Stybar powers to Czech cyclo-cross title
Simunek beaten into second place
Image 1 of 9
Image 2 of 9
Image 3 of 9
Image 4 of 9
Image 5 of 9
Image 6 of 9
Image 7 of 9
Image 8 of 9
Image 9 of 9
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
|1:00:28
|2
|Radomir Simunek (BKCP Power Plus)
|0:01:36
|3
|Karel Hnik (Sunweb Revor)
|0:01:38
|4
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Jonnson Controlas Auto Skoda)
|0:02:42
|5
|Petr Dlask (Madeta Fitness/Specialized)
|0:03:11
|6
|Jiri Polnicky (Psk Whirlpool Author)
|0:03:23
|7
|Radek Polnicky (Jirapo Giant)
|0:03:43
|8
|Jan Nesvadba (Madeta Fitness/Specialized)
|0:04:00
|9
|David Kasek (CK Tabor)
|0:04:19
|10
|Martin Zlamalik (KDL Trans-Landbouwkrediet)
|0:04:35
|11
|Tomas Paprstka
|0:04:47
|12
|Jakub Skala
|0:05:17
|13
|Ondrej Bambula
|0:05:36
|14
|Vojtech Nipl
|0:05:53
|15
|Zdenek Mlynar
|0:06:02
|16
|Matej Lasak
|0:06:14
|17
|Michael Boros
|0:06:32
|18
|Jan Skarnitzl
|0:06:48
|19
|Jiri Novak
|0:06:56
|20
|Ivo Plevak
|0:07:35
|21
|Lubomir Petrus
|0:08:41
|22
|Michal Malík
|23
|Tomáš Janošek
|24
|Tomas Medek
|25
|Vaclav Aska
|26
|Karel Nepras
|27
|Tomas Bohata
|28
|Petr Hampl
|29
|Tomas Podrazil
|30
|Michal Benda
|31
|Tomas Svoboda
|32
|Michael Kubín
|33
|Lukáš Mitas
|34
|Václav Svatoš
|35
|Tomas Holicky
|36
|Josef Tomek
|37
|Zbynek Holubovský
|38
|Ondrej Louvar
|39
|Tomáš Nový
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy