Nys, Compton continue to lead UCI 'cross rankings

Pauwels poised to pounce, just 10 points behind Nys

Image 1 of 3

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) leads Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) leads Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 3

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) was first over the barriers on lap two

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant) was first over the barriers on lap two
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 3

Mathieu Van Der Poel ( BOXX Veldritacademie) wins in Hasselt

Mathieu Van Der Poel ( BOXX Veldritacademie) wins in Hasselt
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The UCI released its fourth cyclo-cross rankings of the year on Tuesday, following a weekend in which all categories - elite men, elite women, under 23 men and junior men - raced the third round of the World Cup in Koksijde, Belgium.

Nys remains atop the men's elite UCI standings for the fourth straight time this season with 2,210 points, with Pauwels continuing as the second-ranked rider.

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) outsprinted Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) to win both Saturday's World Cup in Koksijde (in a controversial finale) as well as Sunday's Superprestige round in Gieten, The Netherlands.

Pauwels, however, has been steadily chipping away at Nys's lead which stood at 160 points in the season's first rankings but has now been reduced to a tenuous 10 points. In addition to finishing as runner-up in both races this past weekend, Pauwels has also scored points with wins at Superprestige Gavere and the GP Hasselt (round 3 of the GvA Trofee), races in which Nys failed to score any points with the year-round rolling points system.

The riders ranked third through sixth overall remained unchanged with Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus), world champion Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step), Francis Mourey (FDJ) and Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) holding third through sixth respectively.

Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) moved into seventh overall, followed by teammate Lars van der Haar in eighth. Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) dropped from seventh to ninth while teammate Tom Meeusen held steady in 10th place.

The highest ranked North American continues to be the USA's Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus), who moved from 14th to 11th overall with 924 points.

There were no changes in the top-10 nations ranking for elite men, with Belgium unsurprisingly continuing its dominance with 6,134 points. The top five is completed by France (2,922), Czech Republic (2,524), Netherlands (2,523) and the United States (2,144) in second through fifth respectively.

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) continues to lead the elite women's rankings with 1,900 points. Since the last standings were released on November 8, Compton swept the weekend of racing at the US Gran Prix of Cyclo-cross's Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky and finished third at the Koksijde, Belgium World Cup.

There was a slight shuffling of riders within the top-10 as Sanne van Paassen (Brainwash) moved into second with 1,650 points while Czech champion Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) dropped to third with 1,590 points.

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) opened her season's 'cross campaign at the Koksijde World Cup, where she finished second, followed by a win the next day in Gieten. As a result, she moves from fifth to fourth while British champion Helen Wyman (Kona) drops from fourth to fifth with 1,407 points.

The Netherlands continues to lead the elite women's nations rankings with 4,363 points, followed by the United States (3,166), Czech Republic (2,926), Great Britain (2,884) and France (2,361) respectively in second through fifth.

In the junior men's rankings, the season's sensation Mathieu Van Der Poel extended his lead over France's Quentin Jauregui to 85 points, The Dutchman won the junior race at the Koksijde-hosted World Cup and won three consecutive Superprestige rounds in Zonhoven, Hamme-Zogge and Gieten to increase his points tally to 150.

Belgium's Wout Van Aert, third in Koksijde, move into third overall while the USA's Andrew Dillman, the highest-ranked North American, holds at fourth overall with 56 points.

Elite men
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet2210pts
2Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb-Revor2200
3Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus1724
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quickstep Cycling Team1570
5Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ1432
6Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor1294
7Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1253
8Lars van der Haar (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1242
9Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1201
10Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea1098
11Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha Focus924
12Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus867
13Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld840
14Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team808
15Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ786
16Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole704
17Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt643
18Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea628
19Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing625
20Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Team Big Mat-Auber 93593
21Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus592
22Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus588
23Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld577
24Enrico Franzoi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti564
25Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco555
26Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam de Rijke551
27Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles494
28Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles488
29Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team483
30James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld483
31Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet-Fidea482
32Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl473
33Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team471
34Radomir Simunek (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus471
35Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL471
36John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale451
37Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa) Grupo Hirumet Taldea435
38Marco Bianco (Ita) L´Arcobaleno Carraro Team402
39Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita)398
40Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet396
41Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank395
42Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)377
43Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper372
44Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing349
45Thijs Al (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl338
46Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga Ibanez (Spa)338
47Cristian Cominelli (Ita) TX Active Bianchi322
48Eddy Van IJzendoorn (Ned) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl320
49Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor318
50Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet305
51Robert Gavenda (Svk) Landbouwkrediet - KDL293
52Isaac Suarez Fernandez (Spa)284
53Elia Silvestri (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti281
54Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage269
55Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Revor251
56David Kasek (Cze)250
57Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor247
58Marcel Meisen (Ger) Eddy Merckx-Indeland242
59Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team230
60Paul Oldham (GBr)230
61Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea228
62Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn)222
63Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team221
64Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea220
65Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain211
66Fabio Ursi (Ita) C.S.Esercito208
67Sascha Weber (Ger)202
68Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team200
69Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha Focus200
70Patrick Van Leeuwen (Ned) TWC De Kempen199
71Micki Van Empel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea198
72Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team196
73Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha Focus192
74Johannes Sickmüller (Ger) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team190
75Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team190
76Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com186
77Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles184
78Ondrej Bambula (Cze)183
79Craig Richey (Can) Renner Custom - Raleigh176
80Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires171
81Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized166
82Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) WV Schijndel165
83Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada163
84Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl162
85Yu Takenouchi (Jpn)158
86Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team151
87Marek Konwa (Pol)151
88Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt150
89Mitchell Huenders (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam149
90Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School149
91Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles149
92Magnus Darvell (Swe)148
93Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano148
94Derrick St. John (Can) Stevens p/b The Cyclery145
95Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team142
96Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team142
97Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar140
98Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley140
99Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross140
100Valentin Scherz (Swi)130
101Milan Barenyi (Svk)128
102Kenneth Hansen (Den) Haderslev Starup128
103Pirmin Lang (Swi)125
104Irwin Gras (Fra)123
105Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar121
106José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa)120
107Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley120
108Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley119
109Julien Taramarcaz (Swi) BMC Mountain Bike Racing Team116
110Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus113
111Luke Gray (GBr)112
112Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux)110
113Jelle Brackman (Bel)110
114Jon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa)109
115Barry Wicks (USA) Kona107
116Tomas Paprstka (Cze)106
117Peter Presslauer (Aut)106
118Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept105
119Guillaume Perrot (Fra) E.C. St Etienne - Loire103
120Robin Seymour (Irl)101
121Matteo Trentin (Ita)100
122David Lozano Riba (Spa)100
123Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)100
124Dani Simcic (Cro)100
124Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)100
126János Panyi (Hun)100
126Szilard Buruczki (Hun)100
128Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom)100
129Kimmo Kananen (Fin)100
130Laurent Colombatto (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin96
131David Fletcher (GBr)96
132Daniel Ruiz Etxeandia (Spa)95
133Marco Ponta (Ita) Esercito93
134Gusty Bausch (Lux)91
135René Birkenfeld (Ger)88
136Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze)88
137Jan Nesvadba (Cze)86
138Lubomir Petrus (Cze)86
139David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus84
140Jimmy Turgis (Fra)83
141Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco83
142Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb-Revor80
143Tommy Nielsen (Den)78
144Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet-Fidea76
145Jérome Chevallier (Fra) Amicale Cycliste Bisontin75
146Atsushi Maruyama (Jpn)75
147Aurelien Duval (Fra) U.V.Aube74
148Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar70
149David Menut (Fra)69
150Camille Thominet (Fra)69
151Romain Villa (Fra)67
152Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall66
153Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa)66
154Zdenek Mlynar (Cze)65
155Jens Westergren (Swe)65
156Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School63
157Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus62
158Florian Le Corre (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole62
159René Lang (Swi) VMC Liestal62
160Vaclav Metlicka (Svk) Johnson Control62
161Niels Wubben (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team61
162Mauro Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)61
163Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)61
164Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC61
165Ivan Tomic (Srb)60
166Bruno Radotic (Cro)60
166Igor Rudan (Cro)60
168Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)60
168Evan Ryan (Irl)60
168Kamil Gradek (Pol)60
168Soma Balazs (Hun)60
168Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System Racing60
173George-Daniel Anghelache (Rom)60
174Pasi Willman (Fin)60
175Michiel Van Der Heijden (Ned)58
176Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School58
177Masanori Kosaka (Jpn)55
178David Juarez Alday (Spa)54
179Hannes Genze (Ger)54
180Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn)54
181Bart Hofman (Bel)54
182Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL53
183Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes53
184Sean Babcock (USA) Kona51
185Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C1051
186Nicholas Craig (GBr)49
187Oscar Vazquez Crespo (Spa)49
188Max Walsleben (Ger)48
189Kevin Eeckhout (Bel)48
190Ludovic Renard (Fra) VS Chartrain47
191Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized47
192Jesse Anthony (USA) World Bicycle Relief47
193Wilant Van Gils (Ned) WV Schijndel46
194Oscar Boente (Spa)46
195Michael Winterberg (Swi)46
196Arnold Jeannesson (Fra)46
197Erlantz Uriarte Okamika (Spa)45
198Robert Glajza (Svk)45
199Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block45
200Roland Mörx (Aut)45
201Karl Heinz Gollinger (Aut)43
202Jose Antonio Diez Arriola (Spa)43
203Luca Braidot (Ita)43
204Julian Alaphilippe (Fra)42
205Martin Haring (Svk)42
206Bastien Duculty (Fra)42
207Melvin Rulliere (Fra) CR Bourgogne40
208Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross40
209Aleksa Maric (Srb)40
210Janko Benger (Cro)40
210Pavao Roset (Cro)40
212Andrzej Bartkiewicz (Pol)40
212Andrzej Kaiser (Pol)40
212Attila Bela (Hun)40
212Billy Joe Whenman (GBr)40
212Conor Campbell (Irl)40
212Liam Killeen (GBr)40
212Pascal Triebel (Lux)40
212Zsolt Búr (Hun)40
220Freddie Guilloux (Fra) Union Cycliste Cholet 4940
221Fredrik Edin (Swe)40
222Garrett Mcleod (Can)40
223Stefan Morcov (Rom)40
224Samuel Halme (Fin)40
225Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross40
226Unai Yus Kerejeta (Spa)40
227Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs40
228Clément Venturini (Fra)40
229Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage39
230Andreas Moser (Swi) Zaunteam Mittleand-VC Butzberg38
231Nico Brüngger (Swi) EKZ Racing Team37
232Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus37
233Théo Vimpere (Fra)36
234Vojtech Nipl (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project35
235Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team35
236Steven James (GBr) Hargroves Cycles35
237Sven Beelen (Bel) Sunweb-Revor35
238Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa)34
239Eric Thompson (USA)34
240Romain Lejeune (Fra) U.V.Aube33
241Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs33
242Robert Jebb (GBr)32
243Thomas Paccagnella (Ita) Work Service32
244Michael Boros (Cze)32
245Pit Schlechter (Lux)31
246Ismael Felix Barba (Spa)31
247Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue31
248Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart30
249Nikola Kozomara (Srb)30
250Bojan Rafaj (Cro)30
250Domagoj Breznik (Cro)30
252Balint Bischof (Hun)30
252Ferenc Vörös (Hun)30
252Jonas Pedersen (Den)30
252Marek Galinski (Pol)30
252Piotr Brzozka (Pol)30
252Sean A Tuathail (Irl)30
252Tom Payton (GBr)30
259Zachary Hughes (Can)30
260Gustav Robert Mircea (Rom)30
261Tommi Tuikka (Fin)30
262Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport30
263Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain30
264Filip Adel (Cze)30
265Théo Dumanchin (Fra) Amcbisontine30
266Xandro Meurisse (Bel)30
267Kenny Geluykens (Bel)30
268Pablo Rodriguez Guede (Spa)30
269Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor29
270Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes28
271Geert Van Der Horst (Ned)27
272Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team27
273Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda27
274Matthias Bossuyt (Bel)26
275Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB Vorselaar26
276Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Sunweb-Revor26
277Marko Curcic (Srb)25
278Darko Krivanj (Cro)25
278Endi Širol (Cro)25
280Alan Cody (Irl)25
280Benjamin Wittrup Justesen (Den)25
280Claude Wolter (Lux)25
280Daniel Geismayr (Aut)25
280Dario Stäuble (Swi)25
280Gabor Reitinger (Hun)25
280Slawomir Pituch (Pol)25
280Wojciech Herba (Pol)25
288Fabian Danner (Ger)25
288Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spa)25
288Miguel Fillaut (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme25
291Chris Hurst (USA)25
291Stefan Gajdosik (Svk)25
293Hakan Löfström (Swe)25
294Bogdan Tiganescu (Rom)25
295Ilari Kahila (Fin)25
296Carlos Hernandez Garcia (Spa)25
297Helmut Trettwer (Ger)25
298Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team25
299Kristof Cop (Bel)25
300Stuart Bowers (GBr) Hargroves Cycles24
301Seigo Yamamoto (Jpn)24
302Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)24
303Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea23
304Martin Gujan (Swi) Cannondale Factory Racing23
305Jon Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)23
306Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works23
307Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies23
308Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team22
309Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) WV Schijndel22
310Jérémy Grimal (Fra) Amical Velo Club Nimois22
311Diego Martínez (Spa)21
312Julien Absalon (Fra)21
313Santiago Armero Sanchez (Spa)21
314Alessandro Gambino (Ita)21
315Daniel Guerrero (Spa)21
316Julien Pion (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux Isere Cyclisme20
317Antonio Suarez Fernandez (Spa)20
318Roy Van Heeswijk (Ned) WV Schijndel20
319Igor Jemcov (Srb)20
320Bojan Miklenic (Cro)20
320Mauro Hrastnik (Cro)20
322Bernd Tauderer (Aut)20
322Gabor Cser (Hun)20
322Jonas Schau Guddal (Den)20
322Lukasz Milewski (Pol)20
322Marcus Kaufmann (Ger)20
322Mateusz Tylek (Pol)20
322Myles Mccorry (Irl)20
322Steven Allen (GBr)20
322Tom Flammang (Lux)20
331Markus Schulte-Luenzum (Ger)20
332Matej Vysna (Svk)20
333Mikael Salomonsson (Swe)20
334Conor O'Brien (Can) EMD Serono Specialized20
334Tyler Trace (Can)20
336Lucian Logigan (Rom)20
337Mika Vilen (Fin)20
338Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)20
339Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing Team20
340David Hidalgo (Spa)20
341Arnaud Labbe (Fra)20
342Matthias Rupp (Swi)18
343Matt Shriver (USA)18
344Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage18
345Kris Lapere (Bel)18
346Mark Lalonde (USA)17
347Shinya Ikemoto (Jpn)17
348Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles17
349Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)16
350Bryan Falaschi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti16
351Paul Voss (Ger)15
352Oliver Strbac (Srb)15
353Gordan Petkovic (Cro)15
353Luka Rigo (Cro)15
355Alex Kirsch (Lux)15
355Allan Juul (Den)15
355Colm Ahern (Irl)15
355Pawel Pac (Pol)15
355Peter Frei (Swi) VC Hittnau15
355Peter Krebs (Aut)15
355Peter Szabo (Hun)15
355Piotr Tylek (Pol)15
355Robert Watson (GBr)15
364Jannick Geisler (Ger)15
365Jeremy Ferguson (USA)15
365Lukáš Batora (Svk)15
367Jesper Dahlström (Swe)15
368Andrew Watson (Can)15
368Mackenzie Carson (Can)15
370Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom)15
371Jaakko Sorvisto (Fin)15
372Matthias Brandle (Aut)15
373Kenta Gallagher (GBr)15
374Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing15
375Molly Cameron (USA) Metafilter14
376Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs13
377Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team13
378Tom Last (GBr)12
379Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross12
380Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa)12
381Nathan Chown (Can) Team CF11
382Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb-Revor11
383Lewis Craven (GBr)11
384Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda11
385Julien Roussel (Fra) CR Normandie11
386Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL11
387Jovan Zekavica (Srb)10
388Dean Ribic (Cro)10
388Jasmin Becirovic (Cro)10
390Bartosz Pilis (Pol)10
390Jérôme Junker (Lux)10
390Michael Knopf (Aut)10
390Perry Bowater (GBr)10
390Rodger Aiken (Irl)10
390Sascha Wagner (Ger) BMC-Action Line10
390Torben Ternstrøm (Den)10
390Wojciech Szczotka (Pol)10
398Yannick Mayer (Ger) Team NSP10
399Goroh Kakei (Jpn)10
400Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale10
400Dalibor Grebeci (Svk)10
402Mattias Wengelin (Swe)10
403Jeremy Martin (Can)10
404Sandor Szilagyi (Rom)10
405Marko Leppämäki (Fin)10
406Thomas Mair (Aut)10
407Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale-iamtedking.com10
408Johnny Sundt (USA) El Gato10
409Joseph Welsh (USA)10
410Filip Eberl (Cze)10
411David Thely (Fra)10
412Alberto Sainz Ontalvill (Spa)10
413David Derepas (Fra) Entente Adeaf Deutsch Prodialog10
414Radek Polnicky (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project9
415Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn)8
416Davy Commeyne (Bel)8
417Kévin Bouvard (Fra) Evian-Velo8
418Thomas Lemaitre (Fra)8
419Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance7
420Moritz Milatz (Ger)7
421Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC7
422Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley7
423Jakub Skala (Cze)7
424Sean De Bie (Bel)6
425Yves Corminboeuf (Swi)6
426Kazuhiro Yamamoto (Jpn)6
426Lee Williams (GBr)6
428Raymond Kunzli (Swi)6
429Brian Lopes (USA) Oakley-Ibis6
430Xabier Garcia Irazola (Spa)6
431Dave De Cleyn (Bel)6
432Erik Box (Can)6
433Kevin Noiles (Can) Sportique6
434Vaclav Jezek (Cze)6
435Jaime Juncal (Spa)6
436Rudy Kowalski (Fra)6
437Saul Lopez (Spa)6
438Paul Herman (Fra)6
439Ryan Iddings (USA)5
440Fabian Brzezinski (Ger)5
441Agustín Navarro (Spa)5
442Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)5
443Daniel Ania Gonzalez (Spa)5
444Dmitrijs Sorokins (Lat)5
445Sigvard Kukk (Est)5
446Jürgen Pechhacker (Aut)5
447Michael Haydn (Aut)5
448Alberto Candelas Caballero (Spa)5
449Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb)5
450Matej Valec (Cro)5
450Matija Basara (Cro)5
452Gerald Hauer (Aut)5
452Grey May (Irl)5
452Kim Petersen (Den)5
452Lee Westwood (GBr)5
452Lex Reichling (Lux)5
452Matthias Stirnemann (Swi)5
452Piotr Antkowiak (Pol)5
452Wieslaw Rowicki (Pol)5
460Barry Hayes (Ger)5
460Etienne Briard (Fra)5
460Josep Nadal Magrinya (Spa)5
463Jun Otsuka (Jpn)5
464Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Competition Cycles5
464Michal Lajcha (Svk)5
466Christian Bertilsson (Swe)5
467Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada5
467Mitchell Bailey (Can)5
469Florin Benghea (Rom)5
470Sami Eloluoto (Fin)5
471Jan Verstraeten (Bel)5
472Inigo Gomez Elorriaga (Spa)5
473Alexander Candelario (USA)5
474Thibault Taboury (Fra) V.C. Vaulx En Velin4
475Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires4
476Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco4
477Crispin Doyle (GBr)4
478Robert Gehbauer (Aut)4
479Martino Fruet (Ita)4
480Greg Wittwer (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team4
481Patrick Gaudy (Bel) Barracuda4
482Cory Burns (USA) Full Moon Vista4
483Loïc Herbreteau (Fra)4
484Tim Baldwin (GBr)4
485Fabien Doubey (Fra)4
486Christophe Balanec (Fra)4
487Alexandre Billon (Fra)4
488Stefan Paunovic (Srb)3
489Matej Marinkovic (Cro)3
490Anthony Grand (Swi) Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme-DOM Cycle3
490Benn Würth (Lux)3
490Darren Barclay (GBr)3
490David Nichols (GBr)3
490Jason Henry (Irl)3
490Jesper Thomsen (Den)3
490Nils Van Kooy (Ned) Team Rojo-Specialized-Wielerland3
490Pawel Wojczal (Pol)3
490Rupert Palmberger (Ger)3
490Stefan Herr (Aut)3
490Wojciech Kaczmarski (Pol)3
501Élie Regost (Fra)3
501Felix Euteneuer (Ger)3
501Francesc Guerra (Spa)3
504Shintarou Nakama (Jpn)3
505Bystrík Grolmus (Svk)3
505Steve Fisher (USA) Revel Consulting - Rad Racing NW3
507Martin Eriksson (Swe)3
508Andrew L'esperance (Can)3
508Kevin Calhoun (Can)3
510Per-Gustav Wickström (Fin)3
511Bram Schmitz (Ned)3
512Isaac Neff (USA)2
513Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
514Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn)2
515Corey Stelljes (USA) Willy Bikes2
516Clément Bourgoin (Fra) Charvieu Chavagneux I.C.2
517Lars Forster (Swi)2
517Jack Clarkson (GBr)2
519Thomas Lechermann (Ger)2
520Asier Arregui Dominguez (Spa)2
521Igor Smarzaro (Ita) Team Arcobaleno Carraro Trentino2
522Michal Malík (Cze)2
523Wayne Bray (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal2
524Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony2
525Johannes Huseby (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com2
526Jordi Rene (Spa)2
527Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco2
528Loic Doubey (Fra)2
529Paulo Gonzalez Fontan (Spa)2
530Clément Le Bras (Fra)2
531Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires1
532Robin Eckmann (USA) Pearl Izumi-Shimano Team1
533Dany Lacroix (Bel)1
533Yoshimitsu Tsuji (Jpn)1
535Sven Baumann (Ger)1
536Masayuki Goda (Jpn)1
537Michael Cotty (GBr)1
538Lukas Stoiber (Aut)1
539Damien Mougel (Fra) Velo Sprint Eguisheim1
539Ryan Leech (USA) Hilton Head Cycling1
541Brandon Gritters (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery1
542Milan Spesny (Cze)1
543Tim Allen (USA) Niner Stan's Ergon1
544Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)1
545Scott Frederick (USA)1
546Matej Lasak (Cze)1
547Michel Vuelta Izquierdo (Spa)1
548Pierrick Valomet (Fra)1

Elite men - Nations
1Belgium6134pts
2France2922
3Czech Republic2524
4Netherlands2523
5United States2144
6Switzerland1695
7Germany1660
8Italy1364
9Spain1057
10Great Britain902
11Poland856
12Canada553
13Slovakia483
14Japan455
15Denmark377
16Sweden355
17Croatia260
18Hungary260
19Luxembourg241
20Austria211
21Ireland201
22Serbia200
23Romania200
24Finland200
25Latvia5
26Estonia5

Elite women
1Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team1900pts
2Sanne van Paassen (Ned) Brainwash1650
3Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team1590
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit1570
5Helen Wyman (GBr) Kona Factory Racing1407
6Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) Stevens1253
7Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie1171
8Daphny van den Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl1143
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team995
10Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team902
11Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) A C Bazancourt Reims860
12Jasmin Achermann (Swi) Team Focus Bikes-Velo Club Rain810
13Caroline Mani (Fra) CC Etupes795
14Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team793
15Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Beziers-Mediterranee Cycle706
16Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant-Specialized695
17Sabrina Schweizer (Ger) Focus MIG Team645
18Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Brainwash634
19Gabriella Day (GBr) Renner Custom Cyclocross Team575
20Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club571
21Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)537
22Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil490
23Arenda Grimberg (Ned)444
24Sabine Spitz (Ger)432
25Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team399
26Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo389
27Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 p/b Mellow Mushroom385
28Susan Butler (USA) River City Bicyles-Ridley378
29Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren371
30Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld347
31Martina Mikulaskova (Cze) Simunek Cycling Project341
32Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld295
33Vania Rossi (Ita)287
34Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles281
35Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing280
36Nancy Bober (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team270
37Katrin Leumann (Swi)267
38Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)255
39Reza Hormes-Ravenstijn (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team254
40Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark248
41Ayako Toyooka (Jpn)244
42Tessa Van Nieuwpoort (Ned)229
43Sally Annis (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles222
44Martina Zwick (Ger) ABUS Nutrixxion221
45Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant-Specialized215
46Christine Majerus (Lux)211
47Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)207
48Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11205
49Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team200
50Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF189
51Nadia Triquet-Claude (Fra)172
52Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stans's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team170
53Dorota Warczyk (Pol)163
54Elke Riedl (Aut)162
55Natasha Elliott (Can)161
56Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team161
57Julie Krasniak (Fra) Team Rapha Focus148
58Aida Nuno Palacio (Spa)147
59Kajsa Snihs (Swe)139
60Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco137
61Crystal Anthony (USA) LadiesFirst Racing136
62Daniela Bresciani (Ita)129
63Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing119
64Wendy Simms (Can)112
65Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)108
66Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes108
67Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa)106
68Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti104
69Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club101
70Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)100
71Maja Marukic (Cro)100
72Barbara Benko (Hun)100
72Ciara Mcmanus (Irl)100
72Annika Langvad (Den)100
75Zuzana Vojtasova (Svk)100
76Anna Lindström (Fin)100
77Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes100
78Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF97
79Sakiko Miyauchi (Jpn)95
80Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (USA) Embrocationcycling.com92
81Sabrina Maurer (Swi) bsk Graf87
82Marlène Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit85
83Anne Arnouts (Bel)83
84Gertie Willems (Bel)83
85Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross83
86Chika Fukumoto (Jpn)80
87Camille Darcel (Fra) CR Pays de la Loire77
88Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda-Felt76
89Nikola Hlubinkova (Cze)75
90Devon Gorry (USA) Team Rambuski Law71
91Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti69
92Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R69
93Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita)68
94Gesa Bruchmann (Ger)67
95Katy Curtis (Can) Cyclemeisters66
96Suzie Godart (Lux)62
97Nathalie Nijns (Bel) Sengers60
98Mia Radotic (Cro)60
99Silke Schrattenecker (Aut)60
99Eszter Dosa (Hun)60
99Marzena Wasiuk (Pol)60
99Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux)60
99Gill Smith (Irl)60
104Rie Katayama (Jpn)60
105Veronika Gandžalová (Svk)60
106Sari Puumala (Fin)60
107Bénédicte Herve (Fra) ES Livarot59
108Elle Anderson (USA) LadiesFirst Racing58
109Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Central Haibike Pro Team56
110Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti56
111Elena Valentini (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti54
112Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi) Cycles Velo Passion52
113Annefleur Kalvenhaar (Ned) Giant Dealerteams51
114Stéphanie Vaxillaire-Denuit (Fra) CR Bourgogne50
115Isabel Castro Cal (Spa)50
116Lea Davison (USA) Specialized Racing50
117Hannah Payton (GBr)49
118Vicki Thomas (Can) Ottawa.cx47
119Vendula Kuntova (Cze)45
120Coryn Rivera (USA) Marian University45
121Karin Aune (Swe)44
122Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer Bergen44
123Eva Colin (Fra) Velo Club Ornans42
124Catherine Sterling (USA) Bikeman.com42
125Kristin Gavin (USA) Team Cystic Fibrosis42
126Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters-Bikers Edge41
127Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro)40
128Eva Lechner (Ita)40
128Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)40
128Magdalena Pyrgies (Pol)40
128Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)40
128Gabriella Modos (Hun)40
128Lisa Millar (Irl)40
134Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)40
135Marianna Findrová (Svk)40
136Emmy Thelberg (Swe)40
137Catharine Pendrel (Can)40
138Helja Korhonen (Fin)40
139Kimberly Flynn (USA) USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio40
140Kelli Emmett (USA) Giant Bicycles40
141Stacey Barbossa (USA) Elite Endurance Training Systems39
142Lana Verberne (Ned)38
143Madara Furmane (Lat)38
144Amélie Morel Petitgirard (Fra) V.C.C. Morteau Montbenoit37
145Rebecca Wellons (USA) Quad Cycles35
146Tina Brubaker (USA)35
147Aurélia Dupont (Fra) EC Du Chateau d'Olonne33
148Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek32
149Emily Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley32
150Jelena Ckojic (Srb)30
151Viena Balen (Cro)30
152Gabriella Arato (Hun)30
152Theresia Kellermayr (Aut)30
152Christine Kovelter (Lux)30
152Signe Strandvig (Den)30
152Olga Wasiuk (Pol)30
157Karolina Kalasova (Cze)30
158Pia Pensaari (Fin)30
159Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)29
160Patricia Buerkle (USA) VA Asset Group p/b Artemis - Trek28
161Marlene Petit (Fra) CR Rhone Alpes27
162Helena Van Leijen (Ned)26
163Genevieve Whitson (NZl)26
164Zorana Pavlov (Srb)25
165Wanda Svrakic (Cro)25
166Katarzyna Barczyk (Pol)25
166Victoria Wilkinson (GBr)25
166Birgitte Nielsen (Den)25
166Béatrice Godart (Lux)25
166Sarah Rijkes (Aut)25
171Mami Saito (Jpn)25
172Angelica Edvardsson (Swe)25
173Mari Marttinen (Fin)25
174Kim Van De Steene (Bel)24
175Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)24
176Laura Braziulyte (Ltu)24
177Nicole Hanselmann (Swi)24
178Linnea Koons (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal24
179Katherine Shields (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley24
180Veronica Alessio (Ita)21
181Masami Noma (Jpn)21
182Shana Maes (Bel)20
183Katrien Aerts (Bel)20
184Marina Milosavljevic (Srb)20
185Bethany Crumpton (GBr)20
185Birgit Hollmann (Ger)20
185Jennifer Boltz (Lux)20
185Anette Damgaard Andersen (Den)20
185Viktoria Zeller (Aut)20
185Natalia Mitkowska (Pol)20
191Rosa Maria Bravo Soba (Spa)20
192Waka Takeda (Jpn)20
193Lucie Materová (Cze)20
194Lisa Ström (Swe)20
195Lotta Lepistö (Fin)20
196Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita)20
197Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America20
198Rebecca Blatt (USA) Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder19
199Allison Arensman (USA)18
200Lelde Ardave (Lat)17
201Renata Bucher (Swi)17
202Emily Thurston (USA) Stevens17
203Alexandra Burton (USA)16
204Allison Mann (USA) Rock n' Road Cyclery16
205Junko Ueda (Jpn)16
206Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M16
207Kristina Jakotin (Srb)15
208Corinne Hall (GBr)15
208Perrine Philippe (Fra)15
208Annette Berg (Den)15
208Laura Turpijn (Ned)15
208Dorota Gregorowicz (Pol)15
208Barbara Eglitis (Aut)15
214Lucia Vazquez Crespo (Spa)15
215Pavlina Marackova (Cze)15
216Anjang Choi (Swe)15
217Sofia Kansikas (Fin)15
218Erica Yozell (USA) South Mountain Cycles15
219Carrie Cash-Wootten (USA) Pedal the Cause15
220Heather Irmiger (USA)15
221Franziska Ebinger (Swi)14
221Pauline Melaye (Fra) ASPTT Rennes Cyclisme14
223Manuella Glon (Fra) Oust Lanvaux VTT14
224Serena Bishop (USA)14
225Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz14
226Nozomi Nakamichi (Jpn)13
227Alice Henriques (USA) Zanconato Racing12
228Anna Barensfeld (USA) Sterling CX p/b Sendmail12
229Alexa Hüni (Ger) SAIKLs Crossteam11
230Agnes Naumann (Ger)11
231Desiree Ehrler (Swi) RMV Cham Hagendorn11
232Deborah Inauen (Swi) Danis Biketeam-RMC Appenzell11
233Amy Roberts (GBr)10
233Beate Eysinger (Aut)10
235Ione Mujika Sarasketa (Spa)10
236Barbara Howe (USA)10
236Noriko Yamaguchi (Jpn)10
238Aneta Hladikova (Cze)10
239Mirella Ehrin (Swe)10
240Amanda Sin (USA)10
241Hanna Konttinen (Fin)10
242Cara Applegate (USA)10
243Lise Müller (Swi) P.C.W.-Cyclophile Sedunois10
244Ikumi Tajika (Jpn)10
245Laura Joubert (Fra) Annecy Cyclisme Competition10
246Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)10
247Evy Kuijpers (Ned)10
248Denise Breu (Swi) RMC Butschwil9
249Brittlee Bowman (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles9
250Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) Team Acrobaleno Carraro Trentino8
251Julie Boucher (Fra) Montrichard Cyclisme 418
252Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing8
253Margaret Thompson (USA)6
254Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite6
255Katie Arnold (USA) Echelon Cycling Team6
256Sheila Vibert (USA) Sunapee Racing Team6
257Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes6
258Linda Sone (USA) Cycle-Smart/Flanders6
259Irma Reinisch (Aut)5
259Roberta Gasparini (Ita)5
259Helen Grobert (Ger)5
259Ruby Miller (GBr)5
259Sandrine Baldassarre (Fra) Evian Velo5
264Olatz Odriozola Mujika (Spa)5
265Michaela Istvanova (Cze)5
266Leigh Hobson (Can)5
267Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) LadiesFirst Racing5
268Liga Šmite (Lat)5
269Greete Steinburg (Est)5
270Michiho Watanuki (Jpn)4
271Shannon Mathis (USA)4
272Frances Morrison (USA) J.A.M. Fund-NCC4
273Julie Lafrenière (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery4
274Heidi Swift (USA)4
275Katheryn Curi-Mattis (USA) Bikes To Rwanda4
276Delia Beddis (GBr)3
276Petra Zehetner (Aut)3
276Fanny Martinet (Swi)3
276Kristien Nelen (Bel)3
280Maroa Calleja (Spa)3
281Andrea Drengubakova (Cze)3
282Melissa Bunn (Can) Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery3
283Sara Tussey (USA)3
284Courtney Dimpel (USA) Team Rambuski Law3
285Erin Silliman (USA) Alan North America Cycling Team3
286Samantha Schneider (USA)3
287Judith Pollinger (Ita)2
288Christina Tamilio (USA) LadiesFirst Racing2
289Cynthia Huygens (Fra) CC Cambresien2
290Lauren Kling (USA) New England Athletic Cyclocross2
291Lauri Webber (USA) Secret Henrys Team2
292Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX-Fuji Elite p/b Challenge Tires2
293Corey Coogan (USA)2
294Flora Duffy (USA)2
295Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline2
296Nicole Lustenberger (Swi)1
297Aline Parsy (Fra)1
298Jena Greaser (USA) NorEast Cycling1
299Angelina Stevens (USA) Garneau Custome p/b Powerbar1
300Michelle Hediger (Swi)1
300Cecile Delaire (Fra) Velo Club Ornans1
302Elizabeth Bonilla (USA) Human Zoom Cycling1
303Évelyne Blouin (Can)1
304Rosanne Van Dorn (USA) Team Placid Planet1
305Anna Young (USA) MVP Health Care Cycling1

Elite women - Nations
1Netherlands4363pts
2United States3166
3Czech Republic2926
4Great Britain2884
5France2361
6Germany2330
7Belgium1931
8Switzerland1164
9Denmark555
10Italy520
11Japan419
12Canada392
13Luxembourg333
14Spain303
15Sweden291
16Poland263
17Austria262
18Croatia200
19Ireland200
19Hungary200
21Slovakia200
22Finland200
23Serbia155
24Latvia60
25New Zealand50
26Lithuania24
27Estonia5

U23 men - Nations
1Netherlands2031pts
2Belgium952
3Switzerland421
4Czech Republic412
5United States379
6Italy340
7France282
8Canada262
9Poland251
10Spain235
11Hungary200
12Denmark178
13Great Britain177
14Croatia170
15Germany120
16Romania105
17Serbia80
18Finland65
19Austria60
20Luxembourg51
21Sweden23

Junior men
1Mathieu Van Der Poel (Ned)150pts
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra)65
3Wout Van Aert (Bel)59
4Andrew Dillman (USA)56
5Romain Seigle (Fra)55
6Daan Soete (Bel)50
7Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa)36
8Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel)34
9Curtis White (USA)30
10Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel)28
11Zane Godby (USA)28
12Silvio Herklotz (Ger)24
13Jose Manuel Ribera (Spa)22
14Anthony Turgis (Fra)20
15Matthias Van De Velde (Bel)17
16Koen Weijers (Ned)17
17Pjotr Van Beek (Ned)16
18Hugo Robinson (GBr)10
19Ben Boets (Bel)10
20Jan Brezna (Cze)10
21Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)9
22Gioele Bertolini (Ita)8
23Tobin Ortenblad (USA)8
24Jaime Campo (Spa)8
25Joseph Moses (GBr)6
26Stan Wijkel (Ned)6
27Karel Pokorny (Cze)6
28Berne Vankeirsbilck (Bel)6
29Quinten Hermans (Bel)5
30Dylan Kowalski (Fra)5
31Peio Olaberria (Spa)5
32Marco König (Ger)4
33Alex Welburn (GBr)4
34Nicolas Cleppe (Bel)4
35Jonatan Bilbao (Spa)4
36Michal Paluta (Pol)4
37Victor Koretzky (Fra)3
38Jordan Cullen (USA)3
39Tim Ariesen (Ned)3
39David Rodríguez (Spa)3
41Joe Kirkham (GBr)2
42Raúl Bosch (Spa)2
43Damien Roz (Fra)2
44Tomas Novacek (Cze)2
45Tom Armstrong (GBr)1
45Logan Owen (USA)1
47Yohan Patry (Can)1
48Erik Kramer (Ned)1
49Bjorn Van Der Heijden (Ned)1
50Bryan Van Rooyen (Ned)1
51Eneko Corrales (Spa)1
52Daniel Lukes (Cze)1
52John Francisco (USA)1
54Kyle De Proost (Bel)1
54Luke Haley (USA)1