 309 Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) WV Schijndel 22 310 Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois 22 311 Diego Martínez (Spa) 21 312 Julien Absalon (Fra) 21 313 Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa) 21 314 Alessandro Gambino (Ita) 21 315 Daniel Guerrero (Spa) 21 316 Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux Isere Cyclisme 20 317 Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa) 20 318 Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel 20 319 Igor Jemcov (Srb) 20 320 Bojan Miklenic (Cro) 20 320 Mauro Hrastnik (Cro) 20 322 Bernd Tauderer (Aut) 20 322 Gabor Cser (Hun) 20 322 Jonas Schau Guddal (Den) 20 322 Lukasz Milewski (Pol) 20 322 Marcus Kaufmann (Ger) 20 322 Mateusz Tylek (Pol) 20 322 Myles Mccorry (Irl) 20 322 Steven Allen (GBr) 20 322 Tom Flammang (Lux) 20 331 Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger) 20 332 Matej Vysna (Svk) 20 333 Mikael Salomonsson (Swe) 20 334 Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized 20 334 Tyler Trace (Can) 20 336 Lucian Logigan (Rom) 20 337 Mika Vilen (Fin) 20 338 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 20 339 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team 20 340 David Hidalgo (Spa) 20 341 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) 20 342 Matthias Rupp (Swi) 18 343 Matt Shriver (USA) 18 344 Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage 18 345 Kris Lapere (Bel) 18 346 Mark Lalonde (USA) 17 347 Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn) 17 348 Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles 17 349 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 16 350 Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 16 351 Paul Voss (Ger) 15 352 Oliver Strbac (Srb) 15 353 Gordan Petkovic (Cro) 15 353 Luka Rigo (Cro) 15 355 Alex Kirsch (Lux) 15 355 Allan Juul (Den) 15 355 Colm Ahern (Irl) 15 355 Pawel Pac (Pol) 15 355 Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau 15 355 Peter Krebs (Aut) 15 355 Peter Szabo (Hun) 15 355 Piotr Tylek (Pol) 15 355 Robert Watson (GBr) 15 364 Jannick Geisler (Ger) 15 365 Jeremy Ferguson (USA) 15 365 Lukáš Batora (Svk) 15 367 Jesper Dahlström (Swe) 15 368 Andrew Watson (Can) 15 368 Mackenzie Carson (Can) 15 370 Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom) 15 371 Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin) 15 372 Matthias Brandle (Aut) 15 373 Kenta Gallagher (GBr) 15 374 Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing 15 375 Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter 14 376 Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs 13 377 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 13 378 Tom Last (GBr) 12 379 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 12 380 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) 12 381 Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF 11 382 Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 11 383 Lewis Craven (GBr) 11 384 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda 11 385 Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie 11 386 Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL 11 387 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) 10 388 Dean Ribic (Cro) 10 388 Jasmin Becirovic (Cro) 10 390 Bartosz Pilis (Pol) 10 390 Jérôme Junker (Lux) 10 390 Michael Knopf (Aut) 10 390 Perry Bowater (GBr) 10 390 Rodger Aiken (Irl) 10 390 Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line 10 390 Torben Ternstrøm (Den) 10 390 Wojciech Szczotka (Pol) 10 398 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP 10 399 Goroh Kakei (Jpn) 10 400 Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale 10 400 Dalibor Grebeci (Svk) 10 402 Mattias Wengelin (Swe) 10 403 Jeremy Martin (Can) 10 404 Sandor Szilagyi (Rom) 10 405 Marko Leppämäki (Fin) 10 406 Thomas Mair (Aut) 10 407 Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com 10 408 Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato 10 409 Joseph Welsh (USA) 10 410 Filip Eberl (Cze) 10 411 David Thely (Fra) 10 412 Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa) 10 413 David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog 10 414 Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 9 415 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) 8 416 Davy Commeyne (Bel) 8 417 Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo 8 418 Thomas Lemaitre (Fra) 8 419 Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance 7 420 Moritz Milatz (Ger) 7 421 Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 7 422 Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 7 423 Jakub Skala (Cze) 7 424 Sean De Bie (Bel) 6 425 Yves Corminboeuf (Swi) 6 426 Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn) 6 426 Lee Williams (GBr) 6 428 Raymond Kunzli (Swi) 6 429 Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis 6 430 Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa) 6 431 Dave De Cleyn (Bel) 6 432 Erik Box (Can) 6 433 Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique 6 434 Vaclav Jezek (Cze) 6 435 Jaime Juncal (Spa) 6 436 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) 6 437 Saul Lopez (Spa) 6 438 Paul Herman (Fra) 6 439 Ryan Iddings (USA) 5 440 Fabian Brzezinski (Ger) 5 441 Agustín Navarro (Spa) 5 442 Emil Arvid Olsen (Den) 5 443 Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa) 5 444 Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat) 5 445 Sigvard Kukk (Est) 5 446 Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut) 5 447 Michael Haydn (Aut) 5 448 Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa) 5 449 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) 5 450 Matej Valec (Cro) 5 450 Matija Basara (Cro) 5 452 Gerald Hauer (Aut) 5 452 Grey May (Irl) 5 452 Kim Petersen (Den) 5 452 Lee Westwood (GBr) 5 452 Lex Reichling (Lux) 5 452 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) 5 452 Piotr Antkowiak (Pol) 5 452 Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol) 5 460 Barry Hayes (Ger) 5 460 Etienne Briard (Fra) 5 460 Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa) 5 463 Jun Otsuka (Jpn) 5 464 Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles 5 464 Michal Lajcha (Svk) 5 466 Christian Bertilsson (Swe) 5 467 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 5 467 Mitchell Bailey (Can) 5 469 Florin Benghea (Rom) 5 470 Sami Eloluoto (Fin) 5 471 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) 5 472 Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa) 5 473 Alexander Candelario (USA) 5 474 Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin 4 475 Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 4 476 Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco 4 477 Crispin Doyle (GBr) 4 478 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 4 479 Martino Fruet (Ita) 4 480 Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 4 481 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda 4 482 Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista 4 483 Loïc Herbreteau (Fra) 4 484 Tim Baldwin (GBr) 4 485 Fabien Doubey (Fra) 4 486 Christophe Balanec (Fra) 4 487 Alexandre Billon (Fra) 4 488 Stefan Paunovic (Srb) 3 489 Matej Marinkovic (Cro) 3 490 Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle 3 490 Benn Würth (Lux) 3 490 Darren Barclay (GBr) 3 490 David Nichols (GBr) 3 490 Jason Henry (Irl) 3 490 Jesper Thomsen (Den) 3 490 Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland 3 490 Pawel Wojczal (Pol) 3 490 Rupert Palmberger (Ger) 3 490 Stefan Herr (Aut) 3 490 Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol) 3 501 Élie Regost (Fra) 3 501 Felix Euteneuer (Ger) 3 501 Francesc Guerra (Spa) 3 504 Shintarou Nakama (Jpn) 3 505 Bystrík Grolmus (Svk) 3 505 Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW 3 507 Martin Eriksson (Swe) 3 508 Andrew L'esperance (Can) 3 508 Kevin Calhoun (Can) 3 510 Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin) 3 511 Bram Schmitz (Ned) 3 512 Isaac Neff (USA) 2 513 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 514 Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) 2 515 Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes 2 516 Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C. 2 517 Lars Forster (Swi) 2 517 Jack Clarkson (GBr) 2 519 Thomas Lechermann (Ger) 2 520 Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa) 2 521 Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino 2 522 Michal Malík (Cze) 2 523 Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 2 524 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 2 525 Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com 2 526 Jordi Rene (Spa) 2 527 Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco 2 528 Loic Doubey (Fra) 2 529 Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa) 2 530 Clément Le Bras (Fra) 2 531 Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 1 532 Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team 1 533 Dany Lacroix (Bel) 1 533 Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn) 1 535 Sven Baumann (Ger) 1 536 Masayuki Goda (Jpn) 1 537 Michael Cotty (GBr) 1 538 Lukas Stoiber (Aut) 1 539 Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim 1 539 Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling 1 541 Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 1 542 Milan Spesny (Cze) 1 543 Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon 1 544 Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel) 1 545 Scott Frederick (USA) 1 546 Matej Lasak (Cze) 1 547 Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa) 1 548 Pierrick Valomet (Fra) 1

Elite men - Nations 1 Belgium 6134 pts 2 France 2922 3 Czech Republic 2524 4 Netherlands 2523 5 United States 2144 6 Switzerland 1695 7 Germany 1660 8 Italy 1364 9 Spain 1057 10 Great Britain 902 11 Poland 856 12 Canada 553 13 Slovakia 483 14 Japan 455 15 Denmark 377 16 Sweden 355 17 Croatia 260 18 Hungary 260 19 Luxembourg 241 20 Austria 211 21 Ireland 201 22 Serbia 200 23 Romania 200 24 Finland 200 25 Latvia 5 26 Estonia 5

Elite women 1 Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team 1900 pts 2 Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash 1650 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team 1590 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 1570 5 Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing 1407 6 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens 1253 7 Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie 1171 8 Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl 1143 9 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 995 10 Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 902 11 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims 860 12 Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain 810 13 Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes 795 14 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 793 15 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle 706 16 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized 695 17 Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team 645 18 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash 634 19 Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team 575 20 Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 571 21 Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra) 537 22 Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil 490 23 Arenda Grimberg (Ned) 444 24 Sabine Spitz (Ger) 432 25 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 399 26 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo 389 27 Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom 385 28 Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley 378 29 Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren 371 30 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 347 31 Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project 341 32 Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 295 33 Vania Rossi (Ita) 287 34 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 281 35 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 280 36 Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team 270 37 Katrin Leumann (Swi) 267 38 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) 255 39 Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team 254 40 Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark 248 41 Ayako Toyooka (Jpn) 244 42 Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned) 229 43 Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 222 44 Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion 221 45 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized 215 46 Christine Majerus (Lux) 211 47 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) 207 48 Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11 205 49 Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 200 50 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 189 51 Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra) 172 52 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 170 53 Dorota Warczyk (Pol) 163 54 Elke Riedl (Aut) 162 55 Natasha Elliott (Can) 161 56 Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team 161 57 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus 148 58 Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa) 147 59 Kajsa Snihs (Swe) 139 60 Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco 137 61 Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 136 62 Daniela Bresciani (Ita) 129 63 Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing 119 64 Wendy Simms (Can) 112 65 Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe) 108 66 Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes 108 67 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) 106 68 Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 104 69 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club 101 70 Jovana Crnogorac (Srb) 100 71 Maja Marukic (Cro) 100 72 Barbara Benko (Hun) 100 72 Ciara Mcmanus (Irl) 100 72 Annika Langvad (Den) 100 75 Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk) 100 76 Anna Lindström (Fin) 100 77 Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes 100 78 Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF 97 79 Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn) 95 80 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com 92 81 Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf 87 82 Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit 85 83 Anne Arnouts (Bel) 83 84 Gertie Willems (Bel) 83 85 Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 83 86 Chika Fukumoto (Jpn) 80 87 Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire 77 88 Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt 76 89 Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze) 75 90 Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law 71 91 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 69 92 Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R 69 93 Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) 68 94 Gesa Bruchmann (Ger) 67 95 Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters 66 96 Suzie Godart (Lux) 62 97 Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers 60 98 Mia Radotic (Cro) 60 99 Silke Schrattenecker (Aut) 60 99 Eszter Dosa (Hun) 60 99 Marzena Wasiuk (Pol) 60 99 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) 60 99 Gill Smith (Irl) 60 104 Rie Katayama (Jpn) 60 105 Veronika Gandžalová (Svk) 60 106 Sari Puumala (Fin) 60 107 Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot 59 108 Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 58 109 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team 56 110 Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 56 111 Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti 54 112 Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion 52 113 Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams 51 114 Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne 50 115 Isabel Castro Cal (Spa) 50 116 Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing 50 117 Hannah Payton (GBr) 49 118 Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx 47 119 Vendula Kuntova (Cze) 45 120 Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University 45 121 Karin Aune (Swe) 44 122 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen 44 123 Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans 42 124 Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com 42 125 Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis 42 126 Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge 41 127 Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro) 40 128 Eva Lechner (Ita) 40 128 Stephanie Wiedner (Aut) 40 128 Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol) 40 128 Fabienne Niederberger (Swi) 40 128 Gabriella Modos (Hun) 40 128 Lisa Millar (Irl) 40 134 Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa) 40 135 Marianna Findrová (Svk) 40 136 Emmy Thelberg (Swe) 40 137 Catharine Pendrel (Can) 40 138 Helja Korhonen (Fin) 40 139 Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio 40 140 Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles 40 141 Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems 39 142 Lana Verberne (Ned) 38 143 Madara Furmane (Lat) 38 144 Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit 37 145 Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles 35 146 Tina Brubaker (USA) 35 147 Aurélia Dupont (Fra) EC Du Chateau d'Olonne 33 148 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek 32 149 Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 32 150 Jelena Ckojic (Srb) 30 151 Viena Balen (Cro) 30 152 Gabriella Arato (Hun) 30 152 Theresia Kellermayr (Aut) 30 152 Christine Kovelter (Lux) 30 152 Signe Strandvig (Den) 30 152 Olga Wasiuk (Pol) 30 157 Karolina Kalasova (Cze) 30 158 Pia Pensaari (Fin) 30 159 Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa) 29 160 Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek 28 161 Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes 27 162 Helena Van Leijen (Ned) 26 163 Genevieve Whitson (NZl) 26 164 Zorana Pavlov (Srb) 25 165 Wanda Svrakic (Cro) 25 166 Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol) 25 166 Victoria Wilkinson (GBr) 25 166 Birgitte Nielsen (Den) 25 166 Béatrice Godart (Lux) 25 166 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) 25 171 Mami Saito (Jpn) 25 172 Angelica Edvardsson (Swe) 25 173 Mari Marttinen (Fin) 25 174 Kim Van De Steene (Bel) 24 175 Pavlina Sulcova (Cze) 24 176 Laura Braziulyte (Ltu) 24 177 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) 24 178 Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal 24 179 Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 24 180 Veronica Alessio (Ita) 21 181 Masami Noma (Jpn) 21 182 Shana Maes (Bel) 20 183 Katrien Aerts (Bel) 20 184 Marina Milosavljevic (Srb) 20 185 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) 20 185 Birgit Hollmann (Ger) 20 185 Jennifer Boltz (Lux) 20 185 Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den) 20 185 Viktoria Zeller (Aut) 20 185 Natalia Mitkowska (Pol) 20 191 Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa) 20 192 Waka Takeda (Jpn) 20 193 Lucie Materová (Cze) 20 194 Lisa Ström (Swe) 20 195 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) 20 196 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) 20 197 Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America 20 198 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder 19 199 Allison Arensman (USA) 18 200 Lelde Ardave (Lat) 17 201 Renata Bucher (Swi) 17 202 Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens 17 203 Alexandra Burton (USA) 16 204 Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery 16 205 Junko Ueda (Jpn) 16 206 Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M 16 207 Kristina Jakotin (Srb) 15 208 Corinne Hall (GBr) 15 208 Perrine Philippe (Fra) 15 208 Annette Berg (Den) 15 208 Laura Turpijn (Ned) 15 208 Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol) 15 208 Barbara Eglitis (Aut) 15 214 Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa) 15 215 Pavlina Marackova (Cze) 15 216 Anjang Choi (Swe) 15 217 Sofia Kansikas (Fin) 15 218 Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles 15 219 Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause 15 220 Heather Irmiger (USA) 15 221 Franziska Ebinger (Swi) 14 221 Pauline Melaye (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme 14 223 Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT 14 224 Serena Bishop (USA) 14 225 Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz 14 226 Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn) 13 227 Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing 12 228 Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail 12 229 Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLs Crossteam 11 230 Agnes Naumann (Ger) 11 231 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn 11 232 Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell 11 233 Amy Roberts (GBr) 10 233 Beate Eysinger (Aut) 10 235 Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa) 10 236 Barbara Howe (USA) 10 236 Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn) 10 238 Aneta Hladikova (Cze) 10 239 Mirella Ehrin (Swe) 10 240 Amanda Sin (USA) 10 241 Hanna Konttinen (Fin) 10 242 Cara Applegate (USA) 10 243 Lise Müller (Swi) P.C.W.-Cyclophile Sedunois 10 244 Ikumi Tajika (Jpn) 10 245 Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition 10 246 Jennifer Sagesser (Swi) 10 247 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) 10 248 Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil 9 249 Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles 9 250 Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino 8 251 Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 41 8 252 Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing 8 253 Margaret Thompson (USA) 6 254 Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite 6 255 Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team 6 256 Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team 6 257 Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes 6 258 Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders 6 259 Irma Reinisch (Aut) 5 259 Roberta Gasparini (Ita) 5 259 Helen Grobert (Ger) 5 259 Ruby Miller (GBr) 5 259 Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo 5 264 Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa) 5 265 Michaela Istvanova (Cze) 5 266 Leigh Hobson (Can) 5 267 Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 5 268 Liga Šmite (Lat) 5 269 Greete Steinburg (Est) 5 270 Michiho Watanuki (Jpn) 4 271 Shannon Mathis (USA) 4 272 Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC 4 273 Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 4 274 Heidi Swift (USA) 4 275 Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda 4 276 Delia Beddis (GBr) 3 276 Petra Zehetner (Aut) 3 276 Fanny Martinet (Swi) 3 276 Kristien Nelen (Bel) 3 280 Maroa Calleja (Spa) 3 281 Andrea Drengubakova (Cze) 3 282 Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery 3 283 Sara Tussey (USA) 3 284 Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law 3 285 Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team 3 286 Samantha Schneider (USA) 3 287 Judith Pollinger (Ita) 2 288 Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 2 289 Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien 2 290 Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross 2 291 Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team 2 292 Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires 2 293 Corey Coogan (USA) 2 294 Flora Duffy (USA) 2 295 Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline 2 296 Nicole Lustenberger (Swi) 1 297 Aline Parsy (Fra) 1 298 Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling 1 299 Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar 1 300 Michelle Hediger (Swi) 1 300 Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans 1 302 Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling 1 303 Évelyne Blouin (Can) 1 304 Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet 1 305 Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling 1

Elite women - Nations 1 Netherlands 4363 pts 2 United States 3166 3 Czech Republic 2926 4 Great Britain 2884 5 France 2361 6 Germany 2330 7 Belgium 1931 8 Switzerland 1164 9 Denmark 555 10 Italy 520 11 Japan 419 12 Canada 392 13 Luxembourg 333 14 Spain 303 15 Sweden 291 16 Poland 263 17 Austria 262 18 Croatia 200 19 Ireland 200 19 Hungary 200 21 Slovakia 200 22 Finland 200 23 Serbia 155 24 Latvia 60 25 New Zealand 50 26 Lithuania 24 27 Estonia 5

U23 men - Nations 1 Netherlands 2031 pts 2 Belgium 952 3 Switzerland 421 4 Czech Republic 412 5 United States 379 6 Italy 340 7 France 282 8 Canada 262 9 Poland 251 10 Spain 235 11 Hungary 200 12 Denmark 178 13 Great Britain 177 14 Croatia 170 15 Germany 120 16 Romania 105 17 Serbia 80 18 Finland 65 19 Austria 60 20 Luxembourg 51 21 Sweden 23