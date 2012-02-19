Trending

Van Den Brand olds off Vos for victory

Van Paassen takes third

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned)0:43:29
2Marianne Vos (Ned)
3Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)0:01:48
4Sanne Cant (Bel)0:01:50
5Nikki Harris (GBr)0:02:12
6Sabrina Stultiens (Ned)0:02:40
7Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:03:07
8Helen Wyman (GBr)0:03:14
9Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:03:16
10Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:04:07
11Amy Dombroski (USA)0:04:29
12Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:04:41
13Nicole De Bie - Leyten (Bel)0:04:44
14Nikoline Hansen (Den)0:05:00
15Evy Kuijpers (Ned)0:05:51
16Iris Ockeloen (Ned)0:06:05
17Ellen Van Loy (Bel)0:06:11
18Lana Verberne (Ned)0:06:34
19Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:06:44
20Nancy Bober (Bel)0:07:03
21Katrien Thijs (Bel)
22Anja Geldhof (Bel)
23Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)
24Christine Vardaros (USA)
25Katrien Vermeiren (Bel)
26Nele Van Maldeghem (Bel)
27Madara Furmane (Lat)
28Janice Geyskens (Bel)
29Marijke De Pauw (Bel)
30Tine Verdeyen (Bel)
31Sandie Verriest (Bel)
32Caitlyn La Haye (Bel)
33Maaike Lanssens (Bel)

