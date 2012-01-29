Image 1 of 55 Niels Albert (Belgium) led from the front and never looked back (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 55 The finishing straight was packed with Belgian fans (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 55 Riders with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 55 Ryan Trebon (USA) all by himself in the sand dunes (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 55 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain) rounding a corner (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 55 Zdnek Stybar (Czech Republic) could only manage 13th place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 55 Radomir simunek (Czech Republic) was surprisingly the top Czech rider today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 55 Klaas Vntornout (Belgium) having a top five ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 55 Sven Nys (Belgium) never really had a chance to reel in Albert (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 55 Neils Albert (Belgium) with two laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 55 This family may have had the best seats in the house (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 55 The crowds were impenetrable today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 55 Chris Jones (USA) competing in his first cyclocross world championship (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 55 The Belgians basically raced a team time trial today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 55 Rob Peters (Belgium) was ecstatic with his second place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 55 Two hundred photographers were on hand to document the racing this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 55 Racers ran more of the course as the race progressed (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 55 Tim Johnson (USA) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 55 Keven Pauwels (Belgium) riding to a bronze meda (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 55 Keven Pauwels (Belgium) trying to manage the endless sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 55 Neils Albert (Belgium) with three laps to go and nobody behind him (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 55 Matthieu Boulo (France) was not having the race he had hoped for (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 55 Rob Peters (Belgium) rode solidly the whole race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 55 The starting line was a sea of blue (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 55 Sven Nys (Belgium) having a laugh at the starting line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 55 USA Champion Jeremy Powers warming up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 55 Zdnek Stybar had a massive number of fans on the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 55 Jamey Driscol (USA) concentrating on his line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 55 Ryan Trebon (USA) sliding down the hill (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 55 The Belgium Cycling Team has high hopes today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 55 The deep sand wreaked havoc with drive trains (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 55 The sand has a bit of moisture in it, making the going rough (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 55 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 55 The medal presenters awaitoimng their moment (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 55 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain), 2010 world mountain biking champion (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 55 Jamey Driscoll (USA) testing the rideability of this section in practice (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 55 Jose Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain) forced to dismount in practice (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 55 Jamey Driscoll (USA) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 55 Ryan Trebon (USA) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 55 Jonathan Page (USA) descending in deep sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 41 of 55 Aurelien Duval (France) got off to a brilliant start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 42 of 55 Sven Nys (Belgium) in third position at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 43 of 55 Kevin Pauwels (Belgium) chasing Albert (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 44 of 55 Neils Albert (Belgium) went to the front on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 45 of 55 Kevin Pauwels (Belgium) takes the holel shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 46 of 55 Belgium had six front row strters (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 47 of 55 All Belgian affair at the Words (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 48 of 55 The all Belgian podium in the men's race (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 49 of 55 Niels Albert (Belgium) claims the world title (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 50 of 55 Niels Albert (Belgium) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 51 of 55 New world champion Niels Albert (Belgium) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 52 of 55 Home banker: Niels Albert (Belgium) led from start to finish (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 53 of 55 New world champion Niels Albert (Belgium) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 54 of 55 Niels Albert (Belgium) can't believe what he's won (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 55 of 55 Niels Albert (Belgium) wins the men's race at the Worlds (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

In the presence of the King of Belgium, Albert II, it was home rider Niels Albert who captured the rainbow jersey at the cyclo-cross world championships. It was the second world title of his career. The six other Belgians at the start captured the following six positions, claiming a unique Belgian top-7 at the world championships.

Albert blasted away halfway through the opening lap for an long solo ride in the Koksijde dunes. A massive crowd of more than 70,000 spectators – according to the police - saw the 26-year-old cross the finish line in disbelief. Just like the winner of the 1994 cyclo-cross world championships, Paul Herygers, the 2012 winner will have a dune on the course named after him.

“I thought about that the last time I rode it, thinking that he was now mine. This feeling is unbeatable. It’s the biggest win of my career. Now my season is a success,” Albert said.

After his first-lap attack Albert was nearly caught back by World Cup winner Kevin Pauwels (Belgium) who trailed him by only four seconds at the end of the second lap.

“Then I started making small mistakes and you pay the price for that,” Pauwels said.

The gap with Albert grew up to 16 seconds and then Pauwels was joined by favorite Sven Nys (Belgium). The duo weren’t able to move a single second closer to Albert who kept pacing through the dunes of Koksijde. Halfway through the race Albert enjoyed a lead of 38 seconds and clearly Nys and Pauwels weren’t getting any closer.

On the contrary a few laps later they were caught back by the four remaining Belgians, while trailing Albert by fifty seconds.

The battle for second place was won by outsider Rob Peeters (Belgium), capturing the best result of his career. He sped away in the last lap from Pauwels and Tom Meeusen (Belgium).

“During the race I started to believe in it. During the world championships on home soil I was able to rise above myself,” Peeters said.

Another favorite, Kevin Pauwels, profited from a late mistake from Tom Meeusen to claim the last podium spot. “He went over the handlebars which was good for me. I came here for the podium and I’m satisfied with that,” World Cup winner Pauwels said.

Fellow favorites Sven Nys and defending champion Zdenek Stybar (Czech Republic) didn’t have an answer against the sand skills from Albert and slowly faded back, finishing seventh and thirteenth. After the race Nys stated that it might have been his last world championships race.

“It might have been the last one I rode. Maybe I’m not made for this. I pulled it off one time and it’ll remain the only one,” Nys said on Sporza.

Behind the Belgian top-7 it was Radomir Simunek who finished as best of the rest, more than one minute behind Nys, the last of the Belgians. Due to a strict appliance of the 80% rule only 24 riders were allowed to finish the race with German rider Christoph Pfingsten finishing dead last at 5:10 from winner Albert. Only one American rider managed to finish in the same lap of the winner. Ryan Trebon (USA) finished 18th, four minutes behind the winner.

“I’m not proud of that. I want us all to perform well,” Trebon said. After a great start he quickly faded outside the top 15. “Actually I could’ve taken the holeshot but didn’t want to lead it out in the sand so I would not screw things up. I aimed for a top 15 but the running pushed me over the limit,” Trebon said.

Full Results