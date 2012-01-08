Trending

Stybar powers to Czech cyclo-cross title

Simunek beaten into second place

Image 1 of 9

All eyes were on Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) at the start.

All eyes were on Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) at the start.
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / RoadCycling.cz)
Image 2 of 9

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) at the 2012 Czech cyclo-cross championships.

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) at the 2012 Czech cyclo-cross championships.
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / RoadCycling.cz)
Image 3 of 9

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was unstoppable.

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was unstoppable.
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / RoadCycling.cz)
Image 4 of 9

Radomir Simunek (BKCP Power Plus) fought gamely for second place.

Radomir Simunek (BKCP Power Plus) fought gamely for second place.
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / RoadCycling.cz)
Image 5 of 9

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) solos to victory.

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) solos to victory.
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / RoadCycling.cz)
Image 6 of 9

Radomir Simunek (BKCP Power Plus) held off Karel Hnik (Sunweb Revor) for second.

Radomir Simunek (BKCP Power Plus) held off Karel Hnik (Sunweb Revor) for second.
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / RoadCycling.cz)
Image 7 of 9

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates victory in Unicov.

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates victory in Unicov.
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / RoadCycling.cz)
Image 8 of 9

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was in jubilant mood at the finish.

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) was in jubilant mood at the finish.
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / RoadCycling.cz)
Image 9 of 9

Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) flanked by Radomir Simunek (BKCP Power Plus) and Jarel Hnik (Sunweb Revor) on the podium in Unicov.

Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) flanked by Radomir Simunek (BKCP Power Plus) and Jarel Hnik (Sunweb Revor) on the podium in Unicov.
(Image credit: Jan Brychta / RoadCycling.cz)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)1:00:28
2Radomir Simunek (BKCP Power Plus)0:01:36
3Karel Hnik (Sunweb Revor)0:01:38
4Vladimir Kyzivat (Jonnson Controlas Auto Skoda)0:02:42
5Petr Dlask (Madeta Fitness/Specialized)0:03:11
6Jiri Polnicky (Psk Whirlpool Author)0:03:23
7Radek Polnicky (Jirapo Giant)0:03:43
8Jan Nesvadba (Madeta Fitness/Specialized)0:04:00
9David Kasek (CK Tabor)0:04:19
10Martin Zlamalik (KDL Trans-Landbouwkrediet)0:04:35
11Tomas Paprstka0:04:47
12Jakub Skala0:05:17
13Ondrej Bambula0:05:36
14Vojtech Nipl0:05:53
15Zdenek Mlynar0:06:02
16Matej Lasak0:06:14
17Michael Boros0:06:32
18Jan Skarnitzl0:06:48
19Jiri Novak0:06:56
20Ivo Plevak0:07:35
21Lubomir Petrus0:08:41
22Michal Malík
23Tomáš Janošek
24Tomas Medek
25Vaclav Aska
26Karel Nepras
27Tomas Bohata
28Petr Hampl
29Tomas Podrazil
30Michal Benda
31Tomas Svoboda
32Michael Kubín
33Lukáš Mitas
34Václav Svatoš
35Tomas Holicky
36Josef Tomek
37Zbynek Holubovský
38Ondrej Louvar
39Tomáš Nový

Latest on Cyclingnews