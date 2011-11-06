Trending

Van der Haar leads Dutch treble

Teunissen and Godrie second and third

Image 1 of 23

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) wins the U23 European championship.

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) wins the U23 European championship.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 2 of 23

Julian Allaphilippe (France) opts to hop the barrier section.

Julian Allaphilippe (France) opts to hop the barrier section.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 23

Nicolas Samparisi (Italy) in action on home turf.

Nicolas Samparisi (Italy) in action on home turf.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 23

The Netherlands was a force to be reckoned with in the U23 race.

The Netherlands was a force to be reckoned with in the U23 race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 23

Belgium's Vinnie Braet and Gianni Vermeersch finish 5th and 6th.

Belgium's Vinnie Braet and Gianni Vermeersch finish 5th and 6th.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 23

Luca Braidot (Italy) recovers after the U23 race.

Luca Braidot (Italy) recovers after the U23 race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 23

Lars van der Haar's U23 men's gold medal.

Lars van der Haar's U23 men's gold medal.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 23

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) leads a Dutch 1-2-3 finish.

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) leads a Dutch 1-2-3 finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 23

An all Netherlands U23 men's podium (l-r): Mike Teunissen, Lars van der Haar, Stan Godrie

An all Netherlands U23 men's podium (l-r): Mike Teunissen, Lars van der Haar, Stan Godrie
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 23

The Netherlands put on a show in the U23 race, sweeping all of the podium positions.

The Netherlands put on a show in the U23 race, sweeping all of the podium positions.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 23

Tijmen Eising (Netherlands) was one of many riders to bunnyhop barriers.

Tijmen Eising (Netherlands) was one of many riders to bunnyhop barriers.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 23

Tijmen Eising (Netherlands) has a mishap on the barriers.

Tijmen Eising (Netherlands) has a mishap on the barriers.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 23

Enno Quast (Germany)

Enno Quast (Germany)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 23

Scenery in Lucca, Italy - the site of the European Cyclo-cross Championships.

Scenery in Lucca, Italy - the site of the European Cyclo-cross Championships.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 23

The U23 men in action in Lucca for the European 'cross championships.

The U23 men in action in Lucca for the European 'cross championships.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 23

The U23 men in action in Lucca for the European 'cross championships.

The U23 men in action in Lucca for the European 'cross championships.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 23

The U23 men in action in Lucca for the European 'cross championships.

The U23 men in action in Lucca for the European 'cross championships.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 23

Nicolas Samparisi (Italy) shoulders his bike through the mud.

Nicolas Samparisi (Italy) shoulders his bike through the mud.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 23

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) flies across the barriers.

Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) flies across the barriers.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 23

Stan Godrie (Netherlands) rides to a bronze medal.

Stan Godrie (Netherlands) rides to a bronze medal.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 23

Arnaud Jouffroy (France) hops a barrier.

Arnaud Jouffroy (France) hops a barrier.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 23

European U23 champion Lars van der Haar shows off his hardware.

European U23 champion Lars van der Haar shows off his hardware.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 23

The Netherlands swept the U23 podium (l-r): Mike Teunissen, Lars van der Haar, Stan Godrie

The Netherlands swept the U23 podium (l-r): Mike Teunissen, Lars van der Haar, Stan Godrie
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Full Results
1Lars van der Haar (Netherlands)0:53:33
2Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)0:00:01
3Stan Godrie (Netherlands)0:00:04
4Arnaud Jouffroy (France)0:00:06
5Vinnie Braet (Belgium)0:00:08
6Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)0:00:09
7Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
8Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)0:00:44
9David Menut (France)0:00:54
10Tim Merlier (Belgium)0:01:00
11Arnaud Grand (Switzerland)0:01:01
12Jan Nesvadba (Czech Republic)
13Tomas Paprstka (Czech Republic)0:01:05
14Michael Schweizer (Germany)0:01:11
15Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)0:01:16
16Lars Forster (Switzerland)0:01:22
17Igor Smarzaro (Italy)0:01:28
18Michael Wildhaber (Switzerland)0:01:32
19Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Luxembourg)0:01:35
20Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)0:01:37
21Luca Braidot (Italy)0:01:44
22Michael Boros (Czech Republic)0:01:57
23Julian Alaphilippe (France)0:02:14
24Bryan Falaschi (Italy)0:02:32
25Yannick Mayer (Germany)0:02:36
26Nicolas Samparisi (Italy)0:02:37
27Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)0:02:49
28Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:02:56
29Pietro Santini (Italy)0:03:02
30Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)0:03:03
31Constantin Liebenow (Germany)
32Irwin Gras (France)0:03:29
33Domenico Papaleo (Italy)0:04:16
34Ismael Felix Barba (Spain)0:04:35
35Lex Reichling (Luxembourg)0:05:06
36Domenico Maria Salviani (Italy)0:05:29
37Domas Manikas (Lithuania)0:07:14
38Matis Preimanis (Latvia)
39Fernando San Emeterio Gandiaga (Spain)0:09:28
40Eduard Michael Grosu (Romania)

