Van Den Brand olds off Vos for victory
Van Paassen takes third
Elite women: -
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)
|0:43:29
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|3
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)
|0:01:48
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:01:50
|5
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|0:02:12
|6
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)
|0:02:40
|7
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:03:07
|8
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:03:14
|9
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:03:16
|10
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:04:07
|11
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|0:04:29
|12
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:04:41
|13
|Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)
|0:04:44
|14
|Nikoline Hansen (Den)
|0:05:00
|15
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|0:05:51
|16
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|0:06:05
|17
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel)
|0:06:11
|18
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|0:06:34
|19
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:06:44
|20
|Nancy Bober (Bel)
|0:07:03
|21
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|22
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|23
|Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
|24
|Christine Vardaros (USA)
|25
|Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)
|26
|Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel)
|27
|Madara Furmane (Lat)
|28
|Janice Geyskens (Bel)
|29
|Marijke De Pauw (Bel)
|30
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel)
|31
|Sandie Verriest (Bel)
|32
|Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)
|33
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy