Van der Haar leads Dutch treble
Teunissen and Godrie second and third
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Netherlands)
|0:53:33
|2
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|0:00:01
|3
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|0:00:04
|4
|Arnaud Jouffroy (France)
|0:00:06
|5
|Vinnie Braet (Belgium)
|0:00:08
|6
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:00:09
|7
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|8
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|0:00:44
|9
|David Menut (France)
|0:00:54
|10
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|0:01:00
|11
|Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)
|0:01:01
|12
|Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
|13
|Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)
|0:01:05
|14
|Michael Schweizer (Germany)
|0:01:11
|15
|Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)
|0:01:16
|16
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|0:01:22
|17
|Igor Smarzaro (Italy)
|0:01:28
|18
|Michael Wildhaber (Switzerland)
|0:01:32
|19
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Luxembourg)
|0:01:35
|20
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|0:01:37
|21
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|0:01:44
|22
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|0:01:57
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|0:02:14
|24
|Bryan Falaschi (Italy)
|0:02:32
|25
|Yannick Mayer (Germany)
|0:02:36
|26
|Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)
|0:02:37
|27
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|0:02:49
|28
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:02:56
|29
|Pietro Santini (Italy)
|0:03:02
|30
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|0:03:03
|31
|Constantin Liebenow (Germany)
|32
|Irwin Gras (France)
|0:03:29
|33
|Domenico Papaleo (Italy)
|0:04:16
|34
|Ismael Felix Barba (Spain)
|0:04:35
|35
|Lex Reichling (Luxembourg)
|0:05:06
|36
|Domenico Maria Salviani (Italy)
|0:05:29
|37
|Domas Manikas (Lithuania)
|0:07:14
|38
|Matis Preimanis (Latvia)
|39
|Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spain)
|0:09:28
|40
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Romania)
